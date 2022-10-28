While it may be ideal to shop for curtains in-person–to touch and feel the quality of the material–online shopping can also land some great quality curtains that will be perfect for your needs. To help, we selected the top blackout curtains available, considering the price, size, material, color and design options, and blackout effect. Where retailers like Pottery Barn offer high-quality and specially designed blackout curtains, others like Deconovo offer a more affordable option in various colors. Pony Dance is the whole package and our best pick overall.

Founder of The Drape, Angela Boswell, says that you can test out curtains with just one rule: “100% blackout should block the light from a cell phone camera.” If some light gets through, then this is a more sheer window treatment than you’re looking for. “When curtains are closed, and a room is dark, it will start to appear to get lighter over time as your eyes adjust,” Boswell reminds. “It is the same effect as walking into a movie theatre.”

Leslie Saul, architect and licensed interior designer with Saul & Associates, says to start by asking: “How many blackouts do you need?” or “Are you looking for thermal properties over the windows as well?” Having these questions in mind can make all the difference.

Buying the best blackout curtains of 2022 for your home room is an important task. It can potentially impact things such as the quality of sleep, the temperature in the room, and your sense of privacy. With so many color options, price ranges, sizes, designs, and brands to choose from, the choices can feel overwhelming. To help you decide, we’ve rounded up our top picks for the best blackout curtain for 2022.

Have a pair of curtains you love, but they’re not blocking the sun? A blackout curtain liner can do just the trick. Sold as a set of two, DriftAway’s thermal insulated 100% blackout curtains are easy to install and easy to clean . Improving privacy, dampening sound, and blocking out sunlight, reviewers approve of these blackout curtain liners.

Why You Should Get It: This liner is perfect for those who already have curtains but want to improve sun blockage and sound dampening. Keep in Mind: This is only a liner, so if you don’t already have curtains, you will need to purchase them in addition to the liner.

Sold individually or in pairs through Wayfair, the curtains are available in a variety of lengths. Hung on grommets, these curtains are versatile to fit in any room in your home. However, if you’re looking for 100% blackout, you may need to look elsewhere, as some of these curtains do not completely insulate or block out sunlight.

If you’re looking for pattern variety, look no further than East Urban Home’s extensive catalog of blackout curtain designs. With patterns to match any style, East Urban Home is designed for a discerning eye.

Why You Should Get It: East Urban offers a variety of patterns and colors to select from when opting for the best blackout curtains of 2022. Keep in Mind: These curtains do block out light but are not 100% blackout.

Sure to add a luxurious feel to any room, Sun Zero’s curtains are 100% blackout with extreme thermal blackout technology. Sun Zero’s panels are sold individually. They tend to come in longer lengths.

Are you looking for a material other than linen or cotton? Give velvet a try. Sun Zero’s blackout curtain line has a variety of velvet designs and color options, like the Hampshire to the Cassidy . Available at a variety of retailers, Sun Zero’s brand goes beyond just velvet and also has a broad selection of different materials and styles.

Why You Should Get It: These blackout velvet curtains provide a luxurious feel and texture, that instantly elevate a room.

Blocking out both light and noise, West Elm’s blackout curtains are also effective in lighter material colors. Not only are these blackout curtains capable of being layered, but they are also fabricated in a fair trade-certified facility. Though on the pricier end, they come in two different hanging methods to match your room’s needs. Plus with West Elm’s lineup of curtains, they have custom sizing options and different textures to layer.

Sometimes to match a room’s décor, your blackout curtains need to be made from a lighter-colored material. Known for its brand quality, West Elm delivers on its blackout curtain collection.

Keep in Mind: Like most items at West Elm, these blackout curtains are on the higher side, price-wise.

Why You Should Get It: These curtains are great at blocking out light regardless of the lightness in the fabric.

Deconovo’s blackout curtains come in a whopping 33 colors. These grommet curtains are thermal insulated and come in a variety of sizes. Though they are only sold one panel per package, their prices are relatively affordable.

