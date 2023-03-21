The 9 Best Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats of 2023 for Added Comfort

We spoke with Dr. Lees to learn more about how these mats protect your feet and joints. After reviewing hundreds of options, we found suitable options for every need, including colorful stylish options and budget-friendly picks.

He adds, “If you find yourself working at the kitchen counter either cooking, doing dishes, or even waiting on your toast to be ready, anti-fatigue mats can make it a more comfortable activity.”

“Anti-fatigue mats can help by cushioning your feet and spreading out the pressure that can build on your heels and balls of your feet and may also help with circulation,” Dr. Lees says. They come in a variety of sizes and thicknesses to meet your needs and lifestyle. Dr. Lees says these mats can be beneficial to anyone “who uses their kitchen for more than a place to store junk mail.”

“Standing for long periods can create pressure points in your feet and add stress to your knees and back,” says Dr. Kevin Lees, D.C., Director of Chiropractic Operations, from The Joint Chiropractic. “Over time, this pressure and irritation can lead to inflammation and soft tissue damage.” For those who don’t want to give up time in the kitchen, anti-fatigue mats can help.

Time can go by quickly in the kitchen. Before you know it, you’ve been standing for hours, and you start to feel that dull ache in your back, legs, and feet. It may seem like an innocent pain, but overtime, this added stress on your joints can lead to health issues.

Best Overall Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Gorillagrip.com Why You Should Get It: It’s available in 18 colors and seven sizes to match every style and kitchen. Keep In Mind: This mat is not slip-resistant. The best anti-fatigue kitchen mat on our list needed to be stylish, affordable, and supportive. The Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat checks all of these boxes. This pick comes in 18 colors and seven sizes to match most kitchen styles. The 0.75-inches thick foam is designed for all-day support to keep your joints and feet happy. It’s also made from premium-strength rubber and foam to prevent the mat from breaking down or compressing over time. “Since this [mat will be used] in a kitchen, ease of cleaning is important,” Dr. Lees says. Luckily, this pick features a stain- and scratch-resistant pebbled top layer. When it’s time to clean, simply wipe down with a damp cloth or vacuum up crumbs. While there are several pros, it’s important to note that this mat is not slip-resistant. It should only be used on dry floors, and you should wipe up spills immediately. If the edges of the mat start to curl, it’s time for a new purchase. This mat weighs just a little over 1 pound. Lightweight picks are great if you intend to move your mat frequently or if you plan to use it in another room. However, lightweight picks can be known to slide, so consider purchasing a slip-resistant liner to place under the mat. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: 17 x 24 inches | Thickness: 0.75 inches | Material: Rubber and foam

Best Budget Art3d Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Art3d.com Why You Should Get It: The surface is waterproof and easy to clean. Keep In Mind: It’s only available in two thicknesses. The best anti-fatigue kitchen mat doesn’t have to come with a large price tag. The Art3d Anti-Fatigue Mat offers several characteristics that are found in high-end mats at a fraction of the price. This pick has a textured foam surface for better grip. Its core is made from durable memory foam that provides extra support. The PVC coating is made from recycled rubber and plastic bottles, making it easy to clean and stain- and tear-resistant. The Art3d Anti-fatigue Mat comes in at only 1.5 pounds. It has a non-slip textured bottom to help keep the mat in place, and beveled edges prevent the mat from curling. Keep in mind that this pick only comes in 0.5-inch and 0.75-inch thicknesses. The mat is available in seven colors and five sizes. Art3d offers a lifetime satisfaction guarantee, meaning you can get your money back or get a replacement if you aren’t satisfied with the product. If you order online, it will arrive rolled up, so it’s important to allow 24 hours for the mat to return to its original form before using it. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.3 x 28 inches | Thickness: 0.5 inches | Material: Foam

Best Splurge GelPro Elite Comfort Kitchen Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Macy's Why You Should Get It: It’s made from a combination of foam and GelPro’s patented gel for the ultimate level of comfort and support. Keep In Mind: At 12 pounds, it’s much heavier than other options on our list. The GelPro Elite Comfort Kitchen Mat is made of three layers—a textured surface, cushioned core, and non-slip bottom. The faux woven top layer comes in five versatile, neutral colors. This layer is water- and stain-resistant and can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth, water, and mild soap. Most anti-fatigue kitchen mats on the market are made only with foam, but this pick gives you the best of both worlds. The core offers double the cushion with energy-return foam and patented gel for extra support. The non-slip bottom is certified by the National Floor Safety Institute and features reinforced beveled edges to prevent curling and to keep the mat in place. This pick comes in at just under 12 pounds and is 0.75 inches thick. Thick anti-fatigue kitchen mats provide the most support, but they can be a tripping hazard for those who face mobility issues. “Stepping on and off the mat may increase your chances of tripping, and of course the benefit of the mat is making sure you’re on it,” Dr. Lees says. That’s why it’s important to select a mat that covers your work space in the kitchen. The GelPro Elite Comfort Kitchen Mat comes in three sizes; just keep in mind, larger mats are heavier and harder to move. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 36 inches | Thickness: 0.75 inches | Material: Gel and foam The 16 Best Kitchen Towels of 2023 That Are Functional and Attractive

