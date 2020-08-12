This Top-Rated Mascara Promises Length, Volume, and Curl—and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to their ideal mascara. Some people desire length, others need thickness, a number of people crave curl, and many of us want all three. Instead of spending money on multiple mascaras and layering on several coats until your lashes are clumped up, you should buy a product that gives you everything you want. (So you can save cash and avoid lumps for luscious lashes.) If you've been searching around for an item like this without luck, allow me to show you a mascara that lengthens, volumizes, curls, and more. It's Tarte's Lights, Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara. And, it's discounted right now at DermStore for 20% off, but only for a limited time.

This multi-purpose mascara lengthens, volumizes, curls, and conditions in just one coat thanks to the wand that features short and long bristles. (It also acts as a primer, which saves you from spending money on another product.) The formula features olive esters to condition, treat, and protect lashes, natural wax to lengthen, and vitamin B5 to hydrate. This natural product is also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates.

On Tarte's website, the mascara has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 6,000 reviewers. One happy buyer says the product is "absolutely wonderful." "I have small [and] short eyelashes to begin with, but using this and curling my lashes has worked wonders," they write. "My lashes look great and get compliments all the time about them." Another person notes it's their "favorite mascara ever." "I will never buy another brand mascara again," they write. "This is the best I have ever tried. [My] lashes are lengthened and do not clump."