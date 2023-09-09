The 18 Best Blankets of 2023 for Your Home, According to Our Testing

We also consulted Woodson for additional insight about blankets, including features to look for, the types of materials that are best suited for different environments, and how to care for blankets so they last years.

To find the best blankets, we tested 26 different products in our lab. We used a predetermined methodology to evaluate each blanket in six categories: quality, comfort, temperature regulation, ease of cleaning, durability, and value. The final rating was determined by averaging each pick's scores across categories.

“With proper care, a good-quality blanket can last for generations,” says Jennifer M. Woodson, a textile developer from JMW Textiles in Costa Mesa, California.

The best blankets deliver a superior snuggling experience, whether you’re looking for a queen- or king-sized topper for your bed or a relaxed throw for watching TV on the couch. And while you don’t need to spend a fortune on a blanket, this is a purchase that can last a long time.

Best Overall L.L.Bean Wicked Cozy Blanket L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It This blanket is extremely soft, well-made, and durable enough to last years. Keep in Mind It’s very warm, so may be better suited for cold weather. It also has a more basic appearance. If softness is your number-one priority in a blanket, the L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Blanket is the clear winner. We described it as smooth and buttery during testing and noted that it’s the type of blanket you just want to be wrapped up in. The blanket felt very well constructed and high quality and it nabbed perfect scores in all categories during lab testing. Made of L.L.Bean’s ​​Luster Loft polyester fleece, it’s not overly thick but pleasantly warm. Spread onto a bed, it covers just the right amount and is drapey but still plush-looking. Equally impressive is how well this blanket held up in our tests for durability. There weren’t any flaws, including loose threads, after it went through the wash, which is unusual with blankets. Stains were completely removed in the wash, too, and we weren’t able to tell where the staining agents had been. It also performed very well in the pet brush test, which left behind only the lightest abrasion lines from the brush. Overall, the blanket looked brand new so we felt like it would stand the test of time. At $119 for a twin size up to $179 for an extra long king, this blanket falls somewhere in the middle of the best blankets on our list in terms of cost. Given how high-quality and ultra-soft the material feels, we felt that this price point is reasonable. Though not necessarily a mark against it, we noted that it’s a bit more basic and functional-looking rather than fashionable. If you’re looking for a fancy blanket to show off on your couch, for example, this might not be the best blanket for your home. Price at time of publish: $119 Product Details: Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king, and extra long king | Material: 100% Polyester luster loft fleece | Weight: 400 GSM | Care Required: Machine wash and dry with no heat

Best Budget Threshold Microplush Bed Blanket Target View On Target Our Ratings Quality 4.7 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It This soft and drapey microplush blanket is available in a range of colors. Keep in Mind It’s not as high quality as some other blankets on this list, and you may notice a few small imperfections. For a warm winter blanket that’s also less expensive than other picks, the Threshold Microplush Bed Blanket is your best bet. Though we thought the polyester microplush fabric might be a little too thick and warm for summer, it’s just right for colder temperatures. We tried this on a queen bed and found that it fit nicely, though it’s long enough that it could be tucked in if you’d like. We also liked that the fabric draped beautifully on both sides. It’s available in a wide range of colors, too, including neutrals like black and cream and statement hues, like rust and metallic blue. In terms of quality, the blanket is soft and has a nice weight, and it generally performed well in durability tests. No stain was visible after it went through the wash, and only some minor threading came out. We did note, however, that the sewing isn’t quite as high-quality as some others on this list; some of the seams aren’t as straight as other blankets, for example, and there were a few tiny imperfections in the fabric. We also appreciated that the blanket is low maintenance, too: You can throw it in the wash and simply tumble dry, making it one of the easiest blankets to care for on this list. As long as you don’t mind potentially encountering a few small imperfections in the fabric, this is an affordable blanket that you can use for years to come. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Sizes: Twin/extra long twin, full/queen, and king | Material: 100% polyester | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash and tumble try

