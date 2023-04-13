Decorating Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas The 7 Best Bathroom Exhaust Fans of 2023 to Eliminate Mold and Odor Keep your bathroom fresh with these picks. By Kaitlyn McInnis Kaitlyn McInnis Facebook Twitter Kaitlyn McInnis is an experienced lifestyle writer and online shopping enthusiast with a decade's worth of experience in digital journalism and lifestyle e-commerce. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know About Them Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Marcus Millan A bathroom exhaust fan might not be the first thing that comes to mind when conjuring up ways to improve your bathroom or powder room—but ensuring you have a functional and suitable exhaust fan will help ensure you don’t end up having to deal with mold or odors down the road. “When choosing an exhaust fan, it is important to consider the ease of installation as well as the specific needs of the bathroom,” shares Walter E Bennett, a Dallas-based handyman and IAQ expert for homes and multi-storied buildings at Great Leaf Air. “For example, a small bathroom [with limited ceiling space] may be better suited for a wall-mounted fan, while a larger bathroom with a high ceiling may require a ceiling-mounted fan with a higher CFM (cubic feet per minute) rating to adequately circulate air.” It can be a little overwhelming to shop for the best bathroom exhaust fan, so we’ve put together a list of the best options for all kinds of bathrooms and preferences, whether you’re looking for something no-frills and budget-friendly or you want to spend a little more to get some additional bells and whistles. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Broan-NuTone AE110 Single-Speed Ventilation Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Broan-NuTone 671 Ventilation Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Light: OREiN Bathroom Exhaust Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Humidity Sensor: Kaze Appliance Ventilation Exhaust Extractor Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Heater: Delta Breez Radiance Series Ceiling Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Heater at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bluetooth: Broan-NuTone ChromaComfort Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Speaker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Quiet: Panasonic WhisperValue Ventilation Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Broan-NuTone AE110 Single-Speed Ventilation Fan 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This option is energy efficient but offers a high enough cubic feet per minute (CFM) for most bathroom sizes.Keep in Mind: It only has one speed, which can be inconvenient and unnecessarily loud. The Broan-NuTone AE110 Invent Flex Energy Star Qualified Single-Speed Ventilation Fan ticks all the right boxes when it comes to a top-quality bathroom exhaust fan that won’t necessarily break the bank but will still provide enough power and longevity to make it worth the effort of installation. The Energy Star-certified exhaust fan moves air at a rate of 110 cubic feet per minute (CFM), which is going to be more than enough to quickly and efficiently clear fog and unwanted odors from most bathrooms in the home. This fan might only have one single CFM speed (meaning it’s not adjustable), but it’ll still be worth it for those with average- to large-sized bathrooms. It’s also an excellent option for installing over tubs or showers since it sucks up steam before it starts to circulate. It’s designed to reduce the risk of air leakage by up to 50% compared to similar brands and models, cutting down on uncomfortable cold backdrafts. If you’re nervous to install the fan on your own, Broan-NuTone offers comprehensive installation guidelines in the box, and there are plenty of tutorial videos available on YouTube. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: CFM: 110 | Features: Powerful ventilation | Mounting Type: Ceiling Best Budget Broan-NuTone 671 Ventilation Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This fan features a paintable matte white finish that allows you to change the colorway.Keep in Mind: The low 70 CFM speed might not be adequate for larger bathrooms. Here’s the thing: You don’t actually have to spend a ton of money in order to have a long-lasting and reliable bathroom exhaust fan in your home. The Broan-NuTone 671 Ventilation Fan offers the same brand recognition and customer service as more expensive models, but the no-frills design affords a much more budget-friendly price point. Of course, this option is going to be much more bare-bones than other options for the best bathroom exhaust fans you can buy. It caps out at 70 CFM and isn’t adjustable, for example, but it should be more than enough power for a small or mid-sized bathroom or powder room. We also really like that this option comes in a decorative coil-like design with a matte white finish. It’s super subtle when installed in the ceiling and doesn’t draw attention as much as some of the more clunky bathroom exhaust fans do. The best part? The coil design is made using a paintable polymeric material that allows you to paint over the white and customize the colorway to best suit your existing decor. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: CFM: 70 | Features: Decorative design, paintable | Mounting Type: Ceiling Best with Light OREiN Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This exhaust fan includes a powerful LED light to illuminate your entire bathroom.Keep in Mind: The installation process can be a little tricky and might require some patchwork. If you’re working with limited ceiling space or you just want a simple solution to your dimly lit bathroom, a bathroom exhaust fan with a built-in light will be a smart option for your home project. The OREiN Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Light costs about the same as an average bathroom exhaust fan, but it includes a built-in LED bulb that’s bright enough to light up your entire bathroom. This option is also dimmable with a compatible switch, allowing you to adjust the mood of your bathroom as needed. Note that the light is designed to last for about five years before needing to be replaced and comes with a five-year warranty in case anything happens within its expected lifespan. The ceiling-mounted exhaust fan offers a powerful 100 CFM blower that promises to clear any fog, moisture, and odors quickly and efficiently. It’s also designed to be whisper-quiet, which means you can leave it running while hopping into the bath without having to tune out a clunky fan noise during your self-care time. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: CFM: 100 | Features: Light | Mounting Type: Ceiling The 10 Best Bathroom Faucets of 2023 for Every Style and Budget Best with Humidity Sensor Kaze Appliance Ventilation Exhaust Extractor Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This pick for best bathroom exhaust fan features a humidity sensor that automatically turns it on when the room steams up.Keep in Mind: The grilled design is a bit clunky compared to other options. There’s nothing worse than hopping into the shower only to realize you’ve forgotten to turn on the bathroom exhaust fan; the foggy mist that descends comes fast and furious during a hot shower and can quickly damage your decor or cause odors if it’s not dealt with swiftly. That’s why a bathroom exhaust fan with a built-in humidity sensor like the Kaze Appliance Ventilation Exhaust Extractor Fan might be worth the investment—especially if you tend to get a lot of humidity in your bathroom or basement. This option automatically switches on or off depending on the humidity level in your bathroom. It almost doubles as a dehumidifier while helping ensure you’re not faced with a moldy-smelling bathroom or powder room. A heavy-hitting suction of 100 CFM ensures your fan will quickly and efficiently get rid of any moisture in the air—even in a larger bathroom space. This pick for the best bathroom exhaust fan is also very quiet, which means your household won’t be disturbed if the fan turns on automatically at night. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: CFM: 100 | Features: Humidity Sensor | Mounting Type: Ceiling Best with Heater Delta Breez Radiance Series 80 CFM Ceiling Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Heater Lowes View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This fan includes a heater to ward off that post-shower chill.Keep in Mind: Installation is difficult and may require access from above. Think of the Delta BreezRadiance RAD80 80 CFM Exhaust Bath Fan with Heater as your very own luxury hotel amenity all wrapped into one of the best bathroom exhaust fans. The relatively budget-friendly fan is a triple threat: aside from its moisture-busting abilities, it’s also a ceiling light and a heater. This means that you’ll never have to deal with the chills after stepping out of the shower again. The Delta BreezRadiance isn’t just packed with features, though—it’s also well-constructed and made to last thanks to the galvanized steel material and metal duct adapter that resists corrosion. The DC brushless motor only runs at 80 CFM which might not be strong enough for larger bathrooms but should be more than adequate for mid-sized bathrooms and powder rooms. It’s also relatively quiet and runs at a noise rating of just 1.5 sones which means it won’t be irritating to you or your household while in use. As far as downsides go, this exhaust fan is difficult to install from below, meaning you may need access from above to set it up properly. Price at time of publish: $103 Product Details: CFM: 80 | Features: Heater | Mounting Type: Ceiling Best Bluetooth Broan-NuTone SPK110RGBL ChromaComfort Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Sensonic Bluetooth Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Ideal for shower singers, this contender for the best bathroom exhaust fan features a Bluetooth speaker.Keep in Mind: Fancy features make it more expensive than the average bathroom exhaust fan. We love the Broan-NuTone SPK110RGBL ChromaComfort Bathroom Exhaust Fan with Sensonic Bluetooth Speaker, but it’s definitely designed for a very specific bathroom vision. This is one of the best bathroom exhaust fans that goes above and beyond when it comes to bells and whistles and includes a fun color-changing LED light with 24 different color options to choose from. Built-in Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair the fan with your iPhone or Android. This gives you the option to play music through the fan’s speaker or change the mood of your bathroom by adjusting the light directly from your smartphone—all while ensuring that you don’t have odor or humidity buildup in your bathroom. This exhaust fan is also super easy to install and doesn’t require attic access; you can install it directly from the bathroom. It features a powerful 110 CFM and runs at just 1.5 sones (the lower the sone, the quieter the fan), so you won’t have to worry about having your fan interrupt your playlist while in the bath or shower. