The 8 Best Blackout Shades of 2023 to Darken Your Room and Keep Cool

Our top overall pick for the best blackout shade is the Sbartar Cordless Blackout Shades for their value, color, sizing options, and cellular style that offers both insulation and privacy.

According to Navarro, there are three popular shade types: Roman, roller, and cellular. “Romans are stylish, soft, and tailored; rollers are minimal, economical, and great for layering; and cellulars are sleek and the best for insulation,” she says.

Finding the best blackout shade that works perfectly for your needs can take a bit of time, so we researched dozens of top-rated products based on their style, material, size, and cost. We also consulted Lisa Jane , interior designer at Ruling Homes, Kelly Simpson, senior director of design and innovation at Budget Blinds, and Ginger Navarro, design consultant at The Shade Store, for additional insight.

Whether you want to stop the sun from shining in a space or just want to maintain some privacy at home, the best blackout shades will help you accomplish both. Plus, they can also be a way to showcase your style and personality when decorating a room.

Best Overall SBARTAR Cellular Cordless Blackout Shades Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These highly rated, affordable cellular shades come in several colors and sizes to fit nearly any window in your home. Keep in Mind: These can be fragile when pulling them up and down too hastily. A blackout shade can make a huge difference when it comes to comfort, whether you’re sensitive to heat or light or just want some privacy. Simple shades made of seemingly delicate fabric may not seem like the best option, but the Sbartar Cellular Cordless Blackout Shades are the best blackout shades to get the job done. These impressive shades have a blackout liner attached to the inside of the cellular material that helps block out light and harmful UV rays. The honeycomb structure design reduces noise and acts as insulation to keep cool in the summer and warm in the winter. We also love that these shades are offered in multiple blackout colors and dozens of sizes. The cordless feature on these shades allows for full privacy and an easy pull-up and pull-down, but it’s important to note that you don’t want to use too much force. Despite this, their overall quality, value, and easy installation make these our top pick for the best blackout shades. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Size: 34 x 36 inches | Material: Polyester | Style: Cellular

Best Budget Redi Shade Original Blackout Pleated Paper Shade Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: No tools are required for installation. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one color which may not work in every space. Buying blackout shades for multiple windows throughout your home can add up to an expensive home project. To mitigate some of those costs without compromising on quality, Jane recommends the Redi Shade Original Blackout Pleated Paper Shade. This style is also the best blackout shade if you’re less experienced in home improvement as no tools are required. To start, simply trim the shade to fit perfectly inside or outside of your window. Even if you have unconventionally shaped windows, such as arches and triangles, you’ll be able to make it work for your space. Once it’s trimmed, peel the backing, and stick it while applying plenty of pressure. The cordless design provides a neat look, while the provided clips can easily and safely lower and raise the shade. The durable paper will not yellow or crack from the sun as it blocks light and UV rays. It’ll also provide a significant amount of privacy thanks to its jet black color, though keep in mind that’s the only color it’s offered in. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Size: 36 x 36 x 72 inches | Material: Paper | Style: Pleated

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Custom Belgian Flax Linen Blackout Shade Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: It’s a stylish and high-quality woven linen shade with dozens of size options. Keep in Mind: There are only three colors available. If you’re looking to splurge on some luxurious blackout shades that still add a delicate texture and tailored look to any room, the Pottery Barn Custom Belgian Flax Linen Blackout Shade is the one for you. Made of woven Belgian flax fibers, this crisp linen shade has a polyester blackout liner that blocks out light but keeps the inside of your room looking soft and airy. The patented cordless system uses a roller mechanism with a concealed handle so it can be lowered and raised in one easy movement. It’s also safe to use around pets and children. Plus, the included installation hardware can be used as an inside or outside mount for your preferred look or window frame type. If you have a more generous blackout shade budget, this beautifully crafted shade will make a great addition to your home. It’s only available in white, classic ivory, and beige yet it’s offered in a variety of size options, so you should be able to find your ideal fit. The Roman style also gives this shade a more classic and decorative look with its light draping, especially when opened halfway. Price at time of publish: From $389 Product Details: Size: 48 x 20 inches | Material: Linen, polyester | Style: Roman

