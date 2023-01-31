Valentine’s Day came early for chocolate lovers everywhere when Ben & Jerry’s announced new flavors as part of their collaboration with Tony's Chocolonely, the Dutch confectionary company that makes chunky chocolate bars in bold, whimsical, rainbow-colored packaging. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Tony’s is releasing two new chocolate bars inspired by two classic Ben & Jerry’s flavors, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake, and the beloved ice cream company is launching a new ice cream flavor inspired by Tony’s Chocolonely’s fan-favorite milk chocolate caramel sea salt bar.

The Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Fudge Brownie bar will feature Tony’s signature dark milk chocolate with brownie pieces, while the Strawberry Cheesecake bar will feature white “cheesecake-style chocolate” mixed with sticky strawberries and crumbly cookie pieces. Not to be outdone, the new Ben & Jerry’s flavor is appropriately titled “Chocolatey Love A-Fair” and features chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirls, caramel chunks, and sea salt fudge chunks.

Tony's Chocolonely

The new flavors come as part of a “Chocolate Love A-Fair” between these two ethically driven companies first announced in August 2022. Not just a sweet Valentine’s Day treat for chocolate lovers, these flavors are also a boon for cocoa farmers. Ben & Jerry’s and Tony’s are sourcing their cocoa through Tony’s Open Chain, an industry-led initiative that aims to end the 30,000 cases of modern slavery and 1.56 million cases of child labor still present in the chocolate industry in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire today.

Since both brands are notably committed to making ethics and profitability go hand in hand, the collaboration makes a lot of sense. According to the announcement from Ben & Jerry’s, the partnership presented a great opportunity to advance their mission of ending modern slavery in the chocolate industry, while also continuing to help farmers earn a living income.

Tony’s Open Chain helps companies embrace accountability by adhering to five sourcing principles—the use of fully traceable cocoa beans, the enablement of farmers to earn a living income, the promotion of strong cooperatives, an engagement in long-term commitments to the farmers’ income security, and a commitment to coach farmers on how to improve cocoa productivity through

agricultural knowledge.

For their part, Ben & Jerry’s is also making efforts to use only traceable cocoa beans—and they use a lot of them. Fortunately, through a traceable supply chain, like Tony’s Open Chain, the ice cream giants can build lasting relationships with the farmers who produce the beans for their most chocolatey flavors. Ben & Jerry’s has long been committed to Fairtrade practices, but this new knowledge also puts them on the front line to take responsibility for the social and environmental conditions under which their cocoa beans are grown.

If you are ready to celebrate this sweet collaboration, look for the new “Chocolate Love A-Fair” in stores and Ben & Jerry's scoop shops. The Tony's limited-edition chocolate bar flavors are now available at Albertsons and online at Tony's chocoshop.