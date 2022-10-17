Keep reading to learn about the best bean bag chairs for indoor and outdoor use with tips on picking the right one for you.

Our top overall pick for the best bean bag chair is Fatboy Original Bean Bag because it’s attractive, durable, and handles lots of love from kids and pets. It comes in a variety of looks that can go from playroom to living room, with the option of adding an ottoman to extend the lounging time.

From a supportive seating perspective, Karen Jacobs, a Boston University professor, occupational therapist, and board-certified ergonomist says that bean bag chairs are an alternative place to sit—but haven’t been tested ergonomically. “If someone is going to select a bean bag chair, it should be something more for relaxing than for improving a sitting posture,” she says. “You should try it out, and if you’re going to order one online, be sure that you can return it if it doesn’t fit your needs.”

From a quality standpoint, Hofer says the best bean bag chairs have seams that are double stitched, can be spot-cleaned or laundered, come with a liner, and are tested to meet child and safety regulations. Many of Hofer’s customers gravitate to bean bag chairs for their more laid back vibe and supportive feel, and she says bean bag chairs lend personality and texture to a room.

“The questions I am most often asked about our bean bag chairs are what they’re filled with, what fabrics do you use, and is there a warranty,” says Tina Hofer, owner and designer of Luxe Loungers and Modern Bean Bag.

Today’s bean bag chairs come in all sizes and styles, including kid-friendly picks and luxury 6-foot loungers. Their array of cover materials, fillings, and shapes can fit right into a playful basement or a posh living room. There are even outdoor-friendly bean bag chairs that stand up to the elements as a cushy hangout on a patio or poolside.

Bean bag chairs are the ultimate fun furniture, first appearing on the scene in the late ’60s and released by Italian designers who dreamed of fashioning a chair that cozily conformed to the body. The bean bag chairs they designed took off as flexible, portable sitting spots that you could literally jump into.

Keep in mind that this bean bag chair is heavier than some at 41 pounds, so it will take a bit of muscle to move it from room to room.

Whether you want to take a snooze, read a book, or watch some shows, this faux-fur bean bag chair from Trule will be your favorite place to snuggle up solo or with another person. The faux fox fur is incredibly soft and cozy, and the shredded foam filling hugs your body for a comforting feel. If anything spills on the cover, just toss it into the washing machine.

Keep in Mind: At 41 pounds, it takes some effort to move this bean bag chair around.

Why You Should Get It: For adults who have the space to stretch out, this 5-foot, ultra-soft bean bag is made for sitting back and relaxing. Your kids—and furry companions—will want to leap in, too.

This curvy bean bag chair’s cover is machine washable, and its EPS bead filling conforms to your body while reclining. The chair is available in a playful stripe as well as solid colors.

Who doesn’t want a fun, striped cabana chair on their patio that’s as comfy as a bean bag but can handle the elements? Wrapped in an outdoor-friendly acrylic fabric that is mold-, UV-, and fade-resistant, the Jaxx Ponce Outdoor Bean Bag Chair can hang out on your patio all summer and then move into the house in the winter for year-round fun.

Keep in Mind : These chairs are more compact, so you will want to check the dimensions to ensure it will be a comfortable fit. Consider pairing the beanbag chair with the matching Jaxx Leon ottoman for more reclining options.

Why You Should Get It: Its supportive filing makes lounging while you take in some rays more relaxing than lying on a beach towel.

This bean bag arrives ready for lounging right out of the box, so you won’t need to wait for it to decompress.

The bean bag’s fill is made from 65% recycled material and is GreenGuard Gold Certified to meet lower VOC emissions and healthier indoor air standards. The vegan leather cover looks and feels like genuine leather—without the high cost. Keep in mind that the cover isn’t removable and is spot-clean only, so you’ll want to be careful when eating and drinking.

This lounger is for those who want a more stylish bean bag chair that provides a cushy seat with a laid-back vibe. It comes in two sizes—the smaller one’s seat sits 11 inches above the floor while the taller bean bag’s seat is 14 inches above the floor.

Keep In Mind: The cover is not removable and is spot-clean only.

Why You Should Get It: Made from vegan leather, this bean bag’s cube-shape profile gives it a modern presence that will look at home in a living room or bedroom.

Five of the seven two-tone cover colors are vibrant—and a better fit for family or kid-oriented spaces—although there are two neutral colors as well. The soft vinyl seat and denim sides can be wiped clean using soap and water if you spill your snacks, and the cover is removable for spot cleaning or swapping out for a new hue.

The lightweight Pixel Gamer Bean Bag chair from Jaxx sits more like a chair than a traditional bean bag and is right at home in dorms, kids’ rooms, and home entertainment spaces. It features a sewn-in handle to easily tote it to another room or throw it in a car to take to a friend’s place.

Why You Should Get It: If gaming is your thing, this mod take on a bean bag chair features a two-tone, removable cover, wider seat, and taller back to accommodate hours of play.

Both the cover and the insert are made with recycled materials and are GreenGuard Gold certified to meet low-VOC emission standards.

While we love the soothing color of ivory, it is prone to showing staines. Thankfully, the extra-soft removable cover can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth or taken off and washed on cold using your washing machine’s gentle cycle. You may want to grab a buddy to put the cover back on, though, since it can be a difficult task for one person.

It’s all about sinking into softness with this Ivory Beanbag Chair from Pottery Barn Teen. Jump in to lounge away in the afternoon or to read a favorite book.

Keep in Mind: You may find your darling fur friend has moved in and taken your spot. Its round, scrunchy shape is fun for teens—but taller adults may find it too cozy. It’s easier to put the cover over the insert with two people. The ivory color may require a bit more spot cleaning than darker covers.

Why You Should Get It: If you’re wanting a super cuddly experience in a medium or large size, this bean bag chair comes in a plush faux fur that feels like you’re hugging a teddy bear. Its inserts come with long-lasting sealed zippers.

At 12 pounds, the Mood Pod is easy to move around and can be stored vertically. It comes in five calming colors, including a soft pink, navy, gray, light blue, and charcoal, and you can also accessorize your chair with a matching Lunar Lift ottoman or Crescent pillow for additional comfort. The outer shell is washable, but you may need a second person to help you get it back on the chair.

The Moon Pod bean bag features a dual shell inner membrane and a stretchy cover that combine for a floating yet snuggly feel, making it the best bean bag chair for a lounge-style experience. The design of the bean bag allows you to sit, recline, and lie back. We also love that the high-friction beads keep this bean bag quiet as you shift positions, unlike noisier options on the market. You can buy refill beans from Moon Pod to add additional support when needed.

Why You Should Get It : This bean bag is designed to create a weightless experience similar to floatation therapy. Plus, its high-friction beads make almost no noise when you reposition your body.

The bean bag’s cover can be spot cleaned, and it comes with a child-safe zipper. The genuine leather Pear bean bag chair is available in four colors—tobacco, tan, black, and chocolate—and the vegan leather Pear bean bag lounger comes in black or white. Keep in mind that the leather version may vary in grain and texture since it’s a natural material.

Minimalist in profile, the Pear’s teardrop shape molds to the body while adding a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe to a seating area. It can sit like a chair or feel more like a lounger when accompanied by the matching footstool (the Footsie Ottoman ).

Why You Should Get It : For those who desire a more traditional style for their living space but want the relaxing comfort of a bean bag chair, this chair comes in both genuine leather and vegan leather for an upscale silhouette.

The machine washable cover is double layered for softness and stretch and is designed to hold up to use by humans and pets alike. Plus, you can pick from 12 vibrant colors that can be changed out when you want a new look. Pull on the sewn-in handle to easily transport the PodX where you want it.

The Yogibo Pod X bean bag chair sits up tall, creating a cushy spot to read, hang out, or watch shows, yet is defined as a “personal-size” bean bag, meaning it doesn’t take up much room (only 4 square feet) if your space is small.

Keep in Mind: It can be tricky to get out of this seat, and the beans may make a rustling sound when you reposition yourself.

Why You Should Get It : Tight on space? This compact bean bag chair is designed to fit where space is a premium.

This chair arrives compressed and requires 24 hours to decompress, along with you manually massaging the foam, before it's ready to go.

You can choose from three different fabrics: microsuede (14 color options), pebble (five color options) and ultrafur (a faux fur fabric that comes in five color options). Chill Sacs can work in living rooms as well as family spaces. The covers are machine washable and feature double-stitched seams and premium zippers that up their durability.

If you’re looking for an oversized bean bag chair for the ultimate lounging spot, consider the Chill Sack. We like the 5-foot model, but if you want to spread out even more, it’s also available in 6-, 7-, and 8-foot options.

Keep in Mind: Plan on breaking up some of the foam filling with your hands to fluff the chair up. It may require additional filling for the ultimate in plumpness.

Why You Should Get It: At 5 feet long, this shredded memory-foam filled bean bag is made for reclining, napping, and relaxing up to two comfortably.

