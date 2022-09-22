Our top pick is the Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Mat because of its ultra plushness, color options, and easy cleaning.

We’ve created a list of the best bath mats based on their size, material, care, non-slip ability, and more.

While choosing the right bath mat might seem overwhelming, there are many benefits to owning one. “If you are stepping out of the shower or tend to splash water when you are at the sink, a bath mat will help absorb excess water and will not only keep you safe but also help keep your bathroom clean and more hygienic,” explains Samantha Gann, director of marketing at Rugs.com.

After your morning or evening shower, stepping onto a plush bath mat will make a huge difference from your cold, tiled floors. The simple bathroom addition will add a cozy bathroom decor element , prevent accidental mishaps from slippery floors, and help you create a spa-like bathroom . However, with all the different materials, shapes, and styles on the market, it can be tricky to figure out what bath mat is best for you.

Available in two sizes, this mat seamlessly blends into small and large bathrooms. You can throw it in the washing machine on a cold cycle for easy cleanup. However, it’s not dryer-safe, so make sure you hang it up under a fan or in the sun to air dry it. Depending on what size you buy, this rug is on the more expensive side. However, its design will make it stand out in your home.

Designed with a natural hide shape and color, this bath mat gives the appearance of faux sheepskin—without being delicate or unable to withstand high amounts of water. It’s dense, durable, and absorbent, so it’ll feel like stepping out onto a cloud every time you step into your bathroom. Made of 100% polyester, it has a non-slip synthetic latex backing to allow it to withstand whatever you throw at it. As a plus, it’s also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified, meaning it doesn’t contain any harmful substances.

Update your bathroom with modern touches by adding this Faux Hide Bath Mat from Pottery Barn into your space.

Why You Should Get It:

Unfortunately, the brand does not list if this has a non-slip backing, so you may need two-sided tape or a rug pad to keep it in place. It’s the most expensive option on this list; however, its absorbency and design set it apart, making it worth the cost.

It measures 21 x 34 inches, so it should fit comfortably in small and large bathrooms. The brand recommends machine-washing the rug on a gentle cycle and then tumble dry it on low to keep it clean.

Ethically produced in India, it’s made with 100% cotton and is absorbent enough to dry your feet when you finish your shower or bath. Meanwhile, the geometric design adds a bit of flair to your neutral-hued bathroom. Designed in a lilac and camel color palette, it’s versatile enough to warm up your bathroom without being overwhelming. It also comes in a brown and camel color combo if you want something even warmer.

If you’re looking to add some color or warmth to your bathroom, you’ll want to invest in the Roberta Bath Mat from Morrow Soft Goods.

Why You Should Get It:

To clean this rug, you just shake it out and vacuum it. For deeper cleanings, shake it out, hose it down with water, and hang it to dry.

It also has a latex-backed underside and is slip-resistant, quick-drying, and prevents mold and mildew from building up. While the half-circle shape won’t complement every bathroom, it comes in a few neutral shades to match any existing color scheme.

Because it’s sewn with vinyl yarns, it’s durable enough to withstand heaps of water, footsteps, and more. While it’s an excellent choice for your bathroom, it’ll also work well in any indoor or outdoor living space, like a patio, playroom, entryway, and more. It measures 21 x 36 inches, so it should blend well without being overwhelming or looking too small.

Built with a plush pile design, this half-circle bath mat from Pottery Barn looks chic and feels cozy underfoot.

Why You Should Get It:

At $45, this is pricier than other options; however, for its luxurious aesthetic, absorbency power, and soft feel, it’s well worth it.

Since it’s made with a pile texture, it’s very absorbent but tends to produce loose ends. Due to this, there is a little more maintenance to this rug than just tossing it in the wash. The brand recommends clipping the loose ends with scissors after machine washing it on a cold, gentle cycle to keep it in its best shape.

It has a striped border around the plush middle to add an extra look of luxury to the product. Crafted from organic cotton, it feels soft underneath your feet when you step out of the bath or shower. It’s available in seven neutral colors, including frost gray and charcoal, so it’s easy to find an option to complement your space. It measures 20 x 34 inches, so it should fit seamlessly into an average-sized bathroom.

You’ll typically find a tried-and-true rectangle bath mat like this one from West Elm in most bathrooms. However, this one stands out for its dual texture.

Why You Should Get It:

Fortunately, you can machine wash and dry this option when it becomes too dirty. Note that it is heavier than other options, so it does take a bit longer to launder. We also love that it has a latex-spray backing to prevent it from slipping around when you step on it. Overall, this is a reliable option that gets the job done.

The smallest option measure 21 x 34 inches, so it shouldn’t overwhelm your space or look too big by your tub or sink. Even better, it comes in seven bright and neutral colors to liven up your space. Since it’s woven with 100% cotton and has 1-inch thick loops, it’s extra absorbent and feels soft to the touch. Just keep in mind that it can take longer to dry after use than other options due to this.

