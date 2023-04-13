It can be a little overwhelming to shop for the best bathroom exhaust fan, so we’ve put together a list of the best options for all kinds of bathrooms and preferences, whether you’re looking for something no-frills and budget-friendly or you want to spend a little more to get some additional bells and whistles.

“When choosing an exhaust fan, it is important to consider the ease of installation as well as the specific needs of the bathroom,” shares Walter E Bennett, a Dallas-based handyman and IAQ expert for homes and multi-storied buildings at Great Leaf Air. “For example, a small bathroom [with limited ceiling space] may be better suited for a wall-mounted fan, while a larger bathroom with a high ceiling may require a ceiling-mounted fan with a higher CFM (cubic feet per minute) rating to adequately circulate air.”

A bathroom exhaust fan might not be the first thing that comes to mind when conjuring up ways to improve your bathroom or powder room—but ensuring you have a functional and suitable exhaust fan will help ensure you don’t end up having to deal with mold or odors down the road.

Best Overall Broan-NuTone AE110 Single-Speed Ventilation Fan 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This option is energy efficient but offers a high enough cubic feet per minute (CFM) for most bathroom sizes. Keep in Mind: It only has one speed, which can be inconvenient and unnecessarily loud. The Broan-NuTone AE110 Invent Flex Energy Star Qualified Single-Speed Ventilation Fan ticks all the right boxes when it comes to a top-quality bathroom exhaust fan that won’t necessarily break the bank but will still provide enough power and longevity to make it worth the effort of installation. The Energy Star-certified exhaust fan moves air at a rate of 110 cubic feet per minute (CFM), which is going to be more than enough to quickly and efficiently clear fog and unwanted odors from most bathrooms in the home. This fan might only have one single CFM speed (meaning it’s not adjustable), but it’ll still be worth it for those with average- to large-sized bathrooms. It’s also an excellent option for installing over tubs or showers since it sucks up steam before it starts to circulate. It’s designed to reduce the risk of air leakage by up to 50% compared to similar brands and models, cutting down on uncomfortable cold backdrafts. If you’re nervous to install the fan on your own, Broan-NuTone offers comprehensive installation guidelines in the box, and there are plenty of tutorial videos available on YouTube. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: CFM: 110 | Features: Powerful ventilation | Mounting Type: Ceiling

Best Budget Broan-NuTone 671 Ventilation Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This fan features a paintable matte white finish that allows you to change the colorway. Keep in Mind: The low 70 CFM speed might not be adequate for larger bathrooms. Here’s the thing: You don’t actually have to spend a ton of money in order to have a long-lasting and reliable bathroom exhaust fan in your home. The Broan-NuTone 671 Ventilation Fan offers the same brand recognition and customer service as more expensive models, but the no-frills design affords a much more budget-friendly price point. Of course, this option is going to be much more bare-bones than other options for the best bathroom exhaust fans you can buy. It caps out at 70 CFM and isn’t adjustable, for example, but it should be more than enough power for a small or mid-sized bathroom or powder room. We also really like that this option comes in a decorative coil-like design with a matte white finish. It’s super subtle when installed in the ceiling and doesn’t draw attention as much as some of the more clunky bathroom exhaust fans do. The best part? The coil design is made using a paintable polymeric material that allows you to paint over the white and customize the colorway to best suit your existing decor. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: CFM: 70 | Features: Decorative design, paintable | Mounting Type: Ceiling

Best with Light OREiN Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This exhaust fan includes a powerful LED light to illuminate your entire bathroom. Keep in Mind: The installation process can be a little tricky and might require some patchwork. If you're working with limited ceiling space or you just want a simple solution to your dimly lit bathroom, a bathroom exhaust fan with a built-in light will be a smart option for your home project. The OREiN Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Light costs about the same as an average bathroom exhaust fan, but it includes a built-in LED bulb that's bright enough to light up your entire bathroom. This option is also dimmable with a compatible switch, allowing you to adjust the mood of your bathroom as needed. Note that the light is designed to last for about five years before needing to be replaced and comes with a five-year warranty in case anything happens within its expected lifespan. The ceiling-mounted exhaust fan offers a powerful 100 CFM blower that promises to clear any fog, moisture, and odors quickly and efficiently. It's also designed to be whisper-quiet, which means you can leave it running while hopping into the bath without having to tune out a clunky fan noise during your self-care time. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: CFM: 100 | Features: Light | Mounting Type: Ceiling

