The 10 Best Bed Frames of 2023 for Every Style

The Bed by Thuma earned the top spot on our list because it’s sustainably made with repurposed wood, features enough customization options to satisfy most preferences without being overwhelming, and doesn’t require any tools for assembly.

The best bed frames are made of durable materials, compatible with a variety of mattresses, and easy to assemble. We researched the category and compared features like dimensions, materials, and weight capacity to come up with this list of the best bed frames.

“Looking at the design style you love best will dictate what type of bed frame you are looking for,” says TerMarsch. “For instance, if your design style is more modern, then you will want to look at low profile platform beds but if you love traditional design then you would look for taller more stately headboards and an overall higher sitting bed.”

When choosing a bed frame, Amy TerMarsch, CEO and principal designer at Amy Elizabeth Designs, recommends considering three key points: room size, bed height, and style.

Bed frames are often the focal point of your bedroom, so it’s important to find one that matches your design preferences while providing support for your mattress.

Best Overall Thuma The Bed 4.9 Thuma View On Thuma.co Why You Should Get It: This platform bed frame is made out of real wood with durable cushion-coated slats and two headboard options. Keep in Mind: This low-profile bed frame sits 9 inches off the ground so there isn’t very much space for under-bed storage. Our pick for the best bed frame overall is The Bed by Thuma. This versatile platform bed comes with the frame, cushion-coated slats, and a headboard. The frame is available in walnut, natural, or espresso and made of handcrafted, repurposed wood so no two are alike. Unlike some of the other more affordable options on our list, The Bed by Thuma doesn’t contain any engineered wood or veneers. The slats are designed to provide optimal support for your mattress, reduce noise, and offer breathability. The quality craftsmanship is evident in details like double-strength slats and cork-lined legs that protect your floor while providing extra cushion. This bed frame has rounded corners so you won’t have to worry about bumping your leg in the middle of the night. This bed frame is unique because it offers two different headboard options to accommodate different design and comfort preferences–The Pillowboard and The Headboard. The Pillowboard is made of CertiPUR-US certified foam with a polyester pebbled linen-weave cover (available in dark charcoal, fog grey, or light linen), offering a minimalist look and a cushioned resting place. The Headboard offers a more traditional look and is made from 100% solid upcycled wood with no extra padding. Another reason you’ll love this bed–it doesn’t require any tools for assembly. Since this is a low-profile platform bed, there isn’t too much room for under-bed storage. Price at time of publish: From $1,095 Product Details: Dimensions: 85 x 65 x 35 inches (queen) | Material: Repurposed wood, foam, and polyester pebbled linen | Weight Capacity: 1,500 pounds

Best Budget Best Price Mattress 18-Inch Metal Platform Bed Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This affordable bed frame has heavy duty steel slats to keep your bed level and prevent your mattress from sinking. Keep in Mind: The twin size bed frame doesn’t come with noise-free padding like the other sizes do. If you’re looking for the best bed frame with a classic design that’s also affordable, consider this metal platform option by Best Price Mattress. It has heavy-duty steel slats designed to offer stable support while keeping your bed level and preventing your mattress from sinking. This durable bed frame also comes with extra legs and a center bar for additional support. All sizes except for the twin feature foam padding between the slats and center bar which helps eliminate noise. Like many of the options on our list, this bed frame doesn’t require a box spring. Although it’s low to the ground, there are still 16 inches of space for under-bed storage. The best bed frames are quick and easy to assemble which is another reason why we love this budget-friendly option. It has a Fit2Lock feature so all you have to do is place the rubber-capped metal slats onto the friction-fit support cups. This bed frame comes in three different height options–14, 16, or 18 inches. It’s also available in multiple sizes ranging from twin to California king. This metal bed frame is black, although some size and height combinations are available in white too. It also comes with slots so you can add a headboard if you choose. Price at time of publish: From $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 59.5 x 18 inches (queen) | Material: Metal | Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Best Splurge Saatva Valencia Bed Frame Saatva View On Saatva Why You Should Get It: This premium bed frame is made out of sustainability sourced hardwood with luxury features like a hand-tufted headboard and footboard and tapered wooden legs. Keep in Mind: The upholstered headboard and footboard may be difficult to keep clean and should not get wet. Our splurge-worthy pick for the best bed frame combines classic and contemporary design. This platform bed frame by Saatva features a fully upholstered headboard and footboard with plush tufting in three fabric choices–Taupe Vintage Velvet, Graphite Vintage Velvet, and Natural Linen. This bed frame has tapered wooden legs with different design details such as chrome or brass caps to coordinate with your fabric choice. The frame is made from sustainably sourced and kiln-dried hardwood, which means this bed frame is eco-friendly and durable. The high-quality plywood slats provide support for most types of mattresses, and this bed frame sits 7 inches off the ground. Stability is a key feature to look for when shopping for the best bed frame. Features like fortified bolts and brackets at each attachment point, multiple support feet, and vertical center support add stability to this bed frame and prevent your mattress from moving. Although one of the most expensive bed frames on our list, we recommend the Saatva Valencia Platform Bed Frame because of its style, sustainability, and support. If you’re looking for an even more premium option with customization, you can add an adjustable base. Keep in mind this luxury add-on will cost you about the same as the bed frame. It’s worth noting that Saatva is a well-trusted brand with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Price at time of publish: From $1,695 Product Details: Dimensions: 90 x 66 x 42 inches (queen) | Material: Wood, velvet, linen | Weight Capacity: Not listed The 9 Best Headboards of 2023 for Every Style