Best Splurge Saatva Organic Velvet Diamond Quilt Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It We were impressed with the quality of the blanket. Keep in Mind Size options are more limited than other options. Before we even knew the price, we guessed that the Saatva Organic Velvet Diamond Quilt blanket was an investment. Overall, it struck us as a luxury option, due in part to the high-quality 100% organic cotton fabric and precise stitching. Though it’s one of the priciest products we tested, we felt that you’ll get your money’s worth with this pick. During testing, we marveled at the beautiful suede-like outer texture (it’s GOTS-certified organic cotton velvet) and the woven cotton interior, as well as how perfect the weight is. This blanket is substantial enough to fully cover a queen-sized bed, with fabric nearly touching the floor on all three sides. Though it’s not particularly drapey, we noted that it lays beautifully. Once snuggled in, we found it to feel nice and cozy without being too heavy or hot. After going through the wash, the fabric held up well and there were no stains in sight. The pet brush also swiped easily over the fabric without catching, and left very few snags to brush away, meaning this could be a good option for pet owners. Given its high price point, this blanket comes with more involved care: The manufacturer recommends spot- or dry-cleaning it, though in a pinch you can also wash it with similar colors on a cold gentle cycle, then tumble dry low. Price at time of publish: $345 Product Details: Sizes: Full/queen, and king/California king | Material: 100% GOTS certified organic cotton velvet | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Spot clean or dry clean preferable; machine wash cold with like colors; gentle cycle; no bleach; tumble dry low

Best Soft Luxome Lightweight Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Luxome.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Durability 4.5 /5 Why You Should Get It This blanket looks and feels luxurious. Keep in Mind Its weight is more moderate than light, and may be too heavy for some in hot temperatures. With its soft, satin-like finish, we praised the texture of the Luxome Lightweight Blanket. Made of 100% viscose from bamboo, it feels ultra cozy, not at all scratchy, and has a substantial weight that drapes softly. It’s beautifully made, too, with piped edges and a nicely quilted surface area. Spread on a bed, this blanket covers the mattress nicely and is big enough to be used either as a blanket or bedspread. And while not quite as lightweight as advertised (we found it to have a more moderate weight), it regulates temperature well. Overall, we felt that it makes for a good choice for the summer months, particularly if you sleep in an air-conditioned room. Even after five minutes, it felt cool against the skin, we found. Though already luxuriously soft, this blanket somehow gets even softer after going through the wash. Also good: There were no signs of the stain, and it emerged without any visible rips, tears, loose threads, or snags. The pet brush also worked well on the surface, leaving behind no signs of damage. At $180, this blanket falls somewhere in the middle of our best blankets in terms of price. We found the value to be very good, especially given how luxurious the fabric looks and feels. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Sizes: Full/queen and king/California king | Material: 100% viscose from bamboo fabric and fill | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash alone in cold water on a delicate cycle with a mild liquid detergent

Best Fleece Bare Home Microplush Fleece Blanket Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Macy's Our Ratings Quality 4.9 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It This fleece blanket is cozy, soft, durable, and less expensive than other picks. Keep in Mind If you live in a very cold climate, a heavier blanket might be preferable. Fleece blankets are known for delivering instant warmth, and the Bare Home Microplush Fleece Blanket doesn’t disappoint. After wrapping ourselves in this soft and snuggly fleece blanket during testing, we felt cozy right away and warmed up quickly. In addition to its warming qualities, the blanket’s fabric has a lovely texture that’s soft and drapey. We found that it fits nicely on a queen-sized bed, with plenty of fabric at the bottom to tuck in and enough material on the sides so that two people could fit under it comfortably. In terms of weight, we found it to be heavier than a cotton knit blanket though not overly thick. While we felt it would be great to use during the winter, it might not deliver quite as much warmth as a wool blanket. Its durability is what makes this blanket shine. It appears well-made and washes nicely, with no apparent flaws after being cleaned. The stain came out completely, and the fabric stood up beautifully during the brush test. Overall, we were very impressed with how the blanket performed. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Sizes: Twin/twin xl, full/queen, king, throw/travel, and giant | Material: Microfleece yarn | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash in cold water with similar colors; dry on tumble dry low

