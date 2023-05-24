The best bento boxes should be compact, convenient, and easy to clean. While some have one large compartment, others come with multiple small compartments for storing snacks, fruit, or vegetables. Before selecting one, it’s important to assess your specific needs and keep in mind what food you plan to pack, but it’s also important to keep in mind how you plan to clean and care for it. In search of the best bento boxes available, we put some of the leading models through a series of real-world tests.

Whether for school or work, packing your lunch is an easy way to save money. However, if you don’t have the right supplies, packing a sandwich, fruit, and snacks can be messy and wasteful. We’ve all been there—you prepare a fresh and healthy lunch to bring to work, and after you enjoy it, you’re left with a mess of dirty containers, lids, and plastic bags. Bento boxes are a sleek and efficient solution that makes taking food on the go simple and streamlined.

This sleek and efficient storage container comes equipped with a few essential accessories that make it well-equipped for transporting food to and from work or school. For example, it comes with a knife, fork, chopsticks, and sauce container. We love that the box fits all foods so you can easily take your lunch on the go, without needing to pack additional cutlery. It’s made from bamboo with a silicone lid, and we found that the lid fits tightly and effectively. We love that the dividers are removable for added versatility. The clips are easy to put in place and the lid is easy to open. However, we did notice that this container isn’t completely leakproof.

This all-in-one bento box comes equipped with a few accessories that make it easier to take lunch on the go.

Although we love that the multiple compartments in this box allow you to store different foods separately, it’s important to keep in mind that it can be challenging to store larger pieces of food. It’s also shorter than some of the other boxes, which means certain foods might get squished with the lid on. We also found that the lid wasn’t completely leak proof, so be mindful when storing saucier foods.

This sleek, compact bento box is expertly organized to feature six small compartments stored in one convenient box. Each compartment is removable for easy cleanup and care, and the tight-fitting lid features a silicone rim and clips to keep the top secure. We love that this box includes chopsticks that are stored right in the lid for easy access.

This bento box is packed with multiple compartments that make it easy to store up to six different foods separately.

It’s conveniently microwave and dishwasher-safe , and we didn’t notice any stains after microwaving food in it. Although we love that the lids are easy to open and close, we did notice that the compartments are not leakproof. They leaked quite a bit during our test even when the band held them securely in place. As a result, users should be mindful when storing liquid foods.

This set of stacking compartments is made from recycled plastic bottles, which means it’s strong, durable, and easy to clean. Throughout our testing process, we loved how easy this set is to use—the lids are easy to open and close, and the elastic band holds the stack securely in place. We love that the sandwich fits perfectly in the larger compartment, and the second box is fitted with a removable divider for added versatility.

This spacious container has taller sides than some others, which meant it easily fit all the food we tested without cramming or crushing anything. We found that the stainless steel material was easy to clean, and we didn’t notice any stains or lingering odors after use.

This sizable bento box features a removable divider that makes it particularly versatile for storing foods of different sizes and shapes. The stainless steel construction is fitted with a silicone gasket, which means the leak-proof lid is completely airtight. Simply release the valve to open and reveal fresh food that’s perfectly protected. Throughout the testing process, we found the silicone lid to be sturdy and durable as well as completely leak proof.

We love that this container has rubberized edges along the sides, so it’s extra durable and resistant to cracks, scratches, or denting. Though the tight-fitting latches keep everything locked in place, they’re easy enough for little fingers to open and close without help.

For a colorful and convenient way to pack your child’s school lunches, look no further than Bentgo Kids. This easy-to-pack bento box is super portable, and five convenient compartments mean you can keep your little one’s food safely stored without getting too mixed up. The locking lid keeps everything safely in place, and throughout our testing, we found it to be relatively leakproof—with only a few drops escaping near the hinges. Most importantly, the interior compartment is designed to be removed for easy clean-up.

None of the dividers are removable, so you can’t customize the size of the food sections like you can with some other options.

This affordable option comes in a variety of colors, so it’s a great choice for kids and adults alike. Keep in mind that the lids are not leakproof and the center divider is not microwave-safe.

This simple, streamlined bento box includes everything you need for packing food items on the go . Made up of two stacking containers, it features three different compartments overall that are held together by a stretchy nylon strap. We love that it even includes a built-in set of plastic utensils. Throughout the testing process, we were pleased to see that while this is a compact product, it still felt perfectly spacious and held a good amount of food.

Throughout our tests we found this to be a convenient and spacious food storage option. While the lids are tricky to get on and off, it was completely leak proof—we never experienced anything leaking out the sides of the container. The containers are all microwave, freezer, and dishwasher-safe.

This sleek and chic bento box is perfect for toting all types of food without having to worry about spills or leaks. The plastic boxes are outfitted with a silicone seal that helps keep the lids fitting tightly, so you can pack liquids or solids without worrying about an extra mess. The large box consists of two containers that stack on top of each other, along with a smaller food cup that conveniently fits inside one of the larger boxes. The stacking boxes are held in place by an elastic band that keeps everything securely in place. While these are spacious enough to fit a big batch of food, they’re also lightweight enough to tote to and from work or school.

This bento box performed exceptionally well in all of our tests, and it didn’t leak or spill. We found the locking clip to be sturdy and durable, and the removable tray was easy to clean and care for. This is a fantastic option for anyone looking for an affordable, reliable bento box.

This versatile bento box is perfect for storing lunch or leftovers. Thanks to the smart design, the spacious box features either three or four compartments using a removable divider. That means you can either store a large item—like a sandwich—and a few smaller items when the divider is removed, or you can store a selection of smaller items—like fruit, crackers, and cheese—when the divider is in place. Conveniently, the inside liner is designed to be removed so you can easily pop it in the microwave, dishwasher, or sink.

