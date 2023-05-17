It’s also important to have proper ventilation for air flow in the birdhouses so moisture doesn’t get trapped and create an unsafe environment for the nesting birds.

Additionally, the best birdhouses are designed in a way to keep the nesting bird safe and dry. In particular, you’ll want to look for birdhouses that have a sloped roof. “This helps keep out heavy rain and discourages predators from accessing the box,” Witko explains.

You’ll also want to ensure your birdhouse doesn’t have a perch—even though many birdhouses come equipped with perches, they can actually be detrimental to birds. “It's important to note that perches are never necessary on birdhouses,” Witko says. “[They] can actually cause more harm than good by allowing predators access to the box.”

“Ideally, nest boxes should be mounted to poles equipped with a predator guard for the best chance of evading predators,” Bailey says. “Nest boxes mounted on trees are more likely to become occupied by mice, which means that birds aren’t able to use them."

It may seem that all birdhouses are more or less the same, but there are a few important factors to consider when purchasing a birdhouse. Birds have many natural predators, including snakes, raccoons, chipmunks, and cats. When purchasing a birdhouse, you’ll want to make sure the birdhouse will offer birds a safe space from these predators.

Chad Witko, senior coordinator of avian biology at the National Audubon Society, also shares the bird population has been declining for years. “Recent studies have shown that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970,” Witko shares. “Birdhouses are one way to help protect them and the places they need.”

“A birdhouse is really a replacement for a habitat element that birds would find in nature—a hole in a dead tree,” says Robyn Bailey, NestWatch project leader for Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “Since dead trees are commonly removed from landscapes where people live and recreate, they can be lacking, and a birdhouse is often a good way to attract some species that might not otherwise find a place to nest.”

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or sipping an evening glass of wine and listening to birds fill your yard with a symphony of songs. While you may have a few bird feeders or bird baths to attract the singers to your yard, another way to draw birds is by having a birdhouse.

Best Overall Nature's Way CWH3 Cedar Bluebird Box House Amazon View On Amazon View On Natureswaybirds.com Why You Should Get It This cedar birdhouse has a sloped roof and an elevated mesh floor. Keep in Mind It’s only available in one color/finish. Not only is this birdhouse made with cedar, which is beneficial since it is durable and resembles a tree cavity, it also has a few other details that are important to look for in a birdhouse. We love that this birdhouse can be mounted to a pole to help keep the nesting birds safe from predators, and it also doesn’t have a perch. Additionally, it has a sloped roof and an elevated mesh floor to help keep birds dry. To help increase airflow, this birdhouse is also equipped with essential air vents. There are also kerfs, which are indents in the wood, for fledglings to grip onto as they learn to emerge from the birdhouse. Cleaning this birdhouse is easy—simply lift the front wooden panel to access the inside of the birdhouse. While this birdhouse will mainly attract bluebirds with its 1.5-inch entry hole, other birds, such as wrens, tree swallows, and chickadees, will be interested in nesting in this house, too. Because it’s made with cedar, it’s only available in one finish. If you want to add more color to your landscape, consider planting some colorful native plants around your birdhouse. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Material: Cedar | Entry Hole Size: 1.5 inches

Best Budget Wild Wings 8-inch Cedar Wood Wren Nesting Box Bird House Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It It’s a simple cedar birdhouse that has proper ventilation and is easy to clean. Keep in Mind With a 1.125-inch entry hole, it’s intended for smaller birds only. While this pick isn’t as aesthetically pleasing as our best overall birdhouse, it still provides a safe nesting option for birds at an affordable price. This cedar birdhouse is both insect and rot resistant, and it has a sloped roof to drain water away from the house. There are also vents in both the front and back of this birdhouse to provide proper ventilation for the nesting birds. With a 1.125-inch opening, you’ll attract birds like wrens and chickadees and prevent larger birds, like sparrows, from nesting. Similarly to our best overall birdhouse, this house has a front panel that lifts away for easy cleaning. It also doesn’t have a perch, making it a safe choice for nesting birds. This birdhouse isn’t quite as pretty as some of our other picks, but it has everything a nesting bird needs at a wallet-friendly price. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Material: Cedar | Entry Hole Size: 1.125 inches

Best Splurge Nestera Smart Birdhouse with Camera Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This cedar birdhouse comes with a 4.0-megapixel camera that is equipped with a microphone and night vision. Keep in Mind There is a solar-powered option, but it’s more expensive. If you’re passionate about birds, then the Nestera Smart Birdhouse with Camera is the best birdhouse for you. This cedar birdhouse has everything a nesting bird needs—plus, it has a camera so you can watch the birds from your phone. This durable and weatherproof birdhouse has a sloped roof, is perch free, and has a 1.25-inch entry hole—but the star of this birdhouse is the camera. Using the accompanying app, you can connect the camera to WiFi and have access to watch your birdhouse at all times. The app also allows you to record moments and share them with your fellow bird-loving friends and family. The 4.0-megapixel camera has a motion sensor, night vision, and a built-in microphone to help you view and listen to your winged neighbors. You can even set the app to alert you when there is motion in the birdhouse. This type of birdhouse will attract birds such as wrens, bluebirds, chickadees, tree swallows, warblers, nuthatches, and more. In addition to the camera, the birdhouse has translucent windows on the sides so you can peek in and see your nesting birds. The camera comes with a 32-foot power cord, so you don’t have to mount the birdhouse exactly in front of an outlet. There is also a solar-powered option if you want to put this birdhouse even further away from a power source, but it is more expensive. This would also make a perfect Mother’s or Father’s Day gift for a bird-loving parent. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Material: Western red cedar | Entry Hole Size: 1.25 inches

