The 7 Best Beach Tents and Canopies of 2023, According to Testing

Not all beach tents are durable or easy to assemble, so we tested more than 20 beach tents and canopies at beaches from New Jersey to Florida to find the best ones. During our testing, we determined which ones were easy to carry, set up, and take down. We also evaluated which ones stayed in place once they were assembled on the beach.

Spending a day at the beach with your toes in the sand sounds idyllic, but things can quickly go from pleasant to blistering if you don’t have any shade available. But don’t worry—we tested the best beach tents and canopies, so you can relax and enjoy watching the waves crash on the sand all day long without worrying about getting sunburn.

This beach canopy is great for a calm day at the beach or for creating extra shade at a grassy picnic area, but it might not be a great fit for a consistently windy beach area.

One drawback was that this beach tent didn’t work very well for us in the wind. The manufacturer recommends setting up the tent facing the wind, but we had a hard time getting it set up when it was windy.

We liked that a scoop was included to fill the anchor bags with sand. The material was stretchy , and there were no worries about it tearing. We found it simple to set up, but it was nice to have an extra set of hands.

We also appreciated how easy it was to set up. Once we picked our spot we laid it out on the ground, we filled the corner bags with sand (we could have also used the corkscrew-shaped stakes to secure it if we were in the grass). Then, we propped up each corner with the poles and secured the fabric with an elastic cord.

There is also an eight-person tent available that measures 10 x 10 feet if you want even more space in the shade. The tents also come with a microfiber beach blanket to set on the sand. It comes in four color options, weighs just 7 pounds, and fits inside an easy-to-carry storage bag.

There are two features that really stood out to us when we tested this best beach tent. First, we liked the sizes available. The four-person canopy we tested measures 7 x 7.5 feet, providing plenty of shade for a family to hang out together at the beach.

When it was time to go, it only took a few minutes to tear down the tent and get it back into the carrying case. Overall, this is the best beach tent for its durability against the wind.

Inside there are several mesh storage pockets that keep supplies off the ground. There are also two window screens that allow for air to circulate through the tent. The tent material is lightweight but feels durable and is water-resistant. It also stood up nicely to the wind at the beach.

Inside there is plenty of space for a family with small children or a couple of adults. For larger families, not everyone will be able to fit in the shaded area at the same time, but it makes a great meeting spot to reapply sunscreen or grab some trail mix .

It was windy on the day we tested this best beach tent, but once the stakes were in the sand, it didn’t move at all. There are also five sand pockets to fill for extra security, but we didn’t feel like it was necessary.

This lightweight beach tent was easy for us to carry to the beach. It comes with a carrying case that has a shoulder strap, and everything needed for set up fits inside the bag. There were no special tools required, and we were able to assemble the tent in less than five minutes.

It has a capacity for three people, but with beach chairs there may only be enough space for two people.

It took less than five minutes for us to set up the tent.

There are internal storage pockets to keep phones or snacks out of the sand. The canopy folds down to 53 inches x 3.5 inches and it comes with a carrying bag to make it easier to transport it from a vehicle or home to the beach. It is available in six color options, including aqua, blue, gray, gray camo, red, and red, white, and blue.

At 8 feet wide, we think this canopy would be comfortable for two adults or a small family, but the manufacturer does not specifically list the capacity. Be sure to bring beach towels or beach chairs to set under the canopy since it doesn’t have a floor or bottom.

The center pole is made of steel, and it has a built-in tilting mechanism to adjust the canopy with the changing position of the sun. There are zippered windows to offer airflow and to further reduce the risk of the canopy blowing away.

It wasn’t very windy on the day we tested this umbrella, but with several spots to secure this beach canopy to the ground, it felt very secure. Set up was easy with the built-in handles on the auger bit.

This best beach tent is similar to a beach umbrella , with a long center pole, but it also has sides that secure to the ground with stakes to create more shade. In addition to having an oversized auger bit, which looks like a giant screw to secure the base of this canopy into the sand, there are also four stakes and tie-downs to prevent the side flaps from blowing in the wind.

The umbrella pole is made of steel, which makes it heavier than some of the other beach tent options.

It is easy to secure in place with an oversized auger bit and built-in handles to screw the base into the sand.

Teardown was smoother than assembly, and we recommend folding the tent around the rods so that it all slips back into the carrying case easily.

There are also three large mesh windows that can be unzipped to enjoy the breeze. Inside the tent, there are two storage pockets and a hook to hang a portable light, battery-operated fan, or Bluetooth speaker.

One feature we really like is the tent floor so we didn’t have to sit in the sand. The extended floor also folds up and can be closed with a two-way zipper so we could create some privacy if we wanted to change clothes.

This was hard to do in the wind and we needed two sets of hands to get the job done, but once it was in place it worked really well. On a less windy day, we feel like the process would have been more straightforward.

