Shopping You Can Save Up to 80% on Vacuum Cleaners This Black Friday Score steep discounts across Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and more. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on November 25, 2022 11:24AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Black Friday is the ideal time to buy a vacuum. Even the most high-tech models enjoy staggering discounts, making a dust-busting purchase a little easier on the wallet. We all want spotless floors, but the right vacuum can make or break the experience of actually cleaning it. Whether you opt for upright or stick vacuums, handheld or detachable, we’ve collected the most impressive deals across multiple retailers. You can save up to 80% across brands like Shark, Levoit, Bissell, and more. You can save on models that expertly tidy hard floors, or pick up dirt from carpets without affecting the textiles. You can control some of these vacuums from an app. Or use some of these machines to tidy hard-to-reach places in which dust, dirt, and other mites accumulate over time. Deals this good won’t last long, and inventory’s already dropping across major retailers. Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday deals. Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals Best Investment: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, $650 (was $750); Best Buy Best Robot Vacuum: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $274), Amazon Best Budget: Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum, $45 (was $200); Amazon Best Stick Vacuum: Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Cordless Stick Vacuum, $250 (was $430); Amazon Best Upright Vacuum: Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner, $135 (was $175); Amazon Best Handheld Vacuum: Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $30 (was $62); Amazon. A vacuum is a great early holiday gift for yourself and your household. Improving your space is always a helpful investment, and with this range of Black Friday deals, there’s a price for any budget. Consider the format and your amount of use. If you’re constantly reaching for the vacuum cleaner, or have a house dominated by pets, children, or allergies, it might make sense for you to splurge on a powerful model that will get you years of use. In that case, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is a winner complete with a laser to illuminate microscopic dust mites and debris. Its intelligent sensors automatically detect the debris level and floor type to determine how much suction to use, making for a one-sweep clean—which you can get for yourself for $100 off. You may prefer a lighter strain on the wallet, in which case the Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum will get the job done without the bells and whistles. At 78% off, this corded model is easy to use, easy to store, and easy to buy. Want a handheld version you can run over the couch, car seats, and other areas of the home that—try as you might—just never get clean? The popular Black+Decker Dustbuster is on sale for a fantastic price at over 50% off, an excellent value for its usefulness around the house and on the go. Target Best Upright Vacuum Black Friday Deals While stick vacuums are convenient for their lightweight build and lack of cords, some prefer a more heavy-duty model for the security of knowing that each spec, dust mite, and piece of dirt is scrubbed free from the floors—especially in households with children, allergies, and pets. Upright vacuums tend to have more considerable suction power than other types of vacuums, and a wider cleaning head, making them the closest to a professional clean. They also tend to have larger bags for dust collection, allowing you to go longer between emptying the debris. Tineco Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $325 (was $500) Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $200 (was 300); Amazon Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum, $128 (was $220); Amazon Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner, $135 (was $175); Amazon Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum, $54 (was $99); Walmart Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $150 (was $237); Amazon Dirt Devil Endura Upright Vacuum, $62 (was $75); Amazon Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum, $139 (was $200); Amazon Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum, $127 with coupon (was $180); Amazon Shark Navigator Pet Lift-Away Corded Upright Vacuum, $198 with coupon (was $240); Amazon Amazon Best Stick Vacuum Black Friday Deals A great stick vacuum is extremely useful. Their slender build often means that they’re lighter than upright versions, making them convenient for cleaning stairs, multiple floors, and hard-to-reach places. They’re nimble and maneuverable, making them a choice pick for those who need a little extra help in the motivation department; it’s often easier to pull out the stick vacuum on a whim than to drag out a larger model. Admittedly, their sleek designs are often aesthetically pleasing as well, in addition to wielding impressive power. Black Friday delivers us discounts on stick vacuum models from the well-known to the newcomers, at any budget. Dyson is a crowd-favorite for its tech-forward design. Try the Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, only available at Target and now 35% off for the holiday sale. Intended for households with pets, its high-powered suction and easy conversion into a handhold makes it a flexible contender that works well around the home. Meanwhile, the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon enjoys over 2,900 five-star reviews, and is an impressive 80% off. Users can pick from multiple suction speeds and attachments to best clean any floor material, and it’s easy to store. Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum, $350 (was $230) Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, $650 (was $750); Best Buy Inse Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum, $100 (was $570); Amazon Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum, $45 (was $200); Amazon Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $136 with coupon (was $680); Amazon Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $400 (was $550); Best Buy Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119 with coupon (was $500); Amazon Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Cordless Stick Vacuum, $250 (was $430); Amazon Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, $280 (was $430); Target Bissell AirRam Cordless Vacuum, $252 (was $268); Amazon Amazon Best Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals The best part of buying a robot vacuum? The vacuum does the work for you. Whether it’s app- or remote-controlled, the model putters around the house like a makeshift pet, and your floors will never be cleaner. iRobot Roomba is a household name for a reason. Roombas have impressive features across its models, like this Roomba 694 which includes Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from an app. It’s also self-charging, with no problems going over the carpet. The BHG Testing team voted it the best overall robot vacuum of 2022. Shark’s robot vacuum, on the other hand, has over 9,600 five-star ratings and enjoys a discount up to 35% off. At just $150, it’s the lowest price in this list, and can make a friendly entry-level option for those who are looking to wade into the robot vacuum space. Save up to 73% by purchasing the Zcwa robot vacuum, which can go into four separate cleaning modes for a more effective clean, able to tackle entire rooms or focus on troublesome spots. If you’d like to splurge for a vacuum that will, quite literally, do it all for you, opt for the Ecovacs Deepot Omni model now 35% off. While it’s the highest price on this list, you’ll receive a robot vacuum that will vacuum, mop, avoid obstacles, automatically switch modes while on different types of flooring, respond to your voice command, self-clean, self-charge, and even self-empty. The accompanying app is nothing if not thorough, so you can even schedule your cleans and program different routines for different areas of the home, like double-mopping the kitchen after mealtimes. Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $150 (was $230); Amazon Eufy by Anker Slim Robot Vacuum, $126 (was $229); Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum with WiFi, $179 (was $274); Amazon iRobot Roomba I3+ Evo WiFi Connected Self Emptying Robot Vacuum, $350 (was $550); Target iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum, $349 (was $600); Amazon Trifo Ollie Pet Edition Robot Vacuum, $219 (was $400); Target Ecovacs Deebot Omni, $1,000 (was $1,550); Amazon Zcwa Robot Vacuum, $170 (was $630); Amazon Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum with Dock, $600 (was $870); Amazon Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $140 with coupon (was $320); Amazon More Black Friday Deals Get Ready to Shop All the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals This Year, from Air Fryers to Robot Vacuums The Humidifier Our Lab Testers Named ‘Best for Large Rooms’ Is on Sale for Black Friday Spruce Up Your Space with These Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Up to 53% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit