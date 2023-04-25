With insights and advice from Cathcart and designer Sharon Sherman, we researched a variety of price points, styles, materials, and sizes to help you find the best bathroom vanities when it comes to style and storage.

“A benefit of using the sinks with a stock cabinet is that it will work with drawer boxes that have been notched for sink plumbing parts inside cabinets,” says Emily Cathcart, owner of Emily Cathcart Designs + ECD Cabinetry.

Bathroom vanities can be bought as a set—with a vanity top that includes a countertop and sink—or just the cabinet base, which allows you to choose the sinks and countertops.

From tiny powder rooms to gracious en-suite baths, the vanity is often the first—and sometimes only—source for storage. And in a room that everyone uses, you want something that looks stylish and stands up to use, too.

The Aberdeen is designed so you can get plenty of style and storage, regardless of size. It is also available in 30-, 36-, 48-, 60- single sink configurations, as well as 60-, 72-, and 84-inch double models. Some assembly is required, so make sure you have the time and tools to put it together.

You can choose from six finishes, including black, gray, greens, blue, and white. The birch- and plywood-constructed cabinet can be purchased individually, or as a set with a countertop and sink. Quartz countertops are available in whites and grays, many styles mimicking natural stone.

Simply trimmed elegant doors are complemented by turned legs that run the length of the vanity to create a piece of furniture that feels more like an heirloom than an off-the-shelf purchase.

The top drawer tilts out, and the middle bottom drawer is an extra tall drawer that includes a power plug and special holder for items like hair dryers and curling irons. Each cabinet also includes an adjustable shelf to customize your bathroom storage .

The Willow Collection’s Aberdeen takes advantage of its freestanding style by filling it with storage almost to the floor, including cabinets and five soft-close drawers—there are no faux drawers or unusable space here.

Keep in Mind: The trimmed doors and turned legs catch more grime than sleeker lines, so you’ll need to pay a little extra attention when cleaning.

Why You Should Get It: There is a deep drawer with hair dryer storage and an electrical plug in.

Unlike other models on our list, the Burano comes with the popup sink drain, available in chrome black or white.

The cabinet is made from a water-resistant high-density hardwood, then topped with a premium wood veneer and layers of paint for protection. A dark gray quartz countertop with a single faucet hole and ceramic sink complete the vanity, though you’ll need to attach the top to the cabinet (which comes fully assembled) during installation.

The artistic cutout at the center is not just decorative, but serves as inset handles to pull open the two functional drawers. The soft-close drawers glide on undermount hardware and offer tucked away storage. However, they are shaped to accommodate the sink and plumbing fixtures, so interior space is limited.

The Bunrano features rounded corners, so it feels soft and modern, which is reflected in the two available color palettes: an aloe green or creamy beige, each with rich wood accents.

Sometimes, the best bathroom vanity for your space is something with a bit of personality—like the Cartisan Designs Burano 30-inch Freestanding Vanity. Color blocking and a dramatic flair at the center of the vanity creates a distinctive style.

Keep in Mind: Though it has two drawers, storage space is limited.

Why You Should Get It: The eye-catching design is a showstopper for your bathroom.

The vanity cabinet is made of wood including a birch veneer, and it is available in blues, whites, and grays. It’s topped with either a white quartz or black granite countertop and includes a white porcelain undermount sink. The unit comes fully assembled so there’s no extra work before installation.

An adjustable shelf lets you maximize the space best for your needs, and both back panels have holes to accommodate plumbing hookups on either wall. The top drawer, however, does not open.

Corner vanities offer a space-savvy solution for small baths or rooms with challenging layouts, and Thomasville’s 24-inch sides and rounded front give it abundant open storage underneath.

What stands out first about the Thomasville Corner Bath Vanity are its charming details. Turned wood feet, paneled doors, and pendant door hardware give the furniture-like vanity a vintage vibe that perfectly complements cottage, traditional, and coastal decorating styles .

Keep in Mind: The top drawer is for looks only—it does not open.

Why You Should Get It: It arrives fully assembled.

Assembly includes attaching the sink, countertop, and backsplash, and the full-panel veneer back will require some added installation work to create holes for plumbing. The legs feature levelers so you don’t have to worry about the long vanity on old or uneven floors.

