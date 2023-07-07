To come up with this list, we searched the market for the best bathroom scales, considering price, features, and style to make our picks.

“While a scale can provide a measurable marker, it's essential to consider other factors such as body composition, fitness level, energy levels, and overall well-being,” says Karina Blackwood, a personal trainer and certified pilates and yoga instructor. Additionally, you’ll want to find a scale that falls within your budget, can sync with other fitness trackers, and is suitable for the entire household.

There are many ways to keep track of your health, but one easy option is with a bathroom scale. The best bathroom scales will provide you with an easy and accurate way to not only determine your weight but also gain insights into other information like BMI, body fat percentage, bone density, and more. Keep in mind that these additional metrics may not be as accurate with a bathroom scale as weight.

Best Overall RENPHO Smart Body Fat Scale 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This user-friendly smart scale connects to a variety of fitness trackers and helps track metrics over time. Keep in Mind It can take some time to get used to the app and locate different metrics, especially if you’re not tech-savvy. The Renpho Smart Scale is the best bathroom scale thanks to its accurate measurements and attention to detail. While it can be used by a single individual to track their weight, it also lets you create unlimited profiles for every member of the family. Aside from weight, this scale can also measure 13 other metrics, including body fat, BMI, protein mass, BMR, visceral fat, body water, bone mass, muscle mass, metabolic age, skeletal muscle, subcutaneous fat, and fat-free body weight. Additionally, the scale connects to your phone through the Renpho app and is also compatible with the Fitbit app and Google Fit to track and monitor progress. In terms of the scale itself, there are rounded corners for safety, anti-slip grips, and durable tempered glass designed to hold up to 400 pounds. While this scale is packed with features, it may take a little time to get used to the settings on the app. It’s not as intuitive as a traditional scale, but with a bit of practice, it’s easy to get the hang of. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 1 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: Bluetooth, unlimited profiles, baby mode, 13 body measurements

Best Budget Triomph Precision Body Fat Scale Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It he impact-resistant glass scale provides accurate readings at a wallet-friendly price. Keep in Mind The user guide is included in the scale’s design, which looks busy. The best bathroom scales don’t have to be pricey to be effective. Designed to support up to 400 pounds, this scale can measure not only weight, but also body water, water percentage, and bone mass. It automatically turns on when pressure is applied and illuminates the number of the large LED screen for easy reading. This scale offers measurements in kilograms, stones, and pounds. It can store data for up to 10 people—making it ideal for a household—and features a light indicator to let you know when the batteries need a replacement. However, with the budget-friendly price tag, you won’t get access to an app to sync your data or track your progress on your smart device, so if that’s important to you then you may want to look elsewhere. We also wish the scale offered a sleeker design, as the user guide on top gives it a cluttered look. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 0.5 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: 10 profiles, seven body measurements, 1-year warranty

Best Splurge Withings Body + Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It This scale can be used to measure weight, body fat, water percentage, and muscle mass while connecting to over a hundred fitness applications. Keep in Mind Some features, like the weather display and weight trend, can only be shown if you connect the scale to Wi-Fi. You don’t need to spend hundreds to buy one of the best bathroom scales, but this smart option is worth the extra splurge. Aside from tracking important metrics like weight, body fat and water percentage, and muscle density, this scale can get into the nitty gritty of your health details with its smart capabilities. Using Bluetooth, data from every entry can be stored in the Withings Health Mate app, and other metrics can be synced from over 100 online fitness and tracking apps. You can even use voice commands with Amazon Alexa to pull up certain figures and data for viewing. While you can use the scale without connecting to the app, you’ll lose the ability to disable or change the order of the metrics and show certain features like the weather display or weight trends. Up to eight individuals can use this scale with unique profiles dedicated to tracking each person’s metrics and progress. Plus, additional modes for athletes and pregnancies help to provide accurate measurements throughout different stages of life. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 1.1 inches | Weight Limit: 396.8 pounds | Features: Bluetooth, eight profiles, compatible with Amazon Alexa, baby mode, athlete mode, pregnancy tracker, five body measurements, batteries included, 2-year warranty

Best Design Taylor Glass Digital Scale with Marble Design Walmart View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It Its slim design makes it easy to store. Keep in Mind The corners are less rounded than other options, which can make the glass more prone to breaking. If you’re looking for a simple scale that looks good in your bathroom, consider this option from Taylor. The glass scale has a white marble design that complements a variety of bathroom decor styles, and with a slim design, it’s easy to store away when it’s not in use. The large 3-inch-wide LED screen is easy to read and measures weight up to 400 pounds. Keep in mind that this scale’s corners are less rounded than other glass scales on our list, which can make the scale more prone to breaking if it’s accidentally kicked or knocked over. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 0.98 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: Batteries included, five-year warranty

Best Analog Adamson A25 Medical-Grade Scale Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It There are no batteries necessary to power this scale. Keep in Mind The scale needs to be calibrated before use to achieve an accurate reading. While digital smart models offer a wide range of measurements and features, many of the best bathroom scales stick to the basics, like this analog scale from Adamson that accurately measures body weight with no fuss. The anti-slip rubber surface provides extra grip between you and the scale, a helpful feature for older individuals or those with less balance. You’ll notice large numbers and a high-contrast dashboard to make it easy to view the number, even if you’re still a bit groggy from sleep. There’s no electronic component, so there’s no need to stress about setting up apps on your phone, no need to power it on and off in between uses, and no batteries required. With that said, the scale needs to be calibrated prior to the first use in order to obtain an accurate reading. This can be done by using the calibration wheel under the scale if the pointer isn’t exactly aligned with the zero mark upon opening. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.2 x 11.8 x 2.4 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: Anti-slip rubber surface, no batteries required, 20-year warranty

