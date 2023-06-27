"A bar cart should be a stylish yet functional addition to your space," Marino says. “Make sure it's sturdy and has plenty of storage space for glassware, bottles, and other bar accessories."

There are endless bar carts to sift through online in every style, size, and price point. To help you avoid the dreaded online window-shopping burnout, we spent hours comparing dimensions, materials, and storage features to curate a list of the best bar carts for every style. Before making our selections, we consulted four interior designers to gain professional insight into bar carts. Veronica Sandoval, senior designer of Kim Armstrong Design, and Andi Morse of Morse Design, share their tips for choosing the best bar cart for your home. Designers Katie Kime and Kristin Marino also offered professional tricks on selecting a bar cart that best serves your space.

A bar cart is a must-have whether you’re a master mixologist in the making, the designated neighborhood happy hour host, or just need some extra-stylish dining room storage. Bar carts are underestimated accent pieces that work overtime to bring beauty and practicality into a space.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Burwell Marble Bar Cart Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It This three-tiered bar cart is crafted from top-quality materials and features a classic silhouette that pairs well with many interior design styles. Keep in Mind Though beautiful, the marble shelves require your immediate attention in the event of spills to avoid staining. Our overall pick for the best bar cart is the Burwell Marble Bar cart from Pottery Barn. The multitasking bar cart claims its number-one spot on our list due to its generous shelving, high quality materials, and timeless silhouette.



“I do think that lines of a bar cart are most important,” says Kime. “The more classic/straight, the better. I’ve found the more intricate ones to quickly go out of style.” The Burwell Marble Bar Cart features a classic, iron-forged frame finished in a lustrous antique brass powder coating that lends a touch of timeless elegance to the corner of your den, dining room, or kitchen.



The Burwell cart features a streamlined trolley handle and casters, allowing you to glide your libations from room to room while entertaining family and friends. The best part? You can eliminate the temptation of your little one to play conductor with your cart by removing the casters as needed. Park the Burwell as a permanent fixture to store happy hour essentials in your home office or stack serveware by your breakfast nook.



The best bar carts offer ample storage, and the Burwell does not disappoint, providing three roomy open-air marble shelves for showcasing your wine glasses, spirit bottles, and bar tools in one chic locale. Each gleaming marble shelf is polished and sealed for protection against scratches and wear. With that said, marble is a naturally porous stone that requires diligent care to maintain its protective finish. Do not apply abrasive household cleaners to the marble shelves, and make sure you wipe up any spills or splatters immediately to avoid discoloration over time. Equally important: avoid parking this cart in direct sunlight or high temperatures for extended periods of time.



Price at time of publish: $899 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 34.5 x 16 inches | Material: Iron, sealed polished marble | Number of Tiers: Three

Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald Gold Metal Bar Cart Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It The Fitzgerald Bar Cart features a decorative metal frame and integrated bottle holders that lend it an expensive look for a fraction of the cost. Keep in Mind This bar cart is on the smaller side, and while this is ideal for cozy corners or apartment living, it may look out of place in an expansive open floor plan space. Are you on the hunt for the best bar cart that looks expensive but isn’t going to cut into your top-shelf wine and spirits budget? The glamorous Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald Bar Cart is here to deliver.



The dual-tiered metal cart features a geometric metal frame reminiscent of art deco or Hollywood regency interior design. Two handles extend from the top tier to complement the Fitzgerald’s glamorous silhouette, making it easy to chauffeur champagne and spirits throughout the house. It’s finished with a beautiful, brushed matte gold hue that brings warmth and elegance into an office or dining room.



This bar cart features two transparent glass shelves for open-air storage for champagne flutes, decanters, serving plates, and more. Its metal frame extends around each tier to keep your spirited sips from tumbling to their demise during your commute around the room. The generous distance between the upper and lower tier shelves allows you to store bottles of various heights. Better still, the bottom shelf has a built-in bottle holder for secure transport of up to three bottles of your favorite red, white, or sparkling wine.



A set of four caster feet makes rolling this cart throughout your home or apartment stress-free. When you’re not entertaining, ensure your libations are safe by locking the casters in place.



Although this stylish bar cart requires assembly, it is delivered to your door with all the tools necessary to make it a simple process for one or two people.



Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Dimensions: 26.49 x 34.84 x 17 inches | Material: Metal, glass | Number of Tiers: Two

Best Splurge Williams Sonoma Bella Folding Bar Cart Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It This bar cart features a 180-degree swivel that transforms it from a standard tiered serving cart into an L-shaped bar ideal for entertaining a crowd. Keep in Mind The solid brass bar cart is limited to indoor use only. The Bella Folding Bar Cart from Williams Sonoma is the best bar cart money can buy for the avid home entertainers and cocktail connoisseurs alike. Offering the height of luxury, this brass bar cart glides from a standard cart position into an expansive, L-shaped serving station that allows you to cater to crowds, big or small.



The vintage-inspired solid brass frame exudes luxury with a decorative trolley handle and five matching legs finished with gleaming caster feet. The middle leg hooks in place and serves as a space-saving, dual-shelf cart for weeknight happy hours. It can also unhook and swivel 180 degrees to reveal another tempered glass shelf to accommodate a longer bar top for festive group gatherings.



Its tempered glass shelves are abrasion and shatter-resistant, making an ideal base for your barware and wine bottles. Better still, the sleek shelves easily maintain their sparkle with a regular spritzing of your favorite glass cleaner. To keep the solid brass frame looking new, apply a brass cleaner as needed.



This bar cart is available in two lustrous finishes: antique brass or polished nickel. The warm brass finish makes for a seamless addition to traditional or transitional interiors while the polished nickel looks fresh and fitting in a contemporary or coastal grandma inspired space. With this bar cart option, you’ll be limited to indoor use only. However, because of its elegant look and versatile design, this is the best bar cart for those who are able to splurge on their home decor.



Price at time of publish: $3,495 Product Details: Dimensions: Closed: 30.75 x 31 x 16.25 inches, Extended: 54 x 31 x 16.5 inches | Material: Solid brass, tempered glass | Number of Tiers: Two

Best for Apartments Joss & Main Sava Metal Bar Cart Joss & Main View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com View On Jossandmain.com Why You Should Get It Although it’s compact, the Sava Metal Bar Cart offers ample storage for small spaces with three tempered glass shelves. Keep in Mind Abrasive cleaners and chemicals shouldn’t be used on this cart. The Sava Metal Bar Cart is our pick for the best bar cart for apartment living because of its space-saving silhouette, elevated finishes, and generous storage capabilities. The narrow 21.5-inch diameter design makes this round bar cart the ideal bar cart for your home office and can help you entertain during gatherings at your petite pad.



Whether making drinks in your modest midcentury modern home or hosting a happy hour in your cozy farmhouse-style apartment, this cart’s versatile frame makes it a fail proof addition to your home. The steel-forged design is as durable as it is adaptable, and it’s available in three sleek hues: brass, satin nickel, or blackened bronze.



Three scratch-resistant tempered glass shelves provide easy-access storage for your stemware, bar tools, swivel sticks, and garnishes aplenty. Safety rails wrap around the lower shelf to keep heavier bottles in place as you glide around the room. The cart comes ready to roll with four caster feet and an easy-to-maneuver top handle.



One note before making your purchase is that assembly is required. The good news? Once you set up your cart, it’s simple to maintain using just a clean, dry cloth. Avoid using abrasive cleaners and chemicals as they threaten to compromise the frame’s finish.



Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Dimensions: 21.5 x 36 x 21.5 inches | Material: Steel, glass | Number of Tiers: Three

Best Midcentury West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cart West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It This midcentury bar cart features an eye-catching mix of wood and metal finishes that will bring instant interest and charm to any corner of your home. Keep in Mind While other bar carts on our list have four wheels, this one only has two. If your home boasts a midcentury modern style, this is the best bar cart for you. The party-ready, portable cart earns its place on our list because of its dapper lines, high-quality materials, and portability.



