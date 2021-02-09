No More Sweatpants: How to Master Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I think we can all admit to being in a pandemic-induced fashion rut. With no reason to get fully dressed in the morning, leggings replace jeans, sweatshirts replace blazers, and house dresses replace cute work skirts. Although a relaxed wardrobe has been perfectly acceptable these days, things might have become too comfortable for some of us. It could be time to elevate your leisure look and look more put together while working from home.

As a fashion editor and stylist, I have been asked many times by friends and clients about what they should be wearing right now. First of all, don't stress, we are all doing our best, and people get that. But, there are things we can do to change up our current routine. One suggestion is to embrace your old (pre-pandemic) routine. I try to "get ready for work" at least once a week, even if I don't have a video meeting. Not only is it nice to let my work clothes see sunlight for the first time in a year, but it also helps bring some normalcy into my life and makes me feel refreshed. Honestly, creating a routine that reminds you of the pre-pandemic days does wonders for your psyche.

Image zoom Credit: FreshSplash/Getty Images

When it comes to bottoms, keep it comfortable with joggers, leggings, or jeans. The beauty of virtual meetings is if you aim your camera right, you can keep your bottom half in leggings or sweats, especially if you aren't ready to go back to denim. For more formal meetings, like for an interview or a big meeting with the boss, Birkett suggests putting on a blazer. "A sophisticated jacket ($149, Chico's) always helps me feel more confident and put together for an important meeting. You can easily throw a blazer or tailored jacket ($169, Chico's) over a classic blouse." As for looks to avoid, Birkett says that anything oversized can distort your figure on camera. Also, avoid colors that can wash you out, like white.