The 9 Best Adjustable Beds of 2022 to Get A Restful Night’s Sleep

In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know About Them Your Questions, Answered Who We Are In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. BHG / Amerisleep While some people are lucky enough to fall asleep the moment their head hits the pillow, many others require a bit of help in order to slumber with ease. An adjustable bed can be key to a good night's sleep, and many people rely on one to help put them in an ideal position when trying to hit the hay. Unlike regular bed bases, adjustable beds allow you to raise the head and foot of your bed in order to put you in a different sleeping position. They’re typically operated by a remote control motor, and they’re perfect for individuals who may prefer an angled or elevated sleeping position. “Elevating the head of the bed can also help make sure your spine is properly aligned to lessen aches and pains, while raising the bottom part of the bed can help regulate circulation and allow your blood to flow from your feet back up to your heart," says Kelly Murray, a certified adult sleep coach. Our pick for the best overall adjustable bed is the Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame, which has lots of great features, a mid-tier price, and size options for both singles and couples. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame at Nectarsleep.com Jump to Review Best Budget: LUCID L300 Adjustable Base at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge : Sleep Number FlexFit 3 Smart Base at Sleepnumber.com Jump to Review Best Quiet : Saatva Adjustable Base at Saatva Jump to Review Best Massaging : Amerisleep Adjustable Bed at Amerisleep.com Jump to Review Best for Couples: Puffy Adjustable Base at Puffy.com Jump to Review Best Smart : Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base at Tempurpedic.com Jump to Review Best Bed and Mattress Combo: Sven & Son Adjustable Base Frame and Mattress at Amazon Jump to Review Best Eco-Friendly: Avocado Adjustable Bed Frame at Avocadogreenmattress.com Jump to Review Best Overall Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame Nectar View On Nectarsleep.com Why You Should Get It: Its user-friendly features include individual raising and reclining, massage settings, built-in lighting, and more. Keep In Mind: The split king bed frame requires two twin XL mattresses to operate, and the mattresses tend to slide apart. For a top-notch adjustable bed frame you won’t regret, we recommend considering this excellent option from Nectar. It’s incredibly easy to use, thanks to user-friendly buttons that allow you to adjust settings in a single touch. You’ll be able to individually adjust the bed’s head and foot to find the perfect snoozing position. It also has handy perks like a zero gravity setting that, according to the manufacturer, helps relieve back pressure and improve your circulation. Built-in LED lighting around the base helps you see during the night, and an anti-snore setting will elevate the snorer’s head so you can sleep comfortably alongside your partner. Other handy features include dual massage settings, which cause the frame to release relaxing, helpful vibrations meant to help you enjoy a good night’s sleep. We also appreciate the built-in USB charging ports, which makes it easy to keep your phone charged. You can control your adjustable bed via an app on your phone or the wireless remote, making it super easy to find a comfortable position in just a few presses. If you plan on sharing your bed with another person, you can opt for the split king size, which allows you to adjust each of your sleeping positions separately via two Twin XL mattresses. However, it’s important to note that these Twin XL mattresses may slide apart from one another over time since they aren’t attached to one another in any way. This great frame comes in sizes ranging from Twin XL to King. Unfortunately, a mattress isn’t included in your purchase, but on the upside, the brand allows a 50-night home trial so you can make sure the frame is truly the perfect fit for you. Price at time of publish: $749 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 15 inches (Queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 1,000 pounds | Features: Zero gravity setting, dual massage, USB charging ports, anti-snore setting Best Budget LUCID L300 Adjustable Base Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Despite the budget-friendly price, it still comes with impressive settings like the anti-snore function, bluetooth connection, and a USB charging port. Keep In Mind: It can’t handle as much weight or last as long as some other options. You don’t need to spend a fortune to score a high-quality adjustable bed with impressive features; the Lucid L300 Adjustable Bed Frame is a best-selling option with a budget-friendly cost. It has several special features like an anti-snore setting, a built-in flashlight to light up the floor around your bed during the night, and a USB charging port built right into the frame for easy charging. The frame is controlled by a wireless remote, and it’s also Bluetooth-capable if you want to control the settings from one of your devices. The bed frame allows you to adjust the position of both the head and foot of your mattress, making it easy to find the perfect sleeping setup for you. It’ll also remember your most recent settings and automatically return to them.It comes in sizes starting at Twin XL to King, and there’s also a split King option, depending on which configuration you prefer. Unlike many other adjustable frames out there, this one takes just a few minutes’ time to put together, saving you plenty of hassle and effort. However, it’s important to note that the Lucid L300 can only hold up to 750 pounds, which is less than many of the other options on our list of the best adjustable beds. Price at time of publish: $616 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.6 x 59.