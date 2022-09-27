The 9 Best Air Mattresses of 2022

Here are the best air mattresses for every sleeping need.

We extensively researched the category and even tested a few of the most popular models, considering factors like size and height, weight capacity, and inflation method to inform our overall recommendations. Our top choice is the Beautyrest Skyrise Air Mattress due to its comfort, plush feel, and impressive back support.

The best air mattresses are comfortable, supportive, and durable, allowing you to sleep peacefully and wake up feeling well rested. “With any sleep surface, it needs to provide you with both comfort and support,” says Mary Helen Rogers , VP of marketing and communications at The Better Sleep Council. “When lying on the bed in your sleeping position, your head, neck and spine need to be in proper alignment.”

Having a comfortable place to sleep is important, and there’s nothing quite like sleeping in your own bed. However, sometimes you need a more temporary solution to a good night’s sleep that’s a step above sleeping on the couch or floor.

Best Overall : Beautyrest Skyrise Full Raised Air Mattress with Electric Pump 4.6 Courtesy of Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: With a similar feel to a regular mattress, this comfortable air mattress provides back support and a cozy sleeping environment. Keep in Mind: The external pump isn’t very intuitive–it took us longer to inflate and deflate than others we tried until we figured out how to use the separate inflation and deflation feature. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to nap for an hour or a place to sleep for the night, the best air mattress should provide a comfortable spot to catch some zzz’s. With a similar feel to a regular mattress, our top pick is the Beautyrest Skyrise Air Mattress. This air mattress earned perfect scores for design, stability, support, durability, and overall value. It also scored high on comfort, setup, and portability. Our testers raved about the cozy feel, back support, and plush fabric. During testing, we discovered that using the separate inflation and deflation feature on the external pump requires some practice. Once you become familiar with the pump, it’s easy to inflate the mattress, but you have to push in and hold the button on the rubber stopper to deflate it. Our testers also had to lie on it to make it deflate more quickly, which is arguably an easier job for two people. This adjustable air mattress comes with a drawstring bag, but our testers wish it had a handle so it was easier to carry. Available in three sizes, this air mattress can accommodate up to 700 pounds. We tested the full size air mattress—and it felt smaller than a standard full size—but our testers would highly recommend it for shorter adults or kids. Price at time of publish: From $75

Best Budget: Intex Dura-Beam Standard Series Deluxe Pillow Rest Raised Airbed 4.4 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This air mattress was easier to deflate than others we tried thanks to the built-in electric pump and “deflate” setting. Keep in Mind: This twin size air mattress is an ideal size for children and young adults, but it might not be as comfortable for large adults. This affordable twin air mattress is a great size for children and young adults. Our testers gave it perfect scores for setup, design, comfort, durability, portability, and overall value. As a deluxe version of the Pillow Rest Raised Bed, this air mattress offers new vertical beam construction for added support and stability. It also comes with a built-in pillow and perimeter frame for additional comfort, factors you might normally see in more expensive air mattresses. You can easily inflate and deflate this air mattress in about two minutes using the built-in electric pump. There’s also a dial so you can adjust the firmness. At 16.5 inches tall, this air mattress is easy to get in and out of, and you won’t feel like you’re sleeping on the floor. During testing, we learned that it’s easy to store and transport this air mattress in the included carrying case. Our testers didn’t notice any apparent odor when opening up the air mattress, which can sometimes be the case with other choices. Available as a twin, this budget-friendly air mattress has a lot of great features like a built-in pump, deflate setting, and storage case. Price at time of publish: $60

Best Splurge: Brookstone 24-Inch Perfect Airbed Courtesy of Walmart View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This luxury air mattress comes with a built-in air pump, fitted sheet, and storage bag. Keep in Mind: At 24 inches tall, this air mattress can be difficult for some people to get in and out of. This high-profile air mattress is worth the splurge–complete with an air pump, fitted sheet, and storage bag. Setup is simple with the built-in air pump and auto stop inflate and deflate button. The best air mattresses inflate quickly, and the Brookstone 24-Inch Perfect Airbed is no exception–inflation only takes about one minute. You can also adjust the firmness to your desired comfort level by turning the deflate dial. The power cord can be tucked away into a hidden storage port, adding to the sleek design of this air mattress. Another feature worth highlighting is the flexible support beams that respond to your movement and contour your body while you’re lying down, providing a comfortable night of sleep. There’s also an included storage bag so you can easily pack up this air mattress and bring it with you while traveling. This air mattress could be difficult for some people to get in and out of since it’s raised 24 inches above the floor, but we still recommend it because of great features like automatic inflation, simple storage, and bonus sheets. Price at time of publish: From $219

Best Adjustable : Lazery Sleep Air Mattress Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This adjustable air mattress has seven settings so you can choose the ideal level of firmness from soft plush to extra firm. Keep in Mind: It might take some time to find the most comfortable firmness level. The best air mattresses allow you to select your ideal level of firmness for the most comfortable night of sleep. The Lazery Sleep Air Mattress has a built-in electric pump and remote control so you can adjust the firmness level from soft plush to extra firm. You can try different firmness levels until you find the one that’s most comfortable for you by clicking the up and down arrows on the LED remote. No matter what your preferred firmness level is, this air mattress is made out of leak-proof material so you don’t have to worry about it deflating during the night. This air mattress only takes about four minutes to inflate and comes with an auto shutoff function for safety and convenience. It’s easy to fold, store, and transport in the included bag. This raised air mattress has a special grip bottom that prevents it from sliding. Combining the comfort of a regular mattress with the flexibility of an air mattress, our best adjustable pick has 40 individual air coils for even weight distribution and support. Available as a twin or queen, this air mattress can accommodate up to 500 pounds. Price at time of publish: $148

