The 8 Best Bedroom Dressers of 2023 That Are Both Stylish and Functional

Overall, Pottery Barn’s Sausalito 8-Drawer Wide Dresser is the best bedroom dresser because it’s made well, offers lots of storage, and displays a simple design.

To find the best bedroom dressers, we researched a variety of pieces, keeping in mind material, color, dimensions, and the number of drawers. In addition to Vasquez, we also consulted Carey Karlan , owner and principal designer of Last Detail Interior Design, for additional insight.

“A lot depends on if you have a small versus large bedroom and your closet situation,” says Raelena Vasquez , owner and principal designer at Swank Design and her shop, Swoon Home. "If you have a lot of space, multi-purpose the dresser to work as a hallway-like cabinet at the bedroom's entrance. Choose bigger side tables on either side of the bed if you can't afford the space for a larger dresser."

Whether you are shopping for a workhorse with deep drawers for sweaters or a piece of furniture on a smaller scale for undergarments, a bedroom dresser is an essential part of your space. Before you choose the best bedroom dresser for your home, however, consider the size of your space, where to place it, and what will go inside it. Think function first, then have fun choosing a design that fits your style.

In comparison to some of the other best bedroom dressers, this Room & Board style is certainly an investment. However, it’s offered in several configurations, so you’ll be able to choose which one suits your space best and hold onto it for years to come.

The bedroom dresser features clean lines and a sturdy wooden construction. Although you can opt for a natural wooden look, it’s also offered in ten other finishes. Plus, you’ll be able to choose between two hardware options for added personalization.

Couples will appreciate this Room & Board Dresser, which features ten drawers that are easy to equally divide.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in multiple configurations, so you can decide which suits your bedroom best.

Just as beautiful as its simplicity of design is the level of craftsmanship. The dresser features hand-applied finishes made of either solid mahogany or solid sunkai wood and is coated with a lacquer that offers a protective sheen.

The dresser features a curved silhouette, so you won’t have to worry about bumping into any sharp corners. Plus, it’s offered in three soft shades, so you can choose which suits your bedroom. Petite brass pulls accent the drawer fronts finished in Coconut Crème or Doma Verde, while nickel-finished pulls complement the London Fog finish.

If you’re trying to save floor space, the best bedroom dresser is this Arhaus pick. Unlike other dressers, this design is tall and more narrow, yet still has plenty of drawer space for your clothing.

Why You Should Get It: It’s a beautiful, quality piece of furniture that will help save space in your bedroom.

It features six deep drawers that can store clothing, accessories, and more. Although it’s an investment piece, you can even use it as an entryway table or media console if you ever change up the look of your space.

The dresser is offered in either an all white style or a combination of wood and white lacquer. Regardless, its clean and minimalist design will bring a fresh look to your room while still being warm and welcoming.

West Elm’s Quinn 6-Drawer Dresser is the best bedroom dresser for a modern look. You’ll appreciate the mix of rustic wood, sleek lacquer, and modern metal that makes it a versatile piece for any space.

Why You Should Get It: It features built-in levelers that will adjust to your floor.

These pieces are made of medium-density fiberboard, which may not be as sturdy as some other materials. However, the set is less expensive than buying two pieces separately, so it’s a great option if you’re furnishing your space on a budget.

Between the two pieces, you’ll have five spacious drawers. It may be less storage than some other dresser options, but it’s certainly worth considering especially for a guest room or small space living.

While you don't want everything in your bedroom to match, a few pieces can be okay. This two-piece set includes a dresser and nightstand that are both sleek and stylish. Plus, it’s offered in a variety of colors to choose from.

Keep in Mind: You’ll have less clothing storage than with other options.

Why You Should Get It: The pieces are offered in a variety of finishes, so you can choose which will look best in your bedroom.

Its tapered legs give it a mid-century modern look, though the minimal style can be easily paired with other interior styles. Plus, being elevated off the floor gives the piece a lighter feel within the room and can even help make a small bedroom feel bigger.

When short on space, this AllModern pick is the best bedroom dresser to consider. The dresser features four deep drawers and three smaller drawers you can organize however you see fit . Plus, it’s offered in multiple finishes and has a simple look that won’t take center stage in a bedroom.

Keep in Mind: It has fewer drawers than other similar styles.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in five finishes and a simple look that can work in just about any space.

While this piece will look right at home in a room with molding and trim, feel free to mix styles with other furnishings, artwork, and accessories to bring the overall design of your room to life.

Part of what makes this one of the best bedroom dressers is that it’s as stylish as it is functional. The dresser is on the longer side and offers ten spacious drawers, six large and four small.

Although the marble is certainly a luxe touch it’s worth noting that it may take a bit of maintenance to keep it in good shape. To protect the surface from stains, scratches, or chips, be mindful of any jewelry boxes, candles, or mirrors you place on top of it.

If you’re going to invest in furniture, the best bedroom dresser is this pick from Williams Sonoma. The piece is handcrafted and made of solid mahogany or solid alder, depending on which finish you choose. Plus, it’s topped with a slab of marble for an added touch of style.