Best Set Homergy Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Both of the memory foam mats are water-resistant. Keep In Mind: You do not get to select the size of the mats in the set. The best anti-fatigue kitchen mats will allow you to bring your whole look together. This pick by Homergy does just that. The set comes with two matching mats, and there are 16 color and pattern options to match your style. “While some mats may have designs made to help massage the bottom of your feet, it may not be as easy to clean spills out of,” Dr. Lees says. The surface of these mats features a slight weave pattern, but this shouldn’t interfere with cleaning; the grippy, textured surface provides traction underfoot while the non-slip surface on the underside keeps each mat securely in place The set comes with two mats: a runner mat (17.3 x 59 inches) and a traditional-sized square mat (17.3 x 30 inches). These sizes are pre-selected and cannot be customized in the set. If you find that both of these mats do not fit in your kitchen, you can use the spare in the living room, laundry room, or office. The durable 0.4 inches thick memory foam core supports your feet and is water-resistant. These mats cannot be thrown in the washing machine, but they are easy to wipe down with a damp cloth when it’s time to clean. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.3 x 30 inches and 17.3 x 59 inches | Thickness: 0.4 inches | Material: PVC and memory foam

Best Large Bertech Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Bertech.com Why You Should Get It: It’s heavy duty and has a slip-resistant surface. Keep In Mind: It only comes in black. “Standing for long periods can create increased stresses on your feet, knees, and low back,” Dr. Lees says. Anti-fatigue mats relieve some of this stress, but it’s important that your mat is the correct size. “Your anti-fatigue mat needs to be big enough that it covers the area you are using,” Dr. Lees adds. With the Bertech Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat, you’ll get plenty of coverage. This pick offers 3 x 12 feet of support for your joints. With this mat, you’ll enjoy the freedom to roam in your kitchen. If 3 x 12 is a little too large for your space, there are also smaller sizes available. With such a large mat, you may find it beneficial to use it as another design element for your kitchen. Each mat comes in a textured or ribbed pattern, however, you can only get this mat in black. This vinyl foam mat is the heaviest on our list, coming in at 22 pounds. The heavy duty foam is slip-resistant and also features moisture- and stain-resistant elements. Price at time of publish: From $153 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 12 feet | Thickness: 0.375 inches | Material: Foam and vinyl

Best Runner KMAT Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s only 2 pounds and can be easily moved for multi-functional use. Keep In Mind: The floral pattern and limited color section isn’t a match for every kitchen. Runner mats allow you to enjoy the support of anti-fatigue cushioning while having space to roam. “The longer you are standing in one position, your core muscles and postural muscles start to fatigue and relax, adding more pressure to the joints in your back and your hips,” Dr. Lees says. The length of these mats allow you to make the most of every square inch in your small kitchen while keeping your joints happy. Kmat’s Anti-Fatigue Mat features a textured pattern that is water-resistant and easy to clean; just wipe down with a damp cloth or vacuum when needed. The bottom has a non-slip surface to keep the mat in place on slick surfaces, and the beveled edges prevent you from tripping and slipping. Keep in mind that the floral pattern and limited color section may not go with every kitchen’s aesthetic. This pick is made from PVC and foam, which is said to help keep the mat’s shape even after excessive use. Although the mat is long, it comes in at only 2 pounds, so it can be easily moved to other rooms for multi-functional use. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.3 x 60 inches | Thickness: 0.47 inches | Material: PVC and foam The 14 Best Rugs of 2023 to Upgrade and Pull Together Every Room in Your House

Best Washable Regence Home Prestige Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Overstock View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: The mat is available in five colors to match your kitchen’s aesthetic. Keep In Mind: It’s recommended that you keep a non-skid pad under the mat to keep it in place on smooth floors. Most anti-fatigue mats can only be wiped down for cleaning, but that’s not the case with this mat. Regence Home’s Prestige Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat is machine-washable; just make sure to lay it flat for a quick dry after washing. This pick is one of the best anti-fatigue mats for modern kitchens in need of a pop of color. The teal and melon shades serve as a nice pop of color without being overwhelming. You can also select navy, black, or beige if you prefer neutrals. All five shades feature a subtle striped pattern to bring design to your space. The memory foam core is made to withstand medium to heavy kitchen traffic. It’s 2.36 inches thick to provide the ultimate level of comfort. While it has a non-slip bottom, it’s recommended that you add a non-skid pad under the mat if you have smooth floors. The polypropylene material makes this pick water- and stain-resistant. While there are many pros, it’s important to keep in mind that this mat only comes in one size (20 x 34 inches). Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 34 inches | Thickness: 2.36 inches | Material: Foam and polypropylene

Best Floral CounterArt Mint Crush Decorative Anti-Fatigue Mat Walmart View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It has a vinyl cover to protect the design and prevent stains and damage. Keep In Mind: It’s only available in one pattern and one size.

The best anti-fatigue kitchen mats are as stylish as they are comfortable—and CounterArt’s Mint Crush Decorative Anti-Fatigue Mat achieves both. This pick will be the perfect addition to cottage-style kitchens with its pops of green and pink. The floral design allows this mat to be a stylish addition to your kitchen, but keep in mind that it is only available in one design. In addition, the single size option (30 x 20 inches) may not be the best fit for every space. It’s important for anti-fatigue mats to be functionable as well as fashionable. This pick features a memory foam core to help minimize joint pain. The exterior is coated in a vinyl layer to protect the mat from stains and damage. The vinyl coating also makes this mat easy to maintain—just wipe it down with a damp cloth and mild soap to clean. In total, this mat comes in at 0.3 inches thick. Although it’s lightweight (weighing in at 1.7 pounds), this mat is slip-resistant thanks to its textured surface. This also helps keep the mat in place and makes it sturdy. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 20 inches | Thickness: 0.3 inches | Material: Memory foam and vinyl