A sewn-in ergonomic handle lets kids port their bean bag from one room to another on their own, and the bag’s foam filling contours to a child’s body to support them as they kick back or game with friends. Bonus: The teen bean bag size comes with a matching pillow.

Score points with the kids by selecting the best bean bag chairs designed just for them. The Repreve bean bag from Brentwood Home is available in six playful, child-friendly colors, and this plush perch comes with a machine washable cover made from recycled bottles, making spills no big deal. The fabric naturally repels water, is moisture wicking, and is temperature regulating.

Keep in Mind: These are designed to fit kids and teens (depending on the size selected); adults will want more substantial seating.

Why You Should Get It: These bean bag chairs are made from Climate Neutral Certified materials to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, earning a gold star for earth-friendly lounging.

Your Lovesac chair will come with a 60-day home trial to test the bean bag out in your space; if you don’t like it, you can send it back. The insert is also covered with a lifetime guarantee, so you won’t have to replace compressed filler like you do with other bean bag chairs—one of the reasons we named this pick the best bean bag chair to splurge on.

If the 5-foot option doesn’t suit your space, Lovesac offers bean bags in six sizes, including a Gamesac option for smaller spaces and TheBig One for extra-large family rooms. You can also add a footrest to your order.

The SuperSac has a machine washable cover that comes in over 160 fabric and color options so you’re sure to find one that matches your decor. You can switch the covers out if you want to try phur (faux fur) or velvet, or go more custom with denim, tweed, or linen options. At 75 pounds, the SuperSace will take some muscle to move around, so it’s best if two people remove or swap its cover.

Start streaming a show, grab a book, or hit play on your favorite playlist and lie back in this cloudlike, 5-foot bean bag chair built for three. The Lovesac SuperSac’s insert is made from a blend of recycled foam remnants formulated to cradle the body, and the chair’s sturdy stitched seams ensure it's tough enough to handle hours and hours of lounging.

Keep in Mind: It weighs 75 pounds, so it’s not as easy to move around your space as other picks.

Why You Should Get It: This chair is available in over 160 fabric and color choices, and it never needs a filler refill.

The company sells a bean refill kit to revitalize your bean bag once the original beans begin to flatten from extended use.

You can choose from five fabric options, including plush or shag for soft-to-the-touch comfort, and the bean bag will ship to you in packaging that can be repurposed into a cardboard castle following the design printed on the box.

Relax in the Big Joe Milano stain-resistant bean bag, which features a wipe-clean, double-stitched cover with dual zippers. This chair feels right at home in playrooms, entertainment rooms, dorms, and living rooms alike. Plus, at less than 5 pounds, even kids can scoot them to a desired spot using the built-in handle.

Why You Should Get It: This chair-shaped bean bag has a built-in handle that makes it easy to transport to wherever you need a seat.

Keep in mind that this bean bag chair is on the large side, although smaller versions are available. You’ll also want to plan on refilling the bag with beans you can buy separately when your chair needs a plump up.

The bean bag chair comes in nine colors, eight stonewash looks, and outdoor-safe fabrics. Want to lounge outside? Go for the outdoor-friendly version . Add a matching pouf or a rocking stand if you want to put your feet up or sit a little higher and set your bean bag chair in motion.

Our choice for the overall best bean bag chair, the Fatboy Original Bean Bag has a sturdy yet stylish nylon cover that flexes into a comfy seat. Its polystyrene beads conform around the sitter for support while lounging, relaxing, or gaming, and the bean bag can withstand the traffic of pets and kids. Plus, it’s easy to spot clean.

Keep in Mind : More of an investment than less-expensive options, this version of the Fatboy Bean Bag takes up almost 5 feet of floor space, so make sure you have room for it. (Smaller versions available.)

Why You Should Get It: This bean bag chair’s sleek rectangular shape charms while offering support and portability.

The Bottom Line

We chose the Fatboy Original Bean Bag as our overall pick for the best bean bag chair because it’s stylish and durable enough to hold up to use by kids and pets. We also like that a matching ottoman is available for the ultimate lounging comfort.

What to Know About Bean Bag Chairs Before Shopping

Size

Bean bag chairs come in all sizes—some are much larger than expected while others may feel smaller. When choosing the best bean bag chair for your home, it is key to confirm the bean bag chair’s measurements will fit your body comfortably as well as your space since returning one can be a hassle. Bean bags featuring foam filler will usually arrive compressed in a compact shape and will typically expand to their full size in three to five days. Open the compressed bean bag chair’s box in the room you want it in since bean bags can be tricky to move through doorways or up or down stairs once they expand to their full size.

