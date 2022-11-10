Shopping Amazon Has Already Started Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Save Up to 80% on Keurig, Bissell, and More Prices start at $10. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on November 10, 2022 01:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon We may be a few weeks away from Black Friday, but Amazon is already filled with massive saving opportunities. Whether you're in the market for a new vacuum or are looking to stock up on kitchen essentials ahead of the holiday cooking season, you'll find all kinds of early deals that rival Black Friday savings. And the best part is, you don't need to wait until November 25 to start scoring these deep discounts on customer-favorite brands. Although these Black Friday bargains are available to everyone, there are several exclusive deals for Prime members if you’d like to really take advantage of your membership. And if you’re not a Prime member, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial. With the holiday weekend on the horizon, here's your chance to save on everything you want or need, from an essential baking set that’s key to your holiday dinners and desserts to a portable speaker that’s perfect for gifting. Now’s the time to invest in (and save on) high-ticket products from household brands like Bissell, Keurig, Shark, Eufy, KitchenAid, Apple, and Nordic Ware—just to name a few. Finding the best Black Friday deals can be overwhelming, so we did our best to simplify the process for you by sifting through Amazon's deals page to uncover steep discounts worth adding to your cart. Keep scrolling to see all the need-to-know discounts. Amazon The Best Vacuum and Cleaning Deals: When it comes to housekeeping, you need tools that can handle spills and messes of all kinds, and Amazon has plenty of accessories on sale that can get the job done. Luckily, Bissell’s number-one best-selling CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum is on sale, as well as Inse’s popular 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum. Eliminate any stickiness from your hard floors with the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop, on sale for 40 percent off. And if you prefer a set-it-and-forget-it approach to your cleaning method, you can’t go wrong with the remote-controlled ILife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum with more than 14,000 five-star ratings that’s over half off right now. Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum, $107 (was $119) Eureka Whirlwind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner, $70 with coupon (was $90) Eufy by Anker 11S RoboVac, $200 (was $230) Light ‘N’ Easy Steam Mop, $63 with coupon (was $90) Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $110 with coupon (was $500) Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $150 with coupon (was $225) ILife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum, $78 with coupon (was $160) Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop, $54 (was $90) Homaxy Kitchen Dish Cloths, $12 with coupon (was $20) Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $110 (was $130) Amazon The Best Outdoor Deals: Amazon is full of great outdoor deals, whether you're renovating your backyard for next summer or have a partially covered patio that you still use through the fall and winter. Keep your patio, decks, and home in tip-top shape with the powerful Sun Joe High Pressure Washer at its lowest price all year for $115. Set the right mood with the Nicetown Blackout Outdoor Curtains, which are 36 percent off right now. Add some rustic flair to your outdoor escape with the Addlon Outdoor String Lights and save a cool $36 while you’re at it. And the Fizzeey Wicker Outdoor Side Table can double as storage for pool accessories and towels. Addlon Outdoor String Lights, $54 with coupon (was $90) Fizzeey Wicker Outdoor Side Table, $50 (was $60) FDW Four-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $139 (was $200) Nicetown Blackout Outdoor Curtains, $22 (was $34) MontVoo Outdoor Rug, $43 with coupon (was $70) Dr Infrared Outdoor Heater, $85 (was $127) Yuharq Expandable Garden Hose, $40 (was $70) Jackery Portable Power Station, $270 with coupon (was $300) Worx WG509 Trivac, $81 (was $95) Sun Joe High Pressure Washer, $115 (was $200) Amazon The Best Kitchen Deals: Don't forget to stock up on everything you'll need to make holiday cooking a breeze this year. Bakers, rejoice: You can snag Nordic Ware's highly coveted Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set for $35. Snag KitchenAid's Classic Multifunction Can Opener for just $11, or the Ovente Five-Speed Mixing Electric Hand Mixer for $14. Perfect your roasted chicken with the reliable Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer at your side for $10. The sleek Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is also back to its Prime Early Access Sale price of $50. If you missed this deal the first time around, here's your second chance. You can also elevate your coffee hour with the Zulay Powerful Milk Frother while saving $8. Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set, $35 (was $52) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $90 (was $130) Lodge L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30) KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener, $11 (was $20) Ovente Five-Speed Mixing Electric Hand Mixer, $14 (was $20) Zulay Powerful Milk Frother, $9 (was $17) Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, $14 (was $25) Two-Piece Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $21 with coupon (was $50) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $10 (was $25) Amazon The Best Home Deals: Add some light into smaller rooms with the top-selling Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp for just $27. You can also provide extra seating in your dining room with the elegant CangLong Two-Piece Velvet Seats at $165. Plus, the beautiful Rivet Sheena Glam Tufted Velvet Shell Chair is also a great affordable option that will save you 47 percent. Tie together any room with the modern Nuloom Becca Vintage Tile Area Rug, starting at $72, and work in some playful texture to complement your winter decor thanks to the customer-loved Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket for $11. Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp, $27 with coupon (was $49) Rivet Sheena Glam Tufted Velvet Shell Chair, $94 (was $178) Hgod Designs Polka Dots Decorative Throw Pillow, $11 (was $19) CangLong Two-Piece Velvet Seats, $165 (was $194) Nuloom Becca Vintage Tile 5’ x 10’ Area Rug, $88 (was $136) Easy-Going Blackout Curtains, $10 with coupon (was $19) Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, $11 with coupon (was $24) Tefici Electric Heated Blanket, $32 with coupon (was $55) Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set, $29 with coupon (was $48) Levoit Humidifier, $29 with coupon (was $44) Amazon The Best Tech Deals: Enhance your oral care routine with the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, which uses micro-vibrations to get you into a two-minute routine. Traveling home for the holidays will be easier with its color-coordinated accompanying carry case. Right now, it’s available for $26. If your wake-up ritual needs improvement, you might benefit from a sunrise lamp like this one from Jall, which will save you $22. Hosting means you need a good playlist on hand. Listen to classic holiday hits from anywhere in your home or outside with the $30 JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker, or use Alexa to control your home’s musical ambiance with the $18 Echo Dot Smart Speaker. While you’re at it, level up your at-home entertainment experience with the Chromecast Streaming Stick and save 20 percent. Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $26 (was $40) Apple AirPods Max, $450 (was $550) Qinlianf Five Outlet Extender, $12 (was $20) Reolink 4K Outdoor Security Camera System, $80 (was $200) Verilux HappyLight Luxe, $63 with coupon (was $100) Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $18 (was $40) Chromecast Streaming Stick, $40 (was $50) Jall Wake Up Light, $38 with coupon (was $60) Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150) JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker, $30 (was $50)