If you’re looking to brand match your blackout curtains around the house but want different colors for different rooms, it’s easiest to have one effective blackout curtain that comes in many colors. Or, if you’re trying to match your curtains to an existing design or paint color, the more color options to choose from means you’re more likely to see success.

Why You Should Get It: This company offers the most color varieties.

This soft and durable curtain is available in a variety of colors and lengths to suit your room’s needs. They even have more contemporary styles . Easy to take care of, these curtains are sold in single panels to protect against exterior cold or heat. Along with noise reduction, these curtains block out 98% of light and prevent 100% UV ray filtration.

Matching blackout curtains to a modern room is a crucial step in completing a designer look. H. VERSAILTEX’s Blackout Bedroom Curtains Drapes are an affordable option to add a modern touch to window dressings.

Keep in Mind: Some consumers have complained that the drape colors do not match what is advertised.

Why You Should Get It: This is a fantastic choice for modern home décor, making it one of the best blackout curtains of 2022.

Easy to install, this product comes with two panels and eight metal grommets. However, if you’re looking for 100% blackout curtains, Miuco may not be for you. It only blocks 98% of sunlight. Still, if thermal insulation is your top concern, Miuco’s products are a great option.

Miuco’s thermal insulated blackout grommet curtain offers noise control and energy efficiency alongside sun blockage . If you have smaller windows close to your resting area, fit Miuco’s smallest size available on Amazon (58 in x 63 in) to prevent any hot or cold air leakage.

Why You Should Get It: Great for energy efficiency and noise control; easy to install.

Available in four lengths, the curtain is made with 70% cotton and 30% linen, with a 100% cotton lining and a blackout sheet lining made with 100% polyester. It comes in seven colors and 12 sizes. These curtains are on the higher end, ranging from $75 to $169.

Pottery Barn’s Evelyn Linen blackout curtain is comfortable and sleek for your baby’s nursery. Made to match any room aesthetic, these are the best blackout curtains of 2022 for two reasons. Not only do they darken the room for naptime or nighttime, but they also reduce ambient sound so your little one can sleep better.

Made from 100% Belgian flax linen, these curtains come in 10 colors and eight different sizes. This medium-weight fabric curtain also offers three hanging methods and has a 100% polyester blackout lining. However, this is a more expensive option, ranging from $149 to $329. Additionally, these blackout curtains are sold as individual panels, not sets.

If you’re looking for an elegant and high-quality linen blackout curtain , look no further than Pottery Barn. New to their product line and already a bestseller, the Belgian Flax linen blackout curtain enhances your space and helps you control how much sunlight gets into your room.

Why You Should Get It: The quality of the fabric and materials are exceptional for the price point.

The thermal insulated curtains come with two panels and a variety of colors. Easy to install with its grommet, this product can be well-paired to match any drape style you choose.

If you need a specific size but want to avoid investing in custom-made curtains, Nicetown's room darkening curtains come in the most common, odd sizes. This curtain includes short kitchen and bathroom windows. Whether you’re using it to embellish your window or to darken your room, Nicetown's curtain size ranges from 29x18 inches to 80x84 inches.

Keep in Mind: Some curtains may not block out light 100% depending on which color/fabric you choose.

Why You Should Get It: This blackout curtain option offers the broadest range in size among all options on our list.

This product comes in two panels without a stiff liner, allowing you to easily drape your curtains. These grommet curtains come in many design options and are top-rated by customers for durability and value for the cost.

Those who shop at Amazon often know just how incredible the AmazonBasics line is excellent for home essentials. These curtains are an affordable option available in various sizes and colors to suit your home.

Keep in Mind: While it does darken a room, it doesn’t block out light 100% as it promises.

Why You Should Get It: These are one of the best blackout curtains of 202 for anyone on a budget.

Highly rated by reviewers, Pony Dance's blackout curtains are multi-functional. They reduce noise and regulate room temperatures by blocking the cold or excess heat. Without liner features, these curtains are both thick and soft. If you’re looking for an easier installation process, the back tab and rod pocket hanging method may not be as quick to install as grommet curtains. But even with the inconvenience for some, Pony Dance's blackout curtains stand out as the most affordable and effective option.

