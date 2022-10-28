The 14 Best Bedroom Rugs of 2022 to Spruce Up Your Space

Overall, the best bedroom rug is the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection area rug because it comes in more than 20 colors, cleans easily, and doesn't shed. These are the 14 best bedroom rugs of 2022.

To find the best bedroom rugs, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in material, durability, and design. We also consulted Philippa Radon, an interior designer, who recommended four key considerations to consider which include comfort, placement, size, and color.

Waking up on the wrong side of the bed is one thing, but feeling the zing of your feet hitting a chilly floor in the morning is another. That’s why it’s important to choose the perfect rug for your room, especially if you have tile, hardwood, or modern concrete floors that feel downright icy in colder climates.

It comes in seven beautifully muted colors like baby pink, aqua, or gender-neutral ivory and grays. Depending on your palette, there are nearly a dozen sizes available in rectangle, round, or runner shapes.

With its low-pile wool weave, this rug cleans up nicely with a quick swipe of a vacuum, and tougher stains can be spot-treated.

When you bring your baby home, you’ll want to create a calming space in your newborn’s nursery . It’s crucial to choose a rug suitable and comfortable to lie on–and, more importantly, safe for the baby’s skin. An example would be the Rugs USA Gray Dotted Diamond Trellis Nursery Rug. It is the best bedroom rug of 2022 for a nursery because its natural wool fiber is hypoallergenic, soft, and durable.

Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to clean, hypoallergenic, and comes in gender-neutral colors.

Available in two colors (sand and antique oak), the Ruggable Border Braid Re-Jute Rug has a woven pattern designed to mimic the look of hand-braided jute rugs—but with a softer surface that’s easier to clean. Because it’s not actual jute, it won’t feel scratchy underfoot.

If you want a rug with a subtle sophistication that can be washed in your washing machine and is a feel-good, eco-friendly purchase, look no further than the Ruggable Border Braid Re-Jute Rug. This super-soft area rug is made from recycled plastic bottles and fits comfortably in your washer and dryer.

Keep in Mind: This rug passes the test against dirt and liquid stains because of its ability to be laundered in a washing machine—make sure to verify that the tub of your machine is large enough for the size of rug you choose (at least 2.2 cubic feet for 5 x 7 rugs and 3.8 cubic feet for 6 x 9 rugs).

Why You Should Get It: It is made from recycled plastic bottles and can be tossed into your washing machine when it needs cleaning.

The rug’s recycled polyester material stands up to normal wear and tear, showing no signs of damage or snagging. It also holds up well to cleaning with a vacuum; however, it is tough to clean with a broom because the bristles can’t run smoothly over the weave.

Because this rug is available in seven colors and 12 sizes, you could purchase multiple versions of this pattern for different areas inside and outside to transition the eye from one space to another. The rug is reversible, so opting to put one choice with the solid side up could be a strategic way to incorporate similar textures—without too many conflicting patterns—into one space.

Upon seeing this rug, you’ll want to lean down and feel the raised texture found in the weave of this geometrically designed gem. One tester said the feel and plushness of the rug were so exceptional that “you could lie on it and enjoy the sun due to the thick material.”

The West Elm Reflected Diamonds Indoor/Outdoor Rug’s diamond pattern draws the eye in with its modern look, making it a great addition to your space.

Keep in Mind: The texture that makes this rug so wonderful to the touch can also make it harder to clean since a broom does not run as smoothly over the weave.

Why You Should Get It: It is comfy enough to lie down on, and the reverse side of this rug is a solid color, giving you two decorating options.

Keep in mind, that the rug may need some time to flatten, though, since it ships rolled up. Karen Billman of Karen Billman Designs says flattening the corners is a quick and easy fix. “We usually recommend turning your rug over and putting heavy objects on all the ends.”

Another reason this rug made our list of best bedroom rugs is that it is easy to clean with a broom or vacuum, making it a great choice for high-traffic areas that could be subject to lots of mud and spills. For tougher stains, this rug’s fibers can stand up to a little elbow grease without causing too much noticeable damage.

The fibers resist snags, tears, and excessive wear, and we like how well the rug stays in one place without shifting or sliding underfoot. You can even slide heavy objects from side to side on their surface without causing them to buckle or bunch up.

