Additionally, if there are external changes in air quality, such as a wildfire that produces smoke, this could affect your indoor air quality. “Smoke particles and other outside elements make their way indoors through drafty windows and doors, cracks, openings, and joints in walls, floors, and ceilings, as well as through HVAC vents and vented fans,” Backus says.

“Changes to indoor air quality are not always noticeable or easily detected,” says Nicole Backus, product manager, home environment for Hamilton Beach Brands. “Without knowing your current indoor air quality, you're guessing the fan speed/level to operate your air purifier, which could be under or overperforming.”

Air quality monitors help you determine if and when you need to take action to increase the quality of your air. This could involve increasing the ventilation in your home, or using an air cleaner such as an air purifier.

“Having good indoor air quality is an important part of having a healthy living space,” says Melanie Carver, chief mission officer for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). “People spend more than 90% of their time indoors, and your indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air.”

Additionally, even though some air quality monitors can detect carbon monoxide, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the EPA both recommend installing a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector in your home to help alert you of life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide.

If you’re mainly worried about common household particles, like allergens or occasional smoke from cooking, an air quality monitor that senses VOCs and PMs will be sufficient for your needs. However, if you are worried about more dangerous gasses, such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, or radon, you’ll want to be sure your monitor can detect them.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), most air quality monitors detect radon, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and particulate matter (PM). Different air quality monitors detect different gasses or particles, so you may want to consider what the biggest threat is in your home.

Breathing quality air is vital to our health, and an indoor air quality monitor will help you monitor the air quality inside your home. While there are an abundance of products to choose from, not all of them are the same, and choosing the right one depends on your individual needs.

Additionally, you can opt to receive notifications on your smartphone or via email when air quality levels are poor so you can be aware immediately. Keep in mind that since it does require electricity (it isn’t battery powered or rechargeable), it won’t be able to work if you experience a power outage.

You can connect your device to the mobile app to view more in-depth insights about your air quality, such as specific levels of radon or the outside humidity. The app also has a mold level indicator that lets you know when conditions may be favorable for mold growth.

We love that this device can sense radon, carbon dioxide, VOCs, temperature, pressure, and humidity. There is an indicator light on the front of the monitor that displays either a green, yellow, or red light to let you know how good or poor the air quality is.

If you have a small living space and don’t have much room for another device, a plug-in device is the best air quality monitor for you. The SunRadon Lüft Air Quality Monitor simply plugs into an electrical outlet in your wall to monitor air quality in your home. Once it’s plugged in, it can be turned 90 degrees to accommodate other devices sharing the outlet, and it can be easily moved from room to room since it weighs less than a pound.

Since it is powered by electricity, it won’t work in the event of a power outage.

Other air quality monitors with screens that we have featured on our list have a user-friendly interface, but this device is a bit more technical and professional grade. If you prefer a device that is easier to read, the IQAir Air Quality Monitor may be a better option for you.

Since this air quality monitor has a built-in screen, there is no need to download an app to use this device. However, you can export the air quality information from the monitor to a device using a USB cable if you want to analyze the data further.

This handheld air quality monitor can be used both indoors and outdoors, and it’s equipped with a speaker that will sound an alarm when it detects high air quality levels. Additionally, an indicator alert will appear on the screen as the alarm sounds to let you know the condition of the air. The device is designed to monitor carbon dioxide, formaldehyde, particulate matter, temperature, and humidity levels.

Air quality monitors aren’t approved by the CDC or EPA to warn you of an urgent life-threatening situation (like smoke or carbon monoxide detectors), but many of them will alert you to changes in your air quality. The Temtop Air Quality Monitor is our pick for the best air quality monitor with an audible alarm so you can quickly adjust your home conditions to improve air quality.

The screen display isn’t as user-friendly as other options on our list.

It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and the air quality data can be transferred to another device.

Keep in mind that since it has a display screen, it is a bit larger than other options on our list, and it weighs more. It also can’t detect radon, so if that’s a concern you may want to opt for the Airthings Battery Powered 2930 Wave Plus instead. But if you’re looking for a device with an easy-to-read display, this is the best air quality monitor for you.

This is helpful since air circulation and ventilation can help improve many poor air quantity conditions. Additionally, you can easily move this device from room to room since it can be recharged with an outlet or USB port.

Although you can view all air quality information on the screen, you can also download the accompanying app on your smartphone or smartwatch to view the insights. The technology of this device stands out among others because it can be programmed to turn on your HVAC system when the air quality reaches a certain level.

In addition to the color-coded information, we also love that this device displays helpful icons that can help you determine air quality at a glance. When the air quality is good, a green picture of a face will appear. When the air quality is poor, a purple picture of a face with a mask on will be displayed. This monitor also shows the air quality both inside and outside your home.