Natural teak is commonly selected for bathroom furniture because it doesn’t require a lot of upkeep due to its moisture- and bacteria-resistant characteristics. However, teak also naturally patinas overtime—from a honey color to lighter gray—and you may want to apply a sealer to help its look last longer.

Pre-drilled 8-inch widespread faucet holes are standard, but unlike the other models on our best bathroom vanities list, you have the option to order a countertop without faucet holes to use with wall-mount faucets.

You can also purchase the vanity cabinet without a top, or choose from a granite, marble, or quartz countertop (with matching but optional, backsplash) with a porcelain undermount sink.

The peg legs give it the signature midcentury modern styling while also lifting it off the floor, so the large piece doesn’t seem boxy or bulky. Simple brass hardware complements the wood for a more subdued overall look. It has practical storage, with two deep drawers and three shallow drawers along the bottom, all with soft-close hinges.

Although packed with storage, Signature Hardware’s Novak vanity has a classic look that manages to feel light and airy, even at 72 inches long.

Keep in Mind: Natural teak’s color will change with time and exposure to sunlight, so you may want to seal it.

Why You Should Get It: Teak is naturally moisture-resistant, so it’s ideal for a busy bathroom.

With a classic look that is not too traditional or too modern, the vanity offers subtle style, too. It's available in multiple colors: black, gray, green, and light and medium wood tones.

The Davina is made with rubberwood and manufactured wood, comes pre-assembled with a marble countertop and oval undermount ceramic sink attached to the vanity base.

However, the plumbing will be visually tucked away with room to sneak in a few necessities. Plus, the open shelf below creates additional storage or an opportunity to add additional bathroom decor .

There are no false drawers or wasted space, maximizing its vertical footprint, but there’s not an abundance of storage, either. That depth translates to reduced interior storage, which is only 16 inches deep by 15 inches wide, and with plumbing fixtures in play, there won’t be much room for storage inside.

At just 18 inches deep and 19 inches wide, it’s the slimmest model on our best bathroom vanities list—10 inches shorter than the next closest model, and 5 inches shorter than the other popular space saver, the corner vanity. It also has the smallest sink, making splashback from washing your hands or rinsing your toothbrush more likely.

Why You Should Get It: The simple look will sneak neatly into any decorating style, and there are seven different finishes.

The 10 Best Bathroom Faucets of 2023 for Every Style and Budget

Assembly includes attaching the countertop and optional backsplash or sidesplash. For smaller bathrooms , the Copenhagen is also available in 26-, 36-, and 48-inch single vanities.

Other design selections you can make include the countertop overhang or sidesplash, faucet holes, and the cabinetry hardware and base finishes.

Order the cabinet alone, or choose from 18 options to top off the vanity. Quartz countertops (with an optional backsplash) are available in shades of white, gray, and black and paired with a selection of rectangular or oval sinks—again, some combinations are made to order.

In total, there are 11 different cabinet finishes to choose from: three natural woods (cherry, maple, or walnut) and eight MDF options, including neutrals like black and white to colors like saffron and sage. Only some of those cabinets are ready to ship—the others are made upon order.

It is built of solid wood with birch plywood drawers, and the drawer fronts and cabinet doors are either wood veneer (for wood finishes) or high-quality, low-emission MDF (for color finishes).

The 60-inch width is generous for a single basin, providing abundant countertop space and cabinet storage that includes soft-close drawers and three adjustable wooden shelves behind the cabinet doors.

Room & Board’s Copenhagen collection offers more opportunities to personalize your vanity’s style than any other unit on our best bathroom vanities list.

Why You Should Get It: Multiple style choices let you create a semi-custom look perfect for your space.

The model comes with baskets to fit the shelves on the right, though the shelf is adjustable so you can use it without the baskets as well. The shelf on the left, however, is not adjustable. Both shelves reach to the back of the vanity with no cutouts for plumbing, so you may need to cut out the shelves depending on your plumbing set up.

The 34-inch height and 30-inch width are standard, but at 18 inches deep, it’s among the shallowest of our best bathroom vanities round up. This does limit storage space, but that slim depth, paired with a sliding door—no door swing to plan for here—makes the Laurent a great choice for small bathrooms with tight clearances.