Best Smart Etekcity Apex Smart Scale 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This smart scale allows users to view up to 14 different biometrics, set goals, and track progress all in one place. Keep in Mind It doesn’t use replacable batteries, so when it runs out of power, you’ll need to wait for it to recharge. Smart scales offer a comprehensive way to keep track of your health at home. This model from Etekcity can determine 14 different biometrics like bone mass, basal metabolic rate, heart rate, body mass index, and more. To keep all of your data in one place, you can sync the scale with popular fitness apps like Google Fit, Apple Health, Fitbit, Samsung Health, and MyFitnessPal. Using Etekcity’s VeSync app, users can not only track their weight and health metrics but also set goals and keep tabs on their progress. For extra smart capabilities, the scale can be connected with Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control for easier use and added convenience. Keep in mind that the scale is powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts up to three months, so when it runs out, you’ll need to plug it in and wait for it to charge rather than change the batteries. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 1.1 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: Bluetooth, five profiles, rechargeable, 14 body measurements, 2-year warranty

Best for Multiple Users Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This sleek scale can store up to 16 individual profiles suitable for large households and comes with included batteries. Keep in Mind There’s no Bluetooth connectivity, so you need Wi-Fi in order to sync it with your Garmin account. While almost everyone can use a scale, not every scale is designed to keep data for multiple individuals at one time. This scale is perfect for multiple users as it can create up to 16 profiles to track health data and goals all in one place. Some of the additional metrics that can be recorded by this scale include body fat percentage and muscle and water percentage. Even with frequent use, four AAA batteries can power this best bathroom scale for up to nine months without a single replacement. The data can be synced to a Garmin Connect account via Wi-Fi; however, there are no Bluetooth capabilities compared to some of the other best bathroom scales on this list. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.75 x 3.94 x 15.75 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: 16 profiles, batteries included, six body measurements. 1-year warrant

Best for Ease of Use Vitafit Digital Bathroom Scale Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Its large LED display is easy to read. Keep in Mind You can’t make unique profiles for different individuals using this scale, and it doesn’t connect with any apps. The last thing anyone wants is a scale that’s difficult to use. While digital, this scale is more simple in its design and doesn’t connect to any apps or fitness trackers. You simply step on, view the number, and step off. There’s also a large, clear LED screen for easy visibility. With that said, you can’t make profiles with this scale to track progress, so you’ll need to record your information elsewhere. This is the best bathroom scale for more general use rather than detailed health metrics. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 0.95 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: Batteries included, LED display

Best for Small Spaces Bagail Bathroom Scale Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Its slim design makes it easy to store. Keep in Mind The LED display may be difficult to read on the white scale. The best bathroom scales for small spaces have slim designs, which makes them easy to store in cabinets or under furniture when they’re not in use. This scale from Bagail fits the bill with a height of less than an inch. It’s a simple digital scale that measures weight up to 400 pounds, making it a great pick if you’re not looking for anything complicated. The low-profile scale comes in three different colors (black, white, and grey), so you can choose which one best matches your bathroom’s decor. We like that the LED display isn’t visible until you’re on the scale—another touch that adds to the scale’s sleek look. However, if you choose the white model, the bright numbers may be difficult to read. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.02 x 11.02 x 0.83 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: Batteries included, 15-year warranty

Best for Babies and Pets FitIndex ES-26M Bluetooth Body Fat Scale 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Fit-index.com Why You Should Get It Measurements are automatically synced with the app, even without your phone nearby. Keep in Mind With many settings and modes, the scale can be complicated to set up through its app. If you’re looking for a scale that can accurately track your baby’s growth, this option offers a baby mode that automatically calculates their weight in 0.2-pound increments. You can also use this mode to weigh pets, as long as you can hold them. Not only is the scale accurate, but it can be synced to fitness apps like Apple Health FitBit, and Google Fit to monitor progress—even if your phone isn’t nearby. There’s also auto-calibration to make sure each use is as accurate as the first. However, with so many settings, it can be difficult to set up, especially if you aren’t tech-savvy. In that case, you’ll want to peruse through the instructions manual to get all of the information about the setup to make sure you get the most out of the scale. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.2 x 10.2 x 0.96 inches | Weight Limit: 400 pounds | Features: Bluetooth, 13 metrics, unlimited users, baby mode, athlete mode, connects to fitness apps, 1-year warranty

Best Portable Venugopalan Portable Body Weight Scale Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This scale is lightweight and easily portable for travel and other uses. Keep in Mind Since it’s narrow, it can be difficult to balance on the scale. If your bathroom is tight on space, you might need a scale that can be stowed away easily. The best bathroom scale for small spaces is this tiny travel-sized one. At less than 1 pound, this scale can be packed in a suitcase or stored in a cabinet for safekeeping. However, because it’s so small, your feet will likely hang off the ends, making it difficult for some people to balance. It doesn’t connect to any fitness trackers or apps but provides a simple reading of weight up to 396 pounds. In addition to measuring weight, this scale also has a hidden bracket to prop up on a table and double as a mirror if you’re really tight on space. It also serves as a thermometer to measure room temperature. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.8 x 5.5 x 1.85 inches | Weight Limit: 396 pounds | Features: Mirror and thermometer functions, batteries included