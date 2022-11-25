Get Ready to Shop All the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals This Year, from Air Fryers to Robot Vacuums

It’s time to start Black Friday shopping, and one of the best places to look is Amazon. You can snag pretty much any brand and product you can think of—and at a discount. Whether you’re replacing your vacuum, looking for stocking stuffers for your family, trying to find a gift for your friend who already has everything, we’ve got you covered.

Starting at just $6, you’ll find sales on highly-rated products, along with shopper favorites and Amazon best-sellers this Black Friday. Shop blenders, air fryers, and Dutch ovens to upgrade your kitchen for holiday cooking. You’ll find this Nespresso espresso machine that has over 8,700 five-star Amazon ratings on sale for 30% off, and this Echo Show and Blink Mini bundle for $50, plus tons of other discounts.

Amazon’s Black Friday Event lasts for 48 hours and begins on November 24 at 3:01 am EST (12:01 am PST). Along with the items you’re searching for, be sure to check out the surprise deals that drop every 30 minutes throughout the sale. Find discounts on expert-recommended products and Amazon gift guides for everything from home essentials to stocking stuffers. Prime members can expect additional price drops and free two-day shipping, but you don’t have to have Prime to shop; however, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to take full advantage of these savings.

Check out these great deals this Black Friday below.

Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Prepare your house for guests this holiday season with some of the best home deals on the internet. You’ll be able to ensure your house is clean and tidy with a new vacuum (or robot vacuum) and carpet and upholstery cleaner. And don’t neglect overflowing closets—this over-the-door hanging shoe organizer is just $12 right now. It holds up to 24 pairs without taking up precious space.

Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals

For your kitchen, you can shop deals on popular products, like this Nespresso machine and this SodaStream, each for about 30% off. You can even hop on the air fryer trend with this one by Ninja that has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said, “I love how easy it is to use [and] how quickly things cook in it.”

Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Amazon has tons of deals on smart home products, like this Echo Show and Blink Mini bundle that’s on sale for just $50. One five-star reviewer said the Echo is one of the best things they’ve purchased, and they have multiple in their apartment. They added, “I have mine under my computer monitor to give me news updates, weather reports, package tracking, calendar, time, etc.” You’ll also find discounts on a variety of other gadgets, like this smart garage control that can be monitored from your phone, so you can check that your garage door is closed from anywhere.

Best Amazon Black Friday Furniture Deals

You can find discounts on all kinds of furniture, including coffee tables, headboards, chairs, bookcases, end tables, and more. This modern chair has over 800 five-star ratings, and it’s on sale for $166. One shopper commented that the chair is sturdy and doesn’t look or feel cheap. Consider this coffee table that has shelves and plenty of storage under the top of the table. The lift top is also useful to bring your computer or book closer to you, so you don’t have to bend over the table. This faux leather ottoman has a hidden storage bin inside if you need even more space to put things, and it’s just $21. Plus, these furniture sliders are on sale for only $6, and they’ll make moving your furniture without scratching the floor so much easier.

Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Outdoor Deals

There are tons of sales on outdoor furniture, fire pits, heaters, and more. This waterproof furniture cover is a great investment to keep your outdoor furniture safe from the elements during the winter. If you want to spend time in your yard or on your patio this winter, you can shop this tabletop fire pit that’s 50% off or this large fire pit for 15% off.