Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year 2023 Packs a Dramatic, Saturated Punch

It’s official: Next year is looking peachy. Regardless of your outlook on the future, it’s becoming increasingly clear that various shades of red are going to be everywhere in design and decor in 2023. The announcement that the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2023 is Raspberry Blush, a bold red-orange hue, is just further proof that we’re leaning into warm colors.

Color of the Year 2023 announcements have included a few fresh shades of red, with Dunn-Edwards, Sherwin-Williams, and more announcing reddish predictions. Still, Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year 2023 stands apart: Raspberry Blush 2008-30 is dramatic and punchy, with electric undertones that channel vibrant energy. Compared to the Sherwin-Williams pick, a grounded blush-beige called Redend Point, and the Better Homes & Garden Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge, Raspberry Blush is splashier and more daring, great for those craving louder decor in their space (though it’s worth noting that color this bold isn’t for everyone).

“People are ready to bring color back into the home, taking a step outside their color comfort zones,” says Andrea Magno, color marketing and development director at Benjamin Moore, in a statement accompanying the color announcement on October 12.

Playful and saturated—Benjamin Moore describes it as “charismatic”—Raspberry Blush feels like one of those colors that can be described any number of ways. Its rich hues are a combination of coral, pink, red, orange, and (of course) raspberry and blush tones. This is a color you could easily go big with: Paint your living room walls with it for a statement-making room. On smaller scales, Raspberry Blush is still an eye-grabber. Use it on wall paneling, your front door, or even your stairs for a bold look that conveys excitement and energy.

Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

The announcement of Raspberry Blush as Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year 2023 comes with the launch of the brand’s annual Color Trends palette. This collection of eight shades—including Raspberry Blush—is all about big transformations and confident (maybe even unexpected) application of color. The palette includes Conch Shell, Wenge, Cinnamon, New Age, Starry Night Blue, North Sea Green, and Savannah Green in addition to Raspberry Blush, and all have the same focus on saturated, bold color. Used on their own or even together in some combination, if you dare, each of these colors has the power to completely reshape any space.

“Raspberry Blush 2008-30 and the Color Trends 2023 palette empower the use of statement colors that deliver delight and personality, while transforming rooms for incredible results,” Magno says.

To celebrate the Color of the Year 2023 announcement, Benjamin Moore has partnered with electro-funk duo Chromeo to launch a new song—also named Raspberry Blush, appropriately. The new song and eight curated playlists inspired by 2023’s Color of the Year and Color Palette are available on Spotify.

Regardless of whether you prefer more grounded hues or you’re drawn to loud colors like Benjamin Moore’s 2023 Color of the Year pick Raspberry Blush, if you’ve ever thought about incorporating red into your space, 2023 is certainly looking like the time to do it.