It gets its budget price thanks to the inexpensive manufactured wood construction. The top is a single integrated countertop and sink made from vitreous china.

The sliding, slatted cabinet door of the Sand & Stable’s Sofia vanity gives the unit a cottage, industrial, or farmhouse style depending on the finish you choose. It’s available in white, gray, and wood tones, and each vanity has simple matte black hardware.

Keep in Mind: You may need to cut into the shelves to accommodate plumbing.

Why You Should Get It: The sliding barn door makes this a great fit for tight spaces.

Some assembly is required: you’ll have to attach the countertop and sink. For a wall-mounted installation, you’ll have to remove the legs and mount the hanging brackets.

Quartz countertops come in white, gray, black, and blue, and there are marble or solid-surfacing options, too. You can also purchase the vanity cabinet without a top.

The Laurent vanity is only available in a light natural oak finish with brass hardware, but in the vanity set—which includes the cabinet, countertop and sink—there are multiple countertop options.

Behind the soft-close cabinet door is one adjustable shelf that includes electrical outlets and USB plug-ins—perfect for charging a toothbrush or razor without taking up countertop space.

It’s constructed with a wood core and veneers, and it’s sealed with a moisture- and UV-resistant coating. With a tilt-out top drawer, all three soft-close drawers are usable, and the vanity comes with a bamboo drawer organizer.

The Laurent can be used as a freestanding unit or transitioned to a wall-mount vanity, and its availability in 30-, 36-, 48- and 72-inch models helps the flexible style fit large or small bathrooms.

A new style from James Martin for 2023, the Laurent earned the top spot on our best bathroom vanities list because it's transitional in both style and function. The picture frame detailing on the doors adds curves to the vanity’s otherwise straight lines, helping it fit well into any decor style.

Why You Should Get It: You can install this pick as either a freestanding or a wall-mount vanity.

The Bottom Line

The James Martin Laurent 36-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set is the best bathroom vanity because it has a simple style and practical features. If you’re looking for something to add a distinctive style to your bathroom, the Cartisan Designs Burano 30-inch Freestanding Vanity offers both style and storage (with a lower price tag, too).

What to Know About Bathroom Vanities Before Shopping

Type

Vanities are available in two general styles: wall-mounted and freestanding. Wall-mounted vanities—often called floating vanities—are hung on the wall. These styles often look modern and fit great in small spaces because they keep the floorspace open and create an airy feel.

Freestanding vanities have legs or a base that sits on the floor, though they can be secured to the wall as well. Because freestanding vanities reach to the floor they often have more storage than a floating vanity, and they cost more, too. Our best overall bathroom vanity, the James Martin Laurent 36-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, can be either wall-mounted or freestanding.

Other vanity types you might encounter include built-in (which typically defines custom cabinets that are built into a space) and console vanities, where a sink is often mounted to the wall but has legs on the front.

Materials

“Depending on the price and the manufacturer, there are a variety of materials used to produce a ‘ready to wear cabinet’ as I like to call an off-the-shelf product,” says Sharon Sherman, owner of Thyme & Place Design.

With most off-the-shelf and semi-custom vanities—and all the best bathroom vanities on our list—you’ll be looking at models that include a cabinet base and vanity countertop and sink.

Vanity cabinets are typically made with wood (better quality, more expensive) or particleboard (lower quality, less expensive) for the cabinet box and drawers. There are also varying qualities of veneers and laminates typically found on the drawer fronts and cabinet doors.

For countertops, you’ll find marble and quartz are common at the higher end while ceramics will be available at a more affordable price point. Generally, the sink and countertop will be separate from the vanity.

Storage Features

Vanities mix open and closed storage, combining drawers, cabinets, and shelves. “Who is using the vanity will help determine the type of storage needed,” Sherman says.

Primary and family bathrooms need storage at the vanity for the daily essentials, like toiletries, makeup, and hair care products. These types of bathrooms benefit from plenty of closed storage and countertop space.

“Small items like hair brushes, makeup, and razors store easily in drawers,” Sherman says. Guest bathrooms and powder rooms, on the other hand, can generally get by with smaller vanities and open storage.