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 750 pounds | Features: USB charging port, anti-snore setting Best Splurge Sleep Number FlexFit 3 Smart Base Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Why You Should Get It: It comes in eight different sizes, including Full, Queen, King, California King, and more. Keep In Mind: There’s no built-in USB ports to charge your phone or other devices overnight. For those shoppers who are able and willing to spend a bit more for a good night of sleep, we endorse this luxurious adjustable bed frame made by Sleep Number. The FlexFit 3 Smart Base is a durable, supportive frame that features plenty of head and foot positions for better customization. You’ll be able to connect this frame to an app on your phone, so you don’t have to roll over or get out of bed in order to adjust its positions. We like its zero-gravity setting, which helps relieve pressure on your back, and a helpful anti-snore setting that you can choose if you or your partner starts snoring in the middle of the night. Other fantastic features include under-bed lighting to help you avoid tripping when walking around in a dark room, and a foot warming setting, which will keep you feeling toasty as you fall asleep. Just note that this adjustable bed doesn’t have a built-in USB plug to charge your phone or other devices as you sleep. While this may not be a decision-altering factor, you’ll need to ensure that your bed will fit in a space that already has an outlet. The frame’s legs have seven settings, so you’ll undoubtedly always find a height that works for you. They come with rubber caps to prevent scratching up your hardwood floors. With eight different bed sizes to choose from—including several King and California King options—you’ll be able to find a bed frame that matches your current mattress. Price at time of publish: $2,399 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 58.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, Split King, California King, FlexTop King, Split California King, FlexTop California King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 750 pounds | Features: Smart-enabled, zero gravity option, anti-snore setting, under bed lighting, foot warming We Put 31 of the Best Pillows to the Test, and These 11 Were the Most Comfortable Best Quiet Saatva Adjustable Base Saatva View On Saatva Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to use and includes free professional delivery and set up.Keep in Mind: This adjustable bed is final sale, so you won’t be able to return or exchange it after purchasing. The Saatva Adjustable Base is the best adjustable bed if you prefer a quieter option. This slim, low-profile base also includes a quiet motor that's tucked away, so your partner won’t be disturbed when you’re adjusting the bed. You can also use the bed with or without legs, depending on your preferences. After ordering your Saatva adjustable base, the bed will be delivered right to your door and set up in your home for free, saving you time and effort in putting it together. It’s extremely intuitive to use, thanks to the clearly labeled remote that can raise or lower the head and foot of the bed and remember your favorite settings. We also like that the remote has a built-in flashlight, which will help you navigate your room more easily in the dark. Take note that the mattress is sold separately, and there aren’t any massage or zero gravity settings. It’s also important to note that the Saatva Adjustable Base is final sale, so you won’t be able to return or exchange it after buying it. Make sure this is the best adjustable bed for you before adding it to your cart. Price at time of publish: $1,020 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 58.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: Flashlight lights Best Massaging Amerisleep Adjustable Bed Amerisleep View On Amerisleep.com Why You Should Get It: It offers a full-body massage with three intensity levels to choose from.Keep In Mind: It’s slower to adjust positions than some other adjustable beds. Owning a massaging adjustable bed is a great way to help your body relax and unwind after a busy day. The Amerisleep Adjustable Bed+ offers a full-body, rolling-wave massage at three intensity levels, allowing you to drift off with ease. With this bed, you’ll be able to switch between three preset settings to comfortably adjust your head and feet for sleep. It’s all controlled by a wireless remote or through an app on your phone so you won’t have to get out of bed to change the position. Some of the other great features of this base include under-bed LED lighting to make it easier to navigate your room in the dark, USB ports to plug in your devices, and an ultra-quiet motor to raise and lower the bed. The legs have multiple adjustable heights, and the bed is specially designed to ensure your body stays in place even as you change the position of the base. Available in sizes ranging from Twin XL to California King, this base has so much to offer. One downside, though, is that it can take some time for the bed to change settings, so you may have to wait a few minutes as it adjusts its height. Some users also reported that the Amerisleep Adjustable Bed+ didn’t fit well with their existing mattress, so be sure to compare dimensions on this model before buying it. Price at time of publish: $2,000 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79 x 59 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: Massage settings, LED under-bed lights, USB ports, wall slider tech The Results Are In: These Are the 