Best Colors Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bedsurehome.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 3.9 /5 Why You Should Get It This blanket is durable and washes well. Keep in Mind It’s not quite big enough to use as a bedspread and may be too dense for summertime use. If you like soft blankets in fun colors on cold nights, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket is your perfect pick. It has a distinctive look, with a velvety flannel top layer and fleece on the back. You’ll have a choice of 15 vibrant color options, which is more than some other styles. This is a substantial blanket that’s best suited for winter. We liked the texture and appreciated that it’s reversible, and looks nice on both sides. The fleece side is thick and cozy, while the velvety flannel top has a nice shine. It’s also low-maintenance; you can clean it in the washing machine and tumble dry low. While perhaps not the best blanket choice for pet owners (the pet brush snagged the fabric), it’s still relatively durable. After going through the wash, the quality remained really nice and looked nice. The stain came out completely, and the fabric became noticeably softer. Despite having a brightly colored top layer, the color didn’t bleed into the white fleece side during the wash. Keep in mind that this blanket would be best used as a throw or extra layer for cold nights, instead of as a bedspread. We described the material as dense and heavy and felt that it would be a bit too thick to use in the summertime and may not be the best choice for hot sleepers. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Sizes: Twin, queen, throw, and king | Material: Polyester | Weight: 405 GSM | Care Required: Machine wash; do not bleach

Best Heavy Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bigblanket.com Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It This oversized and soft blanket is very cozy. Keep in Mind Though machine-washable, the blanket is enormous and takes a long time to dry. Extra large and extra snuggly, the Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket is available in just one size, a substantial 10 x 10 feet. And if you’re looking for a heavy option too, this is the best blanket to consider. The blanket is likely too large to use as a bedspread, even on a king-sized bed: As a bed topper, we felt that it just seemed impractical to manage. What it is ideal for, though, is snuggling on the couch with the entire family. Pleasantly heavy with a soft, smooth, and cozy texture, we felt that this is the blanket of your Netflix marathon dreams. This ultra-soft fabric is a blend of polyester and spandex, which gives the blanket a little bit of stretch. Though heavy, the material isn’t overly thick, and while it delivers lovely warmth, it’s not stifling. We also appreciated the luxurious look of the blanket and felt that it looked high-quality compared to other blankets we tested. In our durability tests, the coffee stain completely came out of the fabric, and it appeared like new after washing, with no noticeable flaws, snags, or discolorations. The fabric was also strong enough to withstand the pet brush, which only left a few visible scratches behind. The one downside? While easy to wash, it takes a long time to dry, given its huge size. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Sizes: N/a | Material: Polyester and spandex | Weight: 520 GSM | Care Required: Machine wash

Best Oversized ChappyWrap Harborview Herringbone Family-Size Blanket ChappyWrap View On Chappywrap.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It We found that It’s stylish, soft, and warm. Keep in Mind It’s not the most breathable blanket we tested, so may not be quite right for hot sleepers. With many of the best blankets, you have to choose between softness and good looks. Not so with the Chappywrap Harborview Herringbone Navy Family-Size Blanket. This blanket, which has a classic two-toned blue herringbone design, boasts superior softness thanks to a blend of natural and synthetic fibers. And speaking of good looks, we noted that the blanket looked very well made. We also noted the complete and perfect stitching, the uniform texture of the fabric, and the sharp-looking herringbone pattern. It also fits a queen bed perfectly, with enough overhang to ensure two sleepers are completely covered and cozy without dragging on the floor. During testing, we found that the blanket was soft to the touch and it felt like a thick wool blanket without the rough texture. It was also pretty heavy and quite cozy overall. With its substantial weight and soft touch, we thought it would be a good option for either warmer or cooler nights. We found that while it warms up quickly, it kept warm without feeling stuffy. That said, it also didn’t feel particularly cooling—so if you run hot at night, you may prefer a more breathable fabric. This blanket costs $195, putting it somewhere in the middle of our price range. However, we felt that the cost was fair given the quality and construction. Price at time of publish: $195 Product Details:Sizes: Family, original, and midi | Material: Cotton, acrylic, and polyester | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash and dry