Special storage features you may find include soft-close drawer glides, built-in power outlets, or drawer organizers and dividers. We love the Willow Collection Aberdeen 42-inch Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Countertop because it includes power outlets and a designated storage area for your hair dryer.

Size

Before you purchase one of the best bathroom vanities, consider how it will be used and the size of the room. If the space has other storage, a smaller vanity for grooming and washing hands may be all that’s necessary. In a primary bathroom that sees two users at once, a double vanity, like the Signature Hardware 72-inch Novak Teak Vanity with Undermount Sink, may fit the bill.

When it comes to the size of the space, you need a vanity to fit comfortably—it doesn’t need to fit too tightly. “With a free standing looking vanity I would pull it off the return walls by a few inches to make it look natural,” says Cathcart.

Making maintenance easier is another reason to leave some space. “Too little space for the fixture makes cleaning harder,” Sherman says. You want to make sure you have sufficient space to fit a duster, broom, or mop around and behind the vanity if it’s freestanding.

In addition to wanting a vanity that complements the space, there are various building codes to consider, such as making sure there is enough space between the toilet and other fixtures. “If next to the toilet, make sure you have 15 inches minimum clear from the side of the vanity to the center line of the toilet to meet code,” Cathcart says.

Cathcart also recommends making sure your vanity will fit when drawers and doors are open. “The entry door or shower door should not interfere with the cabinet,” Cathcart says. “Ideally, any cabinet drawer when open, will not hit these doors.”

There are additional size-related considerations to replacing an existing vanity that involves your plumbing. “Make sure the vanity works with your plumbing rough in and P trap,” she says. Cathcart is referring to the plumbing that the vanity's sink and faucet connect to—the water lines and waste pipe connect to the underside of the sink via the bendy P-trap pipe.

Budget is an important factor, too—even with the available space, a smaller vanity, like the Joss & Main Davina 19-inch Single Bathroom Vanity, may be most cost effective.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best material for a bathroom vanity?

The best bathroom vanity cabinets often start with wood. “The cabinet itself is built of plywood with a veneer of the selected wood applied to the outside of the vanity,” Sherman says. “The doors are usually constructed of solid hardwood such as birch, oak, cherry poplar, or maple. These woods are considered a furniture-grade material and will stain nicely."

Industrial furniture board is another top construction material, according to Cathcart. Industrial furniture board and MDF are often found on painted vanities, like the Room & Board Copenhagen 60-inch Vanity.

Less durable vanities will be mainly constructed of low-quality particle board or MDF, but they may be more affordable. When shopping, look for a durable vanity cabinet and high-quality finishes—these will wear best.

Quartz and stone are common, high-performance countertop options. Your selection will be influenced by your lifestyle and the characteristics of the countertop material, such as how easy it is to clean and maintain. Natural stone is durable but susceptible to stains and requires more care than quartz or stone composites.

What is the most common size of bathroom vanity?

Vanity dimensions include height, width, and depth. “Industry standard is around 21 inches deep and 34.5 inches high before countertops,” Cathcart says. Cheaper and smaller vanities may cut back on these dimensions, so take note.

Shallower depths may be ideal for smaller bathrooms, but typically you don’t want a vanity that’s much shorter. “The standard widths of most vanities are 18, 24, 36, 48, 60, and 72 inches, and if you are looking for two sinks, then you will need 48 inches minimum,” Sherman says.

How much do bathroom vanities cost?

You’ll find bathroom vanities at a wide range of price points, from a few hundred dollars up to $5,000 or more. Multiple factors impact the cost of a vanity, with size and material being the two most influential.

Storage features add-on as well. “Any time you add a drawer you increase the cost of the vanity,” Sherman says. Cathcart notes that she sees high-quality off-the-shelf vanities range from around $1,000 to $3,600, depending on size.

Who We Are

Kristina McGuirk is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience writing and researching product and home design stories for Better Homes and Gardens. She sought expert advice on what makes the best bathroom vanities from New Jersey-based Sharon Sherman, ASID, CID, CKD and owner of Thyme & Place Design and Oregon-based Emily Cathcart, CMKBD, NCIDQ of Emily Cathcart Designs + ECD Cabinetry.