Best for Nursery Eclipse Drew 100% Total Blackout Cordless Roman Blind and Shade Target View On Target View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The fabric is detachable so it’s easy to clean. Keep in Mind: It requires more installation than some other options. Having blackout curtains or shades in your nursery allows for a more cozy and restful sleep for your baby while giving you peace of mind. Overall, the Eclipse Drew 100% Total Blackout Roman Shade is the best blackout shade for nurseries because of the soft textured design, thick and sturdy fabric, and the foam-lined backing that blocks out sunlight and reduces noise. The shade is cordless, which is ideal for small children. It also has a detachable face fabric that allows for easier assembly and cleaning by lightly shaking or dusting. Best of all, this shade is Best for Kids Certified, which means it has been identified as a safe and cordless product by the Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA). Each shade is 64 inches long and is available in five widths and four colors. Even if you don’t have a nursery, these Roman blackout shades provide an elevated look and give you the privacy and obscurity you’re looking for. Our only complaint is that unlike some peel-and-stick options, this option requires a bit of installation. Price at time of publish: From $85 Product Details: Size: 64 x 27 inches | Material: Polyester | Style: Roman

Best Roller iFit Blackout Fabric Roller Shade The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: These provide a minimal look that can be layered with other window treatments. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one length, which may not work in every space. Roller blackout shades are a great way to keep the light out while providing a sleek and minimal look. We like the iFit Blackout Fabric Roller Shade, which has a white coated backside for maximum heat reflection and is pre-mounted on a headrail that is ready for installation. The shade features a slow release mechanism that helps the shade to pull up and down slowly. The cordless spring system is also Best for Kids Certified, so you can use it in a nursery or other areas in your home that kids may use frequently. We like that this shade comes in six colors and dozens of widths, including half-inch increments, so you can find the right size to fit any type of window. It’s only offered in one length, however, so keep that in mind when considering where you want to place it. Roller shades like this one have a minimal stack, meaning they are out of your way when raised. That way, you can enjoy the sunlight and maximize your window view. Price at time of publish: From $58 Product Details: Size: 73 x 24 inches | Material: Polyester textile | Style: Roller

Best Automatic Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade Amazon View On Amazon View On Yoolax.com Why You Should Get It: It’s remote-controlled and compatible with Alexa and Google Home for a hands-free shade. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. If you’re in the market for an automatic or motorized blackout shade that is voice controlled or simply requires the push of a remote button, the best blackout shade is the Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade. The shade comes in 15 colors, is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and comes with a remote control so you can set the time you want your shade to open or close and the speed in which it closes. We love that it’s made of a PVC/vinyl material which makes it both easy to clean and thick enough to block out light and reduce noise. Each roller shade is customizable for a perfect fit and for a truly energy efficient experience, you can opt for the Yoolax Solar Panel. Although it’s more expensive than other options, the motorized shade is especially a great option for those with a home office or work studio who don’t want to miss a beat and need the convenience. Yoolax also offers a two-year warranty so you can feel assured about maintaining simplicity, elegance, and functionality in your space. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Size: 98 x 138 inches | Material: PVC/vinyl | Style: Motorized roller

Best Roman Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cordless Blackout Roman Shade Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It comes with installation hardware and is offered in multiple colors and widths. Keep in Mind: The cotton fabric may wrinkle easily. Roman shades, like the Perfect Lift Cordless Blackout Roman Shade, are great for adding dimension and a touch of charm to your room while the blackout component gives you the darkness and privacy you need. This shade is made with a sturdy cotton fabric that’s available in seven colors and dozens of widths. It features a white cellular backing with a honeycomb design that offers more insulation and a uniform look from inside the room and outside. The necessary installation hardware and additional brackets for center support are included and it can be mounted on the inside or outside of a frame. This shade is easy to raise and lower by simply and gently pulling on the bottom rail of the shade. We also like that it’s Best for Kids Certified so it’s safe around children and pets. The draping effect of the drape also looks great as a standalone piece or can be layered with other curtains and window treatments. Price at time of publish: $112 Product Details: Size: 72 x 34 inches | Material: Cotton | Style: Roman

