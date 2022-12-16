The 9 Best Adjustable Beds of 2022 to Get A Restful Night’s Sleep

Our pick for the best overall adjustable bed is the Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame , which has lots of great features, a mid-tier price, and size options for both singles and couples.

“Elevating the head of the bed can also help make sure your spine is properly aligned to lessen aches and pains, while raising the bottom part of the bed can help regulate circulation and allow your blood to flow from your feet back up to your heart," says Kelly Murray, a certified adult sleep coach.

Unlike regular bed bases, adjustable beds allow you to raise the head and foot of your bed in order to put you in a different sleeping position. They’re typically operated by a remote control motor, and they’re perfect for individuals who may prefer an angled or elevated sleeping position.

While some people are lucky enough to fall asleep the moment their head hits the pillow, many others require a bit of help in order to slumber with ease. An adjustable bed can be key to a good night’s sleep, and many people rely on one to help put them in an ideal position when trying to hit the hay.

Best Overall Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame Nectar View On Nectarsleep.com Why You Should Get It: Its user-friendly features include individual raising and reclining, massage settings, built-in lighting, and more. Keep In Mind: The split king bed frame requires two twin XL mattresses to operate, and the mattresses tend to slide apart. For a top-notch adjustable bed frame you won’t regret, we recommend considering this excellent option from Nectar. It’s incredibly easy to use, thanks to user-friendly buttons that allow you to adjust settings in a single touch. You’ll be able to individually adjust the bed’s head and foot to find the perfect snoozing position. It also has handy perks like a zero gravity setting that, according to the manufacturer, helps relieve back pressure and improve your circulation. Built-in LED lighting around the base helps you see during the night, and an anti-snore setting will elevate the snorer’s head so you can sleep comfortably alongside your partner. Other handy features include dual massage settings, which cause the frame to release relaxing, helpful vibrations meant to help you enjoy a good night’s sleep. We also appreciate the built-in USB charging ports, which makes it easy to keep your phone charged. You can control your adjustable bed via an app on your phone or the wireless remote, making it super easy to find a comfortable position in just a few presses. If you plan on sharing your bed with another person, you can opt for the split king size, which allows you to adjust each of your sleeping positions separately via two Twin XL mattresses. However, it’s important to note that these Twin XL mattresses may slide apart from one another over time since they aren’t attached to one another in any way. This great frame comes in sizes ranging from Twin XL to King. Unfortunately, a mattress isn’t included in your purchase, but on the upside, the brand allows a 50-night home trial so you can make sure the frame is truly the perfect fit for you. Price at time of publish: $749 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 15 inches (Queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 1,000 pounds | Features: Zero gravity setting, dual massage, USB charging ports, anti-snore setting

Best Budget LUCID L300 Adjustable Base Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Despite the budget-friendly price, it still comes with impressive settings like the anti-snore function, bluetooth connection, and a USB charging port. Keep In Mind: It can’t handle as much weight or last as long as some other options. You don’t need to spend a fortune to score a high-quality adjustable bed with impressive features; the Lucid L300 Adjustable Bed Frame is a best-selling option with a budget-friendly cost. It has several special features like an anti-snore setting, a built-in flashlight to light up the floor around your bed during the night, and a USB charging port built right into the frame for easy charging. The frame is controlled by a wireless remote, and it’s also Bluetooth-capable if you want to control the settings from one of your devices. The bed frame allows you to adjust the position of both the head and foot of your mattress, making it easy to find the perfect sleeping setup for you. It’ll also remember your most recent settings and automatically return to them.It comes in sizes starting at Twin XL to King, and there’s also a split King option, depending on which configuration you prefer. Unlike many other adjustable frames out there, this one takes just a few minutes’ time to put together, saving you plenty of hassle and effort. However, it’s important to note that the Lucid L300 can only hold up to 750 pounds, which is less than many of the other options on our list of the best adjustable beds. Price at time of publish: $616 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.6 x 59.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 750 pounds | Features: USB charging port, anti-snore setting

