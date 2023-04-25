“Be mindful of the size of your yard,” she advises, since over half an acre will require more battery power. “Consider the terrain and the drive system on the mower. Customers with steep or hilly yards should consider a self-propelled mower.”

There are a few important factors to consider when looking for the best battery-powered lawn mower, according to Nicole Durden, senior merchant of outdoor power at The Home Depot.

Whether you’re looking to save money on fuel or do your small part to save the environment, battery-powered lawn mowers are an easy way to do so without sacrificing function. Battery-powered mowers are cordless, don’t use gasoline, and are typically best for small to medium-sized yards.

However, if you are new to lawn care, you may not know that grass clippings are beneficial for your lawn . Additionally, this mower has a hefty price tag, which is the cost of not having to push a cumbersome mower around a large yard.

This mower only has options for mulching or side discharge so if you want to collect your clippings in a bag, this mower isn’t for you.

On top of being easy to maneuver around a large yard with its forward, neutral, and reverse mowing options, it also has LED lights mounted on the front bumper, should you want to mow when there isn’t much light. It also has 10 cutting positions from 1 inch to 4 inches, giving you the power to customize your mowing preferences.

With a full charge of its 72-volt lithium ion battery, the Weibang E-Rider can last for up to two hours, which is double the run time of most mowers on this list. It has a maximum forward speed of 3.7 miles per hour and a reverse speed of 3.1 miles per hour, making it simple to get your mowing done in a clip.

run time and work more efficiently—that’s why we picked the Weibang E-Rider. A ride-on mower makes mowing feel less difficult for those with larger yards because you don’t have to push or pull a heavy machine. It also has an adjustable seat for a more comfortable ride.

Keep in Mind: This mower only offers mulching or side discharge for disposal.

Why You Should Get It: It has a long run time of two hours.

When it comes to your grass clippings, this lawn mower has a disposal bag that has a 16-gallon capacity—this means there isn’t the option for mulching or side-disposal.

With a single-lever, you can adjust the height of the mower to 10 different heights. The deck width of this mower is 19 inches, so it can cut up to 19 inches across of grass per pass of the lawn mower.

Not looking to disturb your neighbors when you get up early to mow the lawn? The Makita Brushless Lawn Mower has a quiet mode that reduces noise by providing constant speed control.

The batteries are equipped with battery overload, overheat, and over-discharge protection, which help to extend the battery life by shutting it down before damage can occur.

The Makita comes with four batteries, which power the mower for long enough to cut up to 0.33 acres of land in 43 minutes or less. It runs on two of those batteries at a time. Its brushless motor also allows you to cut grass faster at 2,500 to 3,300 rotations per minute.

Our pick for best battery-powered lawn mower for small yards is the Makita Brushless Lawn Mower.

Keep in Mind: The only option for disposal is bag disposal.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with four batteries, so you can easily continue mowing with a quick swap.

As is the case with most ride-on mowers, comfort and convenience comes at a premium. However, if you have a large yard and are looking to keep it looking good while keeping environmentally friendly , it’s a worthy investment.

A big bonus for this mower is that, if you are having problems with it, Ryobi will send someone to repair your mower right at your home, and there are 300 plus service centers you can also utilize.

This ride-on mower offers 12 different deck adjustments ranging from 1.5 inches to 4.5 inches, plus the option to mulch or side discharge your cuttings. We love that, even though it is powered by five high-powered brushless motors, this lawn mower still manages to be quiet.

It has a control panel that allows you to monitor the battery power, as well as turn on the headlights, and use cutting options like slow speed, slow blade, and reverse mow. There is also a USB charging port, two cup holders, and a towing hitch for convenience.

With a 54-inch deck, this model covers a lot of ground: 3.5 acres to be exact. The Ryobi Electric Ride-On Mower uses a 115Ah battery, so one charge allows 2.5 hours of run time.

If you’re looking to do less manual labor while tending to your lawn, a ride-on mower may be the best battery-powered mower for you, like the Ryobi Electric Ride-On Mower. This model can mow a large yard without recharging and has cruise control, so mowing is a breeze.

Keep in Mind: Ride-on mowers tend to be very expensive, this one is no exception.

Why You Should Get It: It can mow up to 3.5 acres on a single charge.

While it is not the heaviest battery-powered mower, it does weigh 66 pounds, so is not exactly lightweight. If you’re looking for lightweight, our best lightweight pick is only 38 pounds. As mentioned above, push mowers are operated mostly by the user, so consider this while buying.