Data and analytics can be difficult to read sometimes, but the IQAir Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to monitor your air quality levels. While most of the monitors on our list require an app to see in-depth information about air quality, you can conveniently see color-coded data regarding particulate matter, carbon dioxide, and more on the screen of this air quality monitor.

It’s larger than other monitors on our list, and it doesn’t detect radon.

The user-friendly interface allows you to quickly interpret details about indoor and outdoor air quality, and it can be programmed to turn on your HVAC.

Although it doesn’t have as many detection features as larger and more expensive models, this is the best air quality monitor if you have sensitivities to common allergens and need to move your device often. Because it’s battery operated and lightweight, it’s also easy to take with you when you travel.

While it can’t detect radon, carbon monoxide, or carbon dioxide like some other options on our list, it can monitor VOC levels as well as detect conditions that are favorable to mold growth. Additionally, it also monitors temperature and humidity levels.

The user-friendly accompanying app allows you to easily see the air quality levels where your monitor is placed. If you don’t have immediate access to the app, you can simply wave your hand in front of the device, and it will display either a green, yellow, or red light to indicate the quality of your air.

For those who plan on moving their device frequently, the Airthings Wave Mini Indoor Air Quality Monitor is the best portable air quality monitor. It measures in at 3.14 x 3.14 x 1 inches and weighs 0.3 pounds, so it’s easy to grab and move to a new location. You also don’t have to worry about finding an outlet to plug it into since it is powered by three AA batteries.

This device does need to be plugged into a power source, so if you plan on moving it to different rooms, make sure there is an outlet it can plug into. Additionally, if radon levels are a concern for you, opt for a different monitor, like the SunRadon Lüft Air Quality Monitor , since this one can’t detect radon.

We love that you can pair this air quality monitor with your Amazon Echo so you can be alerted when the air quality in your home drops below a certain level. If you don’t have an Echo, you can receive alerts on your phone instead.

Like the Airthings Battery Powered 2930 Wave Plus , this device also has an accompanying app that displays air quality information. Similarly, the app uses the colors green, yellow, and red to help you easily determine the quality of your air.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is the best air quality monitor for you. This device monitors PM, VOCs, and carbon monoxide levels in your home to help keep you safe and healthy. Additionally, it also provides information about humidity levels and temperature.

This affordable monitor is compatible with Echo devices and it can detect PM and VOCs.

Keep in mind that this device doesn’t have a mold risk indicator on the app like some models do, so if that is a concern for you, opt for a different air quality monitor.

In addition to monitoring the quality of the air, the app also displays information about the temperature, humidity, and air pressure. We also appreciate that this device is battery powered using two AA batteries, so you can move it to different locations within your home.

While the app provides you with specific data, it also features a color-coded circle on the main screen so you can easily determine your air quality level at a glance. The circle will appear as green, yellow, or red, which indicates whether the air quality is good, fair, or poor, respectively. This air quality monitor doesn’t have a screen on the actual device, but it does have a light that displays the same color-coded information.

To use this air quality monitor, you’ll need to download the accompanying app, Airthings. Once you have downloaded the app and connected it to your device, you’ll be able to view your air quality levels. The app also stores data so you can compare your air quality levels over the past days, weeks, months, or year to monitor any patterns.

Our pick for the best air quality monitor is the Airthings Battery Powered 2930 Wave Plus. This device can sense radon, carbon dioxide, and VOCs, and it displays the air quality information in an organized and user-friendly way.

It’s battery powered and has a user-friendly app that displays air quality information that can be easily analyzed at a glance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the Airthings Battery Powered 2930 Wave Plus is the best air quality monitor because it can monitor radon, carbon dioxide, and VOCs levels. We also appreciate that it has a user-friendly and color-coded interface that makes it easy to quickly analyze air quality information so you can make changes to improve the air quality in your home.

What to Know About Air Quality Monitors Before Shopping

Size

The best air quality monitors are relatively small, and all of the devices we featured on our list weigh 2 pounds or less. Before you purchase an air quality monitor, consider the room where you want to keep it and how much space you will have for it.

A larger air quality monitor doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more effective. “It should be noted that an air quality monitor only measures the air quality in the room/area where it is located,” Carver says.

If you have desk space or bookshelves, a larger option like the IQAir Air Quality Monitor would fit perfectly in your room. However, for those who live in a smaller space, a plug-in option like the SunRadon Lüft Air Quality Monitor may be best.

Power Source

In addition to size, you’ll also want to consider the power source of the air quality monitor. If you don’t plan on moving the device very often, a corded electric monitor will suit your needs.

For those who plan on moving the monitor to a different room frequently or traveling with it, a portable battery-operated option like the Airthings Wave Mini Indoor Air Quality Monitor is a smarter choice. Additionally, if you anticipate any power outages (due to wildfires or hurricanes) a battery-operated monitor would be the best air quality monitor for you.

