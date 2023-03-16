The 10 Best Alarm Clocks of 2023, According to Testing

We carefully selected the best alarm clocks for every sleep need, taking into consideration budget, power features, and design style. Our testing team spent two weeks with each clock, noting the ease of use and reliability in real-life dilemmas from stumbling for the snooze button in the dark to waking up several times at night for a newborn baby. We also put high-end smart functions to the test, from pairing music playlists to trying out various sunrise light settings to see if they’re really worth the hype and help you wake up refreshed. Keep reading to see all of our top picks.

How you wake up can set the tone for your whole day. According to Doctor Shalini Paruthi, a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and co-director of the Sleep Medicine and Research Center at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, you should choose a sound, music or light that’s pleasing to wake up to and alerts the senses. “Exploring different alarm clocks for ease of waking and also how alert they are after waking will help a person choose an alarm clock that works for them consistently and reliably,” she says. That’s why the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is our top pick for best alarm clock. Its easy-to-use smart features create a personalized morning and wake you up to your favorite playlist, podcast, and more.

The key to more sound, restful sleep may not be your bedtime routine but how you start your day. And if you’re still using your phone as an alarm clock, it’s time to ban it from the bedroom. Upgrading to an alarm clock can help you cut down screen time, unwind at night and wake up in the morning when it’s right for your body. The best alarm clocks mimic the sun’s natural, gradual glow and follow your sleep patterns to wake you when you’re not in deep sleep.

Best Overall Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4.9 Best Buy View On Best Buy View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The Google Assistant smart features will help you wean off your phone in bed. Keep in Mind: While the display shows the day of the week, we wish it also showed the date. The best alarm clock is one that will keep you from using your phone in the bedroom once and for all. And the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has a lot of features you’d typically use on your phone to make the transition even easier. The smart device uses Google Assistant like any other Google smart home product, which means you can ask it anything by simply saying, “Hey, Google.” You can also set alarms, play music, set appointment reminders, and even snooze your alarm by speech without swatting around for a button on your nightstand. Though, we found the alarm clock’s buttons intuitive and easy to use as well as they’re raised and shaped differently so we easily found the right button quickly in the dark. One of our testers especially appreciated how the alarm helped her stay on top of middle-of-the-night feedings with a premature baby. She noted that it made getting up easier since she could use voice controls to set an alarm three hours ahead for the next feeding rather than getting out of bed to manually set a new alarm. She also liked playing the soothing sounds throughout the night like a sound machine, cutting down on the amount of devices she needed in the bedroom. At less than $50, it’s a great buy—especially for couples as you can set multiple alarms for different sleep schedules. We found the default alarm sound to be very pleasant, but were also impressed by the variety of alarm sounds we could choose from beyond music, including cheerful bird chirps and serene ocean waves. While we have very few complaints overall, we felt that one feature was lacking that would improve the clock’s functionality—a date display. The day of the week appears above the time, but we missed seeing the month and day. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Triangular Better Homes and Gardens / Alicia Dolieslager

Best Budget DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The jumbo LED numbers are super-easy to read. Keep in Mind: The alarm sound gets louder and faster until you hit “Snooze”. For less than $30, we were shocked this alarm clock comes with so many features—including one that some of the most expensive, teched-out alarm clocks on this list don’t have: blackout functionality. This digital screen has a dimmer that goes all the way down to 0%, making it perfect if you’re sensitive to light because these LED numbers are super bright. (And if you don’t like white light, there are five other color variations you can buy.) The two-inch numbers are also huge and fill up the entire screen, making this the best alarm clock for those with vision challenges. Another handy feature: The back of the clock is outfitted with two USB ports—one for plugging the alarm clock into the wall and a bonus port for charging a smart watch, e-reader, and more. We especially liked the compact size of this clock as it could easily be packed in a suitcase or overnight bag. During testing, we felt the simplicity of this clock was really the main attraction. Sure, at this price, you won’t get all the bells and whistles, but we were very satisfied with the DreamSky’s reliable performance and basic (in a good way!) appearance. Keep in mind that you can only set one alarm at a time so it’s not the best alarm clock for couples with different sleep schedules. There is also only one alarm sound option, and it increases in volume and intensity until the Snooze button is pressed. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Rectangle