We timed how long it took for us to assemble the tent, and noted it took us about 18 minutes due to the wind. Assembly is similar to a camping tent, and we had to push the rods through loops in the polyester material.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly beach tent, this is the best option for you. This three-person tent is made of lightweight materials and weighs just 4 pounds, which made it easy to haul to the beach and secure in place. We used the stakes provided and didn’t add the optional guy wires, and the tent felt secure once we had it in place.

We recommend having someone help with setting this tent up as it can be difficult to assemble this tent on a windy day.

This lightweight and affordable beach tent has a floor, so we didn’t have to sit in the sand.

The only drawback to packing up this beach tent was that we had to take time to dump out all the sand that was used to hold down the sides. It wasn’t hard, but it was a little time consuming to get all of the sand out. Be sure to pack a small sand shovel to make the task a little easier.

The material is made of polyester, and it felt durable and high quality. There are seven pattern options, including blue and white strips, sea shells, and pineapples.

The center pole also felt very sturdy, and the canopy was easy to disassemble and fit back in the carrying bag. There is an extra shade panel that clicks into place on any side of the cabana to block the sun. When we tested the side panel, a big gust of wind knocked the canopy on its side, so we don’t recommend adding the extra panel on windy days because it catches the wind like a sail.

Once it is set up this 6 x 6-foot beach tent creates a large shade area for a group to enjoy. We like that there is space to set down beach chairs or a large picnic blanket in the shade.

For those looking for a cabana option, this is the best cabana beach tent we tested. It took us about 15 minutes to get this canopy set up. It went quickly, but it took a few extra minutes to fill the anchor bags with sand. The sides can also be staked down for an even more secure hold.

Using sand to weigh down the sides adds extra time to the set-up and tear-down processes.

One thing to consider is how much beach space this canopy requires. The shade measures 7 x 7 feet, but to keep the canopy taut, the anchor bags have to be set several feet behind and to the side of the canopy. Depending on how busy the beach is, it can be difficult to claim that much space at a popular beach destination.

If you have an extra set of hands it will help make the process go faster. However, this beach canopy was relatively simple to set up and provided much more ground for people to enjoy the shade.

When setting up this set, we found that it was important to set it up facing the wind. We recommend laying out the fabric and filling the anchor bags with sand and then lifting the front with the aluminum support poles for the easiest assembly.

There are two aluminum poles that hold up the front of the canopy and four cords that are secured in place with anchor bags filled with sand or rocks. We also appreciated that it comes in eight colors, so whether you’re looking for bright or neutral colors, there is an option for you.

When using this canopy, we noticed that it looked sleek, and the fabric felt durable. We liked how it looked more elegant than a traditional dome-shaped beach tent.

We love this best beach canopy for frequent beachgoers and travelers headed to a beach vacation who don’t want to pack a bulky beach tent. This lightweight canopy weighs just 4 pounds and folds up small enough to fit in a beach bag.

It took up quite a bit of space to get it stretched out and secured in place. It may be hard to claim that much space on a busy beach.

It has a sleek, minimalist design that looks very chic at the beach.

Inside the tent, there are windows that can be opened for ventilation and little storage pockets to keep sunscreen or water bottles off the floor. Overall, we loved its size, ease of assembly, and convenient features.

One drawback is that there were no loops to tack down the extendable floor, so it may need to be weighed down with a rock or beach bag. However, when we tested this canopy, we found that the canopy didn’t move, even when a breeze was blowing.

We loved the extendable floor that enlarged the sitting space of the beach tent. During our testing, two people were able to comfortably lay down to enjoy the shade of the tent. We also appreciated that the floor could fold up and velcro to the top of the tent to create privacy for a change of clothes before heading back home.

During testing, we found that this tent was easy to set up and assemble. To set up the tent, click the front two legs into position and pull the strings from the top of the tent until it pops into place. There are small stakes that you can use to anchor the tent, but if you’re at a beach with really fine sand it may not hold as well.

Our top pick for the best beach tent is the Oileus XL Beach Tent because it’s big enough to fit four people, and it only weighs 4 pounds. This is a great option for families who are already weighted down with gear when they head to the beach.

The extendable floor doesn’t have any loops to stake it down, so a beach chair or bag may be needed to weigh it down and make sure it doesn’t blow in the wind.

It weighs just 4 pounds and can fit into a large beach bag, making it easy to haul to the beach.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best beach tent is the Oileus XL Beach Tent because it’s lightweight, creates shade for up to four people, and it is moderately priced. We also appreciated that the extended floor closed to create a private space to change clothes or take a beach nap.

Our Testing Process

We took 21 beach tents and canopies out into the field to test them in real-world conditions.

Upon receiving the tents and canopies, we initially inspected the products for overall quality of construction. Then, we took the products to the beach and set them up, noting any difficulties hauling the products out to the beach. We timed how long it took to set up the beach tent, and responded to questions about how clear the instructions were and if we needed any additional tools to set up the tent.