Best Waffle Cozy Earth Waffle Blanket Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 3 /5

Durability 3 /5 Why You Should Get It The textural appearance is stylish, and the waffle style is great for both hot and cold nights. Keep in Mind The fabric can snag easily, so you’ll want to handle it with care. Woodson highly recommends waffle blankets, which she says can be wonderful for both warm and cool climates thanks to their construction. If you like this style, the Cozy Earth Waffle Blanket is a great option. The blanket is made from a viscose from bamboo and cotton blend with 100% cotton trim. Though waffle blankets are great for temperature regulation and have a nice textural appearance, they’re not usually the softest. We described this as a thinner, lighter blanket that’s a little scratchy. Still, we appreciated that it’s very cooling, breathable, light, and airy and the material never felt overly heavy or dense. If you run hot while sleeping, you’ll likely appreciate the feel of the fabric. The blanket is offered in five neutral colors, too, and we loved the look of this blanket. It spreads easily on the bed and is a little oversized and we noted that it draped really well down the sides during testing. Though lovely to look at and pleasant to snuggle up in, this isn’t the most durable blanket we tested. While it didn’t have any loose threads or flaws after going through the wash, it did snag significantly with the pet brush and while being handled generally (our nails frequently got caught in the fabric). The stain was also still noticeable after being treated, so this may not be the best blanket if you have small children or pets. Price at time of publish: $290 Product Details: Sizes: Queen, king, throw, and oversized throw | Material: Viscose from bamboo and cotton| Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash cold; normal detergent; no fabric softener, no bleach

Best Cooling Dangtop Bamboo Cooling Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Ease of Cleaning 2.5 /5

Durability 3 /5 Why You Should Get It With its breathable construction, lovely color options, and lower price point, this blanket is a clear winner. Keep in Mind It’s dry clean only. Hot sleepers and those living in warmer climates, rejoice: The Dangtop Cooling Blanket is the lightweight blanket you’ve been looking for. The bamboo viscose cotton blend fabric is very soft, and it has a textured design that feels cool to the touch. Thanks to this cool touch and highly breathable bamboo fabric, we felt this blanket easily lived up to its claim as a cooling blanket. It would be ideal for use in the summertime, though hot sleepers could also use it on cooler nights. We also appreciated the nice color options, like the lavender hue. Dangtop has a size guide to help you determine the best blanket for your bed. We were able to cover the bed with this blanket perfectly as a bedspread; it had sufficient drape on both sides and could easily be tucked in at the foot of the mattress without creating bulk. While we appreciate that this blanket is less expensive than other options, it’s worth noting that it’s dry clean only, which adds an additional cost. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Sizes: 90 x 90 inches, 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 91 inches, and 90 x 108 inches | Material: Bamboo viscose cotton blend | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Dry clean only

Best Wool Faribault Mill Pure & Simple Wool Blanket Faribault View On Faribaultmill.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It This blanket is warm without being stuffy, and surprisingly durable. Keep in Mind Wool blankets can feel scratchy, and this one is no exception. First things first: The Faribault Mill Pure & Simple Wool Blanket is a 100% virgin wool blanket, and it feels like one. The texture is stiff, scratchy, and dense, we noted. It wouldn’t be the best choice for anyone seeking a very soft fabric and as expected, it would not be appropriate to use in the summer. That said, if you like the look and feel of a wool blanket, this one is excellent. We felt that it was very clean-looking and well-made with no imperfections. We also liked that it drapes perfectly across the surface of a bed. Though not overly thick, the wool fabric gives it a substantial, heavy feel. It’s best suited for cold climates, though it isn’t oppressively warm and does not cause us to overheat. Rather, we described it as satisfyingly warm without being too stuffy. The quality of the wool on this blanket is clearly very good, too. We were impressed by the solid construction, clean and sharp look, and how practical it felt. Wool is known for its durability, and this blanket also scored well in lab tests: It repelled the coffee stain, didn’t snag during the pet brush test, and generally looked the same after being washed. It also became slightly softer post-wash, though it’s still on the scratchy side. At $245, this is one of the pricier blankets on our list, though we felt that the price made sense given the quality of the materials used. Price at time of publish: $245 Product Details: Sizes: Twin, full, queen, and king | Material: Virgin wool | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash and line dry

