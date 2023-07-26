The 10 Best Ant Killers of 2023

Ant killers may contain ingredients that can be toxic if ingested or cause irritation if they come in contact with the skin or eyes. It’s important to be cautious while using any ant killers when you have children or pets, even if the insecticides are considered low toxicity or are labeled natural, child-resistant, or pet safe. Always make sure to read the instructions for information on safety around children and pets, and speak to an expert if you have any concerns.

To find the best ant killers, we took a look at ease, effectiveness, and ratings, and we also spoke to Hottel and Thomas Dobrinska, a board-certified entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control, to get the rundown on ants.

Ants aren’t just a nuisance; they may contaminate food, damage property, and even bite or sting. So, what are the best ant killers to get rid of these pests? Experts agree calling a pest control company is always a smart way to go, but there are ways to get rid of them on your own, too.

“Ants are commensal pests, meaning they like to live close to people and eat some of the same things we do,” says Benjamin Hottel, an entomologist with Orkin, a pest control company.

Seeing ants crawling anywhere in your home can be unsettling. If you live in an area with seasonal changes, that will likely occur in mid-spring when temperatures rise and outside resources dwindle for ants. They usually make their way into homes looking for food, water, or shelter.

Best Overall Terro T300B Liquid Ant Baits 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It These are simple to use and come in a pack of 12. Keep in Mind It’s liquid, so it’s possible for the bait to spill out. When it comes to the best ant killers, Terro T300b Liquid Ant Baits are one of the most simple and effective options. All you need to do is place one of the traps where you’ve noticed numerous ants or spotted an ant trail. And since these come in a pack of 12, you can place the ant traps all around the house, including on windowsills, in corners, or under pantry cabinets. These also come with a snap-off tab, so no scissors are needed to open them. After putting down these traps, you may initially see more ants, but that’s not a bad thing: The insects are showing up because they are attracted to the liquid inside. They’ll take the bait back to the colony and slowly kill the rest of them. Just keep in mind, it may take up to two weeks to fully get rid of the ants. Since these ant traps are liquid, it’s possible for them to leak. The good news is you can clean it by placing a hot sponge or cloth over the spilled ant bait for about an hour and then wiping the area clean, according to the manufacturer. Price at time of publish: $14 for 12 Product Details: Bait Type: Liquid | Approved Use: Indoors ‎| Active Ingredients: Borax | Safe for Pets: Not listed | Effective Time: Up to two weeks

Best Budget Raid Ant Killer Baits Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It These baits are easy to place around the house. Keep in Mind They contain peanuts or peanut by-products. Those looking for a cost-effective best ant killer may want to try Raid Ant Killer Baits. These traps are simple to use—just separate the ant stations with one snap and place them where you’ve seen the insects. They come in packs of four or eight and are expected to kill ants for up to three months. These bait traps do need to be replaced every three months, so you’ll want to keep track of when you first placed them around the house. They also contain peanuts or peanut by-products, which means they may not be the best ant killer option for homes with individuals with peanut allergies. Price at time of publish: $6 for eight Product Details: Bait Type: Granules | Approved Use: Indoors ‎| Active Ingredients: Avermectin B1 | Safe for Pets: No | Effective Time: Not listed

Best Splurge Syngenta Advion Ant Gel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It There’s no odor, it doesn’t stain, and it targets all major ant species. Keep in Mind It requires an application process. The Syngenta Advion Ant Gel Bait is an effective product that targets all major ant species, including pharaoh, harvester, and foraging red imported fire ants. You can apply the gel in cracks and crevices found in your home, as well as at outdoor entry points. A few more pluses: It’s odorless and doesn’t stain the areas where it’s applied. On that note, this gel bait does require an application process, so it’s not as simple as leaving out a trap. And while it’s meant to be used directly on surfaces in your home, you can place the gel on a strip of wax paper or a paper plate for easier cleanup. Price at time of publish: $31 for four Product Details: Bait Type: Gel | Approved Use: Indoors, Outdoors ‎| Active Ingredients: Indoxacarb | Safe for Pets: No | Effective Time: Three days

Best for Indoors Terro Multi-Surface Liquid Ant Baits Walmart View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Riteaid.com Why You Should Get It These baits can attach to a vertical surface. Keep in Mind It can be difficult to monitor when the bait depletes. Made to target household ants, the Terro Multi-Surface Liquid Ant Baits come with adhesive strips so you can attach them to your wall or under cabinets. This can help keep them out of sight or away from children and pets. They also have a two-color design (white and brown) so they blend in with most home decor. One issue with these is their design makes it hard to monitor when the bait has depleted and replacement is needed. They also only come in packs of four, so you may need to order multiple packs if you need more bait stations around the house. Price at time of publish: $8 for four Product Details: Bait Type: Liquid | Approved Use: Indoors ‎| Active Ingredients: Borax | Safe for Pets: No | Effective Time: Up to two weeks

