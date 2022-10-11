The Best Prime Early Access Rug Deals Are Up to 80% Off—Here Are 21 to Shop While They’re Still in Stock

As the weather starts to get cooler, we’re all looking for ways to make our homes look and feel even more cozy. Buying a rug for your home is an easy way to revamp your space while adding color and texture, and thankfully there’s never been a better time to hit “add to cart” on your favorite styles.

Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is here, which means you have 48 hours to shop tons of top-rated home items at huge discounts ahead of the holidays. In addition to the best deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums, electronics, and more, the online retailer has slashed prices on some of its most popular rugs—up to $1,281 off. Styles include faux fur rugs, modern, bohemian, geometric, and more, so you’ll be able to find a rug that matches your home’s decor style.

One of the best Prime Early Access rug deals we’ve been eyeing is the Safavieh Dallas Shag Collection area rug, which is up to 80% off, depending on the size you purchase. This fluffy statement piece features a thick, 1.5-inch carpet pile to make your room extra cozy, and it comes in 14 different colors to choose from. To add a trendy statement piece to your flooring, shop the Ashler Home Deco Faux Fur rug. Or if you’re looking for a durable and fade-resistant rug that works both indoors and out, this Unique Loom area rug is our favorite indoor/outdoor rug based on rigorous lab testing—and it’s currently 62% off.

You don’t even have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop these incredible limited-time deals (though Prime members may see bigger discounts and receive free two-day shipping, among other perks). If you’d like to try out the service, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Just keep in mind that these deals are only around until midnight PT on October 13, so you’ll want to shop soon to score the biggest savings.

Here are the best Prime Early Access rug deals.

Amazon

Best Area Rug Deals

Instantly make your home feel cozier and more cohesive by adding a large area rug to your space. While area rugs can quickly become a huge expense when redesigning your home decor, these options from Amazon start at just $69. Shop plush styles like the Safavieh Dallas Shag Collection area rug, which has more than 7,600 five-star ratings and is currently up to $1,281 off. Or you can add visual interest to your flooring with the abstract swirls found in the Home Dynamix Tribeca Slade Modern Area Rug, currently $32 off for the Prime Early Access sale.

Amazon

Best Runner Rugs and Small Rug Deals

Runner rugs are perfect for decorating long halls, narrow kitchens, and empty entryways without cluttering the space. We love the wide range of options discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale, including faux fur rugs, bohemian patterns, and even vintage styles, making it easy to personalize your space. Plus, many of these small rugs also come in larger sizes, so you can upgrade to an area rug if you’re trying to fill a bigger space in your home.

amazon.com

Best Indoor/Outdoor Rug Deals

Even though the weather is getting colder, it’s actually a great time to start shopping for next year’s patio decor. Our team of experts tested some of the best indoor/outdoor rugs in our lab, and the Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Transitional Indoor and Outdoor Area Rug stood out to us for its durability, plushness, and design. Plus, it looks just as stunning in an indoor setting as it does on your patio, making it a versatile choice—and it’s currently $160 off. Here are some of our other favorite indoor/outdoor rug deals to shop during the Prime Early Access sale.