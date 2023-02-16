The 8 Bread Machines of 2023

Our list of best bread machines has plenty of options to help you whip up a wide variety of artisan breads, cakes, and doughs. Our top overall pick is the Cuisinart CBK-110 Automatic Bread Maker , which features a ton of convenient settings and is easy to use.

To help you find the best bread machine for your kitchen, we spent hours researching the category, considering factors such as size, capacity, user-friendliness, and special features.

When shopping for the best bread machine for your kitchen, Raymond Neil of TD Kitchen suggests, “Think about the kind of bread you want to make and how much space you have in your kitchen. You should also look at the different settings and controls and consider how easy the machine is to clean.”

“Breadmaking is as much of a science as it is an art,” says Jessica Randhawa of The Forked Spoon. “While you do not need a bread machine to make bread, a bread machine can make it easier for a beginner to get a decent loaf of bread, shortening the learning curve a bit.”

Something about freshly baked bread makes meals feel a bit more luxurious. Whether it’s a sandwich on a crusty baguette or sweet French toast on a homemade brioche, warm baked bread is a great way to elevate any recipe. And while you don’t need too many tools to whip up a delicious loaf at home, a high-quality bread machine can make the process a lot easier.

Best Overall Cuisinart CBK-110 Compact Automatic Bread Maker 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to use, and the wide range of settings makes this the perfect bread maker for both new and experienced bakers. Keep in Mind: Certain steps have to be done manually, so it’s not quite a “set it and forget it” appliance. The Cuisinart CBK-110 is a complete bread-making system that can be comfortably used on any kitchen countertop thanks to its compact size and full-size vertical baking cavity. It features 12 pre-programmed menu options for a wide variety of breads, from French to white to whole wheat, and even cakes and doughs. You can choose from three crust shades (light, medium, and dark) as well as three different loaf sizes (1, 1.5, and 2 pounds). There is also a timer option with a 13-hour delay start, making it convenient to start your bread-baking at any time. Keep in mind that, while super effective, this bread machine does require some supervision. For example, mix-ins have to be added manually after the sound of a beep. You also must make sure that your initial dough isn't too wet, too dry, or sticking to the sides of the bread vessel. However, the removable kneading paddle and bread pan make for easy cleanup. We also like that the lid is outfitted with a viewing window, so you can monitor your bread as it bakes. Price at time of publish: $185 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.25 x 13.25 x 11.25 inches | Number of Settings/Cycles: 12 pre-programmed menu options | Loaf Weight: 1, 1.5, or 2 pounds

Best Budget Amazon Basics 2-Pound Nonstick Bread Making Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The convenient ExpressBake setting makes bread in less than 90 minutes. Keep in Mind: This is a lightweight machine that tends to move during the kneading process. Looking for the best bread machine on a budget? This Amazon Basics 2-Pound Bread Making Machine gives you all the essentials for whipping up delicious loaves of fresh-baked bread for less money than other picks on this list. Measuring just under 12 inches deep and 6 inches wide, this small bread machine offers a full-size, non-stick interior vertical baking pan that can hold up to a 2-pound loaf. The machine automatically mixes, kneads, rises, and bakes bread. There are 14 settings for baking different types of bread, dough, gluten-free options, jams, and more. You also get three crust color options—light, medium, and dark. But our favorite feature might be the ExpressBake setting, which allows you to bake a loaf in less than 90 minutes. Keep in mind that because this machine is more lightweight than other options, it’s not uncommon for it to inch across the countertop during the kneading process. However, placing a kitchen towel underneath its legs can easily fix this issue. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.7 x 5.6 x 11.5 inches | Number of Settings/Cycles: 14 pre-programmed settings | Loaf Weight: 2 pounds

Best Splurge Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On QVC Why You Should Get It: This is one of the most consistent bread makers on the market, thanks to its double-kneading blades. Keep in Mind: This bread machine is larger and heavier than other options on our list. Zojirushi has been making high-quality home products since 1918, and this programmable bread-making machine lives up to the brand’s reputation. Like your standard bread machine, you can make artisan breads, doughs, jams, and even meatloaf, across its 15 pre-programmed settings. This bread maker also features specific baking cycles that accommodate gluten-free and organic baking ingredients. We also like that you can select a quick baking cycle that prepares bread in about two hours. In addition, dual kneading blades thoroughly knead the dough, resulting in more consistent results. The baking pan can hold up to a 2-pound loaf. There’s also an additional heater on the lid to ensure even baking.