Able to completely darken a room during the day, Pony Dance's blackout curtains take the top spot. With over 20 colors and many sizes, these curtains are perfect for people who live in places with early morning sun, folks who sleep during the day, and anyone who wants extreme privacy from neighbors and onlookers.

Why You Should Get It: These curtains have full blackout functionality, and the ability to reduce noise and regulate room temperatures.

The Bottom Line

The options for purchasing the best blackout curtains of 2022 can seem endless. With so many different products available, figuring out what you need and want for your windows, including size, material, color and design, level of a blackout effect, and draping can take time.

Look at product reviews before making the final decision, and remember that quality doesn’t always need to be pricey. If you’re stumped, Saul says you can always hire “a professional independent designer to help you sort out the best option for you functionally and aesthetically.”

What to Know About Before Shopping for Blackout Curtains

Size

How large your blackout curtains are can affect how much blackout effect you obtain. For example, lighter or shorter materials may cause some light to leak. Before purchasing, blackout curtains begin by measuring your windows to determine what size you’ll need and have an aesthetic in mind to get you started.

Material

There are various materials available to make the best blackout curtains of 2022, including polyester, linen, cotton, velvet, woven fabric, and foam back. Having more layers, “Foamback is a technology where foam is spread on the back of the fabric. This creates a layer that will block light,” Boswell explains. The more layers you have, the more light is blocked. However, this can also make your fabric stiff and heavy. “Woven blackout is a triple-layer fabric that is tightly woven,” says Boswell. “The interior yarns are black, and the outer yarns can be white or dyed any color.” If you’re adding a lining, you can use either of these options. It is also important to match the material to your room’s design. With numerous options available, you don’t need to sacrifice style for effectiveness.

Number of Panels

Similar to sizing, the number of panels determines how much physical material you will have. As Boswell says, “light management is a personal preference.” So if you want your room to be completely blackout, you may need more than one panel of curtains.

Hanging Method

“How the curtain rod is mounted will improve the performance of the curtains,” says Boswell. To get the most effective blackout, “mount the rod three inches to either side of the window and at least four inches higher. This will allow the curtain panels to cover where the wall and the window meet and reduce light peeking through,” says Boswell. Whether it's a grommet, back tab, or pole pocket, the installation matters.

Your Questions, Answered

How do blackout curtains work?

"Any curtain that you hang will block some amount of light. There is not a universal standard, so every brand has its own iconography and descriptions," says Boswell. Still, 100% blackout curtains should block the light from a cell phone camera.

Blackout curtains use foam or opaque materials to block out light. The level of opacity will affect how much sunlight will be blocked. With foamback technology or woven blackout, darker colors will provide a more effective blackout. The best blackout curtains of 2022 also offer other perks, such as thermal insulation to regulate your room's temperature.

What is the best length of blackout curtains for your home?

To determine the best length of blackout curtains for your home, first ask, how many blackouts do you need? As Saul says, to obtain a complete blackout, you need “side tracks and top and bottom tracks for a blackout shade, and then perhaps decorative draperies for aesthetic reasons.” If you’re satisfied with mostly blackout, a typical blackout shade with cover drapery will work, Saul says. Nonetheless, always measuring your windows is always a great place to start.

Can you wash blackout curtains?

Always double-check the manufacturer’s care label. The type of fabric will determine how best to wash it. There are many ways to clean blackout curtains, including dusting, vacuuming, hand washing, machine washing, or dry cleaning. Some of the best blackout curtains of 2022 will be easier to clean than others. It's important to remember (and consider) this before purchase.

Who We Are

Dr. Nafeesah Allen is a multilingual freelance writer who has been writing about homes and decor for Better Homes & Gardens since 2021. To better understand the roles blackout curtains serve in the home and what factors help them to perform their best, Nafeesah consulted Leslie Saul, architect and licensed interior designer with Saul & Associates, and Angela Boswell, founder of The Drape. She researched well-reviewed curtains and compared factors discussed by the sleep and fabric pros, then narrowed the results and reviewed published information and customer reviews before making the final list of the best on the market today.