Best for Screech Owls JCs Wildlife Screech Owl Cedar Nesting Box Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s available in green, blue, or cardinal red, and has a 3-inch hole for screech owls. Keep in Mind Screech owl houses should be placed close to a wooded area, like a woodland clearing or the edge of a forest. For those wanting to provide a nesting option for screech owls, the JCs Wildlife Screech Owl Cedar Nesting Box is the best birdhouse for you. Made with 0.875-inch thick cedar wood, this birdhouse is durable to create a safe environment for screech owls. There is a 3-inch hole for the owls to enter their home, making this the birdhouse with the largest entry hole on our list. The sloped roof provides a slight overhang that helps keep owls dry from the rain, and there are air holes for proper air flow. The birdhouse is perch free, but it does have three slats on the front for screech owls to grip onto. There is also an internal slat to help the owl leave the house or sit upon it for viewing. For easy cleaning, the front panel swings open so you can access the inside of the birdhouse. This birdhouse comes with a bag of pine shavings to add to the bottom of the house to help make a comfortable nest for your owl. We also love that there are three different color options: green, blue, and cardinal red. Screech owl boxes are a bit different from other birdhouses—these can be mounted on trees. “Screech-owl nest boxes should be placed 10 to 30 feet off the ground, on a tree wider than the box, preferably under a tree limb with nearby branches to allow perching for both adult and fledgling owls,” Witko explains. “Some experts suggest facing the box east or south to allow roosting owls to sun during cold days.” Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Material: Cedar | Entry Hole Size: 3 inches

Best for Purple Martins BestNest Heath Cedar Round Entry Purple Martin House Amazon View On Amazon View On Bestnest.com Why You Should Get It There are 12 rooms to comfortably house purple martins. Keep in Mind Because of its size, it will require more time and energy to clean seasonally. Purple martins have different nesting habits than most other birds, so they require a different style of birdhouse. While many other birds prefer to nest alone, purple martins are the exception. “The vast majority will not share [birdhouses] because most birds are territorial, but some species, like purple martins, do nest in colonies,” Bailey says. Because these birds will nest together, they will be attracted to birdhouses with multiple rooms, like the BestNest Heath Cedar Round Entry Purple Martin House. Made with cedar, this birdhouse has 12 different rooms with 2.125-inch entry holes. Each room measures 5 x 5.25 x 4 inches, so it offers a comfortable space for nesting. There are also dividers in between the holes, which helps prevent issues with male dominance among your winged residents. As with most of the birdhouses on our list, this one has proper ventilation and a sloped roof. Keep in mind that because of its larger size, this birdhouse will be more time consuming to clean than other birdhouses on our list. This is intended to be mounted on top of a wooden post or pole, so be sure you have the proper materials before purchasing. For purple martins, Bailey recommends placing these birdhouses in an open field, at least 40 feet from trees or buildings so the birds have plenty of space for forating insects. If you have the space, consider adding some seedy plants to your landscape. Price at time of publish: $318 Product Details: Material: Cedar | Entry Hole Size: 2.125 inches

Best Hanging BestNest Classic Hanging Wren House BestNest View On Bestnest.com Why You Should Get It A plastic-coated cable is included with the wooden birdhouse. Keep in Mind It’s made with natural wood, so each birdhouse may vary slightly in its appearance. The BestNest Classic Hanging Wren House is the best birdhouse if you prefer to hang your birdhouse from a hook or a pole. This wooden birdhouse comes with a plastic-coated cable, so you can easily hang it in your yard. This is a perfect birdhouse for wrens and chickadees, since the hole size is 1.25 inches. The size of the opening also prevents larger birds from entering, so your wrens will be safe. The best birdhouses have sloped roofs and gaps for ventilation, and this birdhouse has both. Predators won’t have anything to grab onto with this birdhouse since it’s perch free. We appreciate that the bottom section of the birdhouse can be removed for easy seasonal cleaning. We also love that this option is a lighter color than others on our list, which helps to keep birds cooler when the sun is shining. Keep in mind that because this birdhouse is made with natural wood, each house may vary slightly from another. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Material: Wood | Entry Hole Size: 1.25 inches

Best Gourd Gourdaments Gourd Birdhouse Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has a 1.5-inch entry hole, which is perfect for Carolina wrens. Keep in Mind The size and shape of the gourd will vary. Bailey explains that certain birds, like wrens, tree swallows, and great crested flycatchers, will nest in gourds. “If hung securely, these can be a safe option for nesting birds,” Bailey says. The Gourdaments Gourd Birdhouse is a natural, handmade birdhouse that features a leather strap for hanging. The gourds themselves are grown on a farm in Pennsylvania. With a hole diameter of 1.5 inches, the birdhouse will attract bluebirds and Carolina wrens. The roof is naturally sloped due to the shape of the gourd, and there isn’t a perch so birds can stay safe from predators. The gourd is finished with an outdoor varnish to protect it from the elements and help it last for multiple seasons. Each gourd will vary slightly in size and shape, but expect your gourd to be about 9 to 10 inches tall. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Material: Gourd | Entry Hole Size: 1.5 inches