To help you find the best beach blanket for your needs, we researched the market, keeping in mind material, size, weight and care. In addition to Young, we also consulted Rebecca Burney, a textile professor in the Clothing, Textile, and Interior Design department at The University of Alabama.

“The first thing I think of regarding beach blankets is weight. Because you have to haul it around, it should be lightweight,” Young says. “Next, make sure you absolutely love the fabric. You’re going to be laying on it, and it will be close to your skin for long periods of time.”

There’s a wide variety of beach blankets, from utilitarian blankets suitable for any outdoor adventure to softer and more stylish options for lounging in the sun. When choosing a beach blanket, textile expert Deborah Young recommends paying close attention to weight and fabric.

If you’re packing your bag for a stress-free day by the water, a beach blanket is an essential pick. Designed to fit several people, beach blankets are durable, easy to clean, and much easier to store and transport than a beach chair. Plus, beach blankets are made of materials that are resistant to sand and quick-drying, making packing up after a long beach day a cinch. Whether you need a beach blanket for a family vacation, a romantic seaside picnic, or a camping trip with friends, our list has the best beach blanket for you.

Best Overall SEGOAL Sand Free Beach Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s a massive blanket that can fit up to seven people. Keep in Mind The nylon material may get hot in direct sun. Overall, the best beach blanket is the Segoal Sand-Free Beach Blanket. This blanket is enormous—fitting up to seven people—but still weighs less than 2 pounds. Even though it's lightweight, it won’t blow away in the wind thanks to its anchoring system of four sand pockets and included stakes. As an added bonus, it folds into a built-in pocket so can be easily transported in a backpack or beach bag. The easy care instructions also make this beach blanket stand out; just throw it in the wash and you’ll be ready for your next vacation. Made from premium rip-stop nylon, this beach blanket ensures a sand-proof experience; sand particles slide off after a quick shake. The blanket is virtually waterproof and the tear-resistant fabric means that this blanket won’t rip when it snags on beach umbrellas or other gear. One caveat with the nylon material is it's best suited for light colors to stay cool. “Nylon typically comes in bright colors, but dark colors may heat up in the sun and feel uncomfortable,” Burney says. Not limited to just the beach, this versatile blanket is perfect for any outdoor adventure. Its lightweight, quick-dry material makes it ideal for vacations, hiking, camping, or simply hanging out with friends and family in a backyard. With its durability, tear resistance, and easy cleaning, this blanket ticks all the boxes. Plus, the brand offers a one-year warranty so you can be confident in the blanket’s quality. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Material: Nylon | Size: 10 x 9 feet | Weight: 1.76 pounds | Care: Machine washable

Best Budget Camco Handy Mat with Strap Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It The mat includes built-in straps, making it easy to carry. Keep in Mind The plastic straw material may have an odor when first unpacked. With built-in handles and convenient pockets on both sides, the Camco Handy Mat with Strap is as handy as its name suggests. Although this mat is budget-friendly, it easily competes with the other beach blankets in terms of quality. Unfolding to a generous 60 x 78-inch size, the Handy Mat can comfortably accommodate four adults. When it's time to pack up, this mat folds down into a compact 10.5 x 15-inch tote. The built-in straps make it easy to carry, or you can simply toss it in a bag as it weighs just over a pound. Made with a durable plastic weave and UV stabilized to prevent sun damage, the mat is built to withstand any weather conditions that come your way. It's designed with fabric edging, ensuring reinforced strength and preventing fraying. The thickness and strength of this mat compared to other beach blankets means it’s especially useful on pebble beaches or while camping. Plus, the tight weave prevents dampness from seeping through when placed on wet sand or ground. Not only is it tough, but it also resists stains, making cleaning a breeze. Just use soap and water and lay it outside to dry. While durable, the plastic weave may have an unpleasant smell when the Handy Mat is first unfolded. The manufacturer advises leaving it outside for a day to allow the odor to dissipate. In addition, there is no anchoring system for the blanket, so you’ll need to weigh it down on blustery days. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: Plastic | Size: 60 x 78 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds | Care: Wipe with soap and water or hose off more stubborn debris