Weight

Because bean bag chairs feature different types of filling and covers, the products’ weight varies greatly. Chairs filled with lighter beans tend to be more portable than foam-filled versions. If you want to easily move a chair from room to room, check its weight and for a sewn-in handle for portability. A handle also makes it easier to flip some chairs over to refluff.

If you’re concerned about a chair flipping over easily or losing its shape faster, look for a heavier bean bag chair. The bean bag chair’s weight may also impact shipping costs. Check into any potential shipping costs before hitting buy. Some companies offer free shipping if you can pick the bean bag chair up at a local retailer.

Fill Type

There are two widely used fillers for bean bag chairs:

Expanded polystyrene beads (EPS): This is the most common option because these beads are lightweight and retain their shape to provide support—but they are non-biodegradable. Some manufacturers include beads that are made from recyclable materials like plastic water bottles for a more sustainable filler. Virgin beads tend to have more bounce and support. Beans or beads are more readily available and offer a more traditional bean bag sitting experience. All beads will compress over time, creating a sinking-to-the-bottom feeling—verify you can refill the insert when more support is needed. If you can, determine where you can buy refill material, what it costs (refills can get pricey), and how easy and how often you need to refill.

Compressed foam: This memory foam-type material is typically shredded and conforms to the shape of your body for extra support. Foam can be quieter and more supportive than beads, but it’s usually a pricier insert and can feel too firm and not snuggly enough to some. Foam-filled bean bag chairs are compressed when mailed and will require two to five days to fully open. Plan to roll them around to help break up the filling. Keep in mind that they can give off a plastic-like smell as they decompress.

Verify that a beanbag is safe for pets and small children. Some beads are poisonous if ingested, and bean bag chairs can be a suffocation hazard for small children if they’re too deep or if the bag can roll over on top of them.

Cover Material

Bean bag chair covers come in a variety of materials, including outdoor-friendly and performance fabrics, cotton and polyester blends, and faux leather and genuine leather options. When selecting a cover, request a fabric sample beforehand to see how the fabric feels and its true coloration before ordering. Genuine leathers, as a natural product, will vary in coloration and texture.

Most quality bean bags feature an insert that a separate cover slips over and zips closed around like a shell. For a longer-lasting cover, check for reinforced seams and sturdy zippers. You don’t want the filling to spill out through a broken seam or have a broken zipper that gets caught in the cover or snags hair. Hofer says some bean bag chairs come with a safety zipper, which doesn’t come with a tab and requires a paperclip to unzip it. “That keeps kids from crawling inside the bag,” she says.

Cleaning and Care

Care will vary by what material the bean bag chair’s cover is made out of. It’s key to read about the cover’s washability and read reviews about how easy it was to care for the material based on past customers’ experiences. Most bean bag chairs’ covers can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth, warm water, and a gentle soap. Some covers can be removed and put into the washing machine. Others can be taken off and then spot or dry cleaned. Also check into the warranty and the return policy since improper care can void the warranty.

Your Questions, Answered

How should you sit in a bean bag chair?

For bean bag chairs filled with beads, use your hands to push into the center of the bean bag chair to create a nest of support, like making a well in a batter mixture, then quickly sit down before too many beads move. Look for a refillable bean bag chair so you can add beans when the chair sinks too much. For foam filling, regularly roll and knead the bean bag chair to ensure a broken-in feel that’s easier to sink into.

How do you clean a bean bag chair?

Most bean bag covers can be spot cleaned following the manufacturer’s instructions. If your bean bag will see lots of use, especially as a place to snack or as a pet’s favorite place to curl up, look for one that comes with a machine washable cover.

Can I sleep on a bean bag?

Taking a snooze in a bean bag chair can feel great since your weight is distributed more evenly than a traditional chair. But it’s important to take precautions: Toddlers and small children shouldn’t nap or sleep on a bean bag chair to avoid potential suffocation. (Babies should never be placed on a bean bag chair for the same reason.) Adults with balance or joint issues and pregnant women may find it too difficult to get in and out of a bean bag chair that sits low to the ground.

Who We Are

Samantha S. Thorpe is a freelance home and garden editor writing about home design, decorating and organizing tips, gardening how-to, and entertaining know-how. To find the best bean bag chairs, she researched how bean bag chairs are made, what buymanship factors people should weigh when purchasing a bean bag chair, and how to select from the wide array of material and size options to make the best purchase. She also talked with Tina Hofer, owner and designer of Luxe Loungers and Modern Bean Bag, and Karen Jacobs, a Boston University professor, occupational therapist, and board-certified ergonomist.