This spacious bento box is easy to clean, and a removable divider allows for either three or four compartments, adding a layer of versatility and efficiency.

The Bottom Line

The best bento boxes should be spacious, efficient, and convenient, which is why we love the Bentgo Modern best of all. The container is easy to clean, and we love that the center tray is removable. This is a fantastic way to store food in a convenient, portable, and leakproof container. If you’re looking for a more efficient way to pack your kids’ lunches, try the Bentgo Kids.

Our Testing Process

To test the best bento boxes, we selected 11 of the leading models and put them through a series of tests to assess overall functionality, durability, and convenience. To start, we examined each product’s capacity, product dimensions, and weight. Each of these factors contributes to a bento box’s overall convenience—it should be able to hold an ample amount of food without taking up too much space or being too heavy.

To test capacity, we filled each box with a full lunch—including a sandwich, fruit salad, cucumber salad, and snacks. We examined how everything fit in the box and took special note if anything felt cramped or squished. Next, we emptied each box and cleaned it, paying special attention to how easy or difficult the products were to clean by hand and in the dishwasher.

Since the best bento boxes are designed for taking meals on the go, we also tested each product for leaks. To do so, we filled each box with one cup of water, shut the lid, and turned it upside down. Next, we tested the microwave-safe claims of each product by microwaving a full container of leftovers. Lastly, we checked to see how the food affected the condition of the container by examining for stains, spots, or unwanted smells. When examining stains and spills we considered how the material of each product affected its overall durability and ease of cleaning.

What to Know About Bento Boxes Before Shopping

Material

Depending on which type of bento box you choose, it could be made from a variety of materials like stainless steel, plastic, or silicone. It’s important to keep in mind that material is one of the most influential factors when selecting the best bento box for you—the specific material a container is made from directly impacts its durability and functionality.

Stainless steel bento boxes are durable, easy to clean, and don’t soak up flavors or food stains. However, stainless steel bento boxes are not safe to put in the microwave. Alternatively, plastic bento boxes are usually more convenient—they can be washed in the dishwasher and placed in the microwave—but they often absorb flavors and stains, and they aren’t always as durable or heavy-duty. Before selecting the best bento box for you, make sure to assess how you plan to use it and how you plan to clean it.

Care

Regularly cleaning a bento box is essential, and with multiple compartments, it’s not always as straightforward as washing a regular dish. If you plan to use your bento box for daily lunches or weekly meal prep, you’ll want one that’s easy to clean. While some bento boxes are dishwasher-safe, others should be cleaned by hand. Before selecting the best bento box for you, be sure to consider how you plan to clean and care for it.

Compartments

Bento boxes differ from standard lunch boxes because they contain multiple compartments to keep individual food items separated. Compartments are a great way to keep juicy food items—like strawberries or blackberries—from touching dry snacks. The best bento boxes should have multiple compartments in varying sizes. Before selecting the right one for you, make sure to assess what types of compartments you want and how many. If you plan to pack sandwiches, make sure the bento box has at least one large compartment. If you plan to pack small snacks, make sure to pick one with multiple small compartments. Keep in mind that the more compartments a bento box has, the more tedious it will be to clean each one.

Accessories

Accessories are a helpful addition when picking out a bento box. The best bento boxes should make it easy to transport lunch on the go, so accessories like cutlery or chopsticks are an important part of that. When selecting the right bento box for you, consider what accessories are most important. If you plan to eat your lunch on the go, look for an all-in-one option that includes a knife, fork, and spoon.

Other Bento Boxes We Tested

Pottery Barn All-in-One Bento Box

The Pottery Barn All-in-One Bento Box is a simple, practical box that easily fit the foods we stored in it. However, it’s not microwave-safe and the dividers aren’t removable, which limits versatility slightly. It’s also not a leakproof option, which means you can only pack completely dry foods, not saucy.

Suzuran Shokado Bento box

We think this Suzuran Shokado Bento box is a gorgeous, traditional bento box that’s elegant and stylish to look at. However, the lid doesn’t fit tightly and it’s not dishwasher or microwave-safe. As a result, it’s not completely practical for packing lunches on the go.

LunchBots Large Cinco Stainless Steel Lunch Container

The LunchBots Large Cinco Stainless Steel Lunch Container comes with fixed compartments, which means you can’t customize your storage options. We also found that the lid didn’t stay on tightly or securely, which means it’s not a reliable option for transporting food.



Your Questions, Answered

What is the difference between a bento box and a lunch box?

The main difference between a lunch box and a bento box is that a bento box has multiple compartments to keep your entire lunch stored in one convenient box. Rather than packing multiple small containers, baggies, or jars, a bento box keeps everything stored individually in one convenient container. Bento boxes should have a locking lid that keeps everything safely in place.

What foods can you put in a bento box?

The type of food you can pack in a bento box depends on how many compartments it has and how efficiently it seals. If your bento box has a larger compartment, you can easily pack a sandwich or piece of grilled chicken. You can also pack snacks, fruit, or vegetables. If your bento box has a leakproof lid, you can also pack wetter items like yogurt or hummus.

Who We Are

Laura Denby is a food and beverage writer who specializes in writing thorough, thoughtful product recommendations. With a degree in Culinary Arts from the Institute of Culinary Education and years of professional cooking experience, Laura is a skilled chef who uses her culinary experience to find home and kitchen products that help her readers become more efficient and confident in the kitchen. You can find more of Laura’s work at FoodNetwork.com, Food & Wine, Forbes, and People.com.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.

Looking for more products that have earned our BHG Recommends seal of approval?