Best Splurge Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Nordstrom View On Amazon View On REI View On Rumpl.com Why You Should Get It It combines style, functionality, and sustainability. Keep in Mind The insulation layer makes it a heavier and warmer option. The Doublesize Original Puffy Blanket from Rumpl can do it all while looking good. Though this blanket is a splurge pick, it delivers incredible value as a stylish yet sporty option that is also easy to care for. This blanket is also a feel-good and sustainable option as it’s made from 100% recycled polyester. Unlike most heavy-duty outdoor blankets, there’s a wide variety of design options, including funky color blocks, solid colors, and depictions of National Parks. The original size is made to comfortably fit two people, but Rumpl also sells the blanket in one-person and junior sizing. The rip-stop shell and inner insulation layer makes this blanket warm and multifunctional for a variety of outdoor environments, though you’ll want to keep in mind that the warm insulation may not be ideal for extra-hot beach days. The blanket has a DWR coating, making it resistant to water, odors, and stains, and it repels sand and dirt. The corner loops allow you to stake the blanket into the ground for windy days. The double-size blanket is a tad heavy due to its larger size and insulation layer, but it comes with a stuff sack for easy carrying. This blanket is also machine washable and easy to clean after outdoor escapades. Simply throw it in your washing machine on cold, then hang dry or put it in your dryer on no or low heat. Price at time of publish: $235 Product Details: Material: Recycled polyester | Size: 80 x 84 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds | Care: Machine wash on cold, then hang dry or tumble dry on low or no heat

Best Sand-Free CGEAR Original Sand-Free Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Cgear-sandfree.com Why You Should Get It The sand-resistant weave allows sand to fall right through the fibers. Keep in Mind This mat is utilitarian and not the most fashionable choice. The CGear Original Sand-Free Mat is designed to repel sand, making it the best beach blanket for those who hate bringing sand home with them. The mat's high-density weave allows sand, dirt, and dust to effortlessly sift through the fabric without coming back up through the fibers. Made of plastic, sand particles don’t stick to this material’s surface, making this blanket an ideal choice if you dislike constantly cleaning up sand after a day at the beach. In addition to its functional advantages, the mat's lightweight and ultra-thin weave offers a soft, comfortable feel and swift drying capabilities. Its reversible, UV-stabilized design is resistant to fading, water, mold, and wind. Unlike other sand-resistant materials, this fabric is thick and plush, not coarse. Equipped with heavy-duty corner D-rings, it can be stabilized with stakes on particularly windy days. This blanket comes with a helpful carry bag, as it is a heavier blanket option at almost 3 pounds. Though this blanket is one of the toughest on the market, it may not be the most stylish choice as the design is centered on practicality. However, there are some customization options as this beach blanket is available in four size options from small to extra large and three colors: blue, green, and orange. Price at time of publish: $114 Product Details: Material: Polyethylene | Size: 6 x 6 feet | Weight: 2.8 pounds | Care: Machine washable

Best Waterproof WildHorn Outfitters Sand Escape Beach Blanket Walmart View On Amazon View On Wildhornoutfitters.com Why You Should Get It The lightweight parachute nylon and stuff sack make it easy to carry. Keep in Mind It doesn’t double as a towel. The WildHorn Outfitters Sand Escape Beach Blanket is designed to serve as a dry and sand-proof base, providing ample room to lay out your towels. Made from quick-dry parachute nylon, the water rolls off this beach blanket and any remaining droplets dry swiftly. No more lugging damp, heavy blankets back to the car. Crafted with durability in mind, this beach blanket is tear-resistant, promising long-lasting performance. Its compact 6 x 7 inch stuff sack makes it simple to carry, allowing you to effortlessly take it on your travels. Equipped with built-in sand anchors, this beach blanket stays securely in place. Burney recommends pairing nylon blankets with beach towels for added comfort and to dry off after a dip in the ocean. “Nylon is a manmade fiber and when woven is very lightweight and durable but not very soft,” she explains. “The material can easily condense and be packed into a small pouch and is water and sand repellant, which makes it unsuitable for use as a towel.” Though you can effortlessly brush off any sand or debris, at the end of the summer you’ll want to clean it with your other summer accessories. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: Parachute nylon | Size: 7 x 9 feet | Weight: 1.4 pounds | Care: Machine washable; wash cold with like colors

Best Oversized Sand Cloud Paradise Party Blanket Sand Cloud View On Sandcloud.com Why You Should Get It This blanket is unbelievably soft and big enough for the whole group. Keep in Mind It can blow away on breezy days. The Paradise Party Blanket can seat the whole family and is our choice for the best beach blanket for a crowd. As its name suggests, the Sand Cloud blanket feels like a soft, pillowy cloud. Made from Turkish cotton, the four-layer weave is sand resistant and comfortable. Though cotton is not waterproof, the fibers dry quickly, and its water absorbency means this blanket can double as a towel. Since the Sand Cloud blanket comes at a higher price point, you’ll want to ensure this investment stays beautiful for years by gently machine washing on cold without using bleach, fabric softeners, or dryer sheets and then hanging to dry. The Paradise pattern features retro palm trees and suns, but the Party Blanket comes in multiple patterns including zinnias, turtles, and checkers. It doesn’t come with an anchoring system, so due to its large size and light cotton material, the wind could blow up the edges of the blanket. We recommend weighing down the corners to prevent a breeze from crashing the party. While this blanket folds down to fit in a large beach bag, it doesn’t come with its own tote or strap; a leather carry strap is sold separately. However, you can feel good about every dollar spent, as Sand Cloud donates 10% of its profits to protect marine life. Price at time of publish: $158 Product Details: Product Details: Material: Turkish cotton | Size: 85 x 91 inches | Weight: Not listed | Care: Machine wash on delicate or gentle using cold water with like colors; best practice hang to dry. Do not use bleach, fabric softeners, or dryer sheets