Best With Dual Pump: Insta-Bed Raised Air Mattress With NeverFlat Pump 4.4 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: This air mattress comes with NeverFlat technology designed to prevent deflation. Keep in Mind: Our testers noticed the motor is louder than other air mattresses on our list. This air mattress comes with two pumps–one for quick inflation and deflation, and the other for monitoring and maintaining air pressure. Our testers gave this air mattress high rankings for support, durability, and portability. At 18 inches high, the Insta-Bed Raised Air Mattress With NeverFlat Pump is easy to get in and out of. It’s a comfortable air mattress with edge support, but it doesn’t come with a built-in pillow. The best air mattresses do not deflate while you’re sleeping, which is why features like NeverFlat technology are so important. This dual pump technology prevents the mattress from deflating during the night, which can sometimes be a problem with other air mattresses. When we tested this air mattress, we could still hear the motor after it was fully inflated due to the NeverFlat technology. The motor was also louder than the other air mattresses we tried. This might not be a concern if you like white noise, but could be distracting if you prefer total silence while sleeping. Our testers also noticed this air mattress has more of a smell when taken out of the bag compared to other air mattresses on our list. Price at time of publish: $140

Best Heavy Duty: King Koil Luxury Air Mattress 4.6 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It:This heavy duty air mattress has enhanced coil construction for extra spinal support. Keep in Mind: This air mattress is best for indoor home use. This heavy duty air mattress has an extra thick waterproof comfort quilt top with extra spinal support, a soft flocking layer, and built-in pillow. Built with enhanced coil technology for maximum comfort, this air mattress is endorsed by the International Chiropractors Association to help promote proper spinal alignment and a healthier night's sleep. It’s also designed to keep its shape and firmness. The best air mattresses can withstand normal wear and tear without sinking, which is one reason why we love the King Koil Luxury Air Mattress. This durable air mattress is made out of puncture-resistant PVC and soft waterproof flocking on the top and sides for a soft sleeping surface. There’s a skid-resistant bottom to prevent it from sliding across the floor and a sueded top to keep your sheets in place. It also comes with a patch kit in case of accidental tears. You can quickly inflate and deflate this air mattress in 90 seconds using the built-in pump and adjust the firmness to your preferred comfort level using the separate inflation and deflation valves. This heavy duty air mattress comes with an oversized bag so you can easily fold, store, and carry it with you. Price at time of publish: From $100

Best With Frame: Ivation EZ-Bed Air Mattress with Frame & Rolling Case 4.3 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: With an included frame, this air mattress is a good option for guests who do not want to sleep on the floor. Keep in Mind: It's a little heavy and bulky for one person to carry (especially up and down stairs) so our testers recommend keeping it stored on the same floor where you will use it. If you’re looking for an air mattress that is the same height as a standard bed and mattress, consider the Ivation EZ-Bed Air Bed. Our testers gave this air mattress high rankings for setup, design, comfort, and durability. The setup is simple and takes just a few minutes—all you have to do is unzip the air mattress, select a firmness level (plush, medium, or firm), and move the dial to “inflate”. As the mattress automatically inflates, the built-in metal frame extends. It’s quick and easy to deflate this air mattress as well. Unfortunately this air mattress folded in on itself overnight during testing, and there wasn’t a locking mechanism or instructions for keeping the mattress inflated. However, our tester still recommends it. This air mattress is also a bit large and difficult to carry up and down the stairs, but it collapses into a duffle bag with wheels and a handle so it’s easy to move around on the same floor where you will be using it. Our testers would recommend this air mattress to someone who is looking for a raised spot for their guests to sleep, and has the available space to store it. Price at time of publish: From $300

Best for Camping : Coleman EasyStay 4-N-1 Single High Airbed Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This convertible air mattress can be used as two twins, a king, or a double high twin, making it a good choice to accommodate your camping group. Keep in Mind: You have to purchase a pump separately in order to inflate and deflate this air mattress. When you go camping, space is at a premium and finding a comfortable spot to sleep can be a challenge. The Coleman EasyStay 4-N-1 Single High Airbed is functional and customizable with multiple sleeping configurations. It can be used as two twins, a king, or a double high twin for extra support. Suitable for outdoor use, this air mattress has a solid coil construction that provides comfort and support. It also has an airtight system and double lock valve to prevent leaks so you don’t have to worry about your mattress deflating in the middle of your camping trip. Storing and transporting this air mattress is easy thanks to the wrap-n-roll storage system. All you have to do is fold and roll it and it’s ready to pack up until your next camping trip. Unlike the other air mattresses on our list, this one doesn’t come with a pump so you’ll have to purchase one separately. Price at time of publish: $94