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our Tests Best for Couples Puffy Adjustable Base Puffy View On Puffy.com Why You Should Get It: On the Split King size, each person can customize their own height and massage settings.Keep in Mind: There aren’t Full or King size options. For anyone who shares a bed with their partner but wants independent control over their sleep settings, this adjustable base from Puffy will make a perfect pick. Like many other adjustable bases, it comes in a Split King size, which is ideal for couples who want to customize the height of their head and feet while still sharing a bed. What makes this option stand out, though, is that it also features built-in three-speed massage motors with individual controls, so both you and your partner can enjoy the perfect massage intensity for you. This base features zero-gravity elevation that distributes pressure evenly, which can help to relieve neck pain. There are also adjustable height settings, so you can raise or lower the head and foot of the bed. The settings can be controlled by a wireless remote control, including under-bed lighting that’ll come in handy during nighttime trips to the bathroom. We especially like that these lights feature a soft warm glow that’s designed to decrease the chance of waking up your partner. There are also handy USB cables on each side to charge your phones, as well as five different height options to choose from and a universal headboard mount. Setting up the base takes just a few minutes, and the brand offers a 101-night trial in case you want time to test it out. Just keep in mind that the bed’s sizing is fairly limited—there’s no Full or regular King size—so if you’re looking for a model in one of these sizes, you’ll have to shop a different adjustable bed. Price at time of publish: $1,399 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, Split King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: Massage settings, zero-gravity feature, under-bed lighting, USB ports Best Smart Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base Tempur-Pedic View On Tempurpedic.com Why You Should Get It: It can be controlled via your phone or an app, among many great features.Keep In Mind: It’s pretty pricey and can’t hold a huge amount of weight. One of the best perks of some adjustable beds is its smart home capability, allowing you to control the height of your head and feet from your phone or tablet without getting out of bed. The Tempur-Ergo Smart Base is a worthy pick due to its suite of smart-capable features including voice commands, sleep tracking, easy adjustment, and more. Because of this, you’ll not only be able to adjust the bed but also find out how well you’re sleeping through the night. This bed base is designed to automatically adjust and raise your head if it senses snoring, and the app can give you personalized tips to help you sleep well all night long. It also offers gentle, full-body massage settings at three levels of intensity, a zero-gravity feature to reduce neck and back pressure, under-bed lighting, and multiple USB ports. If you don’t have your phone handy, you can operate everything via the included wireless remote, too. This bed base is on the higher end price-wise, yet it only holds a maximum of 650 pounds—the lowest weight capacity of any adjustable bed on our list. Keep this in mind and factor in the weight of your when shopping to ensure you find the right bed for your needs. Price at time of publish: $1,949 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 79.5 x 59.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 650 pounds | Features: Smart-enabled, under-bed lighting, USB ports, massage settings, zero-gravity feature, anti-snoring feature The Results Are In: These Are the 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our Tests Best Bed and Mattress Combo Sven & Son Adjustable Base Frame and Mattress Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It comes with a cooling memory foam mattress and built-in massage settings. Keep In Mind: The motor is louder than other models on our list. It can be a hassle to find an adjustable bed that’s compatible with your current mattress. If you’re not set on keeping your existing mattress, we recommend shopping the Sven & Son Adjustable Base Frame and Mattress, which combines a comfortable memory foam mattress with an easy-to-use adjustable base. This bed’s adjustable base comes with some notable features including multiple USB ports, a zero-gravity function, dual massage settings that can be individually controlled, an anti-snore feature, and under-bed LED lighting. The massage settings include pulse, wave, and full-body vibration depending on what your preferences are. There are three preset memory buttons that allow you to quickly adjust your bed to the perfect positioning, but you’ll also be able to change up the head and foot positions as you please. Everything can be operated quickly and simply through a wireless remote. As for the mattress, it’s made of cooling gel that wicks heat away from your body, eliminating sweaty tossing and turning at night. The soft memory foam is designed to provide you with the ideal combination of plushness and support as you sleep. Take note, however, that the motor on this adjustable bed is a little loud, so it may wake your partner if you try to change the settings in the middle of the night. Price at time of publish: $1,445 Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 60 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, Split King | Mattress Included: Yes | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: USB ports, zero-gravity feature, massage settings, anti-snore feature, underbed LED lighting Best Eco-Friendly Avocado Eco Pro Adjustable Base Avocado