Best Sunrise Hatch Restore 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Hatch.co Why You Should Get It: The alarm includes both sunrise and sunset programs for a complete sleep routine. Keep in Mind: Only one device at a time can be paired to the clock. This isn’t just an alarm clock—it’s a complete overhaul for your bedtime routine and sleep hygiene with sound machine settings, ambient sunset lighting to lull you to sleep, gradual sunrise lighting to gently wake you up, and personalized customizations for synchronized alarm sounds, lights, and times. And despite the plethora of options, the clock design is uncluttered and perfect for the minimalist thanks to the easy-to-use Hatch app. Though, we noticed that only one phone app can be paired with a Hatch device, making it annoying for couples to share control of the alarm settings. Any sunrise alarm clock will feature light as part of the alarm system, but the Hatch goes further with ambient lighting, a reading light, and subtle sunset lighting that helps you unwind at night, too. During our at-home tests, we loved seeing the gentle orange glow and hearing soft rain sounds while reading before bed. We preferred the gradual sunrise-mimicking brightening to traditional beeping as it was a much more pleasant wake-up experience; we felt more awake and less groggy. In fact, by the end of our test period, we didn’t even need the snooze button. If you’re looking for an alarm clock that does a lot more than just jolt you awake in the morning, the Hatch Restore is it. Between the sound machine feature, gradual wake-up setting, and bedtime reminder light, this device is well-worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Round Better Homes & Gardens / Hannah Freedman

Best Budget Sunrise Winshine Touch Wake Up Night Light with Sunrise Simulation 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Gradual light settings and calming soundscapes made for pleasant bedtime and waking experiences. Keep in Mind: You can only set one alarm. While we love the Hatch, the price tag is steep. However, we found the Winshine Touch Wake Up Night Light to be just as effective in the morning and had a perfect score for value of features for the price. At about the size of an Amazon Echo, this lantern-shaped sunrise alarm clock will mimic the gradual light increase of the sun 30 minutes before a set alarm goes off. This feature can be especially helpful if you use blackout shades or curtains in your bedroom. We found that on several mornings the light feature actually gently woke us up before the alarm ever went off, but we enjoyed hearing peaceful nature sounds, too, soon after waking. While the Winshine doesn't have a vast content library or sound machine capabilities like the Hatch, it does have a straightforward sunset lighting program and a reading light with a warm yellow glow and three dimmable settings, perfect for creating a soothing bedtime routine. It also features six different color modes which could be used as a soft nightlight for kids. We were disappointed at the limited alarm settings, though, as you can only set one alarm at a time, making it a better buy for single sleepers or couples who get up at the same time in the morning. We also didn't like that the clock doesn't completely fade to black. During testing, we turned the clock towards the wall to reduce the glare. However, the brightness may not be an issue for everyone, especially if you use a sleep mask or are used to sleeping with a nightlight. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Round

Best Modern Mosito Digital Wooden Alarm Clock 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The clock face lights are completely dimmable. Keep in Mind: Alarm options are lacking, and the phone charging function isn't fast. The Mosito Digital Wooden Alarm Clock is like having secret tech on your nightstand because unlike other digital alarm clocks in this list, the Mosito is wooden. The digital clock screen is dimmable to 0%, making it a chic, modern piece of decor when not in use. This is also perfect for minimalists because the bonus charging station doesn't require an extra cord on your nightstand. Simply set your phone on top of the wooden block for easy, wireless charging. Though we noticed that the charge is not as powerful or fast as a traditional corded phone charger. What did impress us is how fast and easy it is to set up this clock. The instructions are simple and well laid out and it took us less than two minutes to set up time, alarm, and volume. There are options to turn the alarm on or off and on Monday through Friday, but there are no other customizations beyond that. The buttons are located on the back for a streamlined, minimal look on your nightstand. However, it does make snoozing or adjusting alarm settings difficult to reach for in the dark as the buttons are small and not illuminated. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Rectangle Better Homes and Gardens / Stacy Horton

