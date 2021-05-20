8 TSA-Approved Beauty Products to Take on Your Travels
If traveling is on your post-pandemic to-do list, you're not alone. A recent survey by Trip Advisor reveals that two-thirds of Americans plan on taking a trip this summer. Road trips (and train rides) are great options because you're not restricted on what and how many items you can pack. But if you're traveling a long distance or internationally, chances are you're going to hop on a plane to get to your destination.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has its 3-1-1 rule when it comes to liquids in your carry-on suitcase. This regulation means that are your liquids, gels, and aerosols must be in travel-size containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less. Also, all of your products must fit in a quart-size resealable bag. You probably won't be able to just grab your makeup bag and go but will still need a handful of travel beauty products.
- Best Travel Foundation: NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49, Sephora)
- Best Travel Sunscreen: Supergoop! Mattescreen SPF 40 ($38, Dermstore)
- Best Travel Moisturizer: Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator ($14, Clinique)
- Best Travel Perfume: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum For Her Rollerball ($34, Sephora)
- Best Travel Serum: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum ($38, Ulta)
- Best Travel Dry Shampoo: Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder Dry Shampoo Powder ($13, Sephora)
- Best Travel Shampoo and Conditioner: Olaplex Mini No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo ($14, Sephora); Olaplex Mini No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner ($14, Sephora)
- Best Travel Facial Cleanser: Instant Foaming Cleanser ($10, originally $14, Caudalíe)
Luckily, there are plenty of products offered in smaller (and more affordable) versions, so you can still have all your necessities while traveling. Here, you'll find a variety of products, including a foundation, sunscreen, shampoo, and perfume that are all TSA-friendly. And if you need a resealable bag that will last you trip after trip, be sure to purchase the Beauty on the Fly Reusable Bag ($5, Sephora). Just pack your items, store them in your carry-on suitcase, and you're prepared for your next adventure.
Best Travel Foundation
When you're out and about, you need a long-lasting foundation that doesn't require reapplication throughout the day. This product from NARS features a radiant finish, which is right in between matte and dewy. The foundation comes in 34 shades to match a range of skin tones and lasts for a full 16 hours. For a more affordable foundation, try the Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation ($8, Ulta).
Buy It: NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49, Sephora)
Best Travel Sunscreen
There was a brief time (which was actually an error) when the TSA posted on their website that full-size sunscreens could now go in your carry-on. Unfortunately, you'll still need a smaller one, and this mineral sunscreen not only offers an SPF of 40 but also has a matte tint that can double as a makeup primer. If you're looking for a glowy finish, try the Glowscreen, and if you want another excellent option for less, go for the CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30 ($17, Ulta).
Buy It: Supergoop! Mattescreen SPF 40 ($38, Dermstore)
Best Travel Moisturizer
Airplanes have low humidity levels, which can cause dehydration and leave your complexion feeling parched. Replenish the moisture loss with this top-rated face lotion that has thousands of 5-star reviews. The gel formula that lasts for a full 100 hours is fragrance-free and works well for all skin types.
Buy It: Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator ($14, Clinique)
Best Travel Dry Shampoo
This genius product is a powder, not a liquid, so you don't have to put it in your resealable baggy, but it's too good of a travel must-have to leave out of the list. This formula is a mix of dry shampoo, style extender, and volume that does the work of several hair products. Simply apply a small amount to your roots, style, and you're ready to go.
Buy It: Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder Dry Shampoo Powder ($13, Sephora)
Best Travel Perfume
This purse-friendly perfume has a floral scent that's a mix of rangoon creeper, jasmine bud, and tuberose. Multiple 5-star reviewers rave that they love the scent and it smells just like a bouquet of flowers.
Buy It: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum For Her Rollerball ($34, Sephora)
Best Travel Serum
You probably won't have the room for every item in your skincare routine, but you should save space for a good hydrating serum. (Remember how you get dehydrated when you fly?) This serum is actually full size, so feel free to use it in your everyday regimen. Apply the gel formula after your cleanser and before your moisturizer. One buyer gives the serum a 5-star rating and writes that it's their "new must-have" and that the product gave them "visibly younger-looking skin."
Buy It: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum ($38, Ulta)
Best Travel Shampoo and Conditioner
A high-quality shampoo and conditioner are imperative to keeping your hair's integrity. The Olaplex shampoo and conditioner work with all hair types to repair and strengthen strands. Another smart option for your hair cleansing products is to purchase a travel pack of containers ($12, Amazon) and put in your own products.
Buy It: Olaplex Mini No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo ($14, Sephora); Olaplex Mini No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner ($14, Sephora)
Best Travel Facial Cleanser
After a long day of traveling (and every day of exploring), cleansing your face of all the impurities is important. This foaming option cleanses your complexion thoroughly but doesn't strip your skin. Plus, it's super gentle and safe for those on the sensitive side.
Buy It: Instant Foaming Cleanser ($10, originally $14, Caudalíe)