Why You Should Get It: It has more drawers than other similar styles.

Defined by clean lines and minimalist design, this dresser will instantly give your bedroom a fresh, new look. And there are countless ways to style the top of your dresser to make it look like you spent more money than you did.

Made of pine wood and fiberboard, this dresser has a fairly solid construction. It offers a clean, minimalist design that’ll work well with just about any interior design style. Just keep in mind that it’s recommended you anchor it to your wall for added safety.

This IKEA style is the best bedroom dresser if you need to furnish your space on a budget. A combination of four larger drawers and four smaller ones offers ample room for your apparel. Plus, it’s offered in three finishes so you can choose which suits your space best.

Keep in Mind: It’s recommended you anchor the dresser to your wall.

Why You Should Get It: You’ll get eight roomy drawers made of sustainably-sourced solid wood, all wrapped up in a clean and minimalist design.

This piece is eligible for Pottery Barn's White Glove service, which means you can have it professionally assembled and placed where you want it.

The dresser features eight drawers, so it offers more storage than some other options. However, keep in mind that it is on the larger side, so you’ll need to ensure you have the proper space for it.

Overall, the best bedroom dresser is this Pottery Barn pick. The wooden design is a simple, versatile style and is offered in three colors—Seadrift, Charcoal, and Montauk White—so you can choose which suits your space.

Keep in Mind: It’s a little longer than the standard dresser, so be sure to measure to ensure that you have the room.

Why You Should Get It: Quality materials, craftsmanship, and lots of roomy drawers make this piece our pick. Plus, it has a classic design, enabling you to keep this piece around for a long time, even as design trends come and go.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best bedroom dresser is Pottery Barn’s Sausalito 8-Drawer Wide Dresser because it offers quality materials and craftsmanship. It also has a classic design and is offered in three colors, so you can choose the finish that looks best in your bedroom.

What to Know About Bedroom Dressers Before Shopping

Material

The best bedroom dressers are typically made of wood or veneer, which can be a variety of colors and makes for different looks. According to Vasquez, veneer wasn’t always the most popular choice however it can offer a smooth, clean finish. Traditional wood, however, is quite sturdy and is sure to last for years to come.

Color

The best bedroom dressers come in different colors, depending on what you're comfortable adding to your mix. Many people play it safe with lighter woods, white, charcoal grey, and black, but there are a lot of fun pieces where you can pop some color into a space.

“You should mix things up and not have all of your bedroom pieces be matchy-matchy,” says Karlan. “Faux shagreen, painted rattan, and painted faux linen dressers are interesting and bring in color and texture. If you’re on a budget, zhuzh up an inexpensive dresser. Maybe paint stripes for a kids’ room.”

Dimensions

Bedroom dressers are offered in a variety of sizes and shapes. When choosing the best bedroom dresser for your space, you’ll want to measure where you’re placing it and compare it to the size of the piece.

“While bedroom dressers come in various sizes, there are some industry standards. 58 to 60 inches wide, 30 inches high is a good standard,” says Vasquez. “If you want a really long dresser, you could go 88 inches, 30 inches high. A tallboy or highboy is typically 36 to 40 inches wide and 45 to 50 inches high.”

Number of Drawers

The number of drawers a dresser contains depends on the style and size. A long dresser might have anywhere between six to nine drawers that are all the same size. Another style might have three drawers on either side with four smaller ones on top. If you’re not sure how many you need, consider options that are offered in multiple configurations.

“For tall dressers, you’re looking at five to six drawers with at least two little drawers on top,” says Vasquez. “A lot of times when people don’t have a lot of room and they can only put smaller dressers on each side of their bed, they want deeper drawers since they don’t have a lot of storage.”

Your Questions, Answered

Where should you put a bedroom dresser?

Though you can put your dresser wherever you’d like, be sure you have enough space to move around your bedroom otherwise.

The size of the room can help dictate the placement. For example, three-drawer dressers might be used as night tables. Or, in a larger room, the dresser can double as an entry piece. It can also be positioned across from the bed with either a television on top or an art piece above it.

Wherever you place your bedroom dresser, adhere to the product's recommendations on whether you'll need to securely fix it to the wall to prevent injuries from furniture tip-over. Most dressers come with an anti-tip kit with mounting hardware and instructions.

How do you decorate a bedroom dresser?

Your bedroom dresser can be used however you’d like, whether it be as a television stand, a vanity, or just as additional storage.

“If you’re in a studio room apartment, buy something that looks like a chest of drawers and doesn’t scream dresser,” says Karlan. “Use the big surface for something. Maybe put a bar on top, so that it’s multi-purpose.”

Karlan recommends considering lamps, decorative trays and boxes, vases, and mirrors to elevate the look.

How much do dressers cost?

The best bedroom dressers can be anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. The price generally depends on the material, retailer, level of detail, and overall quality. When investing in a bedroom dresser, consider where you plan on placing it in your home. While you may want to invest in one for your main bedroom, you can save on one for a guest bedroom that may not be used as often.

