Walmart’s Secret Mirror Sale Is Full of Clean Lines and Beautiful Arches, with Prices as Low as $36

Home decor trends always change, but using mirrors to bounce light, and make a space appear bigger, is one design tenet that will always ring true. Floor mirrors are ideal for bedrooms where you dress, or even living and dining rooms, where multiple walls can make a space feel claustrophobic. Bathroom mirrors are a must, of course, and hanging a mirror over a fireplace, or in an entryway, really opens it up (so long as you have the right glass cleaner, that is).

Because mirrors are key to creating the illusion of a brighter, larger home, the recent mirror markdowns over at Walmart have us on high alert. With prices as low as $36, these seven BeautyPeak mirrors are a real steal.

Shop Walmart’s Mirror Sale

BeautyPeak Bathroom Vanity Arched Mirror

Walmart

Measuring 20 x 30 inches, the BeautyPeak Bathroom Vanity Arched Mirror comes in either black or gold aluminum alloy framing. The simple arch brings old-world charm to a bathroom, gallery wall, or entryway.

BeautyPeak Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Walmart

The BeautyPeak Arched Standing Floor Mirror features a shatter-proof design, and a thin wood frame that comes in either black or gold. At 64 x 21 inches, it can be hung, and comes with the proper mounting accessories, or it can be propped up on the included retractable and detachable stand.

BeautyPeak Rounded Corners Wall Mirror

Walmart

Rectangular in shape, but with rounded corners, the BeautyPeak Rounded Corners Wall Mirror is 24 x 36 inches, and can be hung either vertically or horizontally, which makes it ideal for the bathroom vanity. It’s corrosion resistant, and the mirror itself is copper-free.

BeautyPeak Round Wall Mirror

Walmart

This round, 20-inch wall mirror makes a stylish addition to the bathroom as it’s the perfect size for hanging over a vanity. It has two hooks on the back for easy installation, and its aluminum alloy metal frame, which comes in black or gold, also doubles as a protective bumper.

BeautyPeak Full-Length Mirror

Walmart

Another floor mirror option, the BeautyPeak Full-Length Mirror is 71 x 31 inches, and though it’s meant to be hung up, you can also lean it against a wall for an angled effect. It weighs 42 pounds, so even though it’s durable, it’s still easy to move if you want to switch rooms.

BeautyPeak Full-Length Standing Mirror

Walmart

At 64 x 21 inches, this rectangular mirror is made for dressing and checking out your outfit. It’s full length, and comes with a black floor stand, even though the mirror itself has a gold frame. It’s chic and modern, yet still gives off vintage vibes that can be mixed and matched with different decor styles.

BeautyPeak Arched Full-Body Standing Mirror

Walmart

At 64 x 21.1 inches, the BeautyPeak Arched Full-Body Standing Mirror also has that regal arch up top that adds more visual interest, and an all-around softer shape. Also available in both black and gold, it comes with a stand, but you can lean it against a wall, too. The mirror is made of high-quality float glass, which means there’s never a distorted reflection.