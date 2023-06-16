Why Experts Say You Should Grow More Trees in Your Yard

We may not think much about the trees outside our homes, but if we heed the words of FDR, who famously said, “Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people,” it’s time we should. After all, urban forests—the ecosystems that make up our communities, including the trees planted on our residential properties, in parks, and along streets—are vital to our health and the health of the environment.

We spoke to two tree experts about the most important benefits of having trees in your yard, plus their tips for caring for these key natural resources.

Roger May is a director of technical operations at TruGreen. He holds a Ph.D. in horticulture and serves as a subject matter expert on trees.

Eric Wiseman, Ph.D., is an associate professor of forest resources and environmental conservation at Virginia Tech. He is also on the Board of Directors of Virginia’s Urban Forest Council.

5 Benefits of Trees

1. Saving on Energy Costs

Deciduous trees planted to the south, southwest, or west of your home can help you save as much as 56% on annual cooling costs, the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service estimates. This is thanks to the shade they provide, as well as the evaporative cooling effect they create, says Roger May of TruGreen. The evaporative cooling effect happens when trees expel water through transpiration, which is similar to how our bodies sweat.

Evergreen trees can block winter winds, which can reduce the cost of heating your home.

“When you think about winter energy savings, conifers are going to be your best bet, because they retain their foliage and thereby have dense canopy that’s going to create a windscreen in the wintertime,” says Eric Wiseman, Ph.D., associate professor of forest resources and environmental conservation at Virginia Tech.

Kindra Clineff

2. Creating Curb Appeal

“A well-maintained landscape can increase the value of a home, first and foremost, from an aesthetic standpoint,” May says.

It’s all about picking the right trees, though.

“When it comes time to resell your home, you are able to command a higher price for your property if the trees in your yard have been well selected, well positioned, and well maintained,” Wiseman says.

3. Cultivating Biodiversity

“The more trees you have, the more wildlife you’re going to have,” May says. “You can say a neighborhood is healthy when you see wildlife.”

It’s a good idea to plant native tree species, when possible, Wiseman adds. “Those are going to provide the greatest ecological benefits,” he says, like offering habitat for local flora and fauna.

May and Wiseman both caution against planting too many of the same species of tree, though. In a monoculture, one insect or disease could wipe out the majority of your trees.

4. Cutting Carbon Emissions

Carbon emissions are a leading cause of climate change, but trees can help.

“There is no organism better in this world to fix carbon out of the atmosphere than a tree,” May says. “Trees utilize an enormous amount of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis to make sugar.”

One hundred trees remove 53 tons of carbon dioxide and 430 pounds of other pollutants each year, according to the USDA Forest Service. While your yard may not have the space for one hundred trees, exactly, planting more trees in your outdoor space will add to the total number in your area, boosting how much carbon dioxide is removed from the air.

Jerry Pavia

5. Contributing to Wellness

Trees improve the health and happiness of individuals and communities. They have been found to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression: “Research has linked exposure to trees to both physical and mental restoration,” according to Yale Climate Connections, an initiative of the Yale Center for Environmental Communication and the Yale School of the Environment.

Tree canopies also offer some protection from ultraviolet rays from the sun, per Yale Climate Connection. Neighborhoods with more trees also foster more social connections, per the USDA Forest Service. In addition, trees help alleviate problems related to stormwater runoff, including flooding and water quality issues: The Forest Service has found that one hundred mature trees can catch about 139,000 gallons of rainwater each year.

The Basics of Tree Maintenance

Choose carefully.

Maintaining a tree begins with selecting the right tree for your space. Consider characteristics like how large the tree will get, how much sun it needs, and the type of soil that suits it best. Tree experts like May and Wiseman say sticking to the motto, “Right Tree. Right Place. Right Purpose,” is the best way to see success. Visit a reputable nursery for the healthiest selection and be sure to steer clear of invasive species.

Plant properly.

“A properly planted tree is always going to be given enough room to grow to a mature height,” May says.

If you plan to plant trees yourself, avoid a common mistake May often sees, and don’t plant it too deep. Be sure the root flare—where the roots and the trunk meet—is above the soil for proper oxygen transfer. May also recommends planting a mulch ring to avoid another common problem, which is damaging the trunk of the tree while mowing grass growing under it.

Jason Donnelly

Prune prudently.

While it’s safe to trim dead material at any time, according to May and Wiseman, it’s easier to spot the dead limbs of a deciduous tree when it has all its leaves in the early summer. Otherwise, trees that lose their leaves should be trimmed when they’re dormant, typically late fall or early winter.