A college student needs a lightweight yet durable rug that transports around easily—potentially often, doesn’t cost a fortune, and will stand up to lots of traffic. The Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug is our pick for the best bedroom rug of 2022 for dorms because of its quality and low price.

Keep in Mind: The edges of this rug may have a memory and need a little time to flatten out the first time.

Why You Should Get It: This area rug doesn’t snag or tear easily and stays put without bunching or sliding underfoot, making it perfect for a high-traffic dorm room.

While many rug brands claim their rugs are washable, the ⅛ inch-thick, low-pile Ruggable rugs can be washed without shrinking, changing in appearance, or breaking down. They are compatible with most standard washing machines (at least 2.2 cubic feet for 5 x 7 rugs and 3.8 cubic feet for 6 x 9 rugs). Most standard washing machines can handle this rug. For lighter cleaning, a broom may be somewhat of a challenge, but debris will lift easily with a vacuum.

We love the cartoon motif in colors that aren’t too distracting (like the mascarpone white on distressed gunmetal) because it’s a way to create whimsy without making your home look like a daycare center. Because of the subdued color choices and the lasting quality, this is the best bedroom rug that can grow with your child as they mature and grow out of primary colors usually seen on kids’ rugs.

Kids are messy—this is why the machine-washable Ruggable Mickey and Minnie Trellis Rug is perfect for a kid’s bedroom. Crafted from polyester with a polyurethane water-resistant barrier, it’s easy to pop the top layer into your washing machine when inevitable spills and messes happen.

Keep in Mind: While most standard washing machines can handle cleaning this rug, you’ll want to double-check the size of your machine’s tub before buying.

Why You Should Get It: The rug is made from polyester with a polyurethane water-resistant barrier and can be tossed in your washing machine.

We especially love that on top of the six available size options, you can also have one custom made–for a price. Just remember to purchase a rug pad for ultimate performance.

With regular and proper care, this rug will last for years and years. It needs to be vacuumed regularly–especially during the first few months to pick up the fuzzies that naturally come off but not more than once or twice each month to avoid wearing down the fibers. It can be cleaned by hand with a pH-balanced shampoo and a soft brush, but professional cleaning every three to five years is recommended.

The 100% wool is woven from the Sarda sheep of Sardinia and is long, warm, and with a natural sheen. This makes it sturdy and waterproof as well as cozy.

Described by the company curator as “more interesting than a single-color rug, less busy than a patterned rug,” the Revival Dawn Ombre Wool Rug is as versatile as a neutral but equally as stunning as a piece of art. The elegant gradient design is made from rose quartz, dusty rose pink, and taupe colors that give this rug its name, “Dawn.”

Keep in Mind: It requires a powerful vacuum to suck up all the fuzzies left by its wool fibers.

Why You Should Get It: It has a minimal yet maximal feel that looks like it belongs in an art gallery with its rich, ombre colors.

We also like that delivery is free and that you can return it within 30 days of delivery. Keep in mind that it may take three weeks to receive it, so you’ll want to plan accordingly.

While we wish this rug came in more hues, we love the beautiful cream color that will calm yet intrigue the eye in any space.

Its 100% recycled fibers make cleaning this vacuum-friendly rug a breeze because it is naturally resistant to stains and helps keep plastic out of landfills and oceans. The hand-tufted construction is done according to traditional weaving techniques in India, providing a texture that is thick and soft feeling underfoot.

The Burrow High Noon Rug makes our list of best bedroom rugs of 2022 because it ties a room together with a hint of modernity–but in a sophisticated way–with a thick and soft texture that is inviting and comforting.

Why You Should Get It: It marries modernity and low maintenance as its stain-resistant fibers are easy to clean, won’t shed, and is soft underfoot.

Keep in mind that a grip or felted rug pad will add cushion and help the rug stay in place. If you’re in doubt about the color or feel, you can request a rug swatch.

To avoid damage, vacuum with the beater bar off and have your vacuum set to the high-pile setting–if you have it–to avoid damaging the fibers. These fibers will naturally shed for about six to eight weeks (which is normal). If a spill occurs, blot it immediately, and professional cleaning is advised to ensure longevity.

