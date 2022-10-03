Read on to discover the best bathroom faucets, and find the model that’s right for your price range, needs, style preferences, and more.

With this advice in mind, our pick for the best bathroom faucet is the Moen Genta LX Single Hole Bathroom Faucet , thanks to the model’s easy installation, elegant look, and stylish waterfall spout.

“When choosing bathroom faucets, you should look at how easy they are to install, whether or not they come with instructions, what type of finish (brass, chrome, nickel, etc.) they have, and if there is an anti-scald feature on them,” Thomas says. “A good quality faucet should be easy to turn on and off, with no leaks or drips when you use it. It also needs to be durable and reliable so that you don't need to replace it often.”

Because picking the best bathroom faucet isn’t always easy, we spoke to Lonnie Thomas , founder of the faucet review site Mr. Kitchen Faucets, to get expert insight on what to look for when shopping for these devices.

Does your bathroom need an upgrade? Swapping out dated fixtures, like faucets, is a relatively easy way to bring new life and a touch of luxury to an otherwise ho-hum space.

Best Overall: Moen Genta LX Single Hole Bathroom Faucet Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It has a sleek, modern design and includes everything you’ll need to install the faucet. Keep in Mind: The water flows out of a rectangular-shaped spout instead of a traditional circular spout. With its sleek and elegant look, this modern faucet from Moen takes the top spot for best bathroom faucet on our list. It’s available in three finishes (chrome, matte black, and brushed nickel), and has a curved, contemporary-style design. The faucet features a rectangular-shaped waterfall spout that imitates the natural flow of running water. Because it’s a single-handle faucet, it’s easy to control both the water temperature and flow, and it doesn’t take up as much space as a double-handle faucet. Additionally, the faucet comes with a deck plate, valve, mounting bracket, supply lines, and pop-up drain assembly kit. Having all of these items bundled together with the faucet will save you money and makes installing the faucet in your bathroom a simple process—without multiple trips to the hardware store. This isn’t the cheapest faucet on the market, but it’s less expensive than many other models—and considering the installation components that are included with your purchase, it’s a reasonable price. Price at time of publish: $188 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Chrome, matte black, brushed nickel

Chrome, matte black, brushed nickel Drain Kit: Yes

Yes Installation Type: Single-hole



Best Budget: Wowow 2-Handle Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s an affordable and timeless option with four finish options. Keep in Mind: It has a higher flow rate than other options, so it uses more water. For those looking to save money, this affordable option from Wowow is functional, reasonably priced, and stylish. It’s a stylishly curved, center-set faucet with two separate handles to control both temperature and water flow. The timeless design of this faucet makes it an attractive choice for bathroom sinks of all different designs and styles. Opt for one of five finishes—brushed nickel, black, brushed gold, chrome, or oil-rubbed bronze—to find the pick that works best with your personal preferences and bathroom style. This faucet is made from corrosion- and stain-resistant metal and is designed for sinks with three installation holes. Due to its relatively compact size, it’s a practical choice for people with smaller sinks. Although this faucet doesn’t come with supply lines, it does feature a lift rod and pop-up drain stopper, so you don’t have to buy those items separately. Additionally, the faucet comes with a durably-made aerator and an anti-leak rotator in the nozzle. Keep in mind that this faucet does have a higher flow rate than other faucets on this list, so you may see your water bill increase slightly over time. However, it’s worth the buy for the faucet’s low price and durable design. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Flow Rate: 2.1 gallons per minute

2.1 gallons per minute Finish: Brushed nickel, black, brushed gold, chrome, oil-rubbed bronze

