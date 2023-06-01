To find the best beach umbrellas, we spent two weeks testing 21 different styles at the beach. We evaluated each umbrella for its portability, ease of use, durability, and performance. After testing, we chose umbrellas that will hold up to the wind and keep you protected from the sun.

Many summer days are spent lounging on the beach and basking in the hot sun. While laying out in the sun is certainly relaxing, a beach umbrella is essential to protect you from harmful rays and keep you comfortable.

The beach umbrella is sturdy and durable, holding up to windy conditions and traveling in our checked luggage on vacation. Although the umbrella only provides enough shade for one person, it is less expensive than other styles and is a great option for individual beachgoers or people who like to keep an umbrella on hand for unexpected beach trips.

While the umbrella is small, it provides plenty of protection against the sun with 3.5 feet of shade and 50+ UPF protection. The umbrella canopy can be adjusted to any angle to block the sun as it moves throughout the day.

The umbrella folds into a compact carrying case that can fit in your luggage, so it’s easy to bring on your next beach vacation. The umbrella weighs less than two pounds and can be thrown over your shoulder to take on the go.

During testing, we appreciated that it was so easy to set up. All you have to do is click it into place and attach it where you want it. Once mounted, it is very secure on a chair, even on windy days.

The Sport-Brella adjustable beach umbrella is an option and is one of the best beach umbrellas to consider for those on the go. The umbrella features a clamp that can attach to a stroller or a beach chair , so you’ll be able to use it relaxing by the ocean or on a stroll.

It folds into a compact case that’s easy to take to and from the beach.

The carrying case made the umbrella easy to sling over our shoulders and transport to and from the beach. We had no problem walking and carrying the umbrella in the sand or on the street. The pole is around 4 feet tall when folded, however, so it may be difficult to carry depending on your height.

Although the umbrella is very lightweight and easy to carry, it is still sturdy and doesn’t budge in the wind. The umbrella shook slightly with strong gusts of wind, but it held up overall despite braving a very windy day. The umbrella never fell or flew away during testing. The polyester canopy and fiberglass pole ensure the durability of the umbrella.

The canopy provided ample shade without obstructing airflow. It is large enough to shade two people, and the built-in table includes two cup holders to store each person’s beverage. The canopy fabric offers UPF protection of 50+ to prevent sunburn.

During testing, the umbrella was intuitive and easy to set up even without instructions. It comes with only two pieces, the pole and the umbrella, and the pole simply screws into the sand. The umbrella canopy slides into the pole and locks in place. It took us less than five minutes to screw the pole into the sand and attach the umbrella, and taking it apart was just as easy.

This Tommy Bahama design is a multipurpose pick and is the best beach umbrella for longer days lounging at the beach. The umbrella features a built-in table and cup holders, so you’ll be able to easily enjoy drinks and snacks throughout the day.

The pole is tall, so it may be hard for some people to carry.

It is simple to set up, and it includes a table and cup holders for added convenience.

We initially did not fill the sandbag to capacity, and the umbrella fell over once after a strong gust of wind. Once we filled it, however, the sandbag ensured the umbrella stayed secure the entire time we used it. The polyester fabric and stainless steel pole provide extra durability that stabilizes the umbrella.

The umbrella is compact and lightweight, so it is easy to transport to and from the beach. It includes a carrying case with a long strap that can sling over your shoulder.

The canopy provides enough shade for at least two adults. It offers ample sun protection with a UPF rating of 50+ that will prevent unnecessary sun exposure. The top of the umbrella is also adjustable so you can tilt it to adjust the shade as the sun moves.

The OutdoorMaster beach umbrella is conveniently sized to comfortably fit multiple people, so it’s the best beach umbrella for larger groups. It has an intuitive design that is easy to set up and take down in only a couple of minutes. During testing, the pole slid smoothly into place with minimal effort to spin it into the sand.

The canopy size is large enough for multiple people and provides strong coverage against the sun with a UPF rating of 50+. The umbrella is constructed with quality materials that ensure it remains sturdy and durable for many seasons. Although the umbrella is on the high end in terms of price, it is very high quality and worth the price, especially for frequent beachgoers.

It takes a few steps to set it up, but the instructions are simple and easy to follow. It took less than five minutes to set up the umbrella during testing, and putting it away was even easier. The umbrella is lightweight and includes a carrying case with a padded shoulder strap that makes it easy to carry. The umbrella also has hooks that you can use to hang up your beach towel or bag.

Once it was anchored, the umbrella didn’t go anywhere, even in windy conditions. In fact, we tested the umbrella in winds up to 44 mph, so you can relax knowing it won’t blow away.

The BeachBUB beach umbrella is the best beach umbrella overall for its effective design and easy setup. The umbrella pole goes about 12 inches deep in the sand and uses sand as an anchor, so it stays very secure in the ground.

The Bottom Line

We chose the beachBUB All-In-One Beach Umbrella as the best beach umbrella overall for its effective design that keeps it secure in the ground. We also loved that it was lightweight and easy to set up.

