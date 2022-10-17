Overall, the best baking sheet was the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet . Testers liked the rolled edges that offered a comfortable grip while they took it out of the oven. Plus, it didn’t scratch or stain even after multiple uses.

To find the best baking sheets, we asked 10 testers to put a variety of baking sheets to the test in their home kitchens. Throughout testing, 22 baking sheets were evaluated using a pre-determined methodology. Testers used the pans to make cookies and potato wedges before scoring the sheets based on four categories: durability, performance, ease of cleaning, and value. In addition to Lyew, we also consulted Julia Ajavon, lead pastry chef for the subscription baking kit company, BāKIT Box, for additional insight.

“A good-quality aluminum pan will be extremely durable, conduct heat evenly, and won’t warp or bend like flimsier pans made with lower-gauge aluminum or cheaper materials,” says Elisa Lyew, owner and chef at Elisa's Love Bites. “Look for sheets labeled as ‘one-piece construction,’ which will give you better durability and withstand regular wear and tear.”

There are some kitchen tools that a home chef simply can’t do without. One of them is a high-quality baking sheet. While the name suggests batches upon batches of cookies, it’s also a staple for roasting vegetables and making super simple sheet pan dinners for hectic nights.

Though the pan is thicker than most on this list, keep in mind that you might have to cook or bake your food a bit longer due to the textured surface. However, the set includes two pans, so you can cook a whole meal at once.

You might think that the textured grooves on the surface would make it harder to clean but that was not the case at all with the Circulon. Though it does say that it's dishwasher safe, without the use of detergent tablets, handwashing is recommended. Just keep in mind you shouldn’t let it soak overnight.

During testing, the cookies came out beautifully and slid right off the sheet, as did the potatoes. Our tester found it to be perfectly sized and lightweight. The handles made it even easier to transfer in and out of the oven. Plus, the sides are tall enough so you don't have to worry about any cookies or food falling off.

For a textured option, this Circulon pick is the best baking sheet to consider. A raised pattern surface, like the one on this sheet, is supposed to result in more even cooking by increasing the airflow in and around the food.

Keep in Mind: Since the pan is thicker than other options, you might have to cook or bake food for a longer period of time.

Why You Should Get It: It has handles on the side which makes it easier to transform to and from the oven.

Overall, the set is more expensive than some other sets however, testers felt like it was worth the splurge. If you’re not sure, however, you can still purchase both included sizes individually to try them out first.

Our tester especially liked the stainless steel handles that made it easy to place the pan in the oven and remove it. Though it's got some heft to it, it's still easy to maneuver. One tester noted that overall, they would trust this pan with any recipe.

This set from Caraway is made of two types of steel and can withstand high temperatures. According to testers, these pans are a breeze to clean. In fact, our tester said they looked brand-new after baking the cookies and the potato wedges, with not a scratch or a stain in sight.

If you need a few new baking sheets, consider this duo by Caraway. Testers raved about the baking sheets as they produced golden brown cookies and potato wedges that didn’t stick to the pan. Plus, the set includes two different sizes so you can choose which is best for your baking needs.

Why You Should Get It: The handles make it easy to hold, as well as move in and out of the oven. You’ll also get two different sizes, as opposed to some other sets.

Overall, everything baked or roasted well and slid off the sheet without trouble. Our tester said it was perfect for cooking large batches of food but keep in mind the edges are not very high, so it may not be ideal for all meals. It was also easy to clean with just some soap and water as no oil or food crumbs stuck to it. This pan is on the larger side, however, so if you have a small kitchen, this large pan might be a little tricky to maneuver.

We tested the sheet in the blueberry shade, though it’s offered in three other vibrant colors as well: raspberry, broccoli, and lemon. Our tester noted that the color was as nice in person as it was online and although it’s more expensive than some other picks, they felt it was worth it.

The Great Jones Holy Sheet is the best baking sheet for your kitchen if you prefer a nonstick style. Cookies were baked to perfection with a crisp dark dark golden color and a gooey texture they came right off as did the potato wedges. In fact, our tester didn't even need to use the spatula to remove them.

Keep in Mind: Since it’s on the larger side, it may be hard to clean in some kitchen sinks.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a variety of colors, cooked evenly, and was easy to clean.

There was no warping when it was in the oven, and it’s super easy to clean, though our tester did notice that there was some staining. Despite the heftiness of the material, it feels lightweight thanks to two handles that make it easy to handle.

The aluminized steel pan performed well during testing, with one tester noting that the potatoes were particularly crispy and the cookies were golden brown. It was also easy to remove the cookies from the baking sheet as were the potato wedges.

All-Clad’s Pro-Release Jellyroll Pan is the best baking sheet worth considering if you’re prone to cooking sheet pan dinners, pan pizzas, and even sheet cakes. The pan has raised edges that make it a versatile pick to have on hand.

Keep in Mind: The pan was easy to clean but did leave some staining.

Why You Should Get It: One tester felt that it had a sturdy build, was easy to clean, and didn’t warp.

Since it’s a large sheet, you might find it a little tricky to maneuver in a small oven or your sink. However, the rolled edges and angled walls made it easier to get a firm grip.

One tester found that it was very easy to remove both the cookies and the potatoes after cooking, so it’s safe to say this is a reliable nonstick option . They also appreciated that it didn't warp after use and it was very easy to clean with just a sponge and some hot soapy water.

Want golden brown cookies and crisp potato wedges? You can get both—and a lot of them—with the Nordic Ware Baker’s Big Baking Sheet. The large design fits about 20 cookies during testing, so it’s one of the best baking sheets to consider if you need to cook large batches.

Why You Should Get It: Testers found that the sheet was nonstick and easy to clean. The angled walls and rolled edges also made it easy to handle. Keep in Mind: Because of its size, one tester found it difficult to maneuver in the sink.

The GreenPan is made of rather thick material which made it heavier to hold/maneuver when taking it in or out of the oven. Still, the high walls made for a secure grip. If you've got a small sink, it might be a little unwieldy to hand wash but it does come out neat and clean. However, it’s heat resistant up to 600 degrees which impressed our tester.

The pan is made from durable, high-quality materials that didn't warp at all while in use. There were no scratches, either. If you’ve got a small space, though, it’s worth measuring your oven and your sink to see that you can maneuver/clean this easily.

Part of what makes this GreenPan Craft Sheet Pan one of the best baking sheets is its effectiveness and ease of use. The batch of cookies that slid off the GreenPan Craft Sheet Pan was baked until crispy and golden brown, and the tops and middle remained soft and gooey. The potato wedges came off pretty easily too, though the seasoning did require a few extra slides of the spatula to get it off. Still, there was little left behind and it was easy to clean with some gentle hand washing.

Keep in Mind: It’s dishwasher safe, but you should probably hand wash it anyway to protect the non-stick coating.

Why You Should Get It: It can stand up to a very hot oven.

It even kept its nice shine after several rounds of baking and washing with not a scratch or stain in sight. It’s lightweight, too, so it's not a problem to maneuver while hand washing in small sinks. Plus, they come as a pair, which makes the price just about perfect as well.

The pan, which is ideal for small-batch baking and cooking, did not warp during use, either, which means well for its longevity as a go-to kitchen tool . Clean up was easy simply because nothing stuck around from the potatoes or the cookies to make cleaning a chore.

Our tester found this baking sheet performed perfectly. Everything that was cooked or baked on it came off easily—the batch of cookies came out evenly browned and was easy to remove, while the potato wedges flipped easily with the spatula.

Whether you bake often or are a master of sheet pans dinners, the best baking sheets for your kitchen are this pick by Nordic Ware. According to the tester, this baking sheet is easy to get in and out of the oven, not only because of its half-pan size, but also the rolled edges that offer a firm, comfortable grip for at-home chefs and bakers.

Why You Should Get It: The food didn’t stick to the sheet and it didn’t warp after use. Plus, it was easy to clean. Keep in Mind: It’s best for small batches and sheet pan dinners only.

The Bottom Line

The Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet was our top pick among the best baking sheets because it was effective, easy to clean, and nonstick. The rolled edges also offered a firm grip that made it easier to use.

Our Testing Process

Durability was determined based on whether the sheet showed signs of scratches, warping, or staining after use. In terms of performance, baking sheets were evaluated based on their heating ability, as well as their nonstick properties.

After using the baking sheets, testers scored ease of cleaning based on whether or not the sheet was dishwasher safe, as well as how easy it was to remove any food remnants. After testing was completed, value was then determined based on whether or not testers agreed with the price point, as well as if they’d recommend it to others.

What to Know About Baking Sheets Before Shopping

Size



A larger size sheet pan will obviously be able to hold more cookies and more food. However, size depends on how large your oven is, among other things in your kitchen.

“The issue with sizing is more of a preference for storage and a good fit of silicone baking mats,” says Ajavon. “I tend to leave [a baking sheet] in my oven at all times because I use it daily for something or other,” she says.

Some of the best baking sheets on our list were indeed too big to fit in a small oven, not to mention small kitchen sinks. While larger sheet pans will certainly yield you more results, it might be worth it to divide your batches between two half pans so it’s easier to bake, clean, and store your baking sheets when not in use.

