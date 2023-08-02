To come up with a list of the best bathroom mirrors, we researched the category extensively, considering factors like shape, size, functionality, and affordability. In addition to Gilson, we also spoke to Artem Kropovinsky of Arsight, and Samantha Sadowy of Est Est Interior Design for their insight.

"It's important to keep your existing bathroom in mind when purchasing a mirror, including the tiles and flooring as well as the colors and textures of your design—you should be able to seamlessly integrate it into your bathroom space without overpowering or distracting from the other furniture in the room," says Tara Gilson, an interior designer at Uber Interiors.

When shopping for the best bathroom mirror, you need to be strategic. After all, it’s one of the first things you see in the morning and one of the last you'll see before you go to bed at night.

Best Overall Hamilton Hills Large Pivot Rectangle Mirror with Brushed Chrome Wall Anchors Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The mirror pivots to give you a perfect angle, making it a versatile choice for households with people of various heights. Keep in Mind It will likely require a two-person installation. We chose the Hamilton Hills Large Pivot Rectangle Mirror with Brushed Chrome Wall Anchors as the best bathroom mirror overall because it's versatile and functional. While moderately easy to install, you may need the help of an additional person to support the weight of the mirror as you secure the pivots. It comes in five finishes and three sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your bathroom. The mirror pivots to provide the perfect angle no matter your height, making it a nice choice for households with various members who might have different needs. It weighs 14.6 pounds, can be hung vertically or horizontally, and is backed with security vinyl to ensure safety and stability. The mirror is frameless, which is a very specific and modern-looking style; if you're looking for a framed look, this is not the best bathroom mirror for you. Price at time of publish: $105 Product Details: Type: Frameless | Dimensions: 20 x 30 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Brackets | Backlit: No

Best Budget BEAUTYPEAK Wall Mirror Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s made with a type of glass that reduces glare and enhances image quality. Keep in Mind The placement of the pre-drilled brackets may not align with the studs in your bathroom wall. If you're on the hunt for a basic mirror that won't break the bank, the BEAUTYPEAK Wall Mirror is a great option. With its affordable price tag and simple design, this mirror can elevate the look of any bathroom without taking away from your budget for other essentials or upgrades. For a fairly low price, its quality is impressive—it’s made with a type of glass that is meant to reduce glare and enhance image quality. The mirror is available in several sizes and color options, and two frame styles—one with rounded corners and one with sharp points—so you can choose the one that best suits your style and bathroom decor. While this mirror does include all the necessary hardware for a quick-and-easy install, it may be a good idea to have a spare set of drywall anchors on hand, as the spacing of the pre-drilled brackets may not align with the studs in your bathroom wall. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 20 x 28 inches | Shape: Rectangle or rounded | Mount Type: Brackets | Backlit: No

Best Splurge Lexora Lugano Mirror View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This mirror has details that make it worth the higher price tag like LED lighting, a digital clock, and a defogger for a glare-free reflection. Keep in Mind It’s larger than most mirrors, and professional installation is recommended. The Lugano mirror by Lexora is more than a mirror—it's a statement piece. With its sleek frameless design, LED lighting, and touch-screen controls, the mirror resembles something you might find in a luxe resort or high-end spa. The tech features of the Lugano mirror set it apart from the rest. The LED lighting minimizes glare, and the defogger ensures a clear reflection even in steamy conditions. The mirror is slim, features an integrated digital clock, and can be hung vertically or horizontally. However, the stylish design of the Lugano mirror comes at a price. The mirror is more expensive than other options, and professional installation is recommended, as the wiring may be too complicated for the average DIYer. It’s also a bit larger than most mirrors, measuring 36 inches wide and 32 inches tall and weighing 29 pounds, so make sure you have the wall space to accommodate it. Price at time of publish: $459 Product Details: Type : Lighted | Dimensions: 36 x 32 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Surface wall mount | Backlit: Yes