Our Testing Process

To find the best beach umbrellas, we purchased 21 different beach umbrellas and shades to test in the real world, evaluating each style for factors like portability, ease of use, durability, and performance. Before using the beach umbrellas, we examined them to assess their overall quality and construction. Then, we assembled each umbrella and brought it with us to the beach, noting how compact it was and whether it was easy to travel with it.

After using the beach umbrella for two weeks at different destinations, we considered the size and weight of the umbrella and whether it was cumbersome to carry. We also considered the assembly process and whether it was easy and intuitive to set up the umbrella. We took note of how long it took to assemble the umbrella and if it required any special tools or parts.

We kept each umbrella up for at least two hours on the beach, noting the stability and durability of the canopy. When lounging on the beach, we considered the sun coverage, airflow, and wind resistance of the umbrella. Finally, we tested how easy it was to break down or disassemble the umbrella.

What to Know About Beach Umbrellas Before Shopping

Size

The best beach umbrella size depends on how many people intend to use it and their needs. The umbrellas on our list are as small as 3.5 and as large as 7.5 feet, so there are options to accommodate a family or just one person.

Another important factor to consider when shopping for a beach umbrella is its weight and portability. The larger the canopy size, the more cumbersome the umbrella will be to carry.

Anchor

The anchor is one of the most important parts of any beach umbrella because it keeps the umbrella secured in the ground. The best beach umbrella anchors provide stability to prevent the umbrella from blowing away. Common anchor types include sand screw anchors, sandbag anchors, auger anchors, and integrated anchor systems that are part of the umbrella base.

Material

Beach umbrella canopies are often constructed with polyester or nylon fabric that offers protection against UV rays. The most common materials for the frame are fiberglass and aluminum, which are lightweight and durable.

Fiberglass offers the most wind resistance, while aluminum provides stability. Steel frames are less common because they are heavier, but they offer the most durability and stability.

UPF

UPF, or ultraviolet protection factor, measures the level of protection that a fabric provides against the sun’s UV rays. The best beach umbrellas offer a high UPF rating to block UV radiation.

A beach umbrella with a UPF of 50+ is ideal for protecting against the sun as it will block 98% of the sun’s rays. Damage from the sun can leave lasting effects on your skin, so it is crucial to choose a beach umbrella with UPF protection.

Wind Resistance

Many beach umbrellas are tested in different wind conditions to determine how they hold up against strong winds. The best beach umbrellas offer strong wind resistance to prevent them from flying away or becoming damaged after a gust of wind. A beach umbrella with a sturdy frame and reliable anchor will provide stability that helps keep the umbrella grounded.

Other Beach Umbrellas We Tested

Aoxun Beach Umbrella, 7ft Umbrella with Sand Anchor

We thought the Aoxun Beach Umbrella, 7ft Umbrella with Sand Anchor was lightweight and portable, making it easy to transport. During testing, the umbrella stayed in place and withstood wind of around 15 mph. While the umbrella seemed durable, the fabric and construction were not very high quality. Overall, we felt there were better options for the price.

ONIVA Portable Beach Umbrella

The ONIVA Portable Beach Umbrella is very lightweight and relatively small, so it was easy to carry to the beach. It was simple and intuitive to set up and put away the umbrella during testing. However, it took a lot of effort to twist the umbrella into the sand. We struggled to twist it deep enough to secure the umbrella and prevent it from blowing away.

Blissun 7.2' Portable Beach Umbrella with Sand Anchor

The Blissun 7.2' Portable Beach Umbrella with Sand Anchor is a good budget option, but we struggled to keep it in the ground on a very windy day. The umbrella includes a carry case and strap that make it easy to transport. It was intuitive to set up during testing, but it took longer than expected and it needed to be screwed deep into the sand. The umbrella was sturdy and durable, and it provided enough shade for two people.

Your Questions, Answered

How long does a beach umbrella last?

With proper care, a well-made beach umbrella will last upwards of five years. The best beach umbrellas will last several years even with frequent use. The lifespan of a beach umbrella depends on its quality and how it is used and maintained over time. To extend the life of your beach umbrella, don’t leave it outside during harsh weather conditions like rain and strong wind.

What size beach umbrella should I get?

Most beach umbrellas range in canopy size from 6 to 9 feet, and we found this size to be adequate for most people. However, the best beach umbrella size depends on your needs and preferences. A canopy diameter of around 6 feet can usually fit two adults comfortably, while a smaller canopy is best for a single person. Larger canopies can accommodate multiple people and allow you to spread out while remaining protected from the sun, but large umbrellas are also heavier and can be more difficult to transport.

What is the best fabric for a beach umbrella?

Polyester is one of the best fabric choices for a beach umbrella because it is durable and provides ample sun protection. Nylon is also a common fabric that provides UV protection. While the type of fabric is important, the most crucial factor when selecting a beach umbrella is the UPF rating of the fabric. Look for beach umbrella canopies with a UPF rating of 50+ for the highest protection against the sun.

Who We Are

Molly Blanco is a journalist and freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, she worked as an editorial apprentice for research and testing at Dotdash Meredith. For this article, she thoroughly researched the best beach umbrellas and important features to consider when purchasing a beach umbrella, then compared her research to testing insights gathered from our real-world tests.