Additionally, you can choose from seven separate height adjustments. When it comes time to store it away, this model has a collapsible handle, so you can store it vertically and save some space.

This push mower has an on-board indicator which will let you know how much battery power you have. It also uses auto-sensing technology in order to adjust the motor performance based on changing grass conditions, so it can provide you with greater power or more runtime.

The Kobalt Push Cordless Lawn Mower uses a powerful, 5.0Ah battery (many mowers use 2.0Ah batteries), so it carries more of a charge for a longer amount of time—you can get 60 minutes of run time using this model.

Push lawn mowers are operated by the user, so you’ll need to put a little more effort into mowing your lawn compared to self-propelled or ride-on mowers. The Kobalt Push Cordless Lawn Mower is our choice for best push mower because it uses a powerful battery for a 60 minute run time and a 21-inch deck to cover more ground.

Keep in Mind: At 66 pounds, it is not a lightweight model.

Why You Should Get It: It has a larger battery, which offers up to 60 minutes of run time.

While some pricier self-propelled mowers are able to automatically adjust to your speed, this model allows you to control the forward mowing speed with a speed control lever.

When you’re done, this mower has vertical storage capabilities, so you can fold it up and stow it away in your shed or garage until the next time you need it.

You have the choice of seven different height adjustments, which you can control with a single lever as you mow. This mower also has three options for what to do with your clippings as you mow. The Snapper has the option of mulching your clippings, using side discharge, or bagging your clippings.

This, plus the self-propelled motor and 21-inch deck help to move your mowing along and give you plenty of time to mow a yard up to 0.5 acres in size. It also has load-sensing technology, which adjusts the power level in order to ensure you’re getting the most efficient experience.

It has up to 45 minutes of run time on one fully charged battery, but if you use the second battery (which is included with the mower) you’ll get 90 minutes of run time.

Self-propelled mowers are easier to use than push mowers because they rely on the motor to propel the wheels forward rather than your own strength. Our pick for the best self-propelled lawn mower is the Snapper XD Self Propelled Mower.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with two batteries, so you can get up to 90 minutes of run time.

With a 16-inch deck, plus a 30 minute run time, it can mow years up to 0.125 acres big. If you have a yard larger than this, you’ll find yourself either switching out batteries (it does come with two) or stopping to recharge them.

It also has a 9.5 gallon grass bag, which is attached to the back of the mower. The bag is made of soft fabric with a hard top, and it’s simple to check its capacity with a simple tap on the soft fabric.

This battery-powered lawn mower has plenty of practical features as well, and includes six cutting heights that range from 1 inch to 3 inches, and the single lever height adjustment is easy to use.

Because it’s lightweight, it is also a pretty compact model, with handles that fold down to make storage simpler. Additionally, this model has carrying handles that make moving it easy. It’s the best battery-powered lawn mower for people who need a mower that is lightweight and convenient to carry.

We chose the Black+Decker Cordless Lawn Mower because it is affordable, and it is only 38 pounds, which makes it easy to maneuver around your yard. The mower’s technology also makes it simple to use as it determines the height of your grass and adjusts accordingly to increase power and preserve battery life.

Keep in Mind: It is meant for small yards of up to 0.125 an acre.

Why You Should Get It: It’s only 38 pounds and stores away easily.

Keep in mind that this lawn mower has a run time of 50 minutes, which is a bit less than the average battery lets users enjoy.

Plus, this mower has high traction high wheels so you can mow over various types of terrain. It’s also designed to last with a deck made of cast aluminum that is durable and rust-proof.

The Toro Super Recycler Mower also has headlights, so you don’t have to be limited by the time of day. Mow when you want—even in the mornings or evening—and know that you’ll be able to see what you’re doing.

The mower’s technology pulls more air into the mower’s cutting chamber, creating air flow and giving the blades time to mince the grass into finer pieces.

The mower’s dual blades and under-deck wedges work to shave down your grass clippings so that you can use them as mulch. Mulching is a popular practice in lawn care as it adds nutrients back into your lawn.

This lawn mower also has three-in-one capabilities when it comes to disposing of your clippings. You can either use your clippings as mulch, bag them, or get rid of them through a side discharge. While most lawn mowers on our list have five to seven cutting positions, this mower has nine cutting positions to choose from and the ability to adjust the handles as well.

