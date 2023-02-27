Shopping The 8 Best Blackout Shades of 2023 to Darken Your Room and Keep Cool Our top choice is the Sbartar Cordless Blackout Shades for their value and cellular style that offers significant insulation and privacy. By L. Daniela Alvarez L. Daniela Alvarez L. Daniela Alvarez is a contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens with three years of experience specifically writing lifestyle content and product reviews for a variety of publications. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington Whether you want to stop the sun from shining in a space or just want to maintain some privacy at home, the best blackout shades will help you accomplish both. Plus, they can also be a way to showcase your style and personality when decorating a room. Finding the best blackout shade that works perfectly for your needs can take a bit of time, so we researched dozens of top-rated products based on their style, material, size, and cost. We also consulted Lisa Jane, interior designer at Ruling Homes, Kelly Simpson, senior director of design and innovation at Budget Blinds, and Ginger Navarro, design consultant at The Shade Store, for additional insight. According to Navarro, there are three popular shade types: Roman, roller, and cellular. “Romans are stylish, soft, and tailored; rollers are minimal, economical, and great for layering; and cellulars are sleek and the best for insulation,” she says. Our top overall pick for the best blackout shade is the Sbartar Cordless Blackout Shades for their value, color, sizing options, and cellular style that offers both insulation and privacy. Our Top Picks Best Overall: SBARTAR Cordless Blackout Shades at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Pottery Barn Linen Blackout Shade at Pottery Barn Jump to Review Best for Nursery: Eclipse Blackout Cordless Roman Blind and Shade at Target Jump to Review Best Roller: iFit Blackout Fabric Roller Shade at Home Depot Jump to Review Best Automatic: Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade at Amazon Jump to Review Best Roman: Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cordless Blackout Roman Shade at Home Depot Jump to Review Best Cellular: Bali Blackout Cellular Shades at Lowe's Jump to Review Best Overall SBARTAR Cellular Cordless Blackout Shades Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These highly rated, affordable cellular shades come in several colors and sizes to fit nearly any window in your home.Keep in Mind: These can be fragile when pulling them up and down too hastily. A blackout shade can make a huge difference when it comes to comfort, whether you’re sensitive to heat or light or just want some privacy. Simple shades made of seemingly delicate fabric may not seem like the best option, but the Sbartar Cellular Cordless Blackout Shades are the best blackout shades to get the job done. These impressive shades have a blackout liner attached to the inside of the cellular material that helps block out light and harmful UV rays. The honeycomb structure design reduces noise and acts as insulation to keep cool in the summer and warm in the winter. We also love that these shades are offered in multiple blackout colors and dozens of sizes. The cordless feature on these shades allows for full privacy and an easy pull-up and pull-down, but it’s important to note that you don’t want to use too much force. Despite this, their overall quality, value, and easy installation make these our top pick for the best blackout shades. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Size: 34 x 36 inches | Material: Polyester | Style: Cellular Best Budget Redi Shade Original Blackout Pleated Paper Shade Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: No tools are required for installation. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one color which may not work in every space. Buying blackout shades for multiple windows throughout your home can add up to an expensive home project. To mitigate some of those costs without compromising on quality, Jane recommends the Redi Shade Original Blackout Pleated Paper Shade. This style is also the best blackout shade if you’re less experienced in home improvement as no tools are required. To start, simply trim the shade to fit perfectly inside or outside of your window. Even if you have unconventionally shaped windows, such as arches and triangles, you’ll be able to make it work for your space. Once it’s trimmed, peel the backing, and stick it while applying plenty of pressure. The cordless design provides a neat look, while the provided clips can easily and safely lower and raise the shade. The durable paper will not yellow or crack from the sun as it blocks light and UV rays. It’ll also provide a significant amount of privacy thanks to its jet black color, though keep in mind that’s the only color it’s offered in. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Size: 36 x 36 x 72 inches | Material: Paper | Style: Pleated Best Splurge Pottery Barn Custom Belgian Flax Linen Blackout Shade Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: It’s a stylish and high-quality woven linen shade with dozens of size options.Keep in Mind: There are only three colors available. If you’re looking to splurge on some luxurious blackout shades that still add a delicate texture and tailored look to any room, the Pottery Barn Custom Belgian Flax Linen Blackout Shade is the one for you. Made of woven Belgian flax fibers, this crisp linen shade has a polyester blackout liner that blocks out light but keeps the inside of your room looking soft and airy. The patented cordless system uses a roller mechanism with a concealed handle so it can be lowered and raised in one easy movement. It’s also safe to use around pets and children. Plus, the included installation hardware can be used as an inside or outside mount for your preferred look or window frame type. If you have a more generous blackout shade budget, this beautifully crafted