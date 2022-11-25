Shopping Get Ready to Shop All the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals This Year, from Air Fryers to Robot Vacuums Prices start at just $6. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on November 25, 2022 11:51AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It’s time to start Black Friday shopping, and one of the best places to look is Amazon. You can snag pretty much any brand and product you can think of—and at a discount. Whether you’re replacing your vacuum, looking for stocking stuffers for your family, trying to find a gift for your friend who already has everything, we’ve got you covered. Starting at just $6, you’ll find sales on highly-rated products, along with shopper favorites and Amazon best-sellers this Black Friday. Shop blenders, air fryers, and Dutch ovens to upgrade your kitchen for holiday cooking. You’ll find this Nespresso espresso machine that has over 8,700 five-star Amazon ratings on sale for 30% off, and this Echo Show and Blink Mini bundle for $50, plus tons of other discounts. Amazon’s Black Friday Event lasts for 48 hours and begins on November 24 at 3:01 am EST (12:01 am PST). Along with the items you’re searching for, be sure to check out the surprise deals that drop every 30 minutes throughout the sale. Find discounts on expert-recommended products and Amazon gift guides for everything from home essentials to stocking stuffers. Prime members can expect additional price drops and free two-day shipping, but you don’t have to have Prime to shop; however, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to take full advantage of these savings. Check out these great deals this Black Friday below. Amazon Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals Prepare your house for guests this holiday season with some of the best home deals on the internet. You’ll be able to ensure your house is clean and tidy with a new vacuum (or robot vacuum) and carpet and upholstery cleaner. And don’t neglect overflowing closets—this over-the-door hanging shoe organizer is just $12 right now. It holds up to 24 pairs without taking up precious space. Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier, $155 (was $270) Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fryer Countertop Oven, $190 (was $330) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $274) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, $349 (was $550) Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner, $89 (was $124) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $50 (was $70) Petmaker Waterproof Blanket, $14 (was $30) Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Carpet Cleaner, $229 (was $309) Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $230 (was $330) Lifewit Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, $12 (was $17) Amazon Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals For your kitchen, you can shop deals on popular products, like this Nespresso machine and this SodaStream, each for about 30% off. You can even hop on the air fryer trend with this one by Ninja that has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said, “I love how easy it is to use [and] how quickly things cook in it.” Mikasa 40-Piece Bone China Dinnerware Set, $143 (was $240) All-Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set, $56 (was $110) NutriBullet Blender Combo, $100 (was $150) Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine, $60 (was $115) Ninja Air Fryer, $99 (was $160) KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus, $260 (was $380) Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $153 (was $219) SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker, $90 (was $130) JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses, $15 (was $22) Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $23 (was $30) JoyJolt Cadus Glass Coffee Cups, $20 (was $35) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Dutch Oven, $121 (was $135) Vitamix 5200 Blender, $300 (was $550) Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $25 (was $41) Amazon Best Amazon Black Friday Smart Home Deals Amazon has tons of deals on smart home products, like this Echo Show and Blink Mini bundle that’s on sale for just $50. One five-star reviewer said the Echo is one of the best things they’ve purchased, and they have multiple in their apartment. They added, “I have mine under my computer monitor to give me news updates, weather reports, package tracking, calendar, time, etc.” You’ll also find discounts on a variety of other gadgets, like this smart garage control that can be monitored from your phone, so you can check that your garage door is closed from anywhere. Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, $146 (was $230) Amazon Smart Plug, $13 (was $25) Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release), $50 (was $120) Google Nest Smart Thermostat, $90 (was $130) Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera, $28 with coupon (was $35) myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, $17 (was $30) Sierra Modern Home Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier, $40 (was $60) Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $99 (was $169) SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor, $74 (was $109) Best Amazon Black Friday Furniture Deals You can find discounts on all kinds of furniture, including coffee tables, headboards, chairs, bookcases, end tables, and more. This modern chair has over 800 five-star ratings, and it’s on sale for $166. One shopper commented that the chair is sturdy and doesn’t look or feel cheap. Consider this coffee table that has shelves and plenty of storage under the top of the table. The lift top is also useful to bring your computer or book closer to you, so you don’t have to bend over the table. This faux leather ottoman has a hidden storage bin inside if you need even more space to put things, and it’s just $21. Plus, these furniture sliders are on sale for only $6, and they’ll make moving your furniture without scratching the floor so much easier. Fezibo Adjustable Standing Desk, $180 (was $210) Wlive Lift Top Coffee Table, $107 (was $140) Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table, $92 (was $150) Alasdo Storage Ottoman, $21 (was $33) Super Sliders Oval Reusable Furniture Sliders for Hard Surfaces, $6 (was $9) Flash Furniture Upholstered Headboard, $135 (was $175) Baxton Studio Gray Chair, $166 (was $285) Vasagle Retro Bookcase, $74 (was $85) Flash Furniture Whitney High Back Desk Chair, $126 (was $188) Furinno Simplistic Set of Two End Tables, $27 (was $33) OneSpace Eleanor Executive Desk, $147 (was $270) Amazon Best Amazon Black Friday Outdoor Deals There are tons of sales on outdoor furniture, fire pits, heaters, and more. This waterproof furniture cover is a great investment to keep your outdoor furniture safe from the elements during the winter. If you want to spend time in your yard or on your patio this winter, you can shop this tabletop fire pit that’s 50% off or this large fire pit for 15% off. Serwall Adirondack Chair, $146 (was $220) Kevin Textile Pack of Two Decorative Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers, $12 (was $20) Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Outdoor Patio Sofa with Cushion, $880 (was $1,810) Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, $50 (was $100) Mrrihand Patio Waterproof Furniture Set Cover, $29 (was $42) Greenworks Corded Snow Blower, $139 (was $199) Ciays Propane Fire Pit, $187 (was $220) Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower, $29 (was $45) More Black Friday Deals This Smokeless Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now Ahead of Black Friday Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now Vacuums Are Already Up to 82% Off Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit