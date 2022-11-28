Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes Deals on Top Sellers from Ring, Casper, Cuisinart and More—Up to 82% Off

Hurry, the sale ends tonight!

Updated on November 28, 2022

Amazon Deal Roundup cyber monday
Holiday deals are still going strong. If you spent friday recovering from a Thanksgiving food hangover, shopping Black Friday deals was probably the last thing on your mind. The weekend has passed, but there’s still time to score some of the best deals all year this Cyber Monday. 

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has just about everything you could need for your home. From furniture to outdoor heaters, the retailer is offering savings of up to 82% on brands like Cuisinart, Casper, and Ring—perfect for sprucing up your home in time for the new year or even snagging gifts for the new homeowners in your life. 

One of the biggest deals you’ll find this Cyber Monday is on the Flash Furniture Nantucket Six-Piece Patio Set, which is normally $830 but is currently on sale for just $149. You might not think of winter as the best season to buy outdoor furniture. However, buying now means you get to save big and enjoy your backyard as soon as the weather begins to warm up. Significant savings aren’t just reserved for indoor and outdoor furniture, either. Small yet helpful smart home devices including, popular picks from Blink, Ring, and Amazon Echo are on sale. The 2nd Gen Echo Show 5, for instance, is the best-seller in its category on Amazon and is on sale for 59% off at just $35. 

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is only live through tonight, so be sure to take advantage of these deals while you still can. Below, we’ve gathered a list of the best deals to shop from for your home.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals

Getting your home cozy for winter doesn’t have to be expensive. Shopping these home deals means you can decorate your space at a great price. And good sleep after a long day doesn’t have to break the bank. Update your bed this Cyber Monday with a Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress for 25% off, and the Casper Sleep Essential Pillow for 30% off. Then, cover your new mattress and pillows with the Serta Simply Clean Soft Hypoallergenic Solid Bed Sheet Set for only $15, and add drape this Eddie Bauer Flannel Throw Blanket on top for extra warmth.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

A kitchen refresh can be as big as scoring all new kitchen appliances or as small as adding a new fun tool into the mix. The holiday season is the time of year that kitchens get the most use, so have yours ready to go for all that extra cooking and baking with these deals on kitchen tools and appliances. Staples like the Ninja Air Fryer XL and the Café Express Finish Two-Slice Toaster are both on sale for under $100. High-quality kitchen tools can be a splurge, but with these Cyber Monday deals, you can get a Zwilling Twin Signature 19-Piece German Knife Block Set for $150 off.

Outland Living Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Outdoor Deals

With the proper setup, you can, in fact, enjoy your outdoor space year-round. Gathering around a fire pit with friends and family in the winter makes for warmth and good times, and the Outland Living Firebowl Propane Gas Fire Pit is compact and portable. Outdoor heaters like the East Oak 50,000 BTU Outdoor Patio Heater also make it possible to enjoy the outdoors even on extra chilly nights. You can also save big on necessary tools for outdoor maintenance, like the Snow Joe LED Lighted 4-in-1 Snow Broom Plus Ice Scraper that’s on sale for 47% off.

SAFAVIEH Vintage Hamadan Collection

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Furniture Deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale also includes massive discounts on big-ticket items like office chairs and bed frames. On sale for 80% off, the Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Collection 4' x 6' Rug adds warmth to a room at a fraction of the price. And since there’s no such thing as too much storage space, furniture that doubles as storage is always a good idea. The Christopher Knight Home Chantelle Fabric Storage Ottoman, for example, has a seat that lifts to reveal space for extra blankets or pillows in a stylish, yet functional spot. 

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Make your home a smart home with Amazon’s best deals on home tech. Whether you want to secure your home with a smart camera system or add a smart device that makes everyday life easier, Cyber Monday is one of the best times to shop for home electronics. The latest Ring system, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, is on sale for 30% off. Not only do you see what’s happening outside of your home with the camera, but the floodlights will come on at the sight of potential danger. Keeping your home and family safe, the 5th Gen Echo Dot for Kids is a smart device designed with internet safety in mind, as it has an array of parental controls.

More Cyber Monday Deals