Best Wood Mellow Classic Solid Wood Platform Bed Frame Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This platform bed frame is made of solid wood and is available in four wood finishes. Keep in Mind: You can’t attach a headboard to this bed frame. This solid wood platform bed has a Midcentury modern design with a durable 3.5-inch solid wooden frame so you won’t need to use a box spring. It features noise-free padding between the slats and center bar, and non-slip tape to prevent your mattress from shifting. This design is stylish and sturdy with natural wooden slats and a classic silhouette. There are 8.5 inches of storage space underneath the frame. The bed frame is available in four finishes–espresso, black, cherry, and pine–so you’ll be able to find one that matches your style preferences. You can also choose from a variety of sizes from twin to California king, depending on the size of your mattress. It also comes in compact packaging and doesn’t require any additional tools, which makes assembly easy. If you’re looking for a natural platform bed frame made out of real wood, this one by Mellow is a great choice. If you love the look of a headboard, you may want to go with a different option since you can’t attach a headboard to this bed frame. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 59.5 x 12 inches (queen) | Material: Wood | Weight Capacity: 500 pounds The 8 Best Murphy Beds of 2023 to Save You a Ton of Space

Best Metal Yaheetech Classic Metal Platform Bed Frame Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: Curved lines and rounded corners add a cozy and romantic vibe to this durable metal bed frame. Keep in Mind: Since the headboard is made of metal, we recommend lining it with pillows before leaning back. We love the classic look and curved lines of this metal bed frame. Unlike some other metal bed frames with sharp edges, this one has rounded corners, a smooth finish, and padding on the legs to help prevent injuries in the middle of the night. The smooth surface is powder-coated which helps reduce rust and scratches to maintain the quality of the bed frame. It comes with a built-in headboard and footboard, which is a great value given the cost. Just keep in mind you may want to prop pillows against the headboard before leaning back since it’s made of metal. This is also one of the best bed frames to consider is under-bed storage is important to you, as it sits about one foot off the ground. We recommend this metal bed frame for a variety of interior design styles including modern, traditional, farmhouse, and rustic. If you are going for a modern look, consider using crisp white or grey bedding. Alternatively, if you prefer a more country chic look, try a floral bedspread in warm tones to contrast with the black metal frame. Similar to many of the bed frames on our list, this one comes with the required hardware and tools for quick and easy assembly. It’s also one of the most affordable options on our list. Price at time of publish: From $95 Product Details: Dimensions: 82.5 x 62.5 x 42 (queen) | Material: Metal | Weight Capacity: 600 pounds

