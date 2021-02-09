No More Sweatpants: How to Master Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe
The pros reveal how to look polished and stay comfortable in your home office.
I think we can all admit to being in a pandemic-induced fashion rut. With no reason to get fully dressed in the morning, leggings replace jeans, sweatshirts replace blazers, and house dresses replace cute work skirts. Although a relaxed wardrobe has been perfectly acceptable these days, things might have become too comfortable for some of us. It could be time to elevate your leisure look and look more put together while working from home.
As a fashion editor and stylist, I have been asked many times by friends and clients about what they should be wearing right now. First of all, don't stress, we are all doing our best, and people get that. But, there are things we can do to change up our current routine. One suggestion is to embrace your old (pre-pandemic) routine. I try to "get ready for work" at least once a week, even if I don't have a video meeting. Not only is it nice to let my work clothes see sunlight for the first time in a year, but it also helps bring some normalcy into my life and makes me feel refreshed. Honestly, creating a routine that reminds you of the pre-pandemic days does wonders for your psyche.
My regimen: wake up, do a virtual workout, play some happy tunes, and shower. I then blow-dry and straighten my hair and add a bright berry lip. (Lipstick is sometimes all you need. Mid pandemic, I would put on a bright red for catchup sessions with friends, everyone was impressed, and the compliments felt good). I then put on a pair of black or dark jeans. I don't go crazy and keep my shoes functional. I fluctuate between chic slides ($130, Roam) with socks and warm shearling slippers ($120, OluKai). As for tops, what people will actually see, I'm on the same page as Melloney Birkett, vice president of design at Chicos: "A chic blouse is my ideal piece for a zoom meeting. With many people often only seeing your outfit from the waist up, it's important to focus on this area of the body." She recommends a classic solid or large print shirt that isn't distracting.
When it comes to bottoms, keep it comfortable with joggers, leggings, or jeans. The beauty of virtual meetings is if you aim your camera right, you can keep your bottom half in leggings or sweats, especially if you aren't ready to go back to denim. For more formal meetings, like for an interview or a big meeting with the boss, Birkett suggests putting on a blazer. "A sophisticated jacket ($149, Chico's) always helps me feel more confident and put together for an important meeting. You can easily throw a blazer or tailored jacket ($169, Chico's) over a classic blouse." As for looks to avoid, Birkett says that anything oversized can distort your figure on camera. Also, avoid colors that can wash you out, like white.
One last tip from Birkett: "Don't forget to raise your camera to face height and add a flattering ring light to enhance both your face and your fabulous look!" Want more ways to keep comfort as a priority but look less sloppy? Here are five suggestions to try. (And don't forget, accessories are another area that can quickly update your look. A fun scarf, a statement necklace, and bold earrings will take the focus off your clothes.)
A sweatshirt with a fancy twist means you can keep your leggings on. Small details, like lace trim at the neck and arm, elevate the sweatshirt without sacrificing the cozy feel.
Buy It: Holly Jersey Sweatshirt ($90 Boden)
Loose tops with small embellishments are easy to wear but add a bit of interest to your Zoom appearance. A V-neck cut is flattering and can be a great way to show off a statement necklace that has been gathering dust for the past few months.
Buy It: Bobeau Flocked V-neck Top (from $30, originally $49, Nordstrom)
Try a super versatile wrap top. Keep it loose like a cardigan while working, then tie it or snap it for a wrap look for a meeting. The super-soft, stretchy, breathable fabric is effortless. Go for the Moss color since it is unique yet still neutral.
Buy It: That’s A Wrap Top ($145, ADAY)
There is no reason to completely nix sweatshirts. The trick is to wear styles that are new, fresh, and fun. This rainbow striped one will put a smile on your face and anyone you are connecting with virtually.
Buy It: Sundry Stripe Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt ($145, Nordstrom)
A simple update is just purchasing a tee in a silky fabric. You will still have the feel of wearing a T-shirt, but the high-end material will translate over the computer and will definitely make you look dressier. Plus, you can throw a cardigan or blazer on top quickly between meetings.
Buy It: The Japanese GoWeave Swing Tee ($31 originally $78, Everlane)