This lawn mower has self-propel technology, which works with your speed so that you set the pace for your lawn mower. All you need to do is grab the steering wheel, and you’re in the driver’s seat. Plus, it comes with a handle that helps absorb shock, which helps to keep your wrists comfortable.

We chose the Toro Super Recycler Mower as our pick for best battery-powered lawn mower to splurge on because it offers a smooth and comfortable mowing experience, plus plenty of features to justify the price point.

Why You Should Get It: This lawn mower adjusts to your walking speed. Keep in Mind: It only mows for 50 minutes on a fully charged battery.

If you don’t have a small yard, this could present a problem, as you’ll have to pause to recharge. The good news is, the battery reaches full power after two hours.

Keep in mind that this battery-powered lawn mower only has 45 minutes of run time on a full charge. Its 16-inch deck width also means that you clip less grass per pass, so it could take longer to mow your yard.

When it comes to mowing, it’s important to have a plan when it comes to handling your clippings, and this lawn mower offers options for both mulching and rear bagging. It even comes with a collection bag, should you choose to use it.

With this mower, even though you have to do the work of pushing it around the yard, it makes the task much less difficult. It also has five height adjustments to choose from, this lawn mower can cut from 1.25 inches to 3.375 inches.

For a push mower, it’s lightweight at 37.5 pounds—as light as our pick for best lightweight mower. Some lawn mowers on this list weigh as much as 66 pounds.

The Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower is our pick for the best battery-powered lawn mower for those on a budget. It has five height settings, mulching, and rear bagging capabilities.

Keep in Mind: It only has 45 minutes of run time.

Why You Should Get It: This push mower weighs 37.5 pounds, so it's easy to maneuver.

This lawn mower offers 60 minutes of run time on a single charge with a 56 volt 7.5Ah ARC Lithium Battery, so long as you use the two batteries included. This means that it is best suited for a small to medium-sized yard of 0.5 acres.

One feature we love is this mower’s storage capability. Whereas some mowers can take up quite a bit of space in your garage, the Ego Power+ Mower can fold in order to be stored away for the winter.

This unit made our list not only for its cutting capabilities, but also its disposal option. It offers three options to the use: mulching (which is when your clippings get chopped up into smaller pieces and then discarded onto the ground to act like fertilizer), side discharge, or bagging isn’t the two-bushel collection bag included.

Instead, it uses the motor to propel the mower forward. It has six different height settings for your lawn mower blades , which range from 1.5 inches to 4 inches, giving you plenty of options for the height of your grass. You can adjust these settings with just one hand.

It comes with LED lights, so if you are looking to beat the heat and mow your lawn before the sun rises or as it is setting, you will still be able to see what you’re cutting. It is also a self-propelled mower, so it takes less of an effort on your part to cut the grass.

We’ve chosen the Ego Power+ LM2101SP-A Cordless Lawn Mower as the best battery-powered lawn mower overall because it is moderately priced, has a self-propelling motor, and multiple options for clipping disposal.

Keep in Mind: In order to get the full 65 minutes of run time, you’ll need to swap out batteries halfway through.

Why You Should Get It: It has three options for clipping disposal.

The Bottom Line

Overall, when looking for the best battery-powered lawn mower, you should consider the size of your yard, whether or not you’ll need more than one battery, and whether you want a push, self-propelled, or ride-on mower.

We’ve chosen the Ego Power+ Mower because it has 65 minutes of run time on a single charge, six cutting height adjustments, and the ability to mulch, bag, or side discharge your clippings.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly model, we love the Greenworks Cordless Mower because it’s lightweight and has five height adjustments.

What to Know About Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers Before Shopping

Lawn Size

When shopping for the best battery-powered lawn mower for your home, it’s important to take into consideration the size of your lawn. Typically, the batteries in your mower will last 50 to 60 minutes on one charge, so you’ll want to make sure you can cover the distance of your lawn in that time.

Otherwise you’ll have to either change out the battery for a fully charged back-up, or charge your battery. If you have a yard that is more than an acre, it’s not ideal to have a battery-powered mower unless you have one that is made with large yards in mind, like the Weibang E-Rider, which has two hours of run time.

Type

There are a few different types of battery-powered lawn mower to choose from: self-propelled mowers, push mowers, and ride-on mowers.