If you’re looking to fill a smaller bathroom space with a bath mat, this L.L Bean Cotton pick is for you.

Why You Should Get It:

With a 24-inch diameter, this should easily fit into small and average bathrooms. As a bonus, it also has a non-slip backing to keep it in place.

It only comes in one color, so this isn’t the best option for those with a strict color scheme. Still, it’s a bright orange that goes great with eclectic, farmhouse, and other decor styles that call for fun, warm colors.

Designed with a round shape, it has an uber-cozy cotton terry material. The crochet trim that runs along the perimeter adds just the right amount of pizzazz without being too much. Also nice: It’s machine washable, so you can clean it easily whenever it starts to become gross. However, the brand doesn’t note if the mat is dryer-safe, so we recommend air drying.

Nothing brightens up a bathroom quite like a quirky bath mat, and this one from Urban Outfitters fits the bill.

Why You Should Get It:

The rug is also easy to clean and only requires a quick run in the washing machine with cold water followed by drying at the lowest heat setting. The brand recommends using a delicates bag for cleaning and drying to prevent the fabric from snagging and ripping on other items in the load.

This rug comes in multiple colors and sizes to blend with your home’s decor and space. However, the long rectangular shape of this mat may not always look proportional, depending on where you’re using it.

For certain floor types, a non-slip bath mat is imperative. Luckily, this Plush Microfiber Long Runner from ITSOFT is created with a non-slip bottom for extra safety, and the top is crafted from a plush chenille microfiber material to keep your feet dry and warm. The material is ideal for environments prone to water—like your bathroom—since it seamlessly absorbs moisture without feeling drenched.

Why You Should Get It:

To clean this mat, toss it in the washing machine. Note that it’s not dryer-safe, so you must air dry it. A few hours in the sun or under a fan should have it dry in no time.

Even better, the mat comes in several sizes to accommodate large and small spaces. We also love that it’s available in various neutral hues to match your existing decor (although the options are limited compared to other options).

It's made with an anti-slip bottom to keep it in place without shifting or skidding. Meanwhile, the microfiber material shields your toes from the cold floor when you step out of the shower. It isn’t as soft as other options, but it is super absorbent and locks water in quickly to save your floors from becoming soaked with water. It also dries quickly after use.

Microfiber is great for bathrooms because the small fibers are great for cleaning, which is why this Lifewit bath mat is a great option.

Why You Should Get It:

It's available in three neutral hues—midnight blue, black, and white—and two size options to ensure it fits in your space. However, at 24 x 30 inches or 24 x 60 inches, it may feel a bit cramped in a smaller bathroom. Still, we love that its simple design adds a cozy feel to any bathroom area. West Elm also offers free shipping on this item, making it an excellent option for those shopping on a budget.

If you’re looking for a fluffy cotton bath mat, the Chase Organic Cotton Bath Mat is an option favored by cotton lovers due to its plushness, absorbency, and soft feel. The bath mat features 100% organic cotton that can be washed in the washer on cold and tumble dried on low. Even better, it should become softer with every wash, making it an extra luxurious pick.

Why You Should Get It:

It is pricier than other options, but it’s worth it, given its durability. Although the brand doesn’t give cleaning directions, it’s best to wipe it down between uses. Measuring 25.5 x 15.75 x 1.25 inches, this rug is smaller than other options on this list, so it may not be the best option for larger bathrooms. Still, it’s great for the average home and green shoppers who look for eco-friendly products.

Since this ToiletTree rug has a vented design, it circulates air through the slots, allowing the bath mat to drain excess water for fast drying. In addition, it has an anti-slip bottom to ensure it stays in place. Its glossy wood design adds a spa-like vibe, and it can be used just about anywhere inside or outside your house, including in your garage, mudroom and entryway , outside shower, outdoor pool, and more.

While cotton and memory foam are plush, bamboo is slip- and stain-resistant, meaning you can place it inside or outside your shower, tub, or sauna.

Why You Should Get It:

Since memory foam flattens over time, this isn't the most long-lasting option. It also takes more time to dry after use, so it may not be the best option if you have a larger household with more frequent showers and baths. Still, it’s very affordable and easy to replace should there be any problems.

While it’s ideal for usage in your bathroom, it can also be placed in your kitchen, guest room, or other spaces with colder floors. It even comes in various sizes for this purpose, so you can find an option that’s proportionate for each room. Cleaning it is super effortless, too—throw it in your washing machine and dryer every time it needs a good wash. Plus, it arrives in a slew of color options, including fuchsia and royal blue.

When it comes to bath mats, memory foam is always a great choice. This particular one from Genteele feels like you’re walking on a cloud, thanks to its polyurethane foam interior.

