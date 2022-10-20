Our top pick for the best overall bookshelf is the Pottery Barn Dolores Cane Bookcase with Doors —part hidden storage and part display space, it’s also a beautiful piece that balances sleek modern lines with traditional texture.

We used size, style, availability and their expertise to build this list of the best bookshelves of 2022. The result is a mix of exciting new styles and tried-and-true models that will bring a fresh look—and plenty of storage—to your home.

We talked with Lindsey Putzier of Lindsey Putzier Design Studio and Samantha Tannehill of Sam Tannehill Designs about their advice for selecting bookshelves for your home as well as insights on specific bookshelves and retailers.

There are so many options available, from almost every home decor retailer and furniture store, that choosing a bookshelf is both fun and daunting. Plus, you absolutely have to take into consideration the space you have and what you want to store–two factors with near-equal impact on how you’ll decide the best bookshelf for you.

Bookshelves are a staple of home decor that find themselves in pretty much every room of the home. Whether they’re show-stopping decor pieces or hardworking furniture mixing open shelving with doors and drawers, bookshelves add storage and create style opportunities.

Best Overall: Pottery Barn Dolores Cane Bookcase with Doors Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: Designer recommended

Multipurpose storage

330-pound weight capacity Keep in Mind: Expensive

Long delivery lead time and costs Our top pick, Pottery Barn’s Dolores Cane Bookcase with Doors, came recommended by Putzier. “This bookcase has great clean lines and would be a nice compliment to contemporary, boho, or modern farmhouse decor,” she says. “The caned doors add some great texture and warmth to the piece.” The doors really do pop against the washed black acacia wood frame, and the color and texture contrast make the bookshelf itself a decor piece. And its size—35 inches wide x 74 inches high—maximizes space without overwhelming it. We love that it mixes open and closed storage, so you can make the most of the space it occupies. There’s a height of 11 inches between the four fixed shelves, each holding a substantial 50 pounds. And at 15 inches deep, this shelf has plenty of room for arranging most hardcover books, including larger coffee table books. Plus, there’s one shelf divvying up space behind the doors, too. White glove delivery is the only option, so you will be paying more on top of the bookshelf cost. There’s a long delivery lead time, too, but they’ll unbox, assemble, and place the bookshelf for you, saving you time and hassle when it does arrive. Price at time of publish: $1,799 Product Details: Dimensions: 35 x 15 x 74 inches

35 x 15 x 74 inches Material: Acacia wood with cane door panels

Acacia wood with cane door panels Weight Capacity: 50 pounds per shelf, 330 total weight capacity

50 pounds per shelf, 330 total weight capacity Number of Shelves: Four

Best Budget: IKEA KALLAX Shelf Unit Courtesy of IKEA. View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: Versatile

Sturdy

Budget-friendly Keep in Mind: Assembly required

Inconsistent availability When Tannehill recommended IKEA as a budget-friendly source for bookshelves, we jumped at the chance to praise the versatility and dependability of the iconic Kallax cube series. Available in four finishes, this bookshelf can be positioned vertically or horizontally depending on your space and needs—and it can be wall mounted, too. The 13 x 13-inch cube interiors have a 15-inch depth and provide regimented storage, fitting a variety of items, including notebooks, office supplies, shoes, and accessories. Because the Kallax is constructed with fiberboard, it’s not as strong or durable as most wood or metal bookshelves. However, the frame thickness and larger overall size makes the Kallax sturdier than similar cube shelving from other brands. Once you’ve assembled it, this unit can take 29 pounds per shelf (less when wall-mounted). Though we selected the simple 4 x 1 shelving unit, there are multiple variations and sizes in the series, so you can get the best fit for your space—and still at a totally reasonable price. IKEA also offers a leggy base to elevate the bookshelf off the floor, as well as a variety of boxes and baskets to perfectly fit the cubbies. Product availability with some popular IKEA products like Kallax can be challenging. Delivery or pick up options, as well as stock availability, can vary by location, finish, and product size. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.5 x 15.375 x 57.875 inches

16.5 x 15.375 x 57.875 inches Material: Fiberboard

Fiberboard Weight Capacity: 29 pounds per shelf

29 pounds per shelf Number of Shelves: Four

Best Splurge: Ambella Home Collection Spindle Etagere Perigold View On Perigold.com Why You Should Get It: Designer recommended