The head-turning cart is a mix of kiln-dried solid eucalyptus wood, engineered wood, and an Acacia wood veneer. A bold, water-based acorn finish enhances the wood frame and mirrors the vibrant tones found in authentic midcentury furnishings. Additionally, all the wood used to build this cart has FSC-certification, meaning it’s sourced from responsibly managed forests. The cart is also made in a Fair Trade Certified facility. Antique brass guard rails line the perimeter of the bar cart shelves, elevating the design and keeping your vintage crystal decanters in place as you roll throughout your space. A pair of matching antique casters are fitted to the bar cart’s front legs, while the back legs are wheel free. To transport, lift the cart’s back legs up using the trolly handle and gliding into place with the two front wheels. Clean up between cocktails with a clean, dry cloth, and avoid using harsh chemicals to maintain the wood frame’s natural beauty. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Dimensions: 32.4 x 32 x 19.9 inches | Material: Kiln-dried solid eucalyptus, acacia wood veneer | Number of Tiers: Two

Best Gold Pottery Barn Delaney Marble Bar Console Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It With three rows of wine glass racks and a shelf for other glassware, there are plenty of storage options. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have wheels, so you won’t be able to easily move it from room to room during parties. The Delaney Marble Bar Console is the best bar cart to add a pop of gold to your kitchen, dining room, or den. The impressive console is equal parts functional and fashionable, featuring three tiers, integrated stemware storage, and a striking mix of tempered glass shelves and a marble tabletop.



A durable, steel-forged frame lays the framework for its contemporary silhouette and supports two tempered glass shelves and a natural honed marble top. The lower glass shelf provides generous storage for spirits, champagne buckets, and fresh citrus garnishes. A small glass shelf offers a place to keep stemware within reach for your household bartender, while the luxurious marble top creates a clean workspace for creating your custom cocktails. Three built-in wine glass racks tuck beneath the marble top for seamless open-air storage.



We also appreciate that this bar cart comes with adjustable levels that allow you to balance the table on uneven surfaces. For care, skip the harsh chemical cleaners and regularly dust surfaces with a dry cloth instead. Always soak up spills as soon as possible to avoid stains and put your coaster collection to work to avoid unsightly rings on your marble tabletop. Price at time of publish: $509 Product Details: Dimensions: 34 x 30 x 14 inches | Material: Honed marble, steel, tempered glass | Number of Tiers: Three

Best Decorative Joss & Main Domenica Wicker Bar Cart Joss & Main View On Wayfair View On Jossandmain.com Why You Should Get It The top tier is a removable tray that can be used to serve drinks. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have racks to hang wine glasses from. The Domenica Bar Cart bar cart earns our pick for the dreamiest decorative bar cart because of its timeless rattan frame, high-contrast woven accents, and built-in bottle storage. The bar cart’s subtly distressed rattan frame is the perfect addition to a modern organic home. A pair of flared side handles extend from the bar cart, allowing you to glide on the wheels below with minimal effort. When you find your ideal locale for enjoying libations, you can lock the casters to keep your bar from rolling out of reach.



We love that the top tier is actually a removable tray with two comfortable handles ideal for transporting heavy champagne buckets and big-batch aperitifs to and fro while hosting. The base shelf has six bottle holders to hold your favorite bottles of wine. However, it doesn’t have any racks to hang your wine glasses from so you’ll have to store them elsewhere.



Bring home this chic serving cart in one of four colorways: black and white, blue and white, gray and white dot, and white.



Price at time of publish: $430 Product Details: Dimensions: 34.5 x 33 x 16.5 inches | Material: Wicker/rattan, PU rattan weave, plastic | Number of Tiers: Two

Best Rattan Joss & Main Byron Wicker Bar Cart Joss & Main View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The charming rattan bar cart is forged from weather-resistant materials, making it patio party ready. Keep in Mind Its two tiers feature a woven base that may not be as sturdy as other options on our list.

Are you gearing up for summer pool parties and alfresco entertaining? The Byron Bar Cart from Wayfair is the best bar cart for the job. The charming woven design is our top pick for rattan serving carts because it offers a natural look and can be used indoors or outdoors.



This bar cart features an inner aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and on-the-go stability for your barware. The frame is wrapped by a weather-, UV- and water-resistant resin wicker in an airy, blonde finish that complements classic coastal, bohemian, and cottage furnishings. An elegant trolly handle extends from the bar cart’s top shelf for trouble-free transport, and four caster feet glide with ease along the way. A playful woven motif wraps the perimeter of the shelves’ guardrails, lending a high-end look to the design while keeping happy hour tools tucked neatly in their proper place.