Best With Lights GalleryWood LED Mirror Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It It features a separate, built-in magnifying mirror perfect for a close-up view of your makeup or shaving. Keep in Mind The manufacturer recommends having an electrician install it to ensure proper electrical wiring and safety. Whether you're a makeup enthusiast, need some extra light to help you shave or pluck, or just appreciate good lighting, the GalleryWood LED Mirror is a great bathroom mirror for getting the perfect lighting setup. With its soft and warm LED lights, anti-fog feature, touch sensor system, and a magnifying mirror surrounded by LED lights for a close-up view, this mirror has everything you need to get ready for that next big interview or night out. It has some similar features to our splurge pick, at about half the price. Measuring 20 by 28 inches, it should fit most bathrooms. However, note that the manufacturer recommends having an electrician install it to ensure proper electrical wiring and safety. Price at time of publish: $256 Product Details: Type : Lighted | Dimensions: 20 x 28 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Recessed| Backlit: Yes

Best With Storage Costway Wall-Mounted Bathroom Mirror Cabinet with Storage Shelves Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It features two types of storage: open shelving and a medicine cabinet with adjustable shelves. Keep in Mind It’s only available in two color options and one size. If you're looking for a bathroom mirror that doubles as a storage solution, the Costway Mirror Cabinet is worth considering. Not only does it serve as a functional mirror for getting ready in the morning, but it also provides enough space to hold all your bathroom essentials. The mirror cabinet features open and hidden storage space with six side racks and a central compartment with three adjustable inner shelves. This makes it ideal for storing toiletries, cosmetics, medication, and other necessities. The wall-mounted design is best suited for smaller bathrooms lacking counter space. In addition to its storage features, this mirror is quick and easy to install, making it a convenient option for anyone wanting a more practical bathroom setup. It only comes in two colors (white and gray) and one size, but the simple design and functionality make it a versatile choice for smaller bathrooms that need extra storage. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Type: Medicine cabinet | Dimensions: 26 x 25 x 6.5 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Anchors; screws | Backlit: No

Best For Double Sink Tyro Metal Wall Mirror Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It provides plenty of space for two people to get ready at the same time—and comes in 19 sizes, just in case you need more. Keep in Mind The ledge on the frame may attract dust, so you'll need to clean it regularly. Finding the perfect bathroom mirror for double sinks can be a challenge. You need to consider symmetry, functionality, and personal space. But the Tyro Metal Wall Mirror by Latitude Run is a great option that offers just enough viewing area for two people without sacrificing style or compromising your bathroom's design. With 19 size options, this mirror can accommodate just about any bathroom size and layout. It also comes in several finishes: black, gold, silver, bronze, and white. Like many other mirrors on this list, it can be hung horizontally or vertically. However, hanging it horizontally makes the most sense for double sinks unless your ceilings are extraordinarily high. The only caveat is that the frame has a ledge, which may attract dust and other particles more quickly than a frameless mirror would. Price at time of publish: $356 Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 60 x 30 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Anchors; screws | Backlit: No

Best Rectangle Pottery Barn Kensington Slim Rectangular Mirror Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It The aluminum frame and MDF backing are built to last, even in humid environments. Keep in Mind It’s best suited for narrower bathrooms. We love the elongated shape of the Kensington Rectangular Slim Mirror. Its ultra-modern design works with a variety of styles, from contemporary to farmhouse. Thanks to its shape, there's plenty of room for lighting fixtures on either side. If you have double sinks, you can hang two of these mirrors side by side for a stylish look. Or, add some greenery or flowers to soften the look and bring a touch of nature indoors. The mirror measures 20 by 42 inches and weighs 26.5 pounds. It's available in black, brass, and chrome, and features an aluminum frame and MDF backing for durability. This makes it a long-lasting choice for even the busiest and most humid bathrooms. It also comes with D-ring mounting hardware, and like most Pottery Barn products, you have the option of white glove delivery and installation for an additional fee. You can hang the mirror vertically or horizontally, but we recommend hanging it vertically to showcase its shape and create an illusion of a larger space. Just be sure to measure your bathroom to make sure the mirror will fit. This mirror is ideal for smaller, narrower bathrooms, but it can also be doubled up or hung horizontally in larger spaces. Price at time of publish: $314 Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 20 x 42 inches| Shape: Rectangular | Mount Type: D-ring | Backlit: No