Made from cozy, hand-tufted wool and rayon (meaning the yarn has been passed through the fabric to create the pattern), the construction of this rug makes it one of the best quality bedroom rugs you can buy, and it will stand up to wear and tear.

If a bold style is what you’re after, there’s no going back after the Art-Deco-inspired Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Andie Rug, with its two eye-catching color schemes (neutral beige and olive), which pack a punch and pull you in from across the room.

Keep in Mind: Its hand-tufted wool means shedding comes with the territory for the first six to eight weeks.

Why You Should Get It: It is the ultimate, eye-catching statement piece that adds personality and warmth to your bedroom.

This handmade, 100% cotton woven rug comes in beautifully relaxing color combinations (ivory/blue, ivory/black, ivory/light blue, and ivory/light gray). With 11 sizes available, you can mix and match them safely without overwhelming the space. Try a round rug to add a little interest around your bed.

The white areas of the pattern are prone to get dirty, and while the smaller sizes can be machine-washed, they will shrink in the dryer.

Are you looking for one of the best bedroom rugs of 2022 that works with your coastal aesthetic? An easy-going, effortless-looking option that compliments a relaxed environment, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance similar to a beach cabana. If so, the Safavieh Juliette Rug is for you.

Keep in Mind: Care for this rug is easy, though it’s worth mentioning that the ivory portions can get dirty fairly quickly. Your best bet is to vacuum frequently to avoid dirt grinding into the cotton.

Why You Should Get It: It's super soft underfoot and washable.

The silky texture is also comfortable for bare feet, though a non-skid pad is recommended to add a little cushion and to keep the rug in place.

We would bet this rug would stand up to the most trafficked areas of the home, which is why it makes a great investment for a bedroom rug because it'll last for years. Its synthetic polypropylene fibers make it kid and pet-friendly , non-shedding, stain-resistant, and easy to care for. Simply vacuum it regularly and gently blot out stains.

The Safavieh Adirondack Collection offers a wide array of patterns, specifically, the Safavieh Vision Tanasa Modern Ombre Tonal Rug in a medium pile ombre pattern. It makes our list of best bedroom rugs of 2022 because of the eight decadently rich tones, which are woven into a pile and create abstract strips of color, even its most neutral selection. The effect is a rich dimension that makes it look much, much more expensive than it is.

Keep in Mind: It requires a non-skid pad to keep it in place.

Why You Should Get It: The richness and depth of the tones make this otherwise solid-colored rug deceptively rich and eye-catching.

One note, its “Hollywood” look might tempt you to throw it over your shoulder like a 1950s silver screen leading lady when no one is looking.

Its suede leather backing is slip-resistant and keeps it snug to the floor. You can keep this rug looking attractive for years . Shake it out to fluff up the faux fur, wipe off spills with a damp cloth, or place it in the washer on a gentle cycle, laying it flat to dry. It’s worth noting that while the company states you can vacuum this rug, it may be challenging for one person to do so without frustratingly sucking it into your machine.

This rug is available in 12 sizes and multiple shapes (round, rectangle, and sheepskin). Plus, you can even have a little extra fun by choosing one of its 21 stunning colors to make your bedroom pop.

If you want fancy, you get fancy with the Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Fur Rug, our choice for the best bedroom rug. Made of premium durable faux sheepskin that is uber soft and plush, this rug will keep your feet feeling snuggled in the cold winter air or, thrown over a sofa or chair, will make a room look extra va-va-voom during the cold winter months.

Keep in Mind: Vacuuming this rug may be next to impossible, and sizes vary slightly from one design to another.

Why You Should Get It: Its texture and thickness are lush and soft.

The company also suggests rotating or repositioning the rug every three months to even out surface wear and avoid direct sunlight. Consider a premium rug pad as an add-on to up the comfort level.

Each rug is sustainably made and handwoven by artisans in India according to local traditions, making it a feel-good purchase.

It’s the best bedroom rug if you want something bold and adventurous that is also reserved in color so you can enjoy your investment for years to come, even if your aesthetic may pivot slightly.