View On Avocadogreenmattress.com Why You Should Get It: It’s made from sustainable and responsibly sourced materials without sacrificing comfort. Keep In Mind: If you want to include a headboard it will significantly increase the price. For shoppers who consider sustainability a major priority in their furniture shopping, this adjustable bed from Avocado Green Mattress is an eco-conscious choice that doesn’t sacrifice effectiveness. Manufactured by a carbon-negative brand, this base’s legs are made from 100% sustainably harvested oak, and the fabric is a blend of responsibly sourced organic-certified cotton and wool. The Eco Pro Adjustable Base features a two-piece design and comes with features like a dual-massage system, silent motors, underbed lights, an anti-snoring control, USB ports, and a zero-gravity function. You can change the settings—including several preset positions that lift your bed up as much as 35 degrees—by using the remote control. The base also helps stabilize the edges of your mattress, providing incredible lumbar support and preventing you from feeling like you’re sliding off the side of the bed. The bed is offered either with or without a headboard, but keep in mind including a headboard will significantly increase the price. Plus, in the event your remote breaks or becomes unpaired from the mattress, you’ll be able to get it replaced. Price at time of publish: $2,649 for queen (no headboard) Product Details: Dimensions: 79 x 58.5 x 15 inches (queen) | Mattress Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, Split King, Split California King | Mattress Included: No | Split or Single Base: Both | Weight Limit: 850 pounds | Features: USB ports, zero-gravity feature, massage settings, anti-snore feature, underbed LED lighting The Bottom Line Our number one pick out of all the adjustable beds on the market is the Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame due to its helpful features like smart home capability, Split King size option, comfortable massage settings, and more. What to Know About Adjustable Beds Before Shopping Dimensions The best adjustable beds will work comfortably with your existing mattress, so knowing the dimensions of both products will help ensure you get a perfect fit. Most queen-size adjustable mattresses are 60 inches wide and 80 inches tall, while king mattresses are 76 x 80 inches. Twin XL and Full-size mattresses are 38 x 80 inches and 54 x 75 inches, respectively. An Adjustable bed base should be the same size as the mattress it’s being used with, so make sure to consider how much space you (and your partner, if applicable) need while sleeping. If you’re not sure what bed size is going to fit in your bedroom, though, we suggest measuring the space before shopping. Split or Single Base If you typically sleep alone, you’re likely best opting for a single base, since you’ll only need one set of adjustment controls. If you sleep with a partner, though, you might want a split base—in other words, one that’s made up of two twin XL mattresses and features two sets of individual controls. This ensures that each person can choose the right firmness, support, and even massage settings separately for more personalized comfort. Weight Limit The best adjustable beds will have a large enough weight capacity to hold a mattress and at least two sleepers comfortably. Our list includes options that vary from a maximum capacity of 650 pounds to 1,000 pounds. Make sure to check the weight limit on any adjustable bed you’re considering to ensure it works properly and remains comfortable for years to come. Features The best adjustable beds come with many useful features, including built-in USB ports for charging your phone and other devices, massage settings to help you unwind, and under-bed LED lighting to help you get in and out of bed easily in the dark. However, depending on your specific desires, you may not need to splurge for a bed with all the bells and whistles. Many of the best adjustable beds have a built-in massager that can help you relax and unwind after a long day. If you share a bed with a partner, you can opt for a mattress that has individual massage controls, so you can each find the setting that’s most comfortable for you. Other shoppers may benefit from a bed that connects to their smartphone, making it easier to raise and lower the head or foot of the bed in just a few taps. We also found that many of the best adjustable beds offer LED lighting to help illuminate your path at night, allowing you to get in and out of bed without tripping. Your Questions, Answered How long do adjustable beds last? The best adjustable beds could last you for 10 or more years, making them well worth the investment. While the mattresses you sleep on will need to be replaced every 7 to 10 years, the frame beneath should last much longer. To ensure your bed lasts as long as possible, look for models with durable steel and plastic construction. According to Murray, the motor will likely be the first thing that needs replacing, so she recommends looking for a brand and model with a generous warranty. We also recommend options that allow you to trial the adjustable bed for several nights before committing to it. What is the average cost of an adjustable bed? The best adjustable beds cost between $600 and $3,000, but depending on what features and settings are important to you, your options may vary. While features like massage settings, built-in lights, and bluetooth connection can be handy bonuses, the most important thing to look for is a durable bed with effective, personalized adjustment settings. It’s better to splurge for a model with a high-quality, quiet motor and a wide range of height options than to spend less on a bed that’s noisy, uncomfortable, or breaks easily. 