Stunning details Keep in Mind: Expensive

Very tall “Regal” is the word Putzier used to describe the Spindle Etagere by Ambella Home Collection, and we heartily agree. Putzier pegged this as her pick for best bookshelf overall, but with the hefty price tag, we knew it had to be the best splurge-worthy bookshelf in our lineup. “I adore this wood and metal bookcase,” she says, noting that its stately look and size would be especially at home in a living room or home office. When decorating, she recommends leaning into the style. “Dress it up with some antique hardcover books and ginger jars for an updated traditional feel,” she says. At 30 x 15.5 x 91.5 inches, the bookshelf certainly commands space, but the etagere design—more open than a traditional closed-sided bookcase—makes the unit less visually imposing than its almost-8-foot height would suggest. The weathered light gray finish also helps it feel airy, though the bookshelf is available in a deep walnut as well for an even more traditional feel to accentuate the wood grain. The weight capacity is 35 pounds per shelf. Price at time of publish: $3,648 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 15.5 x 91.5 inches

30 x 15.5 x 91.5 inches Material: Mindi wood

Mindi wood Weight Capacity: 35 pounds per shelf

35 pounds per shelf Number of Shelves: Five

Best Low: Inside Weather Alto Shelf Inside Weather View On Insideweather.com Why You Should Get It: Customizable

Ultra-low profile

Ships flatpack Keep in Mind: Shallow

Assembly required Standing at a slight height of 24.75 inches, Inside Weather’s Alto Shelf is the lowest bookshelf on our list and one of the shortest we encountered overall. This ultra-low profile and 28-inch width is perfect for fitting alongside low-slung furniture or under windows—still leaving room to display things on top, too. But take note: At just 10 inches deep, it’s a bit shallower than most bookshelves and might impact what (or how) you plan to store your materials. However, with solid wood construction, it can still hold 20 pounds per shelf. It’s the unmatched customization that secured the Alto Shelf a place among our best bookshelves. Choose from three wood frame finishes (black, espresso, and latte) and the number of modular units (you can order up to six units at a time–and buying more units at once is less expensive than purchasing individual units). For the accent panel, choose from hundreds of colors and patterns, including Frank Lloyd Wright Usonia designs. Part of a modular series, each shelving unit comes with connection brackets so you can add more shelves, vertically or horizontally, and take them apart again as your needs change. Plus, they come with a wall-mount kit and instructions to easily transition from floor to hanging units. Unlike many other bookshelves, this one arrives flat packed for easy shipping. Although you have to assemble it yourself, Inside Weather estimates it should only take 20 minutes. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Dimensions: 28 x 10 x 24.75 inches

28 x 10 x 24.75 inches Material: Solid ash and birch plywood

Solid ash and birch plywood Weight Capacity: 20 pounds per shelf

20 pounds per shelf Number of Shelves: Two

Best Tall: Crate & Barrel Natasha Solid Pine Wood Bookcase with Shelves Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: Built for display

Classic style Keep in Mind: Pricey

Cannot be returned When custom built-in bookshelves aren’t an option, Crate & Barrel’s Natasha Solid Pine Wood Bookcase with Shelves can offer a similar feel. Measuring 35.5 x 18 x 98 inches, it’s taller and deeper than the other bookshelves on our list. In fact, it may be a challenge to fit in some 8-foot ceiling rooms or get it flush against the wall in rooms with thick, decorative molding. If you want to capitalize on the height, Crate & Barrel offers a corresponding Natasha bookshelf with a library ladder; put the two units side-by-side, and the ladder can move along the iron rail at the top of the shelves (though despite the height, the ladder is for decorative use only). Though the weight capacity is not listed, solid pine material should mean you can easily store plenty on the four generous 33.5 x 17.25 x 15.25-inch shelves. A standout feature of these shelves is the removable ledge that can be slanted at the back of the shelf to provide an angled backrest perfect for propping up display-worthy coffee table books, drawings, and other artwork. Don’t overlook the hidden storage behind the bottom doors. A custom-made order through Crate & Barrel, this bookshelf requires a long lead time before delivery and cannot be returned. Price at time of publish: $2,199 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.5 x 18 x 98 inches

35.5 x 18 x 98 inches Material: Solid pine

Solid pine Weight Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Number of Shelves: Four