Why You Should Get It:

It measures 20 x 31 inches, meaning it will fit proportionally in front of many tubs. While it doesn’t come with a non-slip backing, you can easily place a rug pad or two-sided tape underneath it to prevent it from slipping. It’s pricier than other options on this list, but its luxe feel and durability make it worth the higher price tag.

In addition, its Turkish cotton material feels super luxurious when you step into it—without being overly dense. Better yet, it’s machine-washable and safe to tumble dry, so you can easily clean it with minimal effort. It’s also lint-free and dries quickly after use.

It’s available in eight colors, including white and blush, that’ll mesh with your existing decor seamlessly and provide a reprieve from any potential mishaps after your soak in the tub.

After a warm bubble bath, the last thing you want to encounter is cold, slippery tiles. Thankfully, this Parachute Turkish Cotton Tub Mat will help avoid just that.

Why You Should Get It:

It comes in various bright colors, but the brand notes that they may look slightly different in real life due to the lighting and monitor settings.

Plus, it's super easy to clean, too—simply throw it in the washing machine and dryer whenever you feel it needs a refresh. It also folds up for easy storage, should you ever need to move it out of the way. We also love that it has a non-slip backing, so you can rest assured that it won’t move when you step on it.

The soft texture feels as luxe as more expensive options and provides a sanctuary for your feet post-shower to avoid the cold tiles. It’s also super absorbent, leaving your floors spotless and free of any access water. Measuring 32 x 30 inches, use it for your tub, sink, shower, or any place where you want to avoid water damage on your floors.

If you like the idea of a cushiony bath mat but don’t want to invest in something too expensive, the Yimobra Chenille Bath Mat is a great option.

Why You Should Get It:

Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a non-slip backing. To remedy this, we recommend finding a small rug pad or two-sided tape to place underneath it. It measures 21 x 34 inches, so it should fit average and large bathrooms. While this bath mat is on the pricy side, we think its stellar performance and luxuriousness make it worth the price.

It’s also machine washable on a cold, gentle cycle and safe for tumble drying on low. The best part? With each wash, the rug will only become softer.

It’s made from Turkish cotton, meaning it’s woven to be extremely plush and absorbent. However, its terry texture can snag and rip easily, so keep this in mind if you have any pets who like to scratch at things. Each rug is custom dyed with gorgeous, non-fading hues and will match Frontgate’s Resort bath towels to help create a cohesive look for your bathroom.

Whether you’re trying to amp up the spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom or add a soft spot to step into after a long shower, this Frontgate bath mat is the best option.

Why You Should Get It:

The Bottom Line



Overall, we recommend the Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Mat as the best bath mat because it’s made with ultra-soft Turkish cotton that’s very plush and absorbent. Each rug is also custom dyed with an assortment of hues and machine-washable for easy cleaning.

What to Know About Bath Mats Before Shopping



Size



Ideally, the best size for a bath mat is around 29 x 31 inches. According to Gann, this is the best size bath mat because it fits on the floor in front of most shower doors and bathtubs, and it works well in front of the sink without taking up too much space in your bathroom. “This size bath mat is also easy to wash, which will help keep your bathroom clean,” she says.

Material



Opt for materials like cotton or polyester as it’s soft, stain-resistant, and shed-free. “Look for a bath mat that is super absorbent but won’t attract bacteria instantly,” explains Gann. “It is not only a soft landing when you step out of the shower or bath but also adds a moment of luxury to your day that you deserve.”

Care



Samantha Hoff, a DIY Interior Designer, Lifestyle Expert, and Entrepreneur, advises looking for a bath mat that is machine washable. “Some bath mats suggest hand washing, which can be hard to do every two to three weeks if you don’t have a spot to line dry your bath mat.”

Nonslip



Both agree that buying nonslip is essential when purchasing a bath mat. “Nonslip is the key to a luxe bath mat, not to mention it gives you peace of mind when you are stepping out of the shower,” explains Gann.

Your Questions, Answered



What are the benefits of using a bathmat?



“Using a bath mat is essential if you want a clean bathroom,” says Gann. “What is the point of taking a bath or a shower if you are going to immediately step on a dirty surface?

How do you clean a bath mat?



Bath mats should be cleaned regularly to avoid the buildup of dirt, bacteria, mold, or mildew. However, Hoff recommends cleaning it every 2 to 3 weeks, depending on how many people use the bathroom or shower or how humid/hot it is in the space.

How often should you wash a bath mat?



Every bath mat has different cleaning instructions, so it’s important to read the fine print prior to purchasing. “Some can be both machine-washed and dried, so always opt for bath mats that are machine washable if you aren’t good at remembering—or motivating yourself—to hand wash items,” says Hoff.

Who We Are



This story was written by Rachel Dube, a freelance writer who has written for a wide variety of publications. To find the best bath mats, she consulted Samantha Hoff, a DIY Interior Designer, Lifestyle Expert, and Entrepreneur, and Samantha Gann, the Director of Marketing at Rugs.com. She also took factors like size, material, and care into consideration.