If you want to treat yourself to a splurge that will make a large impact on your space, the West Elm Faye Rug makes our list of best bedroom rugs because its geometric pattern creates a strikingly modern and distinctively sophisticated look to your bedroom.

Keep in Mind: It is recommended to vacuum the area rug (with the beater bar off) to avoid causing damage by doing several passes from different directions. Spills should be removed immediately and liquids can be blotted out with a clean cloth and a little pressure, and tougher stains may require professional cleaning.

Why You Should Get It: It has a Scandinavian design that adds sophistication with a luxury feel to your space.

Keep in mind that for the low cost, there is a drawback that some buyers mentioned. When this rug is first rolled out, there may be a slight chemical smell, one that dissipates after about 24 hours, although your experience may be different.

We loved how stress-free the cleaning is for busy households. All this rug requires is regular vacuuming–without the beater bar–and gentle blotting out of minor stains with a mild detergent or carpet cleaner, which is a safe bet against kids’ juice spills or crumbs from midnight snacks. And with 15 different color options in your choice of 17 sizes, it’s sure to cozy up any bedroom in your home.

Where other shag carpets can feel scratchy or thin underfoot, the Safavieh Milan shag rug has a 2-inch pile thickness for ultimate cushion and softness underfoot with a slightly luxurious feel at a surprisingly affordable cost.

Keep in Mind: It can hold a chemical smell for the first 24 hours.

Why You Should Get It: You can’t beat the price in quality, durability, and selection for such a plush area rug.

Overall, this is the best bedroom rug of 2022 for the price.

If there are creases the first time you unroll the rug, flip it, roll it in the opposite direction, and apply slight downward pressure on the crease. With a little bit of time, it will flatten nicely.

Its polypropylene fibers make it stain-resistant and easy to clean with simple spot cleaning and a regular vacuum. If you care for it properly, its weave won’t shed fibers, and you’ll be able to enjoy the high pile’s plush and cozy texture under your feet every morning for years. You will want to purchase a rug pad for ultimate comfort and to avoid slipping or sliding.

If affordable comfort is your top priority, the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug is the best bedroom rug to consider. It comes in more than 20 colors with a long list of sizes, making it a sure bet to fit any style in any space.

Keep in Mind: It will require a rug pad for ultimate comfort, and it may arrive with slight creases from shipping.

Why You Should Get It: It comes in various colors and sizes, cleans easily, and won’t shed.

The Bottom Line

When shopping online for the best bedroom rugs, it’s important to consider shape and size before moving on to find the design aesthetic you love. Understanding the bedroom rug’s material and how it should be cared for is incredibly important for longevity and return on investment.

After our research, the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug took first place because it is low maintenance, comes in beautiful colors, and will last for many years.

What to Know About Bedroom Rugs Before Shopping

When beginning the process of selecting the best bedroom rug of 2022 for your home, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

Size

Before all else, figure out what size you need for your space. It will help narrow down the options when you shop online because you’ll quickly see that not all colors of every rug are available in every size.

"The size of your rug is [contigent] on the dimensions of the room, as well as the furniture," says Radon. She often starts with an 8 x 10 rug for a mid-size bedroom, going as large as 9 x 12 for larger, more open layouts. In terms of placement, Radon recommends placing your rug close to the night table. This way, there is something to put your feet on when you get out of bed.

Material

Weighing the benefits of different materials can get a little tedious because many points boil down to both budget and splurge options. You’ll find there are a lot of trade-offs as some are easier to clean, others look better for longer, and a few are much more affordable.

Natural fibers like sisal, seagrass, jute, wool, and viscose (made from wood pulp) are more durable and versatile, but they can shed and permanently stain. Cotton rugs can be laundered, but they often shrink. Most natural fibers–excluding cotton–also tend to have rough underfoot. Check manufacturer instructions on how to best clean them because each fiber, depending on how it is woven, can be harder to sweep or vacuum.

Synthetic fibers like polypropylene, polyester, and rayon will be stain resistant, easy to clean, and can feel softer underfoot. The drawback, however, is that they can trap dirt easily, may show more wear faster, and can discolor in the sun. Nonetheless, they can also be more budget-friendly.

Shape

After the size, the shape of your rug can make or break a space, even if the color and style are perfect. You’ll know the shape is incorrect if you get the feeling that something is out of place.