We kept the beach tents up for two to three hours and took notes on how stable the products were, how many times we had to adjust the tent to keep it secure, and how much shade and ventilation it provided. We also noted any features we particularly liked, such as storage features. Then, we disassembled the beach tents and evaluated how easy or difficult it was to put the product back into its original carrying case.

Better Homes & Gardens / Lydia Price

What to Know About Beach Tents and Canopies Before Shopping

Weight



A beach tent is often just one of many items you’re carrying on a beach day, so you want something lightweight enough that you can also carry a beach chair, beach bag, or a cooler with ease.

The heaviest beach cabana on our list weighs about 10 pounds, but most beach tents on our list weigh between 4 and 8 pounds. The lightest tent on our list is the WhiteFang Beach Tent, which weighs 4 pounds.

To keep a lightweight tent secure on a windy beach, most tents have attached sandbags that you can fill or stakes to hold the tent in place.

Size

The best beach tents or canopies come in a variety of styles and sizes. “Low-hanging beach canopies allow for more movement with bigger families,” says Marc Taylor, manager of Beach Tent Rentals in Hallandale Beach, Florida. However, for groups with four people or fewer, he recommends using a 6 x 6-foot (or smaller) beach tent.

“Thin, oversize tents will catch the wind. Keep it under 10 feet,” Taylor says. “A 6 x 6-foot tent is perfect for two to four people.”

Dome tents are also popular for two to four people. They look more like a camping tent that is open on one side, and they can range from 45 to 54 inches wide. Beach canopies come in bigger sizes, ranging from 72 to 96 inches wide.

Fabric

Most of the beach tents on this list are made from polyester, which is a lightweight material that is water resistant. Nylon is also lightweight and waterproof, and it’s stretchy, which makes it a great fit for beach canopies.

We don’t recommend canvas beach tents because they hold onto moisture longer, and if they’re not completely dry when packed away it can lead to mold or mildew.



Waterproof vs. Water Resistant



All of the beach tents are made of water-resistant fabric. However, since they are not enclosed on all four sides, they are not completely waterproof. If an afternoon rain shower pops up, all of these beach tents will offer some protection, but depending on the wind and the amount of rain, you may get wet.

UV Protection

Every tent on our list of best beach tents and canopies has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating of 50+. UPF indicates how much UV radiation can penetrate the fabric and reach your skin. A UPF of 50 blocks 98% of the sun’s rays and greatly reduces your risk of harmful sun exposure, meaning these tents will help prevent sunburn.

Better Homes & Gardens / Stella Yu

Other Beach Tents and Canopies We Tested

Easierhike Beach Sun Shade Tent

The Easierhike Beach Sun Shade Tent was lightweight and it came with a carrying case, which made it easy to transport. We also liked that it came with everything needed to set up the tent, including carabiners and shovels to fill the sandbags.

However, it was difficult to set up and it took us more than 20 minutes to get it assembled. We also had to readjust the shade canopy frequently to prevent it from blowing down in the wind. Because of this, we feel that there are other beach tents that are easier to assemble and secure in place.

Sunba Youth Beach Shade

The Sunba Youth Beach Shade was easy to assemble; however, we had difficulties trying to fold it back down, and it took a long time to fit it back into the bag. We thought it was an ideal size for a parent and child to use together, but it didn’t seem very durable.

Additionally, the stakes were small and didn’t hold the tent in place well. Overall, we thought it wasn’t as durable as other tents and the disassembly process was too frustrating.

Shibumi Shade

We are big fans of the Shibumi Shade as it is made with sustainable materials, it’s lightweight, and easy to assemble—even in the wind. The materials are high-quality, and it provided a lot of shade. However, we weren’t fans of the high price point.

If you’re someone who spends a considerable amount of time at the beach, it may be worth the investment, but for the average beachgoer, we thought this canopy was too expensive.

Your Questions, Answered

What color is best for the beach?

The color of your beach tent is mostly a matter of personal preference. Many people opt for a beach tent in a shade of blue, for an aquatic feel. If you want family or friends to easily spot your tent at the beach, you may want to opt for red, orange, or yellow.

Patterns such as wide nautical stripes are popular on both beach cabanas and tents. Keep in mind that light colors reflect the light, while darker colors absorb light, which may make it warmer under the tent.

What is the most stable tent shape?

During our testing, we found that the dome-shaped beach tents, such as the WhiteFang Beach Tent, offered the greatest stability. They are generally lower to the ground, smaller, and can be both staked and secured with sandbags.

Many also have extended floors that can be further weighted down by coolers and beach chairs. It is important to note that on windy days you should open the ventilation windows to allow the breeze to flow through the tent.

Who We Are

Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer for Better Homes and Gardens, writing about a variety of topics, including home design, holiday crafts, and more. To find the best beach tents and canopies she used research and insights from our field tests conducted throughout the United States. She also consulted with Marc Taylor, manager of Beach Tent Rentals in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