Best for Picnics L.L. Bean Waterproof Outdoor Blanket L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It The fleece material can provide warmth on cool, breezy days or at bonfires on the beach. Keep in Mind The dark-colored fleece top may be a bit warm on hot days. Picnicking is a fun activity for a day at the beach, but you need the best beach blanket for the job: Enter the L.L. Bean Waterproof Blanket. With a top layer made of polyester fleece and a bottom layer of nylon, this blanket is suitable for all outdoor environments. The nylon side repels any ground dampness and the snug fleece top ensures a cozy picnicking experience as you munch away on sandwiches and snacks. Moreover, it comes with a convenient stuff sack, allowing for easy storage and portability. The fleece of this blanket repels sand and debris, and both sides of the blanket are resistant to staining and easy to clean in case there are any spills. For added convenience, the blanket is machine washable and can be machine dried as well. The sturdy construction and ease of maintenance means that this blanket will last for years to come. However, the blanket is currently only available in a navy color, and the dark color combined with the fleece top means the blanket may get a bit warm in hot and sunny weather. We recommend setting up in a shady spot or bringing a beach umbrella so you’ll be able to hang out all day long. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Material: Polyester fleece and nylon | Size: 72 x 58 inches | Weight: Not listed | Care: Machine washable

Best Turkish Bersuse Anatolia Beach Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This blanket is stylish enough to use beyond the beach. Keep in Mind It’s not water resistant. For those who want a Turkish-style beach blanket, we recommend the Bersuse Anatolia Beach Blanket. Made from 100% cotton, this blanket is incredibly absorbent, super soft, and gentle on sensitive skin. The high-quality blanket maintains its shape and texture, even after numerous washings. “Cotton is a natural fiber, making it soft but water absorbent. It will not stay dry after laying on it in a wet bathing suit; however, it is soft and can be used like a towel. Cotton does not heat up in the sun so it is not uncomfortably hot in the bright sunshine. Turkish cotton fibers are longer than regular cotton fibers and when woven, makes them stronger and smoother,” Burney says. “This also makes Turkish cotton beach blankets sand resistant and after washing in a regular washing machine, the blankets themselves become softer.” Not only appropriate for the beach, the blanket can also serve as a throw blanket, towel, or table runner. The blanket comes in 27 colors, including brights and neutrals, and is tasseled on both sides. Plus, it weighs under a pound, making it easy to throw in your beach bag for transport. Bersuse distinguishes itself from other Turkish cotton blankets because this family-owned company uses traditional Turkish weaving techniques to create an authentically crafted and plush blanket. They also donate a portion of profits to charities supporting premature infants, in honor of their triplet daughters, whom the company is named after (Ber-Su-Se). Price at time of publish: $37 Product Details: Material: Turkish cotton | Size: 82 x 61 inches | Weight: 0.75 pounds | Care: Machine wash

Best Round Bayou Breeze Mcrae Beach Towel Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This super summery towel is a fun fashion statement. Keep in Mind The round shape and smaller size make it difficult to fit multiple people. Get ready for some serious beachside relaxation with the vibrant Mcrae Round Beach Towel. It’s not only soft but also has a fun and colorful red, pink, and green hibiscus and leaf design with a fringe. Bayou Breeze also offers several other floral design options for this towel. The distinctive round shape and tasseled edge create a chic and bohemian beach blanket. This is the best beach blanket for those who want both a bright and bold aesthetic and a luxurious feel. The towel is multi-purpose and can also be used as a beach or picnic blanket due to its lightweight and quick-drying polyester material. “The last few years, we have completely reinvented poly materials. Polyester is a great chameleon and can outperform most other fabrics,” Young says. There are no anchoring or carrying options sold with this towel, but it's small enough to throw over your shoulder as you walk to the beach. This blanket is best for one person as its size and non-traditional shape means fitting a group on the blanket is a challenge. Though the polyester fabric is not engineered to be sand or waterproof, it's machine washable so cleaning won’t be a hassle. While this blanket may not be the best fit for camping, it's the perfect choice for a casual beach-goer who wants to relax on the sand in style. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Product Details: Material: Polyester | Size: 59 x 59 inches | Weight: 1.09 pounds | Care: Machine washable in cold water