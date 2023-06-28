The Lightweight Stick Vacuum We Named ‘Best Budget’ Is $60 Off Ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day kicks off on July 11 and lasts until July 12,but you don’t have to wait until then to score big on marked down items. Right now, as part of the early Prime Day deals, Amazon dropped the Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner to 33% off—that’s even cheaper than when BHG named it our ‘Best Budget’ stick vacuum pick.

Having a cordless stick vacuum really comes in handy around the house. Cordless options are generally more lightweight and since they are battery-operated, you never have to worry about tripping over cords. But this vac in particular stands out—not only for its extremely low price (that’s even lower now, ahead of Prime Day), but also because of the high ratings it earned during our testing. During lab testing, it received five out of five stars in three important categories: ease of setup, ease of emptying, and portability.

We found that it cleaned up most everyday messes in anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute. It’s most efficient on hardwood or other hard floors, though it still puts a dent in a carpet covered in dust and pet hair, too.

Amazon

Buy It: Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (was $180), Amazon

Powered by battery, the Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum has a run time of 53 minutes on low power. On high power, it lasts about 13 minutes, but the good news is that its power modes are completely adjustable. If you want to conserve battery, it works most effectively on quick messes and spills that don’t require the highest setting for too long. It does a pretty good job picking up bigger chunks of things, too, like say, cereal pieces, but it has an easier time doing that on hard floors.

Prime members can grab the Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals for just $120—that’s 33% off. The stick vac is still on sale for non-Prime members, too, but it’s only 17% off at $150. Either way, it’s quite a deal. Scroll down for more Early Prime Day deals on stick vacuums you can shop now.

