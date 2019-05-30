7 Summer Wardrobe Must-Haves That Have UPF Protection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's no secret that applying your favorite sunscreen is a smart way to keep your skin safe from the summer sun, but there's another (less obvious) way to further its protection when you're spending a lot of time outdoors: UPF clothing and accessories.

UPF, or the Ultraviolet Protection Factor, is built into the fabric to prevent rays from sneaking through (because, yes, you can get sunburned through your clothes). UPF measures the amount of UVA and UVB rays that penetrate a fabric. The fabric's construction, color, and material determine the UPF (some fabrics are also treated with UV-absorbing dyes). Tight weaves of dark or vivid colors provide better sun protection, says New York City dermatologist Patricia Wexler, M.D.

UPF clothing has been around for a few years but is growing in popularity—and not just amongst outdoorsy types! Here are seven stylish summer fashion essentials that will give you the ultimate UPF protection this summer.