Best Digital Jall Digital Alarm Clock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You can save three different alarms for various wake-up times throughout the week. Keep in Mind: We didn’t find the humidity and temperature displays particularly helpful, and they can’t be removed from view. The Jall Digital Alarm Clock made our list for the best digital alarm clock because it has the ability to program and save up to three different alarm times—and that came in clutch during testing when our week included both working from home and commuting to work as well as days off. Setting and resetting an alarm clock is a pain, but with this clock, we set our desired wake up times and chose one of three programmed alarm modes the night before. While it doesn’t have fancy settings like customizable alarm sounds or calming wind-down noises, it effectively served its purpose of waking us up on time and not being an eyesore on our bedside table. While this basic alarm clock doesn’t feature smart connectivity or bonus phone charging, the digital screen clearly displays the time and shows a bell icon indicating that the alarm is indeed activated. We think this pick is a good choice for those looking for a fairly basic alarm clock that also looks nice. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Triangular Better Homes and Gardens / Phoebe Sklansky

Best Smart Loftie Clock 4.5 Loftie View On Byloftie.com Why You Should Get It: If aesthetics and gentle alarm sounds are top priority for you, then this stylish pick won't let you down. Keep in Mind: The soft wake-up sounds may not be enough for heavy sleepers. This smart alarm clock has it all. There's white noise, but there's also nature and wellness settings such as the sound of a lavender field or breathwork for kids. Or if you'd rather listen to your favorite playlist, there's a Bluetooth enabled speaker built-in. Everything is controlled by the Loftie app or three easy-to-use buttons on the alarm clock. We especially liked that the snooze button was super easy to find and hit in the morning, maybe even a little too easy. (Wink-wink!) Additionally, we loved the modern design, especially the lit-from-within look of the light which can double as a nightlight for kids or a soft reading light before bed. We also really liked that our alarm time was displayed on the screen so we could be sure that we set the right time before falling asleep. But what really sets Loftie apart from other digital alarm clocks is the two-phase, two-sound alarm system. First, the wake-up alarm sounds. And then nine minutes later, the get-up alarm sounds. It's perfect for chronic snoozers or if you hate waking up in a panic as this two-step system makes getting up a more intentional process. However, the soft and gentle alarm may not be abrupt enough to wake up really deep sleepers. While ease of setup was a bit lofty for the Loftie Clock as we had to download multiple apps and run several updates, it was ultimately worth it. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Rectangle

Best with Bluetooth iHome iBT29 Bluetooth Color Changing Dual Alarm Clock 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Customize your alarm with your favorite color or wake up to your favorite song via Bluetooth streaming. Keep in Mind: The USB phone charger isn’t that fast. Hate instruction manuals? This is the alarm clock for you. We were able to quickly set up and program this clock without a single glance at the instructions thanks to the intuitive buttons and simple design. One of our favorite features is that any button on the clock will snooze your alarm which meant we didn’t have to fumble around in the dark for the right button. Just find any button and tap once for snooze and twice for off. This is a very straightforward alarm clock with only two different alarm sounds to choose from, however, with Bluetooth connectivity, you can play your favorite music or wake up to the latest news or podcast. But what impressed us the most is the array of color settings. You can wake up to six different colors, a sky-inspired gradient, or even color-changing lights that pulse to the beat of your selected music. We even kept on a soft glowing pink light at night to help us wind down before bed. While the offerings are simple, we actually really appreciated the simple features and the additional charging port for our devices. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Round Better Homes and Gardens / Tammy Gardini

Best for Heavy Sleepers Roxicosly Super Loud Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: If the sound of an alarm alone isn’t enough to get you up in the morning, then this bed shaker-alarm combo definitely will. Keep in Mind: The clock face lights are not completely dimmable for a total blackout. If you’re a heavy sleeper, gentle lights and sweet sounds just don’t cut it. If you need an alarm with one job—to be loud—the Super Loud Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker does just that. Even without the alarm, the clock’s accompanying vibrating disc woke us up every time. Although there’s only one alarm sound and one vibration setting to choose from, we found both very useful. One tester even noted that she has trouble waking up and staying awake, but found the vibration under her head very effective at waking her up quickly. The vibrating puck cord is long enough that we could place it in bed between two sleepers. The buttons are fairly intuitive, and the snooze button is specifically designed to be much larger than the other buttons so we had no trouble locating it. It’s also right smack dab in the middle of the clock so it’s easier to find in the dark. One of our testers who wears glasses especially appreciated the large, clear, easy-to-read display that she was able to see even without glasses or contacts. While she wasn’t bothered by the very dim, soft glow from the clock, it’s worth noting that the display doesn’t completely shut off. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Power Source: Electric | Display Type: Digital | Shape: Rectangle Better Homes and Gardens / Jennifer May