7 Summer Wardrobe Must-Haves That Have UPF Protection
Stay safe in the sun with these functional and fashionable staples.
It's no secret that applying your favorite sunscreen is a smart way to keep your skin safe from the summer sun, but there's another (less obvious) way to further its protection when you're spending a lot of time outdoors: UPF clothing and accessories.
UPF, or the Ultraviolet Protection Factor, is built into the fabric to prevent rays from sneaking through (because, yes, you can get sunburned through your clothes). UPF measures the amount of UVA and UVB rays that penetrate a fabric. The fabric's construction, color, and material determine the UPF (some fabrics are also treated with UV-absorbing dyes). Tight weaves of dark or vivid colors provide better sun protection, says New York City dermatologist Patricia Wexler, M.D.
UPF clothing has been around for a few years but is growing in popularity—and not just amongst outdoorsy types! Here are seven stylish summer fashion essentials that will give you the ultimate UPF protection this summer.
Wide Brimmed Hat
A wide brim covers your face, and the crushable shape makes it packable whether you're heading to the park, beach, or flea market. This wire-edged, adjustable brim hat is made up of fabric that blocks 97.5% of UV rays, and it comes in 10 fashionable colors.
Buy It: Scrunchie Women's Hat ($47, Wallaroo Hat Company)
One-Piece Swimsuit
A suit with UPF 50 means hard-to-shield spots are protected, which is important if you're spending all day in the sun. This sleeved swimsuit will keep you covered up as you surf, swim, raft, and hang by the pool. Its palm and avocado print is sure to turn heads, too!
Buy It: Kelly Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit ($125, Mott50)
Bandana
Tie the BloqUV bandanna around your neck or wear it as a headband to shield your hair and scalp while you're out under the sun. It's an ideal piece for those long days when you have to get all that yard work and gardening done.
Buy It: Unisex Bandana ($20, BloqUV)
Sunglasses
UV protection is better and more affordable than ever. When you're shopping for a new pair of sunglasses, look for UV 400 to block 100% of UV rays. These inexpensive polarized glasses from Peepers reduce glare and come in tortoiseshell and black.
Buy It: Catalina Sunglasses ($25, Peepers)
T-Shirt
Did you know the average T-shirt is only UPF 5? Upgrade to Duluth Trading Co. Elbow Sleeve T with UPF 35-plus to get more built-in sun protection as you tend to the garden.
Buy It: Women's Longtail T Elbow Sleeve Scoopneck ($18, originally $25, Duluth Trading Co.)
Swimsuit Cover-Up
If you're heading to a resort or beach for a vacation you'll likely have a cover-up on your packing list. Lands’ End Swim Cover-Ups with UV Protection is cute poolside and around town. Perfect for tossing over your suit when you step away from the beach or pool to keep you protected and comfortable.
Buy It: Women's Quarter-Zip Cover-Up (from $49, Lands' End)
Jacket
You can still get sun damage even when it's chilly enough for a lightweight jacket. This relaxed-fit option comes in four colors and nine sizes, from XXS to 3X. It has sweat-wicking fabric and is machine washable and dryable.
Buy It: Pacifica Illume Relaxed Jacket ($98, Athleta)
Buying clothing with UPF ensures you're doing the most you can to protect your skin, and with options as trendy and functional as these, why wouldn't you? Take the extra step to add UPF items into your wardrobe; your skin will thank you for it!
