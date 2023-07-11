Shop Amazon Prime Day’s 80 Best Deals, From Vacuum Cleaners to Must-Have Home Tech

After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and we’re finally at the height of the best discounts of the summer. With massive markdowns on lightweight stick vacuums, kitchen gadgets, and tons of other must-haves for the home, it can be tricky to sort through every single thing that’s on sale. The best way to not get overwhelmed with flipping through pages and pages of deals is to let us do the work for you. And so, we already have.

Some can’t-miss deals include $1,200 off of the 75-inch Samsung Frame TV and up to 65% off all Amazon devices. But home tech isn’t the only category to watch. Amazon’s best-selling KopBeau Tower Fan is marked down 17% with an additional $23 off coupon, and kitchen gadgets, like the Peach Street Powerful Immersion Blender, are up to 62% off.

So, no matter which category you’re most interested in, our roundup of the best overall deals has something for everyone. Amazon Prime Day spans July 11 to July 12, so you only have 48 hours to score some of the lowest prices we’ve seen—ever. But you have to be an Amazon Prime member to do it. Sign up for a 30-day trial on Amazon, so that you can reap the Prime member benefits before Prime Day is officially over.

Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for the best overall Prime Day deals across every category—from home tech devices and vacuums to cleaning products, kitchenware, and outdoor deals, you’re going to want to press “add to cart” before these discounts disappear.

Best Prime Day Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

Amazon

Vacuums and cleaning gadgets are another big win for shoppers on Prime Day. In this list of deals you’ll find major markdowns on big-ticket cordless stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and steam mops. But small, everyday workhorses are not to be missed like, spin scrubbers, microwave cleaners, and dusters, which are also on sale starting at $10. Some of our favorites include the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is going for just $165 right now and the Fykee Cordless Cleaner, also 70% off with an additional $40 off coupon. Keep scrolling for more exciting cleaning deals below.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals

Amazon

Spending days (and nights) outdoors is what summer’s all about, but to make the best experience, you’ll want to have the right stuff. From discounts on grills and pizza ovens to markdowns on outdoor patio furniture, these are some of the best outdoor deals so far. You can score a portable outdoor grill on sale for just $28, while this now-$40 bug zapper will keep pests away from your summer eats. You can even snag patio conversation sets like this best-selling bohemian set for $250 off. Accessories like outdoor lights, hammocks, door mats, and pool floats are also on sale below.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Most kitchen appliances aren’t exactly cheap, so Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up on things like the De'Longhi Bar Pump 15-inch Espresso and Cappuccino Machine for 18% off, or everyone’s favorite, the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven, for just $80. But beyond appliances, there are even more kitchen deals on items like gadgets, food prep items, baking sheets and pans, and more. Keep reading to shop these can’t-miss steals below.

Best Prime Day Home Tech Deals

Amazon

If it’s big deals on tech that you’re hoping for, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to buy devices like tablets, TVs, and Apple products. This year for Prime Day, Amazon is offering up to 65% off all Amazon devices like the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV and other Smart TVs. Check out these and other tech deals below.