Best Platform Ebern Designs Sarette Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This platform bed frame features a combination of wood and steel, which gives it sleek look and sturdy construction. Keep in Mind: The grain color, finish, and wood knots will look different on each bed due to the natural wood. This platform bed combines wood and steel for an industrial look and sturdy build. The metal accents add an industrial modern feel to this bed frame that makes it perfectly suited for rustic style spaces. The wooden slats are spaced close together to better support latex, memory foam, or spring mattresses for several years, without requiring a box spring. There’s also 1 foot of storage space underneath the bed, which is more than most of the other options on our list. This bed frame is delivered in one package with all required parts and tools to help facilitate quick assembly. It’s available in twin, full, queen, or king sizes. Since this platform bed is made of natural wood, you may notice some color variation or knots in the wood. Price at time of publish: $290 Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 41 inches (Queen) | Material: Manufactured wood, solid wood, steel | Weight Capacity: 700 pounds The 10 Best Under-Bed Storage Containers of 2023

Best Upholstered Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame Queen Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This upholstered bed frame features a diamond stitched headboard made of thick foam padding. Keep in Mind: The twin size bed frame doesn’t support as much weight as the other sizes. The best bed frames are stylish and comfortable with a strong foundation to support your mattress. We chose this upholstered bed frame because of its woven fabric upholstery, diamond pattern stitching, and sturdy steel framework that make for an elegant style statement and practical, supportive spot to sleep. Features like button tufting, elegant stitching, and neutral-colored fabrics give this bed frame versatility to work for traditional or cottage style bedrooms. It has a sturdy wooden slat platform that can support mattresses without the use of a box spring and a durable steel frame designed to extend the longevity of your bed frame. It also has dense foam padding for added comfort. The headboard has a zippered compartment that conveniently holds the required parts, tools, and assembly instructions for efficient set-up. This bed frame is available in three colors–sage grey, dark grey, and beige. The twin size bed frame can support up to 350 pounds and all other bed frame sizes can accommodate up to 700 pounds. Price at time of publish: $209 Product Details: Dimensions: 84 x 63 x 40.5 inches (Queen) | Material: Engineered wood, wood, foam, alloy steel, fabric | Weight Capacity: 700 pounds

Best Low Profile West Elm Upholstered Low Profile Bed Frame West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This low profile bed frame can be upholstered in your choice of fabric. Keep in Mind: There is limited storage space since it’s a low profile bed frame. If you’re looking for a bed frame that’s low to the ground, consider this one by West Elm. Featuring wooden slats and upholstered sides, this bed frame is both sturdy and stylish.​​ The durable bed frame is made out of solid pine and engineered wood, which is covered in padded upholstery. Fabric choices include linen, velvet, twill, and more in a variety of colors so there are plenty options to match your design preferences. You can also customize this bed frame by choosing from no-show, light bronze metal, or dark pewter metal legs. This low profile bed frame is designed to fit most standard mattresses, and can be used with or without a box spring. It doesn’t come with a headboard, but you can purchase a compatible headboard from West Elm. If you choose West Elm’s White Glove Service, they will deliver this bed frame to your house, fully assemble it, and remove all packaging which makes the process simple. To clean the upholstery on this bed frame, spot clean it with a damp white cloth and use a soft brush to remove dust. Price at time of publish: From $899 Product Details: Dimensions: 85 x 66 x 14 inches (Queen with no-show legs) | Material: Wood and upholstery | Weight Capacity: 600 pounds

Best Modern Article Tessu Bed Article View On Article.com View On Havenly.com Why You Should Get It: Available in three colors, this modern bed frame has a minimalist silhouette and tapered legs. Keep in Mind: This bed frame doesn’t come smaller than a queen size. Our pick for the best modern bed frame is the Article Tessu Clay Taupe Queen Bed. It features tapered walnut wooden legs, a sleek upholstered headboard, and matching linen bed frame to create a modern oasis in your bedroom. The clean lines and low-profile design add to the modern appeal of this bed frame. The linen blend upholstery comes in three neutral tones–clay taupe, glaze gray, and caspian blue–for an understated yet stylish focal point in any modern bedroom. This bed frame doesn’t require a box spring and is most compatible with 8 to 12-inch tall mattresses. It’s available in a queen, king, and California king, but there isn’t a twin size which might be a downside if you are looking for a bed to put in a small room. You can spot clean this bed frame with a damp cloth, but the manufacturer recommends avoiding chemical cleaners. This modern bed frame is moderately priced compared to the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Dimensions: 87 x 65 x 36 inches | Material: Rubberwood, pine, metal, high density foam, polyester fiber, engineered wood | Weight Capacity: Not listed