Best for Winter Garnet Hill Plush-Loft Blanket Garnet Hill View On Garnethill.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The soft fabric and heavy weight make this just right for cold nights, and the different types of fabric on each side make it highly versatile, too. Keep in Mind Though generally very well-made, the fabric on one side didn’t feel as high-quality. Cold temperatures call for a blanket that’s soft and heavy, and the Garnet Hill Plush-loft Blanket checks those boxes and more. The two sides of this blanket each offer a different snuggling experience, both equally cozy: The underside is soft, fuzzy, and soothing, while the top is smooth but not rough. These two surfaces make it highly versatile, and it’s equally perfect for cold nights or snuggling on the couch while taking a nap. This blanket has a cotton/poly shell with the brand’s Core-Loft fill, and the result is a warming blanket with a heavy weight that won’t overheat. We were impressed by the high-quality construction, including the uniform stitching and the beautiful color of the fabric. Though you could use this blanket as a cold-weather throw, it’s well-suited for use as a bedspread. It covered a queen-size bed well during testing, draping nicely over the sides to fit two sleepers comfortably and easily. In our lab tests for durability, this blanket scored well. There were no signs of the pre-wash stain, the blanket looked as good as new after going through the wash, and the pet brush didn’t snag the fabric at all. In other words, if you have pets, this blanket would be durable enough to have in the house. This blanket is slightly more expensive than the average on our list, but we thought the warmth and quality construction generally live up to the price. We did note, however, that while the blanket overall feels high-quality and well-made, the fabric on the softer side didn’t feel as high-quality as some other blankets in this price range. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Sizes: throw, twin, double, queen, and king | Material: Cotton/poly | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash

Best Linen Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Bed Blanket Parachute View On Parachute View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 3 /5 Why You Should Get It This linen blanket feels like a cloud. Keep in Mind The linen fabric didn't hold up well in our brush test, so we’d recommend skipping this blanket if you have pets. The texture of the Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Bed Blanket is the stuff of dreams. It’s gauzy but still substantial with a soft, slightly stretchy feel that somewhat resembles a soft T-shirt. As a result, we deemed it worthy for a spot on your bed in both warmer and cooler temperatures. Whether you’re layering the blanket on your bed or laying on the couch with it, we felt that this is a great blanket for any season. To us, it felt like sleeping on a cloud and we loved the softness of it. Linen is known for its breathability, and the fabric on this blanket (a lovely linen/cotton blend) is warm but won’t cause you to overheat. We appreciated that it didn’t feel sticky against the skin and that the fabric felt thin but still had a nice weight to it. As a bedspread, it delivers ample coverage and drapes effortlessly. Linen sometimes has a few small imperfections, and we noted a few snags and worn or puckered spots on the fabric. Still, the material generally performed well in our durability tests. It repelled the stains and emerged from the wash in perfect condition. The one test it didn’t excel at was the pet brush test: the fabric immediately started pulling and tearing when brushed. If you have pets, this would be one to skip, or at least keep in a room furry friends don’t have access to. Price at time of publish: $189 Product Details: Sizes: Full/queen and king/California king | Material: Linen and cotton | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash

Best Lightweight Quince Organic Airy Gauze Blanket Quince View On Quince.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It This blanket has a delicate and airy texture but is still substantial enough for year-round use. Keep in Mind It didn’t perform very well in our brush test, suggesting it may not be the best blanket for pet owners. The words lightweight and substantial don’t often go together, but the Quince Organic Airy Gauze Blanket manages to embody both. This blanket is simultaneously airy and breathable enough to use in the summer, while still being warm and substantial, so you could put it on your bed as an extra layer on colder nights. We loved this blanket’s breathable fabric, high-quality construction, and delicate texture, which we described as an airy gauze and soft but not silky. Despite this delicate texture, the Quince Organic Airy Gauze Blanket proved itself durable, too. There were no lingering stains after the blanket went through the wash, and no snags or loose threads appeared. The fabric did look a little more worn after being laundered, we noted, but this only enhanced its good looks. Though it has many fine qualities, we flagged a few things during testing to consider before you purchase: One is that this blanket didn’t perform as well as others in the pet brush test and developed several noticeable scratches and snags, so you may want to skip it if you have pets. It also shrunk quite a bit after going through the wash, though it still fit well on the bed and draped nicely. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Sizes: Full/queen and king/California king | Material: Organic cotton | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash cool using mild laundry detergent; do not bleach; tumble dry low or hang dry

