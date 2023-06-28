The Lightweight Stick Vacuum We Named ‘Best Budget’ Is $60 Off Ahead of Prime Day

You won’t see this price go any lower than it is right now.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 28, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Belife BVC12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

Prime Day kicks off on July 11 and lasts until July 12,but you don’t have to wait until then to score big on marked down items. Right now, as part of the early Prime Day deals, Amazon dropped  the Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner to 33% off—that’s even cheaper than when BHG named it our ‘Best Budget’ stick vacuum pick.

Having a cordless stick vacuum really comes in handy around the house. Cordless options are generally more lightweight and since they are battery-operated, you never have to worry about tripping over cords. But this vac in particular stands out—not only for its extremely low price (that’s even lower now, ahead of Prime Day), but also because of the high ratings it earned during our testing. During lab testing, it received five out of five stars in three important categories: ease of setup, ease of emptying, and portability. 

We found that it cleaned up most everyday messes in anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute. It’s most efficient on hardwood or other hard floors, though it still puts a dent in a carpet covered in dust and pet hair, too.

Amazon Prime Day Belife BVC12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (was $180), Amazon

Powered by battery, the Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum has a run time of 53 minutes on low power. On high power, it lasts about 13 minutes, but the good news is that its power modes are completely adjustable. If you want to conserve battery, it works most effectively on quick messes and spills that don’t require the highest setting for too long. It does a pretty good job picking up bigger chunks of things, too, like say, cereal pieces, but it has an easier time doing that on hard floors.

Prime members can grab the Belife V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals for just $120—that’s 33% off. The stick vac is still on sale for non-Prime members, too, but it’s only 17% off at $150. Either way, it’s quite a deal. Scroll down for more Early Prime Day deals on stick vacuums you can shop now. 

More Stick Vacuums to Shop for Prime Day Early Deals

Eureka RapidClean Pro

Amazon Prime Day Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Eureka RapidClean Pro, $120 with coupon (was $155), Amazon

Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (was $110), Amazon

Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $120, with coupon (was $170), Amazon

Tineco Pure One 

Amazon Prime Day Tineco Pure ONE Air Pet Cordless Smart Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Tineco Pure One, $200 (was $240), Amazon

Kalff 210W Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Kalff Cordless Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It: Kalff 210W Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $130 with coupon (was $150), Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (was $470), Amazon

Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $145 with coupon (was $240), Amazon

Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 with coupon (was $150), Amazon

Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with coupon (was $120), Amazon

Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum 

Amazon Prime Day Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $200 with coupon (was $260), Amazon

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

PD Patio Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Put Tons of Patio Finds on Sale Ahead of Prime Day—and These Are the 10 Best to Shop
drawers with dividers and utensils
How to Organize a Utensil Drawer
Prime Day Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Top Picks for Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Arrives
Related Articles
Prime Day Announcement Tout
Amazon Finally Announced Prime Day 2023—Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Prime Day Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Top Picks for Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Arrives
PD Patio Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Put Tons of Patio Finds on Sale Ahead of Prime Day—and These Are the 10 Best to Shop
Best Cordless Vacuum tout
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing
Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023
The 7 Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023, According to Our Tests
Best Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023, According To Our Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors of 2023
Best Car Vacuums
The 7 Best Car Vacuums of 2023, According to Lab Testing
Four of the best vacuums for removing pet hair in a living room with a dog
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners
Three of the Best Cordless Vacuums for Pet Hair, Tested and Reviewed, with a Better Homes & Gardens Recommends badge.
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Upright Shark Vacuum for Pet Hair
The 6 Best Shark Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, According to Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Wet/Dry Vacs of 2023 to Buy, According to Testing
Best Portable Carpet Cleaners
The 5 Best Portable Carpet Cleaners of 2023, According to Testing
Best Handheld Vacuums Tested
The 8 Best Handheld Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Carpet Cleaners
We Tested 20 of the Best Carpet Cleaners in 2023—These 10 Will Save You from Stains
Robot Vacuums
The 8 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023, According to Lab Testing