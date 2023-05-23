We based the search for the very best body pillows on the market on material, dimensions, firmness, and care instructions. Whether you’re looking to align your spine, relieve pressure, or simply relax, the right one for you is here.

According to Dr. Jerry Hu, founder of Nevada Dental Sleep and triple board certified in Dental Sleep Medicine, they’re also great for “anybody who has positional sleep apnea or reports gasping for air, acid reflux, or choking while sleeping in supine position.”

“Anyone can benefit from using a body pillow, however, there are some groups who may benefit more,” explains Dr. Peter Polos, MD, PhD, FCCP, FAASM, sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number. “These include pregnant women or those who are managing a sleep disorder or other health conditions, recovering from surgery, or experiencing neck, back, or hip pain.”

Body pillows have the power to completely transform your sleep. They can truly take your bedroom setup to the next level, keeping you comfortable throughout the night.

It’s 75 inches long, which could be a pro or a con depending on your needs. Tall people will definitely appreciate the extra length, as will people who want a lot of flexibility—you can bend and knot it however you want. On the other hand, the pillow may take up too much room on your bed.

Everything about this body pillow is thoughtfully designed, starting with the materials: The interior is GOLS-certified rubber foam made from tree sap, while the exterior is GOTS-certified organic cotton. This makes it both sustainable and biodegradable.

At 75 inches long, it’s extremely flexible but could be too long for some.

This pillow is fully biodegradable thanks to GOTS-certified organic cotton and rubber foam made from tree sap.

It comes with five options for cover materials including velvet and breathable mesh, three lengths, and a range of light and neutral colors. Heads up that this body pillow arrives vacuum sealed and requires at least 48 to fluff up to its full size.

Many of the best body pillows are U-shaped because of the impressive level of full body support and pressure relief this configuration provides for people who are pregnant or dealing with scoliosis or chronic pain. This one features a detachable portion that can be connected to the body pillow for extra side-sleeping support, or removed for use as a head, knee, or foot pillow.

The pillow comes vacuum sealed and takes at least 48 to fully come to size.

Part of the pillow is detachable and can be used as a separate head or foot pillow if desired.

The body pillow is definitely heavy, at 8.5 pounds, which could be a con or even a barrier for some. That said, the weight is due to the solid piece of memory foam that provides superior alignment and pressure relief. The company especially recommends it for side sleepers or pregnant people.

Given how well-known Tempur-Pedic is for its memory foam , it’s no surprise that the brand makes the best body pillow using this material. Filled with shapeable micro-cushions (the same as you’ll find in a Tempur-Pedic mattress), the pillow molds itself to your body for a customized experience.

At 8.5 pounds, this body pillow is heavier than most. It’s also more expensive than most.

It really does feel like sleeping on a cloud, which is perfect for stomach sleepers who need help aligning their head and neck. The pillow cover is sold separately for $59, which nearly doubles the pillow’s total cost. On the positive side, it comes in four colors—white, pink, gray, and blue. We also love Buffy’s seven-day trial period, which allows you to test the pillow for a full week.

If eco-friendly materials are important to you, you’re going to love this body pillow. The cooling shell is woven from Tencel lyocell fibers from sustainably managed forests, and the inside filling is made of BPA-free, recycled PET. Each pillow recycles an impressive 73 plastic bottles.

A seven-day trial period allows you to test the pillow for a full week before committing.

Coming in at 52 inches long and 17 inches wide, this body pillow is one of the shortest and most narrow on our list, so it may not be a fit for taller people. That said, it is made in the USA, which sets it apart from the pack.

Moldable to help maintain proper alignment, inside this body pillow is a mix of shredded gel memory foam and hypoallergenic down alternative fiber. Not only does the gel infusion make this pillow feel cooling , but the lightweight cover is designed with polyester and spandex specifically for heat dissipation.

It’s one of the shortest and most narrow body pillows on our list.

This body pillow is ideal for side sleepers because it helps your spine and hips maintain alignment through the night.

This is definitely one of the best body pillows, but keep in mind that adding a pillowcase might dampen the cooling impact.

Not too soft, not too firm—this cooling body pillow is just right. It’s filled with a hypoallergenic mix of 75% memory foam and 25% down alternative fibers that make it perfectly plush and supportive. The exterior is made from a cooling polyethylene and moisture-wicking polyester that really delivers for hot sleepers.

The mix of memory foam and down alternative fibers creates a huggable pillow that’s the best of both worlds—not too soft, not too firm.

It also has an adjustable strap that allows you to turn the pillow into a C shape, I shape, L (or J) shape, or U shape. FYI: The pillow doesn’t always hold its shape super well and might require more adjusting to create the right support.

Your body changes every day with pregnancy, and your needs change along with it. This body pillow is bisected for increased flexibility and filled with polystyrene microbeads that are supportive and breathable. The cover has two sides: one is soft and stretchy and the other has less give for a more firm feel.

The pillow may not always hold its shape throughout the night.

The adjustable positions allow you to cater to your changing needs throughout pregnancy.

