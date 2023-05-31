If you've ever wondered what a paint color from 400 years ago would look like in your home, Benjamin Moore is here to provide you with answers. Williamsburg Paint Colors, the brand's newest collection, consists of 144 new (yet classic) colors, created in a collaborative research process with historical preservationists at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The paints were developed based on design styles of the 18th century using 21st-century technology, and you can choose from a variety of hues—from oranges to blues to neutrals.

The line was created with sources like centuries-old existing structures, wallpapers, original paint samples, and historical documents: A wallpaper border found in the Robert Carter House in Colonial Williamsburg inspired Carter Red (CW-230) and Carter Plum (CW-355). Both exemplify how researchers found that colors used in the 1700s were more saturated than originally believed.

And the timing couldn't be better—the collection is available color returns to interiors in a bold way. Homeowners and designers are opting for blue cabinets over white ones and painting over gray walls with vibrant berry hues (i.e. Benjamin Moore's color of the year, Raspberry Blush). While feature walls were once the only way color was incorporated into a room, color-drenched spaces are now trending. People have officially decided that warm, rich tones make living spaces more welcoming, cozy, and inviting.

Using these revived paint colors gives a special, authentic feel to any space—they work seamlessly in traditional and colonial homes, but they also bring a sense of traditional flair to modern architecture and open-floor plans. Plus, knowing the Finnie Gray (CW-55) or Wehtherburn's Blue (CW-580) you've chosen for your primary bedroom was discovered in a wallpaper or paint sample from centuries ago may add a sense of permanence to your space.

The Williamsburg Paint Color Collection is available for your home's interior or exterior in a variety of finishes and paint types. Find a local store to get a professional's help on selecting the right one, or visit bejaminmoore.com to explore the entire catalogue.