Best Floating: Room & Board Staple Double Wall Shelf Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Why You Should Get It: Many color options

Lightweight Keep in Mind: Shallow

Won’t hold a lot of books Double the storage space of a single bookshelf with the parallel ledges of Room & Board’s Staple Double Wall Shelf. Unlike many traditional floating shelves, this lightweight aluminum bookshelf offers two tiers of functional storage on just one shelf. However, with a shallow 6-inch depth and short 6.75-inch clearance on the lower ledge, plus a weight capacity of 50 pounds overall, you won’t be stacking more than small paperbacks on this model. The powder-coated shelf is available in 17 finishes, including classic gray and black as well as bold tangerine and sunny saffron. It even includes coordinating colored screws for a seamless installation that contributes to the floating look. Because floating shelves tend to accentuate what’s on display, rather than the shelf itself, Tannehill recommends floating shelves for decor-worthy storage in small spaces where floor and wall space is at a premium. If 24 inches is too short, a 35-inch version is also available. It’s worth noting that this unit is suitable for damp locations—perfect for those seeking a pop of color for some fun bath storage, too. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 6 x 7 inches

24 x 6 x 7 inches Material: Powder-coated aluminum

Powder-coated aluminum Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

50 pounds Number of Shelves: One

Best Corner: Urban Outfitters Mara Corner Bookshelf Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It: Great price

Versatile style

Lightweight Keep in Mind: Only 4 feet high

Assembly required Maximize space with a bookshelf built for taking advantage of a room’s dead space. A simple open column unit like the narrow West Elm unit (below) may do the job, but bookshelves designed to fit into corners offer style intended for your home’s nooks and crannies. While there are many style-forward corner bookshelf options available—like geometric illusions and curvy enclosed bookcases—we like the simplicity and timelessness of Urban Outfitters’ Mara Corner Bookshelf. A mix of rustic color and contemporary lines, it has a transitional style that fits any space. The mango wood is a rich, natural color and pattern, and the material itself likely provides quality shelf support, despite the weight capacity being unlisted. Three of the four shelves have a 12-inch clearance that may limit taller decorative items. An angled back tucks into corners, giving the unit a reasonable 14-inch depth. While the 56-inch height isn’t taking full advantage of a room’s height, it will be a better fit for smaller spaces and tighter corners; the shelves feature a rounded front profile for more style and less intrusion into the space. Assembly is required, but weighing just 20.72 pounds, it’s easy to move around to whatever corner needs it most. Price at time of publish: $249 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 56

14 x 14 x 56 Material: Mango wood

Mango wood Weight Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Number of Shelves: Four

Best Ladder: Better Homes and Gardens Bedford 5 Shelf Leaning Bookcase Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Inexpensive

Ledges keep things in place Keep in Mind: Assembly required

Shelf depth varies For a simple storage solution with a warm, traditional feel, we love the Better Homes and Gardens Bedford 5 Shelf Leaning Bookcase. Though sleek metal ladder bookshelves are especially popular right now, this two-toned wooden bookshelf has a cozy presence that would fit smartly with cottage, traditional, or coastal decor. The off-white frame warmly contrasts the five wooden shelves, but the straight sides give it a slight contemporary edge. An overall 14-inch depth is standard for bookshelves generally, but remember the actual shelf depth varies along the ladder. The almost 25-inch width and 71.5-inch height provides plenty of storage, but there are many larger, deeper ladder shelves available. Gallery edges along the sides and back keep things in place, which is a feature we find really practical with shallow shelves. The bookshelf can ship directly to you but assembly is required. The Bedford is not a wall-mounted ladder shelf, and since it’s 28 pounds, you can easily reposition if and when you need to, making this a great choice for renters or those moving frequently. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Dimensions: 24.8 x 13.6 x 71.5 inches

24.8 x 13.6 x 71.5 inches Material: Wood

Wood Weight Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Number of Shelves: Five

Best Solid Wood: CB2 Ventura Notched Low Oak Bookshelf CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: Adjustable shelves