Best Splurge Sleep Number FlexFit 3 Smart Base Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Why You Should Get It: It comes in eight different sizes, including Full, Queen, King, California King, and more. Keep In Mind: There’s no built-in USB ports to charge your phone or other devices overnight. For those shoppers who are able and willing to spend a bit more for a good night of sleep, we endorse this luxurious adjustable bed frame made by Sleep Number. The FlexFit 3 Smart Base is a durable, supportive frame that features plenty of head and foot positions for better customization. You’ll be able to connect this frame to an app on your phone, so you don’t have to roll over or get out of bed in order to adjust its positions. We like its zero-gravity setting, which helps relieve pressure on your back, and a helpful anti-snore setting that you can choose if you or your partner starts snoring in the middle of the night. Other fantastic features include under-bed lighting to help you avoid tripping when walking around in a dark room, and a foot warming setting, which will keep you feeling toasty as you fall asleep. Just note that this adjustable bed doesn’t have a built-in USB plug to charge your phone or other devices as you sleep. While this may not be a decision-altering factor, you’ll need to ensure that your bed will fit in a space that already has an outlet. The frame’s legs have seven settings, so you’ll undoubtedly always find a height that works for you. They come with rubber caps to prevent scratching up your hardwood floors. With eight different bed sizes to choose from—including several King and California King options—you’ll be able to find a bed frame that matches your current mattress. Price at time of publish: $2,399 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 58.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, Split King, California King, FlexTop King, Split California King, FlexTop California King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 750 pounds | Features: Smart-enabled, zero gravity option, anti-snore setting, under bed lighting, foot warming We Put 31 of the Best Pillows to the Test, and These 11 Were the Most Comfortable

Best Quiet Saatva Adjustable Base Saatva View On Saatva Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to use and includes free professional delivery and set up. Keep in Mind: This adjustable bed is final sale, so you won’t be able to return or exchange it after purchasing. The Saatva Adjustable Base is the best adjustable bed if you prefer a quieter option. This slim, low-profile base also includes a quiet motor that's tucked away, so your partner won’t be disturbed when you’re adjusting the bed. You can also use the bed with or without legs, depending on your preferences. After ordering your Saatva adjustable base, the bed will be delivered right to your door and set up in your home for free, saving you time and effort in putting it together. It’s extremely intuitive to use, thanks to the clearly labeled remote that can raise or lower the head and foot of the bed and remember your favorite settings. We also like that the remote has a built-in flashlight, which will help you navigate your room more easily in the dark. Take note that the mattress is sold separately, and there aren’t any massage or zero gravity settings. It’s also important to note that the Saatva Adjustable Base is final sale, so you won’t be able to return or exchange it after buying it. Make sure this is the best adjustable bed for you before adding it to your cart. Price at time of publish: $1,020 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 58.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: Flashlight lights

Best Massaging Amerisleep Adjustable Bed Amerisleep View On Amerisleep.com Why You Should Get It: It offers a full-body massage with three intensity levels to choose from. Keep In Mind: It’s slower to adjust positions than some other adjustable beds. Owning a massaging adjustable bed is a great way to help your body relax and unwind after a busy day. The Amerisleep Adjustable Bed+ offers a full-body, rolling-wave massage at three intensity levels, allowing you to drift off with ease. With this bed, you’ll be able to switch between three preset settings to comfortably adjust your head and feet for sleep. It’s all controlled by a wireless remote or through an app on your phone so you won’t have to get out of bed to change the position. Some of the other great features of this base include under-bed LED lighting to make it easier to navigate your room in the dark, USB ports to plug in your devices, and an ultra-quiet motor to raise and lower the bed. The legs have multiple adjustable heights, and the bed is specially designed to ensure your body stays in place even as you change the position of the base. Available in sizes ranging from Twin XL to California King, this base has so much to offer. One downside, though, is that it can take some time for the bed to change settings, so you may have to wait a few minutes as it adjusts its height. Some users also reported that the Amerisleep Adjustable Bed+ didn’t fit well with their existing mattress, so be sure to compare dimensions on this model before buying it. Price at time of publish: $2,000 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79 x 59 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: Massage settings, LED under-bed lights, USB ports, wall slider tech The Results Are In: These Are the 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our Tests

