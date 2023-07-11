Shopping Prime Day Shop Amazon Prime Day’s 80 Best Deals, From Vacuum Cleaners to Must-Have Home Tech That includes up to 75% off. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 11, 2023 05:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Vacuum and Cleaning Deals Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Best Prime Day Home Tech Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and we’re finally at the height of the best discounts of the summer. With massive markdowns on lightweight stick vacuums, kitchen gadgets, and tons of other must-haves for the home, it can be tricky to sort through every single thing that’s on sale. The best way to not get overwhelmed with flipping through pages and pages of deals is to let us do the work for you. And so, we already have. Some can’t-miss deals include $1,200 off of the 75-inch Samsung Frame TV and up to 65% off all Amazon devices. But home tech isn’t the only category to watch. Amazon’s best-selling KopBeau Tower Fan is marked down 17% with an additional $23 off coupon, and kitchen gadgets, like the Peach Street Powerful Immersion Blender, are up to 62% off. So, no matter which category you’re most interested in, our roundup of the best overall deals has something for everyone. Amazon Prime Day spans July 11 to July 12, so you only have 48 hours to score some of the lowest prices we’ve seen—ever. But you have to be an Amazon Prime member to do it. Sign up for a 30-day trial on Amazon, so that you can reap the Prime member benefits before Prime Day is officially over. I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Top Picks for Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Arrives Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for the best overall Prime Day deals across every category—from home tech devices and vacuums to cleaning products, kitchenware, and outdoor deals, you’re going to want to press “add to cart” before these discounts disappear. Best Prime Day Vacuum and Cleaning Deals Amazon Vacuums and cleaning gadgets are another big win for shoppers on Prime Day. In this list of deals you’ll find major markdowns on big-ticket cordless stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and steam mops. But small, everyday workhorses are not to be missed like, spin scrubbers, microwave cleaners, and dusters, which are also on sale starting at $10. Some of our favorites include the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is going for just $165 right now and the Fykee Cordless Cleaner, also 70% off with an additional $40 off coupon. Keep scrolling for more exciting cleaning deals below. Bissell Little Green Machine, $86 (was $124) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (was $500) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (was $470) Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $450 (was $650) Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with coupon (was $600) Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop, $160 with coupon (was $300) Mabogu Electric Spin Scrubber, $48 (was $100) Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $177 (was $216) Katio Kadio Dog Grooming Vacuum, $94 with coupon (was $140) Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, $7 (was $16) Voweek 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $80 (was $140) Deehyo Microfiber Extendable Duster, $21 with coupon (was $30) Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze Cordless Cleaner, $270 with coupon (was $370) Yeedi Three-in-One Vac Station, $300 with coupon (was $500) PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with coupon (was $120) Bissell CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum, $54 (was $60) Holikme 22-Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set, $20 (was $33) Enyur Concentrated Floor Mopping Sheets, $10 (was $15) EKE Toilet Gel Stain Remover, $19 (was $28) Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner, $72 (was $80) OKP K3 Robot Vacuum, $100 with coupon (was $445) Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot, Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum, $300 (was $600) Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 with coupon (was $180) Bissell PowerFresh Vac and Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals Amazon Spending days (and nights) outdoors is what summer’s all about, but to make the best experience, you’ll want to have the right stuff. From discounts on grills and pizza ovens to markdowns on outdoor patio furniture, these are some of the best outdoor deals so far. You can score a portable outdoor grill on sale for just $28, while this now-$40 bug zapper will keep pests away from your summer eats. You can even snag patio conversation sets like this best-selling bohemian set for $250 off. Accessories like outdoor lights, hammocks, door mats, and pool floats are also on sale below. Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal BBQ Grill, $28 (was $50) Best Choice Products Three-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, $200 (was $450) Safavieh Outdoor Collection Bistro Chairs, $281 (was $495) Volisun Solar Stair Lights Six-Pack, $24 with coupon (was $30) Char-Broil Classic 360 Three-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, $173 (was $280) Intex Ultra XTR Deluxe Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool Set, $850 (was $2,000) KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge, $97 (was $155) Outdoor Bug Zapper, $40 (was $60) Chilllounge Beach Outdoor Spreader Bar Hammock, $270 (was $300) Urago Outdoor Solar Lights, $30 (was $50) Yimobra Durable Front Door Mat, $10 with coupon (was $22) Bionic Steel 100-ft Stainless Steel Garden Hose, $55 (was $150) East Oak Deck Box, $50 (was $70) Solar Garden Lights Four-Pack, $18 with coupon (was $50) Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Swivel Lounge Chairs, $1,005 (was $1,635) Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float, $23 with coupon (was $50) Wisteria Lane Furniture Conversation Sectional, $500 with coupon (was $600) Pool Blaster Max Cordless Pool Vacuum, $200 (was $291) Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Side Table, $32 (was $58) Purple Leaf Outdoor Retractable Pergola, $455 with coupon (was $490) Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Amazon Most kitchen appliances aren’t exactly cheap, so Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up on things like the De'Longhi Bar Pump 15-inch Espresso and Cappuccino Machine for 18% off, or everyone’s favorite, the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven, for just $80. But beyond appliances, there are even more kitchen deals on items like gadgets, food prep items, baking sheets and pans, and more. Keep reading to shop these can’t-miss steals below. Famisworth Hot and Iced Coffee Maker, $60 (was $90) Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer Squeezer, $60 (was $100) Peach Street Powerful Immersion Blender, $15 (was $45) Hans Grill Pizza Stone, $34 with coupon (was $40) Bodum 1928-16US4 Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, $30 (was $55) Keenstone Stainless Steel Toaster, $30 (was $50) Lodge Six-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (was $133) Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.5-inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (was $40) SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $108 (was $160) Chefman 6.3-Qt Four-In-One Digital Air Fryer+, $92 (was $150) Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set, $180 (was $450) Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender, $160 (was $250) Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (was $100) De'Longhi Bar Pump 15-Inch Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $170 (was $208) KitchenAid Universal Silicone Mixing Bowls, $20 (was $32) Wilton Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Cupcake Pan, $9 (was $13) Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat, $11 (was $18) NutriChef Nonstick Kitchen Oven Baking Pans, $19 (was $34) Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth, $25 (was $33) Wilton Aluminum 8-Inch Round Cake Pan Set, $14 (was $23) Chef iQ Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer, $70 (was $130) Best Prime Day Home Tech Deals Amazon If it’s big deals on tech that you’re hoping for, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to buy devices like tablets, TVs, and Apple products. This year for Prime Day, Amazon is offering up to 65% off all Amazon devices like the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV and other Smart TVs. Check out these and other tech deals below. Ring Indoor Camera and Ring Video Wired Doorbell, $60 (was $125) Apple Airtag 4-Pack, $88 (was $99) Certified Refurbished Amazon eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router System, $100 (was $275) Hisense 50-inch Series Quantum Dot Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $530) Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $180 (was $300) Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV, $65 ($112) Beams Outdoor Sensory Motion Light, $25 ($50) 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $720 (was $1,050) Linkind Smart Light Bulbs, $19 with coupon (was $30) Ring Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam Five-Piece Set, $200 (was $360) Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $500 (was $650) Ring Video Doorbell 3, $150 (was $200) Tuffenough Solar Outdoor Lights, $30 with coupon (was $56) Whirlpool 20 Pint Portable Dehumidifier, $186 (was $210) Vewior Air Purifier, $70 (was $96) LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera, $32 (was $50) Kasa Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet, $22 with coupon (was $30) TP-Link WiFi Extender, $30 (was $50) GooDee Projector 4K, $200 (was $340) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products We’ve Tested Thousands of Products—and 10 of Our Favorites Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day The 23 Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop for Amazon Prime Day 2023 Act Fast: We Found the Best Under-$25 Prime Day Deals on Home Decor, Gardening Tools, Organizers, and More