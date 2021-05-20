8 TSA-Approved Beauty Products to Take on Your Travels

You probably won't have the room for every item in your skincare routine, but you should save space for a good hydrating serum. (Remember how you get dehydrated when you fly?) This serum is actually full size, so feel free to use it in your everyday regimen. Apply the gel formula after your cleanser and before your moisturizer. One buyer gives the serum a 5-star rating and writes that it's their "new must-have" and that the product gave them "visibly younger-looking skin."

Buy It: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum ($38, Ulta)