Best for Outdoor Amdro Ant Block Home Perimeter Ant Killer Bait 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This bait works against 25 species of ants. Keep in Mind It’s best applied at certain times and can’t be used near gardens. Killing ants before they enter your home is a good idea, especially if you live in an area with a lot of ant activity. The Amdro Ant Block Home Perimeter Ant Bait is meant to protect against 25 ant species, including Argentine, carpenter, acrobat, and Pharaoh ants, before they can enter your home. It’s important to be strategic when applying this ant bait. It’s best to apply this in the early morning or late evening when ants are the most active. You should avoid applying when the weather is below 50 degrees and when the ground is wet or if it will rain within 24 hours. And if you have a garden or crops, make sure to avoid that area, too. The bait is made to work up to three months and each bottle contains enough for up to six treatments, depending on the size of your home. Price at time of publish: $20 for 24 ounces Product Details: Bait Type: Granules | Approved Use: Outdoors ‎| Active Ingredients: Hydramethylnon | Safe for Pets: Yes | Effective Time: Up to three months

Best for Fire Ants Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It It’s easy to apply and works fast. Keep in Mind It may not work in hot and dry conditions. Fire ants, which are usually only found outside, are intrusive and can sting. These are ants you really want to get rid of or at least keep at a minimum. The Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer is quick to apply: Just sprinkle it over an ant mound, and it works to kill the insects within an hour. There’s also no need to water the product into the ground, and one bottle works for 162 mounds. Make sure to apply this when ants are active and not before it rains or during heavy dew. On that note, this fire ant killer may not work during hot and dry conditions because ants will likely be deep in the nest. For best results, it’s advised to use the Ortho Fire Ant Killer Broadcast Granules, which is sold separately, after applying the initial fire ant killer. That is meant to stop new mounds for up to six months. Price at time of publish: $15 for 12 ounces Product Details: Bait Type: Dust | Approved Use: ‎Outdoor | Active Ingredients: Acephate | Safe for Pets: Not listed | Effective Time: Within an hour

Best for Carpenter Ants Harris Carpenter Ant Killer & Termite Control Treatment Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It’s long-lasting and does not stain. Keep in Mind The application is messier than other ant killers. If you’re looking to protect your wood from carpenter ants, the Harris Carpenter Ant Killer & Termite Control Treatment could be the best option for you. It works indoors and outdoors and is expected to continue killing carpenter ants for up to a month after it’s applied. It also promises to be odorless and non-staining. Another plus is it targets termites, too. One downside: The application process is a bit messier than other ant killers on this list. The bottle includes a trigger sprayer to apply the liquid, but you’ll want to use gloves during the application to keep your hands safe. Price at time of publish: $26 for 128 ounces Product Details: Bait Type: N/A | Approved Use: Indoors, outdoors ‎| Active Ingredients: Deltamethrin | Safe for Pets: No | Effective Time: Up to a month

Best Pet-Safe Aunt Fannie's Ant Remedy Ant Killer Spray Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s non-toxic and has a nice smell. Keep in Mind This spray is not a preventative. It can be hard to get rid of insects when you have pets at home. If you have cats or dogs, you may want to opt for a pet-safe spray rather than an ant trap that a pet may want to play with or bite into. We recommend Aunt Fannie's Ant Remedy Spray, which is safe to use around most pets when used as directed. However, it’s not safe around birds, fish, or snakes. Vernard Hodges, DVM, and Terrence Ferguson, DVM, who appear on Critter Fixers: Country Vets, approve of this option for most pets because it contains rosemary oil and glycerin, which won’t harm them. When looking for any insect killer, they add, “You should search for a product that does not have harsh chemicals, especially pyrethrum, which is toxic to cats, or essential oils that are toxic to cats and dogs, like clove oil and eucalyptus oil.” While this product is meant to kill ants on contact, the one downside is it’s not a preventative, so they may return. It may also not be the best ant killer option if you have houseplants in the home, as you shouldn't use it around plants. Price at time of publish: $13 for 16.9 ounces Product Details: Bait Type: N/A | Approved Use: Indoors, outdoors ‎| Active Ingredients: Rosemary oil | Safe for Pets: Yes (when used as directed) | Effective Time: Not listed

Best Natural Mighty Mint Ant Killer Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It It’s plant-based and comes in a simple spray bottle. Keep in Mind The smell may be overpowering, and you may need to reapply quickly. If you’re looking to stay away from any chemicals, the Might Mint Ant Killer and Repellent Spray may be the right option for you. It’s made of plant-based ingredients and can be effective for smaller infestations of ants. It comes in a spray bottle, which also makes it easy to use. The active ingredient in this product is peppermint oil, which is known to repel many insects. The downside is it can feel like an overpowering odor for some and can linger. It’s also important to note the product is listed as safe for pets, but the American Kennel Club says peppermint oil is toxic to dogs, so you’ll want to be cautious if you have a four-legged friend at home. The spray is effective for up to seven days, so you may need to reapply often. Price at time of publish: $19 for 16 ounces Product Details: Bait Type: N/A | Approved Use: ‎Indoor, Outdoor | Active Ingredients: Peppermint Oil, Geraniol | Safe for Pets: No | Effective Time: Seven days