Brushed nickel, black, brushed gold, chrome, oil-rubbed bronze Drain Kit: Yes

Yes Installation Type: Three-hole centerset

Best Splurge: Kohler Purist Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Drain Assembly Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This high-end faucet has multiple finish options and is EPA WaterSense certified. Keep in Mind: If you are on a budget or have limited counter space, this may not be the best option for you. Though this faucet is more expensive than other options, it’s well-worth the splurge if you want your bathroom to have a high-end and luxurious feel. This modern-looking device features a long, gooseneck spout that looks like something you would see in a modern spa. With two cross handles, adjusting the flow and temperature of your water is a breeze. Unlike more budget-friendly options, this elegant faucet is made from solid brass. It also has a wider variety of finishes to choose from, including polished chrome, brushed modern brass, brushed nickel, polished nickel, brushed bronze, and modern gold. This widespread faucet is easy to install, and it comes with a pop-up drain assembly kit, a leak-free valve, and a durable ceramic disc. (The only thing not included is a deck plate, which you’ll need to buy separately, if desired.) The EPA WaterSense certified faucet also features a spout made with laminar flow, which helps conserve water during use. Because it’s a widespread faucet, it may not be the best bathroom faucet for those hoping to save on countertop space—so if you have a small bathroom you might want to opt for a different model. But if you have the room and are willing to splurge, this striking faucet will make your bathroom feel extravagant and lavish. Price at time of publish: $488 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Polished chrome, brushed modern brass, brushed nickel, polished nickel, brushed bronze, modern gold

Polished chrome, brushed modern brass, brushed nickel, polished nickel, brushed bronze, modern gold Drain Kit: Yes

Best Waterfall: Pfister Brea 8 in. Widespread 2-Handle Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s a relatively affordable and classic option for those who want a waterfall faucet. Keep in Mind: A deck plate isn’t included and will have to be purchased separately. For those wanting to cultivate a bathroom with a relaxing atmosphere, waterfall faucets are the way to go. Featuring wide and flat spouts, waterfall faucets allow water to flow down in a way that replicates the natural cascade of falling water. This widespread faucet option from Pfister not only features a waterfall spout, but it also has two handles that let you control hot and cold temperatures and water flow with ease. The durable metal faucet boasts a sophisticated design that can work with many bathroom styles, whether you choose to go with the brushed nickel or Tuscan bronze finish. It’s designed to work with three-hole set-ups and comes with a drain kit and valve, making installation a relatively simple process. Additionally, like many other faucets on this list, this model also has WaterSense certification, so it will save on water, prevent leaks, and increase efficiency—not to mention save you money on your water bill, too. Keep in mind this faucet doesn’t include a deck plate, so if you like the look of a deck plate you’ll have to purchase one separately or choose a different model. But if your main priority is a stylish bathroom faucet that promotes tranquility, this is the best bathroom faucet for you. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Brushed nickel, Tucson bronze

Brushed nickel, Tucson bronze Drain Kit: Yes

Yes Installation Type: Three-hole/8-inch widespread

Best Single Handle: Delta Modern Single Hole Bathroom Faucet Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This Delta faucet is sleek, minimalist, and easy to install. Keep in Mind: It can be prone to water spots. If you like the look of a single-handle faucet, our top pick is the Delta Modern Single Hole Bathroom Faucet. It’s a sleek, modern-looking brass device that’s designed to fit either single-hole or three-hole configurations. It’s available in an elegant, glossy chrome or a smooth stainless finish. The faucet comes with a matching drain assembly kit with a plated flange and stopper, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing those elements separately. It also includes standard supply lines that are required for installation, as well as an optional deck. Most importantly, this faucet, like all Delta WaterSense products, uses at least 20% less water than the industry standard for bathroom faucets, which means you’ll be saving on water as you use the faucet over time. Price-wise, this faucet runs about average, at just under $100. If you’re looking for a durable, minimalist single-handle faucet that’s easy to install and doesn’t break the bank, this is the best bathroom faucet for you. However, it is prone to water spots so it may require frequent cleaning. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Chrome, Stainless

Chrome, Stainless Drain Kit: Yes

Best Widespread: Ultra Faucets Kree Widespread Bathroom Faucet Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: This widespread faucet has an expensive look without a hefty price tag. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t include a deck plate. Unlike traditional models, widespread faucets feature separate handles for hot and cold water in addition to a spout, and they’re mounted right on top of a sink or countertop. This Ultra modern faucet is an ideal choice for those who want a widespread faucet with a contemporary look. It comes in four classic finishes: polished chrome, brushed gold, brushed nickel, and matte black. The brass faucet is also rust-resistant, ensuring that it’ll be a durable and long-lasting addition to your bathroom. This faucet also comes with a drain assembly kit as well as a valve that regulates the temperature and flow of the water coming out. However, this isn’t the most leak-proof faucet on the market, and it also doesn’t come with a deck plate. But because of its mid-tier price for an upscale look, this widespread faucet is worth it despite the minor downsides. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Polished chrome, brushed gold, brushed nickel, matte black

