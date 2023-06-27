To create this list of the best bamboo pajamas, we researched the category, talked to a fashion and textile expert, and compared the fit and style, color options, size range, materials, and certifications to inform our top picks.

“Bamboo pajamas have several benefits,” says Karen Buscemi, president & CEO of Detroit Sewn. “They are super soft and breathable—exactly what you want from your pajamas.”

Finding a comfortable pair of pajamas is key to a relaxing night of sleep. If you want to sleep in something that is soft as butter and silky smooth, consider bamboo pajamas. The best bamboo pajamas are hypoallergenic, moisture wicking, and cooling. Bamboo is also a sustainable material which makes bamboo pajamas an eco-friendly choice.

Best Overall The Company Store Company Essentials Viscose From Bamboo Pajama Shorts Set The Company Store View On The Company Store Why You Should Get It This casual jersey knit bamboo pajama set has a relaxed, wrinkle-free fit. Keep in Mind It’s only available in three colors. Earning a spot on the top of our list for its casual and comfy style, this bamboo pajama set comes with a short-sleeved shirt and pair of lounge shorts that are perfect for staying cool this summer. The top has a relaxed round neck with piping details, and the shorts have an elastic drawstring waist with pockets and piping. The ribbed knit jersey fabric is soft yet stretchy, making it the best choice for lounging around the house or taking a nap. The jersey knit also gives these pajamas a relaxed fit while eliminating wrinkles. The sustainable bamboo fabric is moisture wicking, hypoallergenic, and odor resistant—which makes these pajamas a good option for those with night sweats or sensitive skin. This bamboo pajama set is available in three colors: desert sand, cinder, and asphalt. It also has OEKO-TEX certification, which means it’s free of harmful chemicals. This bamboo pajama set is machine washable and can be ironed on low when needed. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: Three different colors | Materials: 92% viscose from bamboo, 8% spandex | Certifications: OEKO-TEX

Best Budget Latuza Women's V-neck Sleepwear Pajama Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Latuza.com Why You Should Get It These affordable bamboo pajamas have satin trim and 12 color options. Keep in Mind They will need to be air dried. This budget-friendly bamboo pajama set comes with a short-sleeve V-neck top and shorts with an elastic waistband. There are 12 different colors to choose from so you can select the set that best fits your style. Details like satin trim around the collar and bottom of the shorts add style to this affordable pair of pajamas. The bamboo material also feels cool to the touch, which makes this pajama set ideal for those who need to sleep with cooling sheets or have night sweats. Although these bamboo pajamas are machine washable, it is recommended to air dry them. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Sizes: S to 4X | Colors: 12 different colors |Materials: 95% viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: Not listed

Best Splurge Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch Knit Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Cozy Earth Why You Should Get It There are several color and size options, including a regular or tall length. Keep in Mind Avoid using fabric softener and bleach while laundering. Our splurge-worthy pick for the best bamboo pajamas is the Cozy Earth Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set. It’s made out of a soft and breathable stretch knit viscose from bamboo fabric. The pajama set features a button-up top, elastic waistband bottoms with pockets, and piping detail for added contrast. The lightweight material is cooler than cotton, which means these bamboo pajamas can effectively regulate your temperature throughout the night. This pajama set is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and it’s the only bamboo pajama on our list that offers regular and tall sizes. We also love that Cozy Earth offers a 10-year warranty against rips, tears, or pills which is a testament to the quality. While this set is machine washable, avoid using fabric softener and bleach when washing. Pair this luxurious bamboo pajama set with a set of bamboo sheets for a cool and cozy slumber. Price at time of publish: $148 Product Details: Sizes: XS to XXXL | Colors: Nine different colors | Materials: 95% Premium viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: Not listed

Best Breathable GYS Bamboo Pajamas Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It You can choose from a scoop neck or V-neck option for the top. Keep in Mind These bamboo pajamas don’t have pockets. If breathability is important to you, we love the Gys Bamboo Pajama Set for Women. This bamboo pajama set comes in nine different colors, and you can choose from a V-neck or scoop neck for your top. The satin band around the neckline and ankles adds style and durability. It has a loose yet stretchy fit with an elastic waistband so you can wear it comfortably to bed or while lounging on the couch. This set absorbs moisture and helps regulate temperature to keep you comfortable during all seasons, and it helps reduce night sweats. The loose fit and moisture-wicking materials provide a breathable outfit to sleep in. It’s machine washable, but the brand recommends hanging the set to dry. If pockets are important to you, you may want to opt for another set since this one doesn’t include pockets. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Sizes: S to 4XL | Colors: Nine different colors | Materials: 95% viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: Not listed

Best Style Emerson and Friends Feeling Groovy Bamboo Women's Jogger Pajama Pants Emerson and Friends View On Emersonandfriends.com Why You Should Get It These jogger style pajama pants come in several fun patterns. Keep in Mind The matching top is sold separately. If you like to have fun with your pajamas, the Emerson and Friends Feeling Groovy Bamboo Women's Jogger Pajama Pants are the best bamboo pajamas for you. These jogger style pajama pants are available in a variety of exclusive prints including Feeling Groovy, Out of This World, and Wild and Free. You can also purchase matching pajama tops and styles for kids, but they are sold separately. We love that these bamboo pajamas were designed by a mom for moms with comfort and style in mind. This jogger style has ankle cuffs for a more snug and secure fit, and the pants have pockets and an elastic waistband for comfort and convenience. We appreciate that these bamboo pajamas don’t have a tag, which can sometimes be a problem for those with sensitive skin. Just like the best bamboo pajamas, these joggers can wick away moisture and help regulate temperature, preventing you from getting too hot or cold while wearing them. Pair them with a cooling pillow to create a cooling and soothing sleep environment. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Sizes: XS to 3XL | Colors: Three color options | Materials: 95% viscose from bamboo, 5% lycra | Certifications: Not listed

