Rooms Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas Bedding Our Pick for 'Best Budget' Duvet Insert Is Breathable and Versatile—and It's on Sale Starting at $28 And it comes in seven neutral shades. By Wendy Vazquez Published on March 24, 2023 04:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Your bedroom is your sanctuary, so you should make it as comfortable and cozy as possible, and it all starts with your bed. Thanks to our testing, we discovered the perfect budget-friendly, all-season duvet insert—and it's on sale at Amazon, starting at just $29 for a standard queen size. Plus, a special click-on-page coupon will knock another 5% off. During our testing, we found the Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert to be super soft and warm when used independently. Although this option is a duvet insert, we were impressed to see that it also worked perfectly fine on its own as a comforter—it even comes in seven neutral shades so as not to compete with your bedroom decor. It has various ties around the perimeter, as opposed to just its corners like other styles, so there were no issues with weight distribution. A number of sizes are also available, including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. Buy It: Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, From $28 (was from $42), Amazon The lightweight comforter has a microfiber shell enclosing a 300 GSM (grams per square meter) whole-piece polyester down alternative fill that feels silky against your skin while remaining breathable. In our testing, we were able to easily remove coffee stains from the shell by wiping it with just a wet towel. Furthermore, it's machine-washable and doesn't lose shape or wear out in the process, so it's low-maintenance and durable. The Mop and Bucket Set We Named Our 'Best Overall' Pick Has a Clever Wringing Feature, and It's on Sale Based on our testing, we learned that the duvet insert held a constant temperature of about 69°F, making it a good choice for those looking for a cooler duvet insert or comforter option. If you're looking to use it as a standalone comforter, bear in mind that the edges aren't reinforced with a piping design and that a standard queen size falls a little short, measuring at just 88 x 88 inches. However, we were impressed with the insert's versatility, sturdy construction, and affordable price, even at its full price. If you're in the market for a duvet insert or comforter that won't break the bank, our top recommendation is the Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert. Snatch it up while it's still on sale.