In general, circular-shaped rugs are excellent for small places where you want a more playful look or to show off the beauty of your hardwood floors. They have a way of making a space look larger, especially if paired with similarly shaped items like round accent pillows and curvy light fixtures. Round rugs are the best bedroom rugs in rooms with bay windows.

Rectangular rugs are the most traditional shapes because they can be used to cover unflattering flooring, direct the eye to a specific area of the room, or divide the room by keeping areas of your bedroom contained. Square rugs do the same but are narrower on two sides, which may fit the dimensions of your bedroom better. In general, try to mimic the design of the room with a rug that will extend under all feet and legs of furniture.

Faux animal hide or cut-out rugs have no rules and are suitable wherever you like. They are a great way to have fun with layering to add warmth and interest.

Care

First and foremost, you should always follow the specific instructions for care, deep cleaning, and stain removal to keep them in good condition. Each rug, depending on its fiber makeup, weave, and construction will require different levels of care, so you should look to our guide on how to clean each different type of rug material.

In general, you should vacuum often to remove dirt–both sides if it’s reversible, brush out pet hair with a stiff brush, turn your rug once a year, and shake small rugs outside where you can also beat the dirt out. If professional cleaning is recommended, you should look up companies that come to your home for on-the-spot cleaning.

Before ever using a carpet cleaner, perform a spot test to ensure the chemicals won’t affect the dyes.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best size rug for a bedroom?

The general rules for finding the best rug size vary slightly. But there are some starting points, like filling as much of the available space while leaving an 18- to 20-inch border around the perimeter of the area. For a king-size bed, that means the rug needs to be at least 9x12 feet, and 12x15 is optimal. For a queen or full, a 9x10 will give you enough coverage. Runners along each side of the bed will do the same trick–at a lower price point.

Interior designers Radon and Billman agree that you can go big when looking for the best bedroom rug to fit your space. “I often start with an 8x10 as a good size for a mid-size room,” Radon says. “If you have anything larger space wise go 9x12 or larger.”

Billman says the current trend has been 9x12 rugs because they are versatile and act as a great focal point. “You want just enough furniture to fit on the rug and still show it,” she says.

Where should you place a bedroom rug?

The most common spot for an area rug in the bedroom is under the bed to anchor it visually, with enough of the rug poking out to make sure your feet touch it when you hop out of bed. If you have bedside tables, the rug needs to either go all the way under them to the wall or be brought forward and placed just in front of their front legs. Feel free to play with a half-on, half-off look, or break the rules of needing a rug underfoot and place your bedroom rug at the foot of the bed.

Billman has an easy answer for larger-area rugs. “I like to place the rug slightly below the headboard and past the end of your bed and make sure it is equal on both sides,” she says. “Gotta keep those toes warm when you get out of bed!”

If your budget doesn’t allow for a gargantuan rug, or if you don’t want to cover a rug up almost entirely, two runners work seamlessly.

How do you style a bedroom rug?

There is no right or wrong answer for finding the best bedroom rug for your style–and, more importantly, finding one to fit your lifestyle.

If your bedroom is your private place of sanctuary, opt for the comfort of a high-pile or shag rug–there’s no need to worry about it getting trampled by a lot of traffic. Just remember to invest in a cushioned rug pad. If your bedding has a lot of patterns or colors, soothing solids, especially for larger rugs, are your best option. This type of weave will also help during the colder months.

If you have a more contemporary look, you might want to find a rug that is in contrast to your other textiles and furniture. For example, if all of your furniture is light or white, a deep and bold shade or something with a pattern may look sleek and modern.

A round rug does well in a smaller bedroom, adding little interest to the space. Just like clothing, stripes can either be a friend or foe in these small spaces—they can make the space look longer and bigger or stubby and cut off.

Who We Are

Belle DuChene is an award-winning digital content producer and stylist often seen in Better Homes & Gardens home and garden videos.

To make this list, Belle researched a variety of bedroom rugs, looking at material, design, length, care, and more to pick the best robes. She also consulted Philippa Radon, an interior designer, and Karen Billman, an interior designer at Karen Billman Designs, for their expertise.