Removable drawer

Durable Keep in Mind: Tone and coloring will vary

Pricey

Expensive shipping and handling Created by designers Lawson-Fenning, CB2’s Ventura Notched Low Oak Bookshelf stands out for its modern style and sensibility. Little touches, like the recessed drawer handle, rounded feet and angled front corners, give the impression of a thoughtfully designed but casual bookshelf that can fit perfectly at home wherever you need it. Crafted from FSC-certified white oak, the four-shelf console-style unit has excellent adaptability for a solid wood bookcase. The shelves and drawer can be repositioned or completely removed, letting you create a console bookshelf that matches your storage needs. The weight capacity is unlisted, but solid wood shelves should provide a solid foundation for most things. The open-back design makes it lighter to move around the house, plus you don’t have to worry about blocking outlets. Measuring 66" w x 13" d x 30", the low bookshelf is a standard console structure. If you love the practicality of adjustable solid wood shelves but are looking for something taller, CB2 offers a coordinating closed-back tall bookshelf. Prepare to reach around $2,000 in costs with taxes, shipping, and handling (though, you may be able to circumvent shipping by picking it up from a warehouse).

Price at time of publish: $1,699 Product Details: Dimensions: 66 x 13 x 30 inches

66 x 13 x 30 inches Material: Solid oak

Solid oak Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Hanging: Burrow Index Wall Shelf 4 Courtesy of Burrow View On Burrow Why You Should Get It: Modular system

Solid wood Keep in Mind: Shallow depth

Smaller display spaces

Assembly required Burrow’s Index is an eye-catching solid wood modular bookshelf system intended to change as your space requires (and budget allows). The simple grid design, available in walnut, oak, and white finishes, lets your shelf decor be the center of attention. With each Index unit capable of holding 90 pounds (30 pounds per shelf), you can pack a hefty punch with your decor—but Putzier advises that with bookshelves like these, it’s best to fight the urge to overfill. “Don't feel obligated to fill each compartment with stuff,” she says. “Leave a couple empty for a less cluttered look.” The 9-inch shelf depth and 9.75-inch vertical space helps combat the urge to over-decorate; unlike most of the best bookshelves on our list, this unit has a more confined display space. It will still accommodate most traditional paperback and hardcover books, but larger works, like cookbooks, won’t fit. However, it will also more effectively showcase small collections and items that could get lost on deeper, larger shelves. Assembly is required, but Burrow will ship each unit in a single box directly to you. The package includes all the mounting hardware you’ll need as well as instructions and a hanging template to make building and installation a breeze. Price at time of publish: $395 Product Details: Dimensions: 32 x 32 x 10 inches

32 x 32 x 10 inches Material: Solid ash

Solid ash Weight Capacity: 90 pounds per unit, 30 pounds per shelf

90 pounds per unit, 30 pounds per shelf Number of Shelves: Three

Best Modern: Room&Board Foshay Console Bookcase Courtesy of Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Why You Should Get It: Strong weight capacity

Geometric design with great storage Keep in Mind: Scratch prone

Long delivery lead time Pops of color and geometric lines are hallmarks of modern design, including Room & Board’s Foshay bookshelves. Available in natural steel or 16 powder-coated finishes, the slim, narrow lines of the Foshay provide contemporary decor without visual weight. We love that the Foshay’s lines don’t physically segment the shelving space—instead, it offers the classic geometry with uninterrupted shelf space, too. You can easily store longer and larger pieces or use the vertical lines as “frames” to highlight individual pieces. (In fact, the website lists the size of each open space framed on the shelf, so you can really make sure it fits the bill before buying). These steel shelves offer excellent weight capacity, holding approximately 100 pounds of distributed weight per shelf. Despite their durability, these bookshelves are prone to scratches, so you may want to decorate them with little-used items. We selected the 48 x 15 x 29-inch model, which is a newer, smaller size for the Foshay console bookshelf (also available in 60- and 72-inch widths), because it fits more comfortably in smaller spaces and behind more compact furniture. However, the Foshay collection also includes hanging shelves, traditional upright bookshelves, and entire wall units so you can get its simple, modern storage in any space. Some colors are made to order, and while the cost doesn’t change, you will be waiting longer to get your bookshelf. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Dimensions: 48 x 15 x 29 inches

48 x 15 x 29 inches Material: Steel

Steel Weight Capacity: 100 pounds of distributed weight per shelf

100 pounds of distributed weight per shelf Number of Shelves: Two

Best with Doors: Aviva Barrister Cabinet West Elm View On West Elm View On Burkedecor.com Why You Should Get It: Historically inspired style

