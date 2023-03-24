Our Pick for ‘Best Budget’ Duvet Insert Is Breathable and Versatile—and It’s on Sale Starting at $28

Wendy Vazquez
Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on March 24, 2023 04:00PM EDT

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert
Your bedroom is your sanctuary, so you should make it as comfortable and cozy as possible, and it all starts with your bed. Thanks to our testing, we discovered the perfect budget-friendly, all-season duvet insert—and it's on sale at Amazon, starting at just $29 for a standard queen size. Plus, a special click-on-page coupon will knock another 5% off.

During our testing, we found the Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert to be super soft and warm when used independently. Although this option is a duvet insert, we were impressed to see that it also worked perfectly fine on its own as a comforter—it even comes in seven neutral shades so as not to compete with your bedroom decor. It has various ties around the perimeter, as opposed to just its corners like other styles, so there were no issues with weight distribution. A number of sizes are also available, including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert

Buy It: Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, From $28 (was from $42), Amazon

The lightweight comforter has a microfiber shell enclosing a 300 GSM (grams per square meter) whole-piece polyester down alternative fill that feels silky against your skin while remaining breathable. In our testing, we were able to easily remove coffee stains from the shell by wiping it with just a wet towel. Furthermore, it's machine-washable and doesn't lose shape or wear out in the process, so it's low-maintenance and durable.

Based on our testing, we learned that the duvet insert held a constant temperature of about 69°F, making it a good choice for those looking for a cooler duvet insert or comforter option. If you're looking to use it as a standalone comforter, bear in mind that the edges aren't reinforced with a piping design and that a standard queen size falls a little short, measuring at just 88 x 88 inches. However, we were impressed with the insert's versatility, sturdy construction, and affordable price, even at its full price.

If you're in the market for a duvet insert or comforter that won't break the bank, our top recommendation is the Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert. Snatch it up while it's still on sale.