While it does require self assembly, this cart comes with all tools needed for the job. Keep in mind that because the tiers on this cart are woven, they may not provide as much stability as marble or solid wood tiers.



Price at time of publish: $360 Product Details: Dimensions: 34.5 x 34 x 16.25 inches | Material: Wicker/rattan, aluminum | Number of Tiers: Two

Best Vintage Willa Arlo Interiors Amelio Metal Bar Cart Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The distinctive oversized wheels and contrasting metal finishes will invite old Hollywood glamour into your space with minimal additional styling. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have as many storage options as a few other bar carts on our list. Roll into your next dinner party in style with this vintage-inspired bar cart. The glamorous Amelio Metal Bar Cart earns our pick for the best bar cart with vintage flair because of its shapely silhouette and mixed metal finishes. The dual-tier bar cart has an inky-black metal frame and is finished with chic casters reminiscent of traditional serving carts. The wheels and metal handle sport a contrasting gold finish that shines against the matte black frame for an elegant look.



Two spacious glass shelves round out the design and provide plenty of space to arrange all your libation station necessities. However, this bar cart doesn’t have as many storage options as a few other options on our list—it doesn’t have any extra shelves or racks to hang wine glasses. You can nestle three bottles of bubbly into the wine rack on the lower shelf and use the remaining space for a vintage silver ice bucket and other mixology must-haves. Each tier on the Amelio Bar Cart is bordered with a metal guard rail to keep your vintage bottles and barware in place while on the go. The guard rails are also ideal for showing off your favorite seasonal decorations or tea towels throughout the year. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Dimensions: 31 x 20 x 31 inches | Material: Metal, glass | Number of Tiers: Two

Best Modern West Elm Tiered Bar Console West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It The curved lines and whisper-thin metal frame give this bar cart a unique, playful quality that lends itself to modern and contemporary interiors. Keep in Mind The top shelf does not include safety rails for bottles. Mix up your drab den or lackluster hallway with this bar cart. This curvy console earns our pick for the best bar cart for modern and contemporary homes because of its minimalist lines and expertly intertwined finishes.



This handcrafted bar cart features a thin metal frame that offers an open and airy feel. For extra storage, there is a built-in glassware rack tucked below the top shelf. A golden, antique brass finish coats the metal frame and complements the warmth of the walnut veneer bar top. Under the top tier, a petite side-car shelf with an ivory lacquered finish and metal guard rails offer designated storage for glassware, an ice bucket, or fresh garnishes. The lower shelf sports the same snowy lacquered finish but extends the width of the console, providing plenty of bottle storage.



Price at time of publish: $440 Product Details: Dimensions: 40 x 37.75 x 14 inches | Material: Metal, walnut veneer, engineered wood | Number of Tiers: Three

Best Industrial 17 Stories Arturs Bar Cart Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The wood-and-metal bar cart balances rustic materials with a contemporary silhouette for a piece that looks clean and updated. Keep in Mind There aren’t designated bottle holders for wine. This industrial bar cart makes a natural addition to industrial and rustic bedrooms, kitchens, or hallways because of its contrasting materials and clean-lined silhouette. We love the matte iron frame that flanks the sides of the bar’s shelves that provides a sturdy, masculine look. The frame extends from the top shelf into a pair of seamless, angular side handles for effortless navigation on the wheeled feet below.



The tiered design features two tray-style wooden shelves ideal for corralling your best bottles of whiskey, highball glasses, and bar tools. Aside from looking handsome paired with the inky frame, the wood offers other benefits as a shelf material. “I prefer bar carts without glass,” Morse says. “Glass gets dusty and is a constant to clean up. Other materials will not show the dust or accumulate it the same way as glass.”



This bar cart calls for self assembly and requires that you have your screwdriver and hammer on hand to put it together. To clean this cart, periodically wipe it clean with a dry cloth to remove surface debris to maintain its fresh-from-the-box appeal. Price at time of publish: $114 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 36 x 14.5 inches | Material: Iron, manufactured wood | Number of Tiers: Two