Sensor Type

Different air quality monitors are equipped with sensors that are designed to monitor specific gasses. While the sensors vary depending on the device, there are a few common sensor types.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

“VOCs are invisible gasses that come from natural and man-made materials,” Backus says. “They can be in higher concentration indoors, causing headaches, dizziness, and nausea, and could worsen asthma symptoms.”

Backus says that VOCs can come from a variety of sources, but can come from materials such as paint, varnishes, flooring, or textiles. VOC levels are typically higher indoors than outdoors.

“Surprisingly, there can be two to five times more VOCs indoors than outdoors,” Carver says. “Because of their gaseous state and their small size, VOCs can irritate your airways (as well as eyes and skin).”

Radon

Radon is a gas that is released from rocks, soil, and water, and it can enter homes through miniscule cracks or holes. It’s odorless and can’t be seen (unlike smoke) which makes it difficult for people to detect. Over time, breathing in radon can increase your chances of developing lung cancer, so it’s important to monitor the levels in your home.

“If you detect unsafe levels of radon in the home, the EPA recommends contacting a professional to install a radon reduction system,” Carver advises. “The detection of harmful levels of gasses could be a sign of a leak and also requires professional assistance to address.”

Our pick for the best overall air quality monitor, the Airthings Battery Powered 2930 Wave Plus, can monitor radon levels as well as carbon dioxide and VOCs.

Particulate Matter (PM)

“Particulate matter is a combination of very, very small solids and liquids in the air like dust, pollen, mold spores, smoke/soot, respiratory droplets, and more,” Backus says.

She explains that particulate matter is often measured by size—most commonly as PM10 or PM2.5. “Larger particles, PM10, can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat. Fine particles, PM2.5, are dangerous as they can be inhaled, irritating your lungs and possibly get into your blood.” If your air quality monitor frequently detects these particles, you may want to invest in an air purifier.

Carbon Dioxide

You may remember learning in biology class that we breathe in oxygen, and breathe out carbon dioxide. However, carbon dioxide can also be emitted from a variety of sources including cars, airplanes, and fossil fuels. Low levels of carbon dioxide can cause headaches, dizziness, or increased heart rate. Higher levels of carbon dioxide can cause you to lose consciousness and can potentially be fatal.

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas that can be produced from unvented space heaters, car exhaust in closed garages, and other gasoline-powered equipment in poorly ventilated areas. It is odorless and colorless, which makes it difficult to detect.

In low concentrations, it can cause fatigue or chest pain, but in high concentrations it can be fatal. While some air quality can detect carbon monoxide, such as the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, it’s also important to have a carbon monoxide detector next to your smoke detector in your home to immediately alert you of life-threatening carbon monoxide levels.

Your Questions, Answered

How much do air quality monitors cost?

A budget-friendly air quality monitor can cost less than $100, while others can cost around $300. The most affordable monitor on our list is the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, but it doesn’t have a screen and can’t detect radon levels. The IQAir Air Quality Monitor is the most expensive, but it has a screen and displays both indoor and outdoor air quality information.

Do air quality monitors detect mold?

Mold can grow in humid areas in your home that aren’t properly ventilated, such as a bathroom or laundry room. If mold is present indoors, it can cause symptoms such as a runny nose, red eyes, or skin rash. Many air quality monitors may not necessarily be able to detect mold. Some can, however, detect conditions in which mold may grow, thanks to humidity sensors.

If you’re worried about the potential for mold growth, be sure to purchase a device, like the SunRadon Lüft Air Quality Monitor, that has a mold risk indicator on the app. Otherwise, try to increase ventilation in humid areas or add a dehumidifier to the space.

Can outdoor air quality affect indoor air quality?

Yes—since houses have vents, cracks, and holes, air from outside can easily get into your home. If there are adverse conditions outside, such as a wildfire, this can have an effect on your indoor air quality.

“It is important to consistently monitor the outdoor air quality as it directly impacts your indoor air quality,” Carver says. “Smoke and other small particles and allergens can enter the home and the poor air quality caused by wildfires can translate to poor indoor air quality as well.”

Some air quality monitors, such as the IQAir Air Quality Monitor, display information about the outdoor air quality. However, if you opt for an air quality monitor that doesn’t have this function, there is an easy way to learn about outdoor air quality.

“You can use AirNow.gov to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) outside,” Carver shares. Once you access the website, simply enter your zip code and it will provide you with insights about your air quality within seconds.



Who We Are

Brandi Fuller has been an Associate Commerce Editor for Better Homes & Gardens since September 2022, and has also written for publications such as Southern Living and Real Simple. She has written about home and outdoor products including sheets, sewing machines, mosquito repellents, birdhouses, and more. For this article, she researched various air quality monitors as well as common air quality issues. She also consulted Nicole Backus, product manager, home environment for Hamilton Beach Brands, as well as Melanie Carver, chief mission officer for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