Material



Most sheet pans—including the ones on our list—are made from aluminum or some type of aluminized metal. What’s likely more important for you as a home baker/chef is how heavy it is, because putting it in and taking it out of the oven with all that precious cargo on it will be much easier if you choose something that’s lighter to hold. You’ll also want to make sure you’re choosing something with a nonstick surface so that cooked food and baked goods can slide right off when they’re ready.

Texture



While many of the best baking sheets have a smooth surface, some offer a textured surface that is known for allowing better airflow, resulting in more even cooking. You could easily achieve this by using parchment paper on a smooth pan, though.

If you do purchase one that has a textured or patterned surface, be sure to follow directions on how to clean it, as food can more easily get stuck to a textured surface.

Rimmed vs. Rimless

A rimmed baking sheet will give you a more comfortable grip regardless of what you’re baking or cooking, but it’s also an excellent feature if you’re cooking sheet pan dinners with ingredients that might run. While you might not need a rimmed sheet for baking cookies, it might be easier to put it in/take it out of the oven with edges.

“The higher edges come in handy when baking a sheet cake, or if there's something liquidy that you want to contain,” Ajavon says.

Care Instructions

Handwashing is generally recommended for the products that made our best baking sheets list, even those that are billed as dishwasher safe. Use a gentle cleanser—soap, water, and a sponge is often all you need—you don’t scratch the surface. You’ll also want to avoid using a non-stick spray that will actually take off the non-stick coating already there. Your best bet? Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines about cleaning to the letter so you can keep these essential tools in your kitchen for a long time.

Maximum Oven Temperature

Whether you’re using glass or metal cookware, you’ll always want to make sure that you’re not using them in too hot of an oven. Unfortunately, there is no universal guideline for how high you can turn up the temperature on your sheet pans. Though many of the best sheet pans on our list can deal just fine with 400 degrees, some can go up higher—as high as 600 for one of them. Be careful with using that broiler, though. You’ll want to make sure that your baking sheet is indeed billed as broiler-safe before you turn up the heat too high.

Other Baking Sheets We Tested

King Arthur Cookie Sheet



Our testers loved how easily cookies slid off the King Arthur Cookie Sheet, which was also a cinch to clean. However, they thought the low edge on one end of the pan would make it difficult for cooking anything with oil that could run off.



OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet 13 x 18 Inch

The OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet 13 x 18 Inch was also a contender, though the testers’ cookies did come out slightly overcooked on the bottom. They also found it to be a bit heavier than some of the other sheet pans.



Fat Daddio’s Natural Aluminum Half Sheet Pan

The testers liked the Fat Daddio’s Natural Aluminum Half Sheet Pan because the potato wedges and the cookies — which came out perfectly baked — slid right off. However, the remaining oil from the potatoes stuck to the baking sheet, even after multiple rounds of scrubbing and soaking.



Your Questions, Answered

How do you clean a baking sheet?

Soap, water, and a little scrubbing are all it takes to clean a baking sheet. While there are some that are dishwasher friendly on our list, most will recommend handwashing to keep the non-stick coating. Your best bet is to read and follow any manufacturer’s guidelines to keep your baking sheets looking like new.

To clean stains or baked-on residue, some baking soda and soapy water might do the trick. For really tough stains, add some vinegar or hydrogen peroxide to the mix—just keep in mind that vinegar reacts with baking soda and will cause fizzing and bubbling.



What can you use a baking sheet for?



You can use a baking sheet to bake cookies, roast vegetables, and cook delicious sheet pan dinners. Just note that if you don’t have a rim on your sheet, you’ll want to avoid anything that creates juices that can run off the sheet and wreak havoc inside your oven.

Do you have to use parchment paper with a baking sheet?



Parchment paper helps keep your food from burning or sticking to the sheet pan by creating a layer that results in more even baking.

Lyew is a big fan of using parchment paper or a reusable silicone baking mat. “Always bake using parchment paper—not wax! It can leave a waxy film on your sheets—or a reusable silicone baking mat, which will help you avoid sticky messes and stains and will make cleanup a breeze,” she says.

Don’t put those silicone mats in the dishwasher, though, as that will ruin the finish—just hand wash them and leave them to air dry instead.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that our testers did not use parchment paper when testing out these baking sheets and they found that the food slid right off in most instances and the pans cleaned up well. If you do use parchment paper, note that you shouldn’t use it for any recipe that calls for heating your oven above 400 degrees, because the paper could catch fire.



Who We Are

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, NY, covering all things home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens and other top digital publications. To make this list, she used data from our home testers She also consulted with Elisa Lyew, owner and chef of Elisa's Love Bites, and Julia Ajavon, lead pastry chef for the subscription baking kit company, BāKIT Box.