Best for Couples Puffy Adjustable Base Puffy View On Puffy.com Why You Should Get It: On the Split King size, each person can customize their own height and massage settings. Keep in Mind: There aren’t Full or King size options. For anyone who shares a bed with their partner but wants independent control over their sleep settings, this adjustable base from Puffy will make a perfect pick. Like many other adjustable bases, it comes in a Split King size, which is ideal for couples who want to customize the height of their head and feet while still sharing a bed. What makes this option stand out, though, is that it also features built-in three-speed massage motors with individual controls, so both you and your partner can enjoy the perfect massage intensity for you. This base features zero-gravity elevation that distributes pressure evenly, which can help to relieve neck pain. There are also adjustable height settings, so you can raise or lower the head and foot of the bed. The settings can be controlled by a wireless remote control, including under-bed lighting that’ll come in handy during nighttime trips to the bathroom. We especially like that these lights feature a soft warm glow that’s designed to decrease the chance of waking up your partner. There are also handy USB cables on each side to charge your phones, as well as five different height options to choose from and a universal headboard mount. Setting up the base takes just a few minutes, and the brand offers a 101-night trial in case you want time to test it out. Just keep in mind that the bed’s sizing is fairly limited—there’s no Full or regular King size—so if you’re looking for a model in one of these sizes, you’ll have to shop a different adjustable bed. Price at time of publish: $1,399 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: Massage settings, zero-gravity feature, under-bed lighting, USB ports

Best Smart Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base Tempur-Pedic View On Tempurpedic.com Why You Should Get It: It can be controlled via your phone or an app, among many great features. Keep In Mind: It’s pretty pricey and can’t hold a huge amount of weight. One of the best perks of some adjustable beds is its smart home capability, allowing you to control the height of your head and feet from your phone or tablet without getting out of bed. The Tempur-Ergo Smart Base is a worthy pick due to its suite of smart-capable features including voice commands, sleep tracking, easy adjustment, and more. Because of this, you’ll not only be able to adjust the bed but also find out how well you’re sleeping through the night. This bed base is designed to automatically adjust and raise your head if it senses snoring, and the app can give you personalized tips to help you sleep well all night long. It also offers gentle, full-body massage settings at three levels of intensity, a zero-gravity feature to reduce neck and back pressure, under-bed lighting, and multiple USB ports. If you don’t have your phone handy, you can operate everything via the included wireless remote, too. This bed base is on the higher end price-wise, yet it only holds a maximum of 650 pounds—the lowest weight capacity of any adjustable bed on our list. Keep this in mind and factor in the weight of your when shopping to ensure you find the right bed for your needs. Price at time of publish: $1,949 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 59.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 650 pounds | Features: Smart-enabled, under-bed lighting, USB ports, massage settings, zero-gravity feature, anti-snoring feature The Results Are In: These Are the 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our Tests

Best Bed and Mattress Combo Sven & Son Adjustable Base Frame and Mattress Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It comes with a cooling memory foam mattress and built-in massage settings. Keep In Mind: The motor is louder than other models on our list. It can be a hassle to find an adjustable bed that’s compatible with your current mattress. If you’re not set on keeping your existing mattress, we recommend shopping the Sven & Son Adjustable Base Frame and Mattress, which combines a comfortable memory foam mattress with an easy-to-use adjustable base. This bed’s adjustable base comes with some notable features including multiple USB ports, a zero-gravity function, dual massage settings that can be individually controlled, an anti-snore feature, and under-bed LED lighting. The massage settings include pulse, wave, and full-body vibration depending on what your preferences are. There are three preset memory buttons that allow you to quickly adjust your bed to the perfect positioning, but you’ll also be able to change up the head and foot positions as you please. Everything can be operated quickly and simply through a wireless remote. As for the mattress, it’s made of cooling gel that wicks heat away from your body, eliminating sweaty tossing and turning at night. The soft memory foam is designed to provide you with the ideal combination of plushness and support as you sleep. Take note, however, that the motor on this adjustable bed is a little loud, so it may wake your partner if you try to change the settings in the middle of the night. Price at time of publish: $1,445 Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, Split King | Mattress Included: Yes | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: USB ports, zero-gravity feature, massage settings, anti-snore feature, underbed LED lighting