shade will make a great addition to your home. It’s only available in white, classic ivory, and beige yet it’s offered in a variety of size options, so you should be able to find your ideal fit. The Roman style also gives this shade a more classic and decorative look with its light draping, especially when opened halfway. Price at time of publish: From $389 Product Details: Size: 48 x 20 inches | Material: Linen, polyester | Style: Roman Best for Nursery Eclipse Drew 100% Total Blackout Cordless Roman Blind and Shade Target View On Target View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The fabric is detachable so it’s easy to clean. Keep in Mind: It requires more installation than some other options. Having blackout curtains or shades in your nursery allows for a more cozy and restful sleep for your baby while giving you peace of mind. Overall, the Eclipse Drew 100% Total Blackout Roman Shade is the best blackout shade for nurseries because of the soft textured design, thick and sturdy fabric, and the foam-lined backing that blocks out sunlight and reduces noise. The shade is cordless, which is ideal for small children. It also has a detachable face fabric that allows for easier assembly and cleaning by lightly shaking or dusting. Best of all, this shade is Best for Kids Certified, which means it has been identified as a safe and cordless product by the Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA). Each shade is 64 inches long and is available in five widths and four colors. Even if you don’t have a nursery, these Roman blackout shades provide an elevated look and give you the privacy and obscurity you’re looking for. Our only complaint is that unlike some peel-and-stick options, this option requires a bit of installation. Price at time of publish: From $85 Product Details: Size: 64 x 27 inches | Material: Polyester | Style: Roman Best Roller iFit Blackout Fabric Roller Shade The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: These provide a minimal look that can be layered with other window treatments.Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one length, which may not work in every space. Roller blackout shades are a great way to keep the light out while providing a sleek and minimal look. We like the iFit Blackout Fabric Roller Shade, which has a white coated backside for maximum heat reflection and is pre-mounted on a headrail that is ready for installation. The shade features a slow release mechanism that helps the shade to pull up and down slowly. The cordless spring system is also Best for Kids Certified, so you can use it in a nursery or other areas in your home that kids may use frequently. We like that this shade comes in six colors and dozens of widths, including half-inch increments, so you can find the right size to fit any type of window. It’s only offered in one length, however, so keep that in mind when considering where you want to place it. Roller shades like this one have a minimal stack, meaning they are out of your way when raised. That way, you can enjoy the sunlight and maximize your window view. Price at time of publish: From $58 Product Details: Size: 73 x 24 inches | Material: Polyester textile | Style: Roller Best Automatic Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade Amazon View On Amazon View On Yoolax.com Why You Should Get It: It’s remote-controlled and compatible with Alexa and Google Home for a hands-free shade.Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. If you’re in the market for an automatic or motorized blackout shade that is voice controlled or simply requires the push of a remote button, the best blackout shade is the Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade. The shade comes in 15 colors, is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and comes with a remote control so you can set the time you want your shade to open or close and the speed in which it closes. We love that it’s made of a PVC/vinyl material which makes it both easy to clean and thick enough to block out light and reduce noise. Each roller shade is customizable for a perfect fit and for a truly energy efficient experience, you can opt for the Yoolax Solar Panel. Although it’s more expensive than other options, the motorized shade is especially a great option for those with a home office or work studio who don’t want to miss a beat and need the convenience. Yoolax also offers a two-year warranty so you can feel assured about maintaining simplicity, elegance, and functionality in your space. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Size: 98 x 138 inches | Material: PVC/vinyl | Style: Motorized roller Best Roman Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cordless Blackout Roman Shade Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It comes with installation hardware and is offered in multiple colors and widths. Keep in Mind: The cotton fabric may wrinkle easily. Roman shades, like the Perfect Lift Cordless Blackout Roman Shade, are great for adding dimension and a touch of charm to your room while the blackout component gives you the darkness and privacy you need. This shade is made with a sturdy cotton fabric that’s available in seven colors and dozens of widths. It features a white cellular backing with a honeycomb design that offers more insulation and a uniform look from inside the room and outside. The necessary installation hardware and additional brackets for center support are included and it can be mounted on the inside or outside of a frame. This shade is easy to raise and lower by simply and gently pulling on the bottom rail of the shade. We also like that it’s Best for Kids Certified so it’s safe around children and pets. The draping effect of the drape also looks great as a standalone piece or can be layered with other curtains and window treatments. Price at time of publish: $112 Product Details: Size: 72 x 34 inches | Material: Cotton | Style: Roman Best Cellular Bali Blackout Cellular Shades 4.6 The Home Depot View On Lowe's View On Home Depot View On Blinds.com Why You Should Get It: It has the most color/pattern variety and is excellent at providing insulation.Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other options. Cellular shades, Navarro says, are great at protecting your home from cold and heat by trapping air within the cells also called honeycombs. Overall, the Bali Blackout Cellular Shades are some of the best blackout shades to consider for their high-quality insulation and blackout ability. Jane particularly likes the various fun colors to choose from to match your decor, while we appreciate the options for either light filtering or blackout that block out UV rays. The neutral backing also offers simple curb appeal if you’re using these in the living room or kitchen while also providing coverage, temperature control, and privacy—all at a reasonable price. Whether you’re a day sleeper or want a functional shade for your media room or nursery, this cellular shade may be the one for you. A cordless option is available, but since it’s not the standard we recommend double-checking, especially if you have children or pets. With this shade, you can also choose between a single cell or double cell fabric for more insulation, or upgrade to an option with motorized control for a more convenient and automatic shade option. Although this option is more expensive than other styles, the mounting hardware is included. Plus, the aluminum headrail and bottom rail are color-coordinated with the shade color you choose for a more personalized look. Price at time of publish: From $122 Product Details: Size: Starts at 9 x 9 inches | Material: Double or single cell fabric | Style: Cellular The Bottom Line We chose the Sbartar Cellular Cordless Blackout Shades as the best blackout shades for their value and cellular style that offers both insulation and privacy. It’s also available in various sizing and color options, so you can choose what suits your space best. What to Know About Blackout Shades Before Shopping Size To find the best blackout shade for your space, all experts agree that it’s imperative to first measure the window and window frame in which you want to place it. Most blackout shades come in a variety of sizes, some can be cut at home for your desired fit, and others are custom-made. How you want to install them is also a factor to consider. “Traditionally, an inside mount means shades are installed inside the window frame, but this can cause light to peek in between the shade and window when it’s pulled down,” says Simpson. “An outside mount is installed above the frame, which can cover the entire window opening.” Material According to Navarro and Jane, thicker fabrics like cotton and polyester are best for blocking light while a woven polyester fabric (also known as spun lace), usually found in cellular shades, is great at trapping heat, air, and noise to maximize insulation. “In addition to function, you may also want to consider a material and style that complements your existing decor and provides additional benefits, such as noise reduction or energy efficiency,” Jane says. Style Blackout shades are definitely not a one-size-fits-all decor, so you’re likely to find a style that fits your taste and elevates any room. Whether you want something minimal and sleek or textured and tailored, blackout shades are available in several styles that give you the darkness, silence, privacy, and cool temperature you desire. “Roman shades can offer a more elegant style, but they may not work for wide windows,” Simpson says. “Blackout cellular shades are perfect for wide windows with the added benefit of energy efficiency, roller shades are a great choice for those who want energy efficiency while also being more budget friendly, and natural woven wood shades can also be lined with a blackout liner combining function with an eco-friendly style.” If you want to combine styles or functionalities, Simpson recommends layering. For example, if your roller shades have small side gaps that allow some light to peek in, she suggests adding decorative drapery panels on either side of the shade to instantly add flair to your windows. Your Questions, Answered What type of shade is best for blackout? Even if the shade has the “blackout” label, it may only be light filtering. To achieve complete darkness and a cooler temperature in a room, Jane says the best option is a cellular blackout shade. “These shades are specifically designed to block out light and are a popular choice for bedrooms, nurseries, and home theaters,” she says. How much do blackout shades cost? Like any piece of decor in your home, the cost of blackout shades depends on various factors including material and size. Other things to consider in your blackout shade budget is the level of customization and if you want a motorized or automatic option. “On average, a standard-sized window covered with a basic blackout roller shade can cost anywhere from $50 to $100,” Jane says. “However, prices can range higher for larger windows, motorized options, or custom designs.” Are blackout shades energy efficient? Depending on the material, most blackout shades can provide a certain degree of energy efficiency by helping to insulate windows and reduce heat transfer. “By blocking out sunlight and reducing heat gain, blackout shades can help to keep indoor spaces cooler and reduce the need for air conditioning,” Jane says. “Some blackout shades are designed with reflective materials or thermal insulation to improve their energy-saving properties further.” Who We Are L. Daniela Alvarez is a contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens with three years of experience specifically writing lifestyle content and product reviews for a variety of publications. For this article, she spent several hours researching the best blackout shades and reading customer reviews. She also consulted Lisa Jane, interior designer at Ruling Homes, Kelly Simpson, senior director of design and innovation at Budget Blinds, and Ginger Navarro, design consultant at The Shade Store, for their tips and insight on shopping for blackout shades.