Keep in mind that while well worth the investment based on performance, this machine is a lot heavier and bulkier than other options. It will work best for those with ample counter space. Price at time of publish: $378 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.5 x 18 x 12.88 inches | Number of Settings/Cycles: 15 pre-programmed settings | Loaf Weight: 2 pounds

Best Compact Zojirushi BB-HAC10 Home Bakery Mini Breadmaker 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On QVC Why You Should Get It: Built-in handles make this bread machine extremely easy to move around. Keep in Mind: Crusts tend to be crunchier than with other bread machines. For anyone looking for a smaller bread maker that’s both high quality and easy to use, the Zojirushi BB-HAC Mini Breadmaker is a great option. With 450 watts of power and 8 settings, this programmable bread maker produces 1-pound loaves of cakes or breads, as well as fresh fruit jams and dough for cookies or pasta. It features a nonstick kneading blade and a basic baking function with three settings—soft, regular, or firm—as well as a quick baking cycle to prepare breads in under two hours. It also includes a bonus instructional video, manual, and easy-to-follow recipe book. When it comes to convenience, this handy kitchen appliance is a worthy competitor. A built-in handle makes the Zojirushi Mini Bread Maker portable and easy to move around, which means it is a great option for campers and RVs. The removable baking insert and lid also make cleanup a breeze. Keep in mind that this bread machine doesn’t give you much control over your crust. As a result, crusts tend to come out crunchier than those from other machines on our list. Price at time of publish: $297 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.25 x 8.5 x 12.25 inches | Number of Settings/Cycles: 8 pre-programmed settings | Loaf Weight: 1 pound

Best Large West Bend High-Rise Bread Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Three-level crust control allows you to create a perfectly even crust on even your largest loaves. Keep in Mind: This bread machine tends to be a little more challenging to use than other options on our list. If you often find yourself baking for a crowd, the West Bend High-Rise Bread Maker is a fantastic choice. The extra-large bread pan has a 3-pound capacity, and the machine features 12 pre-programmed digital settings for a wide array of baking needs, including basic, wheat, French, sweet, dough, gluten-free, custom, and more. Easily control the texture of your crust with the three-level crust settings for a personalized finish on any loaf. At under 5 pounds, this large-capacity bread machine is surprisingly lightweight and can be easily moved from your kitchen cabinet to the countertop. The traditionally shaped horizontal non-stick bread pan accommodates 2-pound, 2.5-pound, and 3-pound loaf sizes, while dual blades provide thorough dough kneading for a lighter taste and higher rise. Because this bread machine has a slew of settings, including customizations for the loaf process and delayed start options, there's a bit of a learning curve. However, the instruction manual offers a lot of guidance, including detailed recipes for goodies like garlic bread, bagels, pasta dough, and more. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 15.5 x 13.5 inches | Number of Settings/Cycles: 12 pre-programmed settings | Loaf Weight: 3 pounds

Best for Beginners Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This is a very easy-to-use, set-it-and-forget-it type kitchen appliance. Keep in Mind: Kneading blades aren't as efficient as other models. If you are new to the world of baking bread at home, the best bread machine is this pick by Hamilton Beach. This appliance makes everything from basic white and gluten-free bread to French loaves and cinnamon buns. Plus, it's less expensive than many other options on our list. Part of what makes this bread machine the best for beginners is its extremely easy-to-use control panel with 12 automatic settings for all your favorite types of breads. This means you simply mix your ingredients in the bread pan, choose your desired baking cycle, and hit start. There's no time spent waiting to manually add mix-ins, and there's no need to supervise your loaf as it bakes. Plus, you get a generous range of size options for your loaves—1.5 pounds or 2 pounds—as well as three crust options for light, medium, or dark crust. When you're finished, simply place the bread bucket into the dishwasher. Keep in mind that compared to other options, the kneading paddles on this bread machine aren't the most consistent. While they mix just fine, they sometimes leave behind a bit of flour, which tends to stick to the side of the baking vessel. Price at time of publish: $131 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.43 x 14.13 x 12.2 inches | Number of Settings/Cycles: 12 pre-programmed settings | Loaf Weight: 2 pounds

Best Automatic Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker 4.5 Williams-Sonoma View On Crate & Barrel View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Convenient features like the fruit and nut dispenser make it feel like you have your own personal baking assistant. Keep in Mind: Kneading paddles may get stuck in the dough when using certain settings. The main advantage of an automatic bread machine is convenience. The Breville Custom Bread Maker is more like an assistant than a kitchen appliance once you get the hang of using all its features. With 13 automatic baking cycles accessible via a sleek LCD screen, you can simply tell your bread maker your preferred loaf type and size (up to 2.5 pounds), press start, and walk away. The bread maker features an automatic fruit and nut dispenser that releases ingredients at the right moment during the kneading phase so they are evenly incorporated throughout the dough. This feature is perfect for making all those delicious sweet loaves. In addition, you can choose from 46 step-by-step recipes (basic, whole wheat, gluten-free, crusty loaf, sweet, yeast-free, dough, jam) or use a custom recipe chart. Another unique feature is the collapsible kneading paddle, which thoroughly mixes ingredients and collapses before the baking phase. This feature is intended to minimize the hole at the base of the baked loaf. Keep in mind that this setting isn't foolproof, though. The kneading paddle can get stuck in your dough, depending on its consistency. Until you're comfortable with this machine, you'll want to supervise the kneading process. Price at time of publish: $325 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.17 x 16.22 x 10.75 | Number of Settings/Cycles: 13 pre-programmed settings | Loaf Weight: 2.5 pounds