Easy-access but protected shelves Keep in Mind: Large

Expensive

Long shipping time Inspired by the once-common equipment for lawyers, the Aviva Barrister Cabinet is a contemporary take on tradition. Originally, each shelf of a barrister bookcase would be a separate unit that could be transported where needed and stacked to form a cabinet. Antique barrister cabinets found today are typically wood with glass doors and legless in order to sit securely on the ground. We love the way this bookshelf reimagines that style: a single bookcase, uncharacteristically on legs, made of iron in a gunmetal finish with contrasting brass door hardware. Similar to its ancestors, this barrister cabinet offers plenty of storage, with five individual shelves and glass doors. The 30 x 14x 14-inch interior compartments are suitable for showcasing a prized collection of books of varying sizes, as well as delicate artifacts better protected behind doors. The doors lift up and push in for access to each shelf individually—a welcome feature that makes adding or removing items a bit easier without having to navigate a swinging door. At 184 pounds and almost 7 feet tall, this barrister bookshelf requires ample space to house. Though the weight capacity is not listed, it seems likely to be substantial given the strength of the material. Also substantial: the shipping and handling fees for such a hefty object and the long lead time before this item will ship. Price at time of publish: $2,099 Product Details: Dimensions: 32 x 15 x 82 inches

32 x 15 x 82 inches Material: Iron and glass

Iron and glass Weight Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Number of Shelves: Five

Best Round: Anthropologie Irving Bookcase Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: A showstopper on its own

No assembly required Keep in Mind: Pricey

Largest bookshelf on our list

Currently on backorder At nearly 6 feet round and 18.5 inches deep and standing more than 6 feet high, Anthropologie’s Irving Bookcase needs a lot of space to shine. But shine it does: From the rattan to the uncommon shape, it’s a bookshelf easily selected more for the style than the storage, but the storage is abundant, too, with three long, deep shelves. The weight capacity is unlisted, so we’re unsure how much it can safely store, but natural rattan is typically a fairly strong material (it is frequently used for seating, after all). Because it’s a natural material, expect variation in color and tone from the pictured bookshelf (and it will likely differ from other rattan in your home, too). Perfect for boho, beach, and coastal grandmother decor, it’s a classic material that can find a place in less style-specific spaces, too. “It's always good to vary the materials in a space, so make sure to take your existing items into account when selecting a new bookshelf,” Putzier says. The airy, open Irving might be the visual break you need from heavy woods or bare walls. Because it comes fully assembled, you can anticipate an additional cost to ship. However, we think it’s worth the peace of mind knowing such a large piece of furniture will be accurately constructed and the shelves are properly supported. Price at time of publish: $898 Product Details: Dimensions: 76 x 71 x 18.5 inches

76 x 71 x 18.5 inches Material: Rattan

Rattan Weight Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Number of Shelves: Three

Best Wall Mounted: Nathan James Theo Industrial Bookshelf Nathan James View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Concealed storage

Great fit for many rooms Keep in Mind: Particle board shelves

Wall-mounted for extra stability A mix of open shelving and closed storage, the Nathan James Theo Storage Ladder Bookcase with Drawers can find a useful spot almost anywhere in the home. This wall-mount ladder style has a bit more stability than leaning ladder styles, which is especially helpful for bookshelves like this, where opening a drawer may otherwise rattle the frame. Measuring 24 x 14 x 73 inches overall, it’s just the right size to fit into those empty spaces around the home, like nooks at the bottom of the stairs, between doors on a shared wall, and inside closets. But it’s also a practical solution for living rooms, dining areas, bedrooms, and offices, easily providing barware display, a petite library, or bedside storage. The three particle board shelves hold a reasonable 55 pounds per shelf (and 30 pounds per drawer). We chose the dark wood with matte black frame for its more contemporary look, but the Theo is also available in oak wood with matte white frame if your home feels more traditional. Even though assembly is required, we appreciate that the brand provides an expected assembly time of 45 minutes. Price at time of publish: $190 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 14 x 73 inches

24 x 14 x 73 inches Material: Metal, paper laminate, particleboard

Metal, paper laminate, particleboard Weight Capacity: 55 pounds per shelf, 30 pounds per drawer

55 pounds per shelf, 30 pounds per drawer Number of Shelves: Three