Best Color Variety Joyaria Womens Soft Bamboo Pajama Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These bamboo pajamas are available in 19 different colors and feature satin piping. Keep in Mind While there is a chest pocket on the top, the bottoms don’t have pockets. This stylish bamboo pajama set comes in 19 different colors including pastels, jewel tones, and prints, giving you plenty of options to choose from. The top is a long-sleeved shirt with a notch collar with buttons and a chest pocket. The pants have an elastic drawstring waistband to provide a comfortable fit, but they don’t have pockets. We love the satin piping which makes this set look classic and elegant. The moisture-wicking bamboo material can help alleviate night sweats, and these pajamas can be worn comfortably during all seasons. The large color selection and button-down top also makes this a great option for matching bridesmaid pajamas or a gift for your best friend. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Sizes: S to XXL | Colors: 19 different colors | Materials: 95% viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: Not listed

Best Patterned Little Sleepies Secret Garden Women's Sleep Shirt Little Sleepies View On Littlesleepies.com Why You Should Get It It is gentle on sensitive skin, doesn’t include interior tags, and is nursing friendly. Keep in Mind It should be washed in cold water. For those who love vibrant colors and patterns, the Little Sleepies Secret Garden Women's Sleep Shirt is the best bamboo pajama for you. Made out of signature buttery-soft bamboo viscose, these pajamas are breathable, stretchy, and gentle enough for those with sensitive skin or eczema. They also don’t have any interior tags which makes them even more skin-friendly. Like Emerson and Friends, Little Sleepies pajamas are made by moms with moms in mind. We love that it features a button-down design so it is nursing friendly. While we love the summery floral pattern, it’s also available in several other patterns including pastel rainbows, luna neutral, and suited stripe. This sleep shirt is machine washable, but it should be washed in cold water. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Size: XS to 3XL | Colors: Several patterns | Materials: 95% Premium viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: Not listed

Best Eco-Friendly YALA Norah Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set YALA View On Yala.shop Why You Should Get It This pajama set is OEKO-TEX certified and made with low impact dyes. Keep in Mind The sizing isn’t as inclusive as other options on our list. If you’re looking for a sustainable and eco-friendly option, we love the Yala Norah Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set. The modest V-neck long-sleeve top matches the cropped pants, which feature an elastic waistband. Both the top and bottom are loose and flowy, creating a carefree and comfortable look. This bamboo pajama set is sewn on small sewing floors, contains low impact dyes free of harmful chemicals, and is OEKO-TEX certified which makes it a good choice for you and the environment. It’s available in seven different colors including black, denim, and crimson, so you can find an option that best suits your style. While we love this eco-friendly option, we do wish they offered more inclusive sizing—the sizes only range from small to extra-large. For additional sizes, consider the Emerson and Friends Feeling Groovy Bamboo Women's Jogger Pajama Pants or the GYS Bamboo Pajama Set for Women. Price at time of publish: $118 Product Details: Sizes: S to XL | Colors: Seven different colors | Materials: 95% viscose from USDA certified organic bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: OEKO-TEX 100 certified

Best Skin-Friendly Bellabu Bear Pink Lemonade Bamboo Women’s Pajama Set Bellabu Bear View On Bellabubear.com Why You Should Get It This bamboo pajama set was awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin. Keep in Mind The lemonade print might be too bold for those who prefer solids. The Bellabu Bear Pink Lemonade Bamboo Women’s Pajama Set is the best bamboo pajama set for those with sensitive skin. This skin-friendly pick was awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association as a skin-friendly product. Similar to some of the other options on our list, these bamboo pajamas are free of tags so you don’t have to worry about them aggravating your skin. These eco-friendly pajamas are also OEKO-TEX certified, which means they are free of harmful chemicals. This two-piece bamboo pajama set is available in pink or blue lemonade. It comes with a short-sleeve top and jogger pants that are hypoallergenic, moisture wicking, and thermoregulating. We appreciate that the scoop neck top has snaps for breastfeeding, and the pants have deep pockets that are big enough to fit a phone. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Sizes: S to XXL | Colors: Two different colors | Materials: 95% rayon from bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: Oeko-Tex

Best Lightweight Boody Goodnight Night Dress Boody View On Boody.com Why You Should Get It It has a loose fit and a wide neckline. Keep in Mind It should be hung up to dry or tumble dried on low heat. If you prefer sleeping in cozy night dresses instead of two-piece pajama sets, consider the lightweight and breathable Boody Goodnight Night Dress. This modest short-sleeve nightdress features wide arm and neck holes for a comfortably loose fit. The curved hemline and center back seam add a little style to this simple sleep shirt. The soft and smooth fabric is a safe choice for those with sensitive skin, and this bamboo night dress can also keep you cool throughout the night. It’s available in five colors including black, sage, dove, storm, and dusty pink. Although designed for bedtime, this stylish and casual dress is also perfect for lounging around the house. When it comes time to wash this nightdress, wash it in warm water. Hang it up to dry or tumble dry it on low heat. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: Five different colors | Materials: 95% viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Certifications: Not listed