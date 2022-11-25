You Can Save Up to 80% on Vacuum Cleaners This Black Friday

Black Friday is the ideal time to buy a vacuum. Even the most high-tech models enjoy staggering discounts, making a dust-busting purchase a little easier on the wallet. We all want spotless floors, but the right vacuum can make or break the experience of actually cleaning it. Whether you opt for upright or stick vacuums, handheld or detachable, we’ve collected the most impressive deals across multiple retailers. You can save up to 80% across brands like Shark, Levoit, Bissell, and more.

You can save on models that expertly tidy hard floors, or pick up dirt from carpets without affecting the textiles. You can control some of these vacuums from an app. Or use some of these machines to tidy hard-to-reach places in which dust, dirt, and other mites accumulate over time.

Deals this good won’t last long, and inventory’s already dropping across major retailers. Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals

A vacuum is a great early holiday gift for yourself and your household. Improving your space is always a helpful investment, and with this range of Black Friday deals, there’s a price for any budget.

Consider the format and your amount of use. If you’re constantly reaching for the vacuum cleaner, or have a house dominated by pets, children, or allergies, it might make sense for you to splurge on a powerful model that will get you years of use. In that case, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is a winner complete with a laser to illuminate microscopic dust mites and debris. Its intelligent sensors automatically detect the debris level and floor type to determine how much suction to use, making for a one-sweep clean—which you can get for yourself for $100 off.

You may prefer a lighter strain on the wallet, in which case the Besswin Corded Stick Vacuum will get the job done without the bells and whistles. At 78% off, this corded model is easy to use, easy to store, and easy to buy.

Want a handheld version you can run over the couch, car seats, and other areas of the home that—try as you might—just never get clean? The popular Black+Decker Dustbuster is on sale for a fantastic price at over 50% off, an excellent value for its usefulness around the house and on the go.

Target

Best Upright Vacuum Black Friday Deals



While stick vacuums are convenient for their lightweight build and lack of cords, some prefer a more heavy-duty model for the security of knowing that each spec, dust mite, and piece of dirt is scrubbed free from the floors—especially in households with children, allergies, and pets.

Upright vacuums tend to have more considerable suction power than other types of vacuums, and a wider cleaning head, making them the closest to a professional clean. They also tend to have larger bags for dust collection, allowing you to go longer between emptying the debris.

Amazon

Best Stick Vacuum Black Friday Deals

A great stick vacuum is extremely useful. Their slender build often means that they’re lighter than upright versions, making them convenient for cleaning stairs, multiple floors, and hard-to-reach places. They’re nimble and maneuverable, making them a choice pick for those who need a little extra help in the motivation department; it’s often easier to pull out the stick vacuum on a whim than to drag out a larger model. Admittedly, their sleek designs are often aesthetically pleasing as well, in addition to wielding impressive power. Black Friday delivers us discounts on stick vacuum models from the well-known to the newcomers, at any budget.

Dyson is a crowd-favorite for its tech-forward design. Try the Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, only available at Target and now 35% off for the holiday sale. Intended for households with pets, its high-powered suction and easy conversion into a handhold makes it a flexible contender that works well around the home.

Meanwhile, the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon enjoys over 2,900 five-star reviews, and is an impressive 80% off. Users can pick from multiple suction speeds and attachments to best clean any floor material, and it’s easy to store.

Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals

The best part of buying a robot vacuum? The vacuum does the work for you. Whether it’s app- or remote-controlled, the model putters around the house like a makeshift pet, and your floors will never be cleaner.

iRobot Roomba is a household name for a reason. Roombas have impressive features across its models, like this Roomba 694 which includes Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from an app. It’s also self-charging, with no problems going over the carpet. The BHG Testing team voted it the best overall robot vacuum of 2022.

Shark’s robot vacuum, on the other hand, has over 9,600 five-star ratings and enjoys a discount up to 35% off. At just $150, it’s the lowest price in this list, and can make a friendly entry-level option for those who are looking to wade into the robot vacuum space.

Save up to 73% by purchasing the Zcwa robot vacuum, which can go into four separate cleaning modes for a more effective clean, able to tackle entire rooms or focus on troublesome spots.

If you’d like to splurge for a vacuum that will, quite literally, do it all for you, opt for the Ecovacs Deepot Omni model now 35% off. While it’s the highest price on this list, you’ll receive a robot vacuum that will vacuum, mop, avoid obstacles, automatically switch modes while on different types of flooring, respond to your voice command, self-clean, self-charge, and even self-empty. The accompanying app is nothing if not thorough, so you can even schedule your cleans and program different routines for different areas of the home, like double-mopping the kitchen after mealtimes.