Polished chrome, brushed gold, brushed nickel, matte black Drain Kit: Yes

Yes Installation Type: Three-hole widespread

Best Single Hole: Moen Lindor Single Hole High-Arc Bathroom Sink Faucet Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s a space-saving and classic design. Keep in Mind: This faucet doesn’t include a valve, so it will need to be purchased separately. For those who need a faucet for a single-hole installation, this device by Moen is a smart choice. It’s a classic, simple faucet that can work well in practically any style of bathroom, and it comes in three modern finishes: chrome, matte black, and spot-resistant brushed nickel. This faucet features a standard lever handle, which controls both hot and cold temperatures as well as the water flow. Because it features just one handle, it saves valuable counter space for all your other bathroom essentials. To make the installation process simple, this faucet comes with a deck plate, supply lines, and a drain kit, saving you plenty of time and money. The only thing it doesn’t have is a valve, which you’ll need to buy separately. The device also conserves water and reduces waste, noted by its EPA WaterSense label. If you prefer faucets that look more high-end, this may not be the best bathroom faucet for you—but if you enjoy the look and feel of a traditional, classic faucet, this is a great option. Price at time of publish: $107 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Chrome, matte black, spot-resist brushed nickel

Chrome, matte black, spot-resist brushed nickel Drain Kit: Yes

Best Touchless: Glacier Bay Mandouri Touchless Single Hole Single-Handle High-Arc Bathroom Faucet Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s a budget-friendly touchless faucet that includes an installation kit. Keep in Mind: It’s susceptible to water spots, and there is no way to manually turn on the water. Touchless, or motion-activated, faucets are an ideal choice for people who want to conserve water while reducing the spread of germs and bacteria. This popular model from Glacier Bay is fully touchless, meaning you can turn the water on and off with just a wave of your hand around the sensor—the only time you’ll need to touch the handle is to control the temperature. Additionally, this faucet features a high-arc spout to give you plenty of washing space. The product includes a push-down pop-up drain installation kit as well as a deck plate and valve to make set-up a breeze. It’s WaterSense certified, meaning it reduces water usage with high efficiency, and it also has a ceramic disc cartridge that helps prevent drips and leakage. Plus, there’s an auto-shut feature that will activate after three minutes to conserve water even further. The faucet needs four AA batteries to operate, which are conveniently included with the purchase. This faucet is available in three finishes: bronze, brushed nickel, and chrome. As for downsides, this faucet is a bit harder to keep looking clean than some other models, as it’s susceptible to water spots. There’s also no manual control if the sensor stops working. But overall, because of its price point and eco-friendly details, this is the best bathroom faucet for those who want to enjoy the ease of a touchless design. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Bronze, brushed nickel, chrome

Bronze, brushed nickel, chrome Drain Kit: Yes

Installation Type: Single hole/4-inch

Best Wall-Mounted: VIGO Olus Wall Mounted Bathroom Faucet Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Because it mounts directly on the wall, it frees up countertop space. Keep in Mind: A pop-up drain kit isn’t included. For the ultimate space-saving move, a wall-mounted faucet will give you plenty of room on your countertop. This popular faucet made by Vigo will keep your sink area looking tidy and uncluttered by mounting on the wall instead of the countertop. For this faucet, you can choose from one of four finishes: chrome, matte gold, brushed nickel, or matte black. This faucet features a single lever that controls both the flow and temperature of the water, making it straightforward to navigate. The nozzle is mineral-resistant, so it’ll look cleaner for longer than average. It’s also made from durable, rust- and corrosion-resistant seven-layer coated brass that will last for years. As a bonus, this space-saving faucet is stain- and scratch-resistant, too. The downside of this faucet is that the matching pop-up drain kit isn’t included—you’d have to buy it as a separate purchase. However, a rough-in valve and necessary installation components (like a mounting bracket) are featured in the package. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute

1.2 gallons per minute Finish: Chrome, matte gold, brushed nickel, matte black

Chrome, matte gold, brushed nickel, matte black Drain Kit: No

No Installation Type: Two-hole wall-mounted