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: CFM: 110 | Features: Bluetooth, light | Mounting Type: Wall We Tested 31 of the Best Fans, and These 9 Are Actually Worth Purchasing Best Quiet Panasonic FV-0510VS1 WhisperValue Ventilation Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This is the quietest bathroom exhaust fan on our list. Keep in Mind: It’s more difficult to install if it’s a replacement for an existing fan. Noisy bathroom exhaust fans can ruin the atmosphere of a bath or steamy shower. That’s why seeking out an extra-quiet bathroom exhaust fan might make the most sense for those who like to enjoy a lingering bathtime or who live in a smaller house or apartment with roommates or family members. We particularly like the Panasonic FV-0510VS1 WhisperValue DC Energy-Saving Bathroom Ventilation Fan because not only is it super quiet (it sits at just 0.3 scones on the lowest level), but it also can also be adjusted to run between 50 to 100 CFM, depending on how much power you need at a given time. The flexibility means you can keep the fan running slowly and quietly for longer or you can up the power with the flip of a switch. Keep in mind that even on the highest level, this bathroom exhaust fan caps out at 0.9 scones, which is still much quieter than the other fans on the list. Installation can be a bit tricky , especially when it comes to using this fan as a replacement for an existing model, since you need attic access. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: CFM: 50–100 | Features: Speed selector | Mounting Type: Ceiling The 8 Best Small Dehumidifiers for Removing Excess Moisture from Your Home The Bottom Line Overall, the best bathroom exhaust fan is the high-end and whisper-quiet Broan-NuTone AE110 Invent Flex ENERGY STAR Qualified Single-Speed Ventilation Fan. This energy-efficient fan is powerful and easy to install. It also comes with technology that reduces the risk of air backdrafts by 50% compared to other brands. What to Know About Bathroom Exhaust Fans Before Shopping CFM The CFM—or cubic feet per minute—measurement indicates the fan's airflow capacity, or how much air it can move in a minute. Higher CFM values correspond to more powerful fans, but that doesn’t mean you need to opt for the highest option you can find. Instead, choose a fan with the appropriate CFM rating for your bathroom size (50 CFM is typically enough for a bathroom 50 square feet or smaller, according to the Home Ventilating Institute, after which you can add 1 CFM per additional square foot) to ensure adequate ventilation and moisture removal. Installation Type You’ll also want to consider the type of installation that best suits your needs and existing infrastructure when deciding on the best bathroom exhaust fan. “Ductless fans are easier to install but may not provide optimal moisture removal,” explains John Ward, account executive at Mold Busters. “In-line ducting fans are installed in the ductwork itself, which can lead to quieter operation and are more discreet. Easy-to-install models often feature simple wiring and mounting options that make installation faster and more straightforward.” Features Additional features, such as built-in lighting, humidity detection, or heaters, can enhance the functionality of the exhaust fan. For example, a fan with a humidity sensor can automatically turn on when the moisture level in the bathroom reaches a certain threshold, while a fan with a built-in heater can provide supplemental warmth during colder months. Noise Level “The noise level of an exhaust fan, measured in sones, is an essential factor to consider for user comfort,” Ward says. “Quieter fans (with lower sone ratings) are less disruptive, but they might have lower CFM ratings.” Balancing noise level with performance is crucial for finding the best bathroom exhaust fan for your needs. Your Questions, Answered How do you install a bathroom exhaust fan? Installing a bathroom exhaust fan is an important task to ensure proper ventilation and air circulation, which can prevent mold growth and improve indoor air quality. However, the ease or difficulty of installation can vary depending on the type of exhaust fan being installed. There are primarily two types of bathroom exhaust fans: ceiling-mounted and wall-mounted. “Ceiling-mounted fans are commonly used in bathrooms with a ceiling, while wall-mounted fans are used in bathrooms with no ceiling or where the ceiling is too low for a ceiling-mounted fan,” Bennett explains. “In terms of installation, ceiling-mounted fans are generally considered more difficult to install compared to wall-mounted fans. This is because ceiling-mounted fans require cutting a hole in the ceiling and running ductwork to the exterior of the home,” Bennett says. “Wall-mounted fans, on the other hand, require cutting a hole in the wall and running ductwork to the exterior, which is typically less difficult than ceiling-mounted fans.” Ward says exhaust fan installation requires several steps. “Installing a bathroom exhaust fan typically involves removing the existing fan or cutting a hole in the ceiling, securing the fan housing, connecting the ductwork, wiring the fan, and attaching the grill cover,” Ward says. Factors that can make the installation process easier or harder include: Size and fit: Choosing a fan that matches the dimensions of the existing hole (if replacing an old fan) or fits comfortably between the ceiling joists can simplify the installation process.Ease of wiring: Some exhaust fans come with plug-and-play wiring or color-coded wiring connections, which can make it easier to wire the fan correctly.Duct size and compatibility: Matching the exhaust fan's duct size and type with your existing ductwork or ventilation system can reduce the need for additional ductwork modifications or adapters. What is a ductless bathroom fan? A ductless bathroom fan, also known as a ventless or recirculating fan, is a type of exhaust fan that does not require ductwork to be installed. Instead, it filters the air through a charcoal or carbon filter before recirculating it back into the bathroom. 