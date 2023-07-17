Just a few short months after Bed Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy and shuttered all 360 of its stores, it’s back—at least in name. Overstock, an online retailer that originally began as a liquidator, will adopt the Bed Bath & Beyond name online after acquiring the brand’s intellectual property for $21.5 million in June.

“Combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy,” Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a statement. “I’m excited for consumers to experience the new Bed Bath and an even bigger and better Beyond.”

Soon, online shoppers in the United States who visit Overstock’s website will be automatically redirected to bedbathandbeyond.com. Canadian shoppers have already seen the shift, as the new bedbathandbeyond.ca launched this month, and American shoppers are up next—the online name change will go into effect in August.

Overstock—based in Salt Lake City, Utah—sells furniture, home decor, bathroom accessories, and other household products. It started as a liquidator in 1999, but has since evolved into a major e-commerce company.

This name change doesn’t mean you’ll be wandering the aisles of Bed Bath & Beyond, a longtime go-to for kitchen upgrades, dorm room essentials, and wedding registry must-haves, anytime soon, though. Overstock did not acquire inventory or storefronts, all of which have closed since Bed Bath & Beyond’s announcement.

Inventory and the online shopping experience on the new bedbathandbeyond.com will likely feel very familiar. Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond already stock similar products, covering furniture, appliances, and houseware, and the company plans to bring back the registry program.

The Bed Bath & Beyond website and app will be refurbished, and its loyalty program will see updates in the coming weeks. Overstock’s own loyalty program, Club O, will remain, but with a new name—Welcome Rewards.

After 52 years in business, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April after facing years of declining sales and financial losses. Overstock’s bid for the company was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on June 27.

Buybuy BABY, the kid-focused retail chain owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, faces a similar fate—its intellectual property will be purchased for $15.5 million by Dream on Me, a baby brand from New Jersey. A bid to acquire buybuy BABY’s physical assets from investment company Go Global fell through, though, meaning that all of buybuy BABY’s 120 brick-and-mortar locations will soon close.

While dedicated Bed Bath & Beyond fans might find some relief in knowing that the brand won’t disappear from the internet entirely, one key question remains: Will the iconic Bed Bath & Beyond coupon return, even if only in digital form? Only time will tell.

