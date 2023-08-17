13 Moody Amazon Finds to Help You Decorate With Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year, Cracked Pepper

On the heels of last year’s “Black Canvas” white, Behr surprised everyone by naming yet another neutral the color of the year for 2024. That’s right, Cracked Pepper, also known as PPU18-1, has entered the chat, and she’s a grainy, charcoal-esque black that’s as dark and moody as she is versatile. Though many color enthusiasts may have been holding out for something more vibrant (especially since last year was also monochromatic), Cracked Pepper is surprisingly easy to incorporate into the home—no matter what colors, patterns, or styles you usually stick to. If you’re not sure where to start, shop our ultimate list of Cracked Pepper-inspired Amazon decor picks below.

Worhe Natural Travertine Stone Candle Holders

A set of two, these stone candle holders bring many design elements to the table: contrast, texture, and zig-zagging lines that immediately demand attention. Each marble holder is 0.35 inches thick, and holds most 3/4-inch tapered candles.

Duanyan Real Luxurious Natural Marble Vanity Tray

This decorative tray made from real marble is 12 x 8 inches, and quite literally looks like cracked pepper and salt coming together. It has a non-slip pad on the bottom to keep it from sliding along counters, and it’s ideal for holding accessories like jewelry, makeup, sunglasses, perfume, and soap.

Signature Design by Ashley Alcoma Swivel Accent Chair

Signature Design by Ashley may call the shade of this swivel chair “dark gray,” but we know Cracked Pepper when we see it. Its moody color, paired with the peekaboo armchair design and velvet material, makes for a stylish accent piece that adds comfort and contrast to anotherwise light color palette.

Coeazy Ceramic Vase U Shaped

This 6 by 8-inch U-shaped ceramic vase is modern minimalist, and has two 2 half-inch openings that can hold water for floral arrangements. The vase has an almost fluted-like texture to it, and because it was baked at 1,300 degrees C, it has a glossy, mirror-like lacquer finish.

Loloi II Alchemy Collection ALC-04 Rug

Available in different sizes, including runners and area rugs, the Loloii II Alchemy Collection Rug in ALC-04 silver/graphite plays into the Cracked Pepper palette—both in style and color. It has various shades of light and dark gray peppered (pun intended) throughout the pattern, which can add much-needed contrast in a room in which all four walls are painted the color of the year.

Christopher Knight Home Jerod Light-Weight Concrete Accent Table

This concrete side table brings a welcome edge to any modern, monochromatic room. Currently the lowest price that it’s been in the last 30 days, it looks like two triangles that have come together to form a refined square structure. It measures 12.5 x 12.5 x 18 inches, and is made of a hand-painted lightweight concrete that adds an industrial element.

Signwin 16 x 16-Inch Black Framed Canvas Wall Art

Fade-resistant, this artwork is meant to last, but it’s also meant to make you think, too. Add it to a bedroom, dining room, or living room space for a conversation piece about light and dark.

Zonleson Accent Cabinet

Fluted glass doors and brass hardware make the Zonleson Accent Cabinet a standout furniture piece in most rooms. Inside the 13.8 x 27.55 x 59.04-inch curio, you’ll find three removable shelves, and ample space for storing books, dinnerware, glasses, sculptures, and other curiosities you’d want to display.

Signwin 16 x 24-Inch Natural Framed Wall Art

Less lines and more arches—that’s the motto of this Singwin 16 x 24-Inch Natural Framed Wall Art. Two graphite rainbow-esque arches are at apposition with one another against a natural cream backdrop, which feels like a nod to this year’s Cracked Pepper as well as last year’s Blank Canvas.

Navaris Gray Square Wine Glasses

Bring 2024’s Color of the Year into the dining room and kitchen—and not just on the walls. These square wine glasses are made with smoked glass, a trend that’s been making its way back in the past few years, for an unexpected smokey accent that lends them a bit of mystery. Colorful glassware might be all the rage right now, but Navaris Gray Square Wine Glasses feel ahead of the curve.

Simple and Opulence 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set

There’s a place for Cracked Pepper in the bedroom, too, with the Simple and Opulence 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set. Made from natural stone-washed flax linen that’s breathable, fade-resistant, and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified, the king-size cover set includes one 104 x 92-inch duvet, and two 20 x 36-inch pillow shams. All other sizes come with either one or two standard size pillow shams.

Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle Blanket

For an instant pop of Cracked Pepper, throw the Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle Blanket over the bed, or drape it on a chair or couch. The waffle knit is comfy cozy—especially during the cooler months ahead—and you’ll love that it’s lightweight, soft, and durable. It comes in four sizes, including throw XL (50 x 70 inches), twin XL (66 x 90 inches), queen (90 x 90 inches), and king (104 x 90 inches).