Best with Humidity Sensor Kaze Appliance Ventilation Exhaust Extractor Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This pick for best bathroom exhaust fan features a humidity sensor that automatically turns it on when the room steams up. Keep in Mind: The grilled design is a bit clunky compared to other options. There’s nothing worse than hopping into the shower only to realize you’ve forgotten to turn on the bathroom exhaust fan; the foggy mist that descends comes fast and furious during a hot shower and can quickly damage your decor or cause odors if it’s not dealt with swiftly. That’s why a bathroom exhaust fan with a built-in humidity sensor like the Kaze Appliance Ventilation Exhaust Extractor Fan might be worth the investment—especially if you tend to get a lot of humidity in your bathroom or basement. This option automatically switches on or off depending on the humidity level in your bathroom. It almost doubles as a dehumidifier while helping ensure you’re not faced with a moldy-smelling bathroom or powder room. A heavy-hitting suction of 100 CFM ensures your fan will quickly and efficiently get rid of any moisture in the air—even in a larger bathroom space. This pick for the best bathroom exhaust fan is also very quiet, which means your household won’t be disturbed if the fan turns on automatically at night. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: CFM: 100 | Features: Humidity Sensor | Mounting Type: Ceiling

Best with Heater Delta Breez Radiance Series 80 CFM Ceiling Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Heater Lowes View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This fan includes a heater to ward off that post-shower chill. Keep in Mind: Installation is difficult and may require access from above. Think of the Delta BreezRadiance RAD80 80 CFM Exhaust Bath Fan with Heater as your very own luxury hotel amenity all wrapped into one of the best bathroom exhaust fans. The relatively budget-friendly fan is a triple threat: aside from its moisture-busting abilities, it’s also a ceiling light and a heater. This means that you’ll never have to deal with the chills after stepping out of the shower again. The Delta BreezRadiance isn’t just packed with features, though—it’s also well-constructed and made to last thanks to the galvanized steel material and metal duct adapter that resists corrosion. The DC brushless motor only runs at 80 CFM which might not be strong enough for larger bathrooms but should be more than adequate for mid-sized bathrooms and powder rooms. It’s also relatively quiet and runs at a noise rating of just 1.5 sones which means it won’t be irritating to you or your household while in use. As far as downsides go, this exhaust fan is difficult to install from below, meaning you may need access from above to set it up properly. Price at time of publish: $103 Product Details: CFM: 80 | Features: Heater | Mounting Type: Ceiling

Best Bluetooth Broan-NuTone SPK110RGBL ChromaComfort Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Sensonic Bluetooth Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Ideal for shower singers, this contender for the best bathroom exhaust fan features a Bluetooth speaker. Keep in Mind: Fancy features make it more expensive than the average bathroom exhaust fan. We love the Broan-NuTone SPK110RGBL ChromaComfort Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Sensonic Bluetooth Speaker, but it's definitely designed for a very specific bathroom vision. This is one of the best bathroom exhaust fans that goes above and beyond when it comes to bells and whistles and includes a fun color-changing LED light with 24 different color options to choose from. Built-in Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair the fan with your iPhone or Android. This gives you the option to play music through the fan's speaker or change the mood of your bathroom by adjusting the light directly from your smartphone—all while ensuring that you don't have odor or humidity buildup in your bathroom. This exhaust fan is also super easy to install and doesn't require attic access; you can install it directly from the bathroom. It features a powerful 110 CFM and runs at just 1.5 sones (the lower the sone, the quieter the fan), so you won't have to worry about having your fan interrupt your playlist while in the bath or shower. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: CFM: 110 | Features: Bluetooth, light | Mounting Type: Wall