Best Oval Wrought Studio Anaelle Oval Wall Mirror View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The beveled edges add a classic touch that make this mirror look more expensive than it is. Keep in Mind The pre-set hooks may require reinforcement with drywall anchors. The Anaelle Oval Wall Mirror is a versatile and stylish mirror. Its beveled edges and chic, oval shape give it a modern yet timeless feel, but it can also be paired with a vanity with carved details for a more traditional look. It's available in three sizes, but the 22 by 30-inch size should fit most bathrooms. It’s large enough to be functional but not so large that it overwhelms the space. If you have a small bathroom, you can hang the mirror vertically to make the space feel taller. It also comes with the hardware needed for installation and has three hooks on the back for easy hanging. However, it weighs around 18 pounds, so you may need to reinforce the pre-set hooks with additional drywall anchors to ensure a secure installation. Price at time of publish: $96 Product Details: Type : Frameless | Dimensions: 22 x 30 inches | Shape: Oval | Mount Type: Hooks | Backlit: No

Best Round IKEA Lindbyn Mirror IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Get It At only 10 pounds, it’s lightweight and should be simple for one or two people to install. Keep in Mind It’s a basic mirror without any bells and whistles. IKEA is known for its affordable furniture, but it has some pretty chic bathroom mirror options too. The LINDBYN Round Mirror is a stylish and budget-friendly choice for anyone looking for a round bathroom mirror. It features a simple design with a sleek frame. Just because it's IKEA doesn't mean you have to choose a minimalist look. Consider incorporating natural materials such as wicker baskets, driftwood-inspired accessories, and seashells for a coastal look. Install light fixtures that mimic the look of oceanic elements, like frosted glass or wave-like designs, to complete the serene atmosphere. Or, pair the mirror with a vanity featuring gold fixtures or handles for a luxe look. The LINDBYN Mirror is a basic mirror, but it's a good option for someone who doesn't need any extra bells and whistles such as anti-fog glass or an adjustable angle. It requires two screws for installation, so make sure you have a drill handy. Measuring 31.5 inches in diameter and weighing around 10 pounds, it’s relatively light and easy to hang on the wall. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 31.5 inches | Shape: Round | Mount Type: Anchors; screws | Backlit: No

Best Square KOHROS Square Beveled Polished Frameless Wall Mirror Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It Its clean, beveled edges make it appear larger than it really is for a spacious look. Keep in Mind The mirror only comes in one size and shape. Looking for a square bathroom mirror that's both stylish and functional? We recommend the KOHROS Square Beveled Polished Frameless Wall Mirror. Its beveled edges give it a touch of sophistication without being too over-the-top, making the mirror's simplicity one of its best features. The square mirror only comes in one size, but the smooth, hand-polished edges help accentuate its overall size and possibly even make your bathroom look larger. If you're tight on space and want to maximize the style factor, consider incorporating tile patterns or designs around the small mirror to create a visually striking backdrop. Or, embrace the mirror's simplicity and add a single vase with fresh flowers or a minimalist soap dispenser to keep a clean and cohesive look. Price at time of publish: $86 Product Details: Type: Frameless | Dimensions: 24 x 24 inches | Shape: Square | Mount Type: Wall mount | Backlit: No

Best Pivot Pottery Barn Vintage Rounded Rectangle Pivot Mirror View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It It’s a great option for households with people of varying heights since the angles can be adjusted. Keep in Mind It sticks out from the wall a bit. If you prefer a vintage look and functionality of a pivot mirror, Pottery Barn's Vintage Rounded Rectangle Pivot Mirror might be the best bathroom mirror for you. With its elegant design and adjustable tilt, this mirror blends seamlessly with traditional and contemporary bathroom styles. The pivot feature is also a great option for people of different heights. The mirror can be tilted to the perfect angle so everyone can see themselves clearly. However, the pivot also means it sticks out from the wall a bit more than other options. This is something to keep in mind if you have a small bathroom or if you are limited on wall space. It's available in two sizes and seven finishes, including brass, matte black, and warm bronze. This gives you plenty of options to find the perfect match for your style and decor. For example, deep and rich colors like navy blue or emerald green can create an elegant look with a brass finish. Lighter shades like white, gray, or even a soft pastel tone could make a matte black stand out. Price at time of publish: $219 Product Details: Type: Pivot | Dimensions: 23 x 24 inches| Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Bracket | Backlit: No

Best Shaving Mirror Ivy Bronx Ickes Rectangle Frame Lighted LED Mirror with Defogger Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It has a built-in defogger and adjustable LED light to help you get a close shave. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have a magnifying feature. For those who enjoy a close shave, the Ivy Bronx Ickes LED Mirror with Defogger is a step up from any ordinary mirror. This innovative shaving mirror has a built-in defogger that prevents steam from obscuring your view and a touch sensor for easily adjusting the brightness of the light, changing the color temperature (from 2700K to 6400K), and turning it on and off. The mirror is available in matte black or brushed gold, and it features 5mm copper-free silver glass, which prevents black edges and rusting. It can be hardwired or connected to a wall switch. However, the mirror doesn’t doesn’t have a magnifying feature, which we would have liked to see given the price. But this may be a trade-off worth considering for the convenience of a fog-free shaving experience. Price at time of publish: $340 Product Details: Type: Lighted | Dimensions: 18 x 36 x 1.26 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Hardwired or wall switch | Backlit: No

Best Lightweight Amazon Basics Rectangular Wall Mirror View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It weighs 4.5 pounds, making it the lightest mirror on our list, and is easy to handle and mount on the wall. Keep in Mind The plastic frame is less durable and luxe than other materials. If you're not the handiest person when it comes to home improvement, you'll need a bathroom mirror that's lightweight and easy to install. The Amazon Basics Rectangular Wall Mirror is the best bathroom mirror for DIYers looking for quick and hassle-free installation. This mirror comes in four colors and three sizes. You can also choose from standard, wide, decorative, and peaked trim options depending on your bathroom's style. And at 16x20 inches and weighing only 4.5 pounds, this mirror is easy to handle and mount on the wall. It's worth mentioning that the frame is made from plastic, which isn’t as durable or luxurious as materials like metal or wood, but it doesn't look cheap or flimsy. The mirror also comes with all the hardware needed for installation, so you can have it up within minutes of unboxing it. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Type: Framed | Dimensions: 16 x 20 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Bracket | Backlit: No

Best Frameless SNUGACE Single Beveled Edge Frameless Wall Mount Bathroom Vanity Mirror Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s made with copper-free silver, which is a longer-lasting alternative to traditional silver mirrors. Keep in Mind The mirror's slim profile may make it difficult to hang on uneven walls. The SNUGACE Frameless Bathroom Mirror is a stylish choice for your bathroom. With its sleek, modern design and solid wood backing, this mirror is both beautiful and durable. The copper-free silver material adds to this durability, since it’s more resistant to corrosion than traditional silver mirrors. The absence of a frame allows the mirror to take center stage. This minimalist design can be further enhanced by keeping the surrounding decor simple and uncluttered. Use neutral colors, such as whites, grays, or earth tones, to create a sense of calm and spaciousness for the walls and other surfaces. This will help to showcase the full reflection of your bathroom and make the mirror a focal point. The mirror weighs around 13 pounds and can be hung vertically or horizontally to fit your space. It also has a super-slim depth of only 1.4 inches, which may make it more difficult to hang on walls that aren’t smooth or level. Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Type: Frameless | Dimensions: 20 x 28 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Mount Type: Brackets | Backlit: No