Self-propelled mowers are less work to operate than push mowers, with a design that uses the motor to propel the wheels, which makes it easy for you to simply guide the mower across your lawn.

In order to operate a push mower, like the Kobalt Push Mower, you have to push it forward manually. The bad news: You’re the one doing the pushing. The good news: most models are compact and lighter weight (especially when compared to a gas model) so it isn’t too difficult.

Ride-on mowers require the least amount of work, but are also the most expensive models. They are a great choice for people with larger lawns, and you can simply sit up top and steer it where you want it to go.

Charge Time

Battery-powered mowers need to be charged before use, and those times will vary. Some, like our pick for best self-propelled mower, the Snapper Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, charges to 100% in just an hour.

Others, like our best splurge pick, the Toro Recycler, take 3 hours to reach full charge. If you don’t have time to recharge, consider choosing a mower with an extra battery so you can change them out.

Power

Battery-powered lawn mowers do not require chords to function. Instead, they work using rechargeable batteries that have an output of anywhere from 36 to 120 volts.

Run time is largely dependent on the voltage of your battery. The higher the battery, the longer your mower will run. The higher the voltage, the larger the battery, so it may affect your mower’s deck size.

The deck is the part of the lawn mower that covers the engine and blades of the mower. It is measured in square inches, and is determined by multiplying the width of the bottom part of your mower (between the wheels) by the length. They are also usually made with durable material so they stand up against debris and the elements.

The size of the deck determines how much grass the machine will cut in one pass, as it is generally large enough to cover the blade. Smaller mowers may only have one blade, while larger models have two or three for more efficient cutting.

Mowers with larger decks offer less mobility, so it’s beneficial to use a mower with a smaller deck and voltage for a yard with less acreage. The larger your yard, the bigger the deck you’ll require because you’ll need to cover more ground in the same amount of time.

Features

The best battery-powered lawn mowers come with plenty of features to make your lawn-cutting experiences as enjoyable as possible. For example, some come with mulchers that take the grass, chop it up, and leave them behind on the lawn. Others have a grass bag catcher that attaches to the mower on either the side or rear where the clippings drop straight into the bag.

Another feature that is important is the ability to adjust the blade height so that you can tailor your mower to your preferences. They usually range from 1 to 4 inches, and keep in mind that you should only remove the top third of the grass blades.

Adjustable handles are also important because they allow you to change the height in order to make them easier to mow.

Your Questions, Answered

How long do batteries last in a battery-powered mower?

This answer depends on the mower, but typically the batteries in a battery-powered mower last around 50 minutes to an hour if fully charged. This is why battery-powered mowers are recommended for small to medium-sized yards—if you can’t get your mowing done within an hour, you’ll need to hit pause, plug it in to charge (or replace it with another fully charged battery if you’ve got a spare), and wait to mow.

What is the best voltage for a battery-powered mower?

The batteries in battery-powered lawn mowers provide anywhere from 36 to 120 volts of power. The higher the voltage, the longer the run time. The longer the run time, the more time you have to cover some distance in your yard before that battery runs out.

Getting a battery with a high voltage may sound smart because it allows for a longer run time. However, it also makes the machine heavier which can slow you down and can decrease the run time.

Which mower is better: battery-powered, electric, or gas?

Battery-powered, electric, and gas lawn mowers each have their own pros and cons. Gas powered mowers have the advantage when it comes to being able to fuel them right away. When an electric or battery-powered mower runs out of juice, it needs to be plugged in and charged.

“Battery-powered lawn mowers provide the power of traditional lawn mowers without the harmful emissions, which make them perfect for customers that value efficiency and sustainability,” Durden says.

Gas mowers also tend to require more maintenance in order to run smoothly, and you need to take care to store the fuel properly and even winterize your mower.

Battery-powered lawn mowers have the advantage of being “lightweight and quieter than gas-powered mowers, too,” says Durden. You just need to remember to keep the battery charged.

Additionally, whereas gas-powered mowers need to be pulled or cranked, and cared for to ensure they’re winterized, you just need to push to start a battery-powered or electric mower and go.

One downside to an electric mower is the range of motion—you may be limited by the cord. Battery powered and electric mowers are more equipped to handle small to medium-sized yards.

Who We Are

Andrea Wurzburger is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. For this story, she spent several hours researching the best battery-powered lawn mowers by comparing product specifications. She also spoke with Nicole Durden, who is the senior merchant of outdoor power at The Home Depot.