Best Coverlet Riley Home Textured Cotton Coverlet Riley Home View On Rileyhome.com Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It It’s crisp and sturdy and proved to be fairly durable during testing. Keep in Mind The fabric isn’t as soft as other options. If you like crisp, clean-looking fabrics, the Riley Textured Cotton Coverlet is for you. Made of combed cotton with a nice textured design, this is a lightweight topper that we described as the quintessential summer blanket. The texture of this blanket is sturdy, slightly rough, and not soft, we observed. As a result, it’s best for use as a coverlet. The fabric also didn’t show any signs of softening after going through the wash. All to say, if you’re looking for a cozy blanket to snuggle up in, this isn’t the best blanket for you. But as long as the texture doesn’t deter you—and many people prefer both the look and feel of a slightly stiffer blanket—this could be a great option for those seeking a structured bedspread for summer nights. It’s also easy to spread on a bed and drapes nicely, despite its sturdier texture. The fabric proved to be highly durable in our lab tests: The coffee didn’t stain the blanket, there were only minimal loose threads after it went through the wash, and no new snags or tears developed during the pet brush test. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Sizes: Twin/twin xl, full/queen, and king/California king | Material: Cotton | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle with similar colors, using a mild detergent; do not bleach; tumble dry on low heat; iron with low temperature as needed; do not dry clean

Best Throw Goosebumps Adult Swaddles 5 Goosebumps View On Shopgoosebumps.com Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It After years of using it, the blanket has held up well. Keep in Mind It may slightly lose its shape over time. Parents of newborns will be well familiar with the term swaddle blanket, a small square blanket that’s wrapped around a baby to mimic the secure feeling of the womb. Goosebumps Adult Swaddle blankets are designed to offer similarly cozy comfort—only for adults. Made from a blend of brushed poly and spandex, these roomy blankets are offered in three sizes and are very soft and comfortable. We used this one out at home and noted that it warms us up quite quickly. Even after a few years of use, the blanket still looks great and has continued to wash well. As for how to use an adult swaddle? The options are endless: You can snuggle in it as a throw, put one on your bed as an extra layer on cold nights, or use it as a children’s blanket. They roll nicely and are also easy to travel with, we found. Although the material is highly durable, the blanket can slightly lose its shape over time, so we recommend having two people pull on both sides to reshape it. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Sizes: Junior, large, and super | Material: Brushed poly and spandex | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Wash separately on gentle; lay flat or tumble dry low

Best Faux Fur Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Throw Blanket 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Texture 5 /5

Temperature Regulation 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Durability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It The blanket is ultra soft and cozy, and less expensive than other picks. Keep in Mind The fabric would not be suited for hot weather. On a cold night, few throw blankets would be as cozy to snuggle up in as the Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Throw Blanket. After using it at home for over six months, we noted that this faux fur blanket is very cozy, soft, and comfortable. We also appreciated that it’s quick to warm us up but doesn’t get uncomfortably warm. Faux fur blankets are known for their cozy texture and soft hand feel, and this fits the bill. It’s available in three colors: a basic cream, a cool gray dip dye, and a statement-making camel leopard. At 50 x 60 inches, it’s roomy enough for two people to cuddle up in. Made of 100% polyester, this blanket would not be right as a throw in hot weather, though the lower affordable price means you can purchase one or even two to use primarily as a winter blanket. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Sizes: 50 x 60 inches | Material: Polyester | Weight: Not listed | Care Required: Machine wash