The included cover is an organic cotton sateen, which only comes in white. Bonus: The pillow comes with an organic cloth bag you can use as a carrying case or duffel bag. Bear in mind that it’s a bit narrow, so not the most snuggly option.

If there’s anything that’s worth splurging on, it’s a pillow that facilitates a good night’s sleep. This is the best body pillow on the high-end spectrum. The Coyuchi pillow is a dream for the allergy-prone because it’s resistant to mold , mildew, and dust mites. It’s made from firm GOLS-certified organic latex, a renewable and biodegradable foam that’s harvested by tapping trees and is naturally breathable.

It’s ethically made from premium materials, as well as resistant to mold, mildew, and dust mites.

You can choose from six (mostly neutral) colors, which is a rarity. Note that the pillow itself must be spot-cleaned or hand washed, and it does not include a cover. It’s also definitely a softer pillow—it’s not great for those who prefer a firm feel.

If you’re in the mood for a good snuggle on a budget, this is the best body pillow for you. It’s soft and squishy, courtesy of the plush polyester filling. And, if you ever need to fluff it up, it’s easy: simply press, fold, and squeeze.

There is no firm option for those who don’t like squishy pillows.

This soft, snuggly pillow comes in six colors to best match your bedding.

You can remove all of the filling and just toss it into the wash when you’re ready. Keep in mind that if you want a pillow protector or additional fill it will cost you extra, as neither is included.

Sometimes it’s hard to know what you want until you know what you don’t want. This is the best body pillow overall precisely because it lets you customize your experience. Instead of having to spend a ton of money to test different firmness levels, you can opt for this pillow that allows you to adjust the amount of memory foam and microfiber to your liking.

The ability to add and remove foam makes it highly adjustable to your needs and comfort.

The Bottom Line

The best body pillow on the market is the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Full Body Pillow because it lets you add or subtract filling to match your needs. Our budget pick is the Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow for its soft, snuggly fill and range of color options. If you’re in the position to splurge, our favorite is the Coyuchi Organic Latex Body Pillow which is ethically made from premium materials.

What to Know About Body Pillows Before Shopping

Material

When you shop for clothes, you think about the comfort and durability of the material, right? It’s the same for body pillows—with some extra considerations. “It’s important for people with allergies or sensitivities related to temperature or smell to know about the materials of a body pillow,” Polos shares.

Some memory foam pillows contain a plastic called polyurethane, which can emit a chemical order some may be sensitive to. “Some body pillows are made with materials that retain heat, such as polyester, nylon, buckwheat, or memory foam. I suggest avoiding these materials if you tend to run hot when you sleep at night,” adds Polos.

Dimension

There’s no ideal dimension for a body pillow; what to look for depends on several factors, including your height. Chances are, if you’re taller, you’ll prefer a longer pillow (the Bearaby Cuddler is upwards of six feet long), and a shorter person might prefer a shorter pillow, though longer pillows can provide more flexibility in terms of shaping.

That said, “it needs to be practical in size, especially if there’s a bed partner,” Hu explains. With this in mind, width is just as important a consideration as length.

Firmness

“Everyone’s preferences are different when it comes to how firm or soft they like their pillows to be,” Polos says. Ultimately, the best way to figure out what you like is to test some options. Most brands have a solid trial period, as well as free returns and exchanges, but make sure to check policies before ordering. Several pillows on our list allow you to customize the amount of filling.

Care Instructions

You should be aware of the care instructions prior to purchasing so you can decide if a pillow is too high maintenance for you. Some are spot clean only, while others include machine-washable covers. Our pick for the best body pillow overall, the Coop Home Goods Full Adjustable Body Pillow, is great because you can take all of the filling out of it and machine wash the cover.

Your Questions, Answered

What is a body pillow used for?

“A body pillow is especially useful when wedged between your joints or areas of your body that are stacked while sleeping on your side, like your legs and knees,” Polos says. This will help relieve pressure and improve spinal/neck alignment when sleeping in different positions, including on your side or stomach. Body pillows may also reduce snoring.

One of the more surprising benefits? “It is believed that the cuddling/hugging sleep position when using a pillow promotes better sleep. All sleepers can benefit from this ‘cuddle’ hormone,” Polos adds.

Where can you buy a body pillow?

Many of the best body pillows can be found on Amazon, like the Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow, Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow, and Queen Rose Pregnancy Pillow. You can also check out your favorite mattress and bedding brands for body pillows, like the Coyuchi Organic Latex Body Pillow, Sleep Number Cool Comfortfit Body Pillow, and Buffy Body Pillow.

How much is a body pillow?

The cost of a body pillow can range depending on the material. Our budget buy, the Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow, is no frills, but soft and snuggly, and available for around $40. On the other end of the spectrum is the Coyuchi Organic Latex Body Pillow, which is $248 and ethically made with premium materials.

Who We Are

Quincy Bulin is a writer who covers products and home topics, making this story the ideal intersection of her work. To find the best body pillows, she conducted hours of research and consulted Dr. Peter Polos, sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number as well as Dr. Jerry Hu, founder